  • 5TH INNING
    		Smith singled to shallow left, Wendle and Choi scored, Kiermaier to third15
  • 4TH INNING
    		Meadows singled to left, Kiermaier and Adames scored, Diaz to second13
    		Voit singled to right center, Stanton scored, Torres out at third11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Tsutsugo walked, Meadows scored, Choi to third, Wendle to second01
    123456789RHE
    NYY10-4
    		000100---140
    TB6-8
    		100220---540
    NYYYankees
    TBRays
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. LeMahieu 2B30000001.377.400.509.9090.0
    A. Judge RF30100011.315.362.7961.1580.5
    A. Hicks CF20100100.206.386.353.7392.0
    G. Stanton DH11000101.293.453.5851.0382.0
    a- M. Ford PH10000012.200.235.400.635-0.5
    G. Torres SS20100010.149.216.213.4280.5
    L. Voit 1B20110000.231.286.538.8242.0
    G. Urshela 3B20000000.326.412.6281.0400.0
    M. Tauchman LF20000011.321.367.429.795-0.5
    E. Kratz C10000100.000.500.000.5001.0
    HITTERSAB
    D. LeMahieu 2B3
    A. Judge RF3
    A. Hicks CF2
    G. Stanton DH1
    a- M. Ford PH1
    G. Torres SS2
    L. Voit 1B2
    G. Urshela 3B2
    M. Tauchman LF2
    E. Kratz C1
    • a-struck out for Stanton in the 6th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Meadows RF-LF41220012.235.235.412.6475.5
    B. Lowe 2B20000011.271.340.542.881-0.5
    b- H. Renfroe PH-RF00000100.175.298.375.6731.0
    J. Martinez DH30000004.243.333.459.7930.0
    J. Choi 1B21100100.194.302.389.6913.0
    J. Wendle 3B-2B11000100.294.368.471.8393.0
    Y. Tsutsugo LF-3B20010102.154.298.256.5542.0
    W. Adames SS21000115.256.356.385.7401.5
    K. Kiermaier CF11000210.171.277.244.5202.5
    M. Perez C10000010.000.200.000.200-0.5
    a- Y. Diaz PH00000100.222.364.267.6301.0
    K. Smith C101200001.0001.0001.0002.0003.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Meadows RF-LF4
    B. Lowe 2B2
    b- H. Renfroe PH-RF0
    J. Martinez DH3
    J. Choi 1B2
    J. Wendle 3B-2B1
    Y. Tsutsugo LF-3B2
    W. Adames SS2
    K. Kiermaier CF1
    M. Perez C1
    a- Y. Diaz PH0
    K. Smith C1
    • a-walked for Perez in the 4th
    • b-walked for Lowe in the 4th
    BATTING
    • RBI - L. Voit (8)
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Meadows
    • RBI - A. Meadows 2 (3), Y. Tsutsugo (7), K. Smith 2 (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - A. Meadows 2 (2), Y. Tsutsugo, K. Smith 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Meadows (2), J. Martinez 2 (3), W. Adames 2 (2)
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - K. Kiermaier (3)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. King3.21335407.591.132.0
    L. Avilan0.11002003.601.40-3.0
    A. Abreu1.022211018.003.00-2.5
    PITCHERSIP
    M. King3.2
    L. Avilan0.1
    A. Abreu1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Thompson2.01000101.131.505.5
    D. Castillo1.00001100.000.862.5
    P. Fairbanks1.02111104.502.00-0.5
    A. Kittredge1.00000002.571.143.0
    J. Beeks0.11001103.861.18-1.5
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Thompson2.0
    D. Castillo1.0
    P. Fairbanks1.0
    A. Kittredge1.0
    J. Beeks0.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. King 70-36, L. Avilan 19-9, A. Abreu 28-15
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. King 5-2, L. Avilan 1-1, A. Abreu 2-1
    • Batters Faced - M. King 17, L. Avilan 4, A. Abreu 7
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Thompson 20-14, D. Castillo 20-12, P. Fairbanks 22-12, A. Kittredge 11-7, J. Beeks 20-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Thompson 6-0, D. Castillo 2-0, P. Fairbanks 2-0, A. Kittredge 2-0, J. Beeks 1-0
    • Batters Faced - R. Thompson 7, D. Castillo 4, P. Fairbanks 5, A. Kittredge 3, J. Beeks 3
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Ford 1B15233115.200.235.400.635
    B. Gardner LF305653410.200.294.500.794
    G. Sanchez C353331420.086.220.200.420
    T. Wade SS11320023.182.308.182.490
    BENCHAB
    M. Ford 1B15
    B. Gardner LF30
    G. Sanchez C35
    T. Wade SS11
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Brosseau 3B16242106.250.250.500.750
    M. Zunino C303311313.100.206.233.439
    BENCHAB
    M. Brosseau 3B16
    M. Zunino C30
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    Z. Britton RP0-055.00.00100140.40
    L. Cessa RP0-003.10.00200030.60
    G. Cole SP3-0022.13.2216845260.94
    C. Green RP2-009.10.961103130.43
    D. Hale RP0-015.21.59510361.41
    J. Happ SP0-107.010.29783832.14
    B. Heller RP0-001.09.00111001.00
    J. Holder RP0-007.10.00500381.09
    J. Loaisiga RP1-008.14.326424101.20
    J. Montgomery SP1-109.25.591162261.34
    A. Ottavino RP2-106.01.50310351.00
    J. Paxton SP0-104.013.501261153.25
    M. Tanaka SP0-007.21.17510180.78
    BULLPENW-L
    Z. Britton RP0-0
    L. Cessa RP0-0
    G. Cole SP3-0
    C. Green RP2-0
    D. Hale RP0-0
    J. Happ SP0-1
    B. Heller RP0-0
    J. Holder RP0-0
    J. Loaisiga RP1-0
    J. Montgomery SP1-1
    A. Ottavino RP2-1
    J. Paxton SP0-1
    M. Tanaka SP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    N. Anderson RP1-014.00.00200150.75
    O. Drake RP0-225.13.38320341.13
    S. Gilmartin SP0-003.18.10532141.80
