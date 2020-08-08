GAMETRACKER
5TH INNING Smith singled to shallow left, Wendle and Choi scored, Kiermaier to third 1 5 4TH INNING Meadows singled to left, Kiermaier and Adames scored, Diaz to second 1 3 Voit singled to right center, Stanton scored, Torres out at third 1 1 1ST INNING Tsutsugo walked, Meadows scored, Choi to third, Wendle to second 0 1
|D. LeMahieu 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.377
|.400
|.509
|.909
|0.0
|A. Judge RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|.362
|.796
|1.158
|0.5
|A. Hicks CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|.386
|.353
|.739
|2.0
|G. Stanton DH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|.453
|.585
|1.038
|2.0
|a- M. Ford PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.235
|.400
|.635
|-0.5
|G. Torres SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|.216
|.213
|.428
|0.5
|L. Voit 1B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|.286
|.538
|.824
|2.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|.412
|.628
|1.040
|0.0
|M. Tauchman LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|.367
|.429
|.795
|-0.5
|E. Kratz C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.0
- a-struck out for Stanton in the 6th
|A. Meadows RF-LF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|.235
|.412
|.647
|5.5
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|.340
|.542
|.881
|-0.5
|b- H. Renfroe PH-RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|.298
|.375
|.673
|1.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|.333
|.459
|.793
|0.0
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|.302
|.389
|.691
|3.0
|J. Wendle 3B-2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|.368
|.471
|.839
|3.0
|Y. Tsutsugo LF-3B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|.298
|.256
|.554
|2.0
|W. Adames SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.256
|.356
|.385
|.740
|1.5
|K. Kiermaier CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.171
|.277
|.244
|.520
|2.5
|M. Perez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|-0.5
|a- Y. Diaz PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|.364
|.267
|.630
|1.0
|K. Smith C
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
- RBI - L. Voit (8)
- 2B - A. Meadows
- RBI - A. Meadows 2 (3), Y. Tsutsugo (7), K. Smith 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Meadows 2 (2), Y. Tsutsugo, K. Smith 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Meadows (2), J. Martinez 2 (3), W. Adames 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - K. Kiermaier (3)
|R. Thompson
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.13
|1.50
|5.5
|D. Castillo
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|2.5
|P. Fairbanks
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4.50
|2.00
|-0.5
|A. Kittredge
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.57
|1.14
|3.0
|J. Beeks
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.86
|1.18
|-1.5
|M. Ford 1B
|15
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|.200
|.235
|.400
|.635
|B. Gardner LF
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|4
|10
|.200
|.294
|.500
|.794
|G. Sanchez C
|35
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|20
|.086
|.220
|.200
|.420
|T. Wade SS
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.182
|.308
|.182
|.490
|M. Brosseau 3B
|16
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|6
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|M. Zunino C
|30
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|13
|.100
|.206
|.233
|.439
|Z. Britton RP
|0-0
|5
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.40
|L. Cessa RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.60
|G. Cole SP
|3-0
|0
|22.1
|3.22
|16
|8
|4
|5
|26
|0.94
|C. Green RP
|2-0
|0
|9.1
|0.96
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|0.43
|D. Hale RP
|0-0
|1
|5.2
|1.59
|5
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1.41
|J. Happ SP
|0-1
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|7
|8
|3
|8
|3
|2.14
|B. Heller RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|J. Holder RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|8
|1.09
|J. Loaisiga RP
|1-0
|0
|8.1
|4.32
|6
|4
|2
|4
|10
|1.20
|J. Montgomery SP
|1-1
|0
|9.2
|5.59
|11
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1.34
|A. Ottavino RP
|2-1
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1.00
|J. Paxton SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|13.50
|12
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3.25
|M. Tanaka SP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|1.17
|5
|1
|0
|1
|8
|0.78
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|1
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.75
|O. Drake RP
|0-2
|2
|5.1
|3.38
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1.13
|S. Gilmartin SP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|8.10
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1.80
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|5.56
|9
|7
|3
|8
|19
|1.50
|A. Loup RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0.92
|C. Morton SP
|1-1
|0
|14.2
|5.52
|18
|9
|3
|2
|16
|1.36
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|10.13
|10
|6
|0
|1
|4
|2.06
|C. Roe RP
|2-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|6
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1.06
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|7
|3
|2
|4
|14
|1.38
|R. Yarbrough SP
|0-2
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|14
|7
|2
|5
|12
|1.14
|D. LeMahieu 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.377
|.400
|.509
|.909
|0.0
|A. Judge RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|.362
|.796
|1.158
|0.5
|A. Hicks CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|.386
|.353
|.739
|2.0
|G. Stanton DH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|.453
|.585
|1.038
|2.0
|a- M. Ford PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.235
|.400
|.635
|-0.5
|G. Torres SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|.216
|.213
|.428
|0.5
|L. Voit 1B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|.286
|.538
|.824
|2.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|.412
|.628
|1.040
|0.0
|M. Tauchman LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|.367
|.429
|.795
|-0.5
|E. Kratz C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.0
|Total
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Meadows RF-LF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|.235
|.412
|.647
|5.5
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|.340
|.542
|.881
|-0.5
|b- H. Renfroe PH-RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|.298
|.375
|.673
|1.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|.333
|.459
|.793
|0.0
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|.302
|.389
|.691
|3.0
|J. Wendle 3B-2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|.368
|.471
|.839
|3.0
|Y. Tsutsugo LF-3B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|.298
|.256
|.554
|2.0
|W. Adames SS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.256
|.356
|.385
|.740
|1.5
|K. Kiermaier CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.171
|.277
|.244
|.520
|2.5
|M. Perez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.200
|.000
|.200
|-0.5
|a- Y. Diaz PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|.364
|.267
|.630
|1.0
|K. Smith C
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|Total
|19
|5
|4
|5
|0
|8
|5
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.13
|1.50
|5.5
|D. Castillo
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|2.5
|P. Fairbanks
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4.50
|2.00
|-0.5
|A. Kittredge
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.57
|1.14
|3.0
|J