    T. Glasnow SP0-1011.15.569738191.50
    A. Loup RP0-004.10.00200240.92
    C. Morton SP1-1014.25.5218932161.36
    T. Richards RP0-005.110.131060142.06
    C. Roe RP2-005.23.18620071.06
    B. Snell SP0-008.03.387324141.38
    R. Yarbrough SP0-2016.23.7814725121.14
    BULLPENW-L
    N. Anderson RP1-0
    O. Drake RP0-2
    S. Gilmartin SP0-0
    T. Glasnow SP0-1
    A. Loup RP0-0
    C. Morton SP1-1
    T. Richards RP0-0
    C. Roe RP2-0
    B. Snell SP0-0
    R. Yarbrough SP0-2
    123456789RHE
    NYY10-4
    		000100---140
    TB6-8
    		100220---540
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Ford 1B15233115.200.235.400.635
    B. Gardner LF305653410.200.294.500.794
    G. Sanchez C353331420.086.220.200.420
    T. Wade SS11320023.182.308.182.490
    BENCHAB
    M. Ford 1B15
    B. Gardner LF30
    G. Sanchez C35
    T. Wade SS11
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    M. Brosseau 3B16242106.250.250.500.750
    M. Zunino C303311313.100.206.233.439
    BENCHAB
    M. Brosseau 3B16
    M. Zunino C30
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    Z. Britton RP0-055.00.00100140.40
    L. Cessa RP0-003.10.00200030.60
    G. Cole SP3-0022.13.2216845260.94
    C. Green RP2-009.10.961103130.43
    D. Hale RP0-015.21.59510361.41
    J. Happ SP0-107.010.29783832.14
    B. Heller RP0-001.09.00111001.00
    J. Holder RP0-007.10.00500381.09
    J. Loaisiga RP1-008.14.326424101.20
    J. Montgomery SP1-109.25.591162261.34
    A. Ottavino RP2-106.01.50310351.00
    J. Paxton SP0-104.013.501261153.25
    M. Tanaka SP0-007.21.17510180.78
    BULLPENW-L
    Z. Britton RP0-0
    L. Cessa RP0-0
    G. Cole SP3-0
    C. Green RP2-0
    D. Hale RP0-0
    J. Happ SP0-1
    B. Heller RP0-0
    J. Holder RP0-0
    J. Loaisiga RP1-0
    J. Montgomery SP1-1
    A. Ottavino RP2-1
    J. Paxton SP0-1
    M. Tanaka SP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    N. Anderson RP1-014.00.00200150.75
    O. Drake RP0-225.13.38320341.13
    S. Gilmartin SP0-003.18.10532141.80
    T. Glasnow SP0-1011.15.569738191.50
    A. Loup RP0-004.10.00200240.92
    C. Morton SP1-1014.25.5218932161.36
    T. Richards RP0-005.110.131060142.06
    C. Roe RP2-005.23.18620071.06
    B. Snell SP0-008.03.387324141.38
    R. Yarbrough SP0-2016.23.7814725121.14
    BULLPENW-L
    N. Anderson RP1-0
    O. Drake RP0-2
    S. Gilmartin SP0-0
    T. Glasnow SP0-1
    A. Loup RP0-0
    C. Morton SP1-1
    T. Richards RP0-0
    C. Roe RP2-0
    B. Snell SP0-0
    R. Yarbrough SP0-2
    • 5TH INNING
      		Smith singled to shallow left, Wendle and Choi scored, Kiermaier to third15
    • 4TH INNING
      		Meadows singled to left, Kiermaier and Adames scored, Diaz to second13
      		Voit singled to right center, Stanton scored, Torres out at third11
    • 1ST INNING
      		Tsutsugo walked, Meadows scored, Choi to third, Wendle to second01
    • 6TH INNING
      • Jalen Beeks relieved Andrew Kittredge
      • A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Judge singled to left
      • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Hicks walked, Judge to second
      • Mike Ford hit for Giancarlo Stanton
      • M. Ford: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ford struck out looking
      • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging
    • 5TH INNING
      • Austin Meadows in left field
      • Hunter Renfroe in right field
      • Joey Wendle at second base
      • Yoshitomo Tsutsugo at third base
      • Kevan Smith catching
      • Andrew Kittredge relieved Peter Fairbanks
      • G. Urshela: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Urshela lined out to right
      • E. Kratz: Foul, Ball, Kratz grounded out to shortstop
      • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to pitcher
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Albert Abreu relieved Luis Avilan
      • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Choi singled to deep right center
      • J. Wendle: Foul, Ball, Wendle hit by pitch, Choi to second
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Foul, Tsutsugo flied out to deep center
      • W. Adames: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Adames struck out on foul tip
      • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked, Choi to third, Wendle to second
      • K. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Smith singled to shallow left, Wendle and Choi scored, Kiermaier to third
      • A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Meadows grounded out to second
      • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • Peter Fairbanks relieved Diego Castillo
      • A. Hicks: Hicks grounded out to shortstop
      • G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Stanton walked
      • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Stanton to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Torres singled to center, Stanton to third
      • L. Voit: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Voit singled to right center, Stanton scored, Torres out at third
      • M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Tauchman struck out looking
      • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • M. King Pitching:
      • J. Wendle: Ball, Foul, Wendle flied out to center
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Tsutsugo grounded out to pitcher
      • W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adames walked
      • K. Kiermaier: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked, Adames to second
      • Luis Avilan relieved Michael King
      • Yandy Diaz hit for Michael Perez
      • Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Adames to third, Kiermaier to second
      • A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Foul, Meadows singled to left, Kiermaier and Adames scored, Diaz to second
      • Hunter Renfroe hit for Brandon Lowe
      • H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Renfroe walked, Diaz to third, Meadows to second
      • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Martinez grounded out to second
      • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • Diego Castillo relieved Ryan Thompson
      • G. Urshela: Foul, Urshela grounded out to shortstop
      • E. Kratz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kratz walked
      • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, LeMahieu reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Kratz out at second
      • A. Judge: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • M. King Pitching:
      • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Lowe flied out to center
      • J. Martinez: Martinez grounded out to shortstop
      • J. Choi: Choi grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • R. Thompson Pitching:
      • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
      • L. Voit: Strike looking, Voit grounded out to shortstop
      • M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tauchman grounded out to second
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • M. King Pitching:
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Kiermaier struck out swinging
      • M. Perez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Perez struck out on foul tip
      • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • R. Thompson Pitching:
      • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu grounded out to first
      • A. Judge: Judge grounded out to third
      • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Hicks singled to center
      • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Stanton grounded out to second
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • M. King Pitching:
      • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Meadows doubled to deep center
      • B. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
      • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Martinez grounded out to pitcher, Meadows to third
      • J. Choi: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choi walked
      • J. Wendle: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wendle walked, Choi to second
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo walked, Meadows scored, Choi to third, Wendle to second
      • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Adames reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tsutsugo out at second
      • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

    TEAM STATS
    10-4
    .244
    AVG
    24
    HR
    65
    R
    4.08
    ERA
    6-8
    .203
    AVG
    10
    HR
    52
    R
    3.35
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    M. KingR
    0-0
    W-L
    7.0
    IP
    7.71
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.86
    WHIP
    R. ThompsonR
    0-0
    W-L
    6.0
    IP
    1.50
    ERA
    1.33
    SO/BB
    1.83
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .M. King
    R
    0-0, 7.0 IP, 7.71 ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .R. Thompson
    R
    0-0, 6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 D. LeMahieu 2B451952.422
    2 A. Judge RF4713177.277
    3 A. Hicks CF32631.188
    4 G. Stanton DH371062.270
    5 G. Torres SS42521.119
    6 L. Voit 1B37874.216
    7 M. Tauchman LF22830.364
    8 G. Urshela 3B3912103.308
    9 E. Kratz C-----
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 A. Meadows RF12210.167
    2 B. Lowe 2B461392.283
    3 J. Martinez DH30851.267
    4 J. Choi 1B30451.133
    5 J. Wendle 3B311021.323
    6 Y. Tsutsugo LF35661.171
    7 W. Adames SS34920.265
    8 K. Kiermaier CF37750.189
    9 M. Perez C6010.000
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Aroldis ChapmanNot Injury Related08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
    Kyle HigashiokaOblique08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
    Tommy KahnleElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
    Luis SeverinoElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Manuel MargotNot Injury Related08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
    Yonny ChirinosTriceps08-12-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 13
    Randy ArozarenaNot Injury Related08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
    Colin PocheElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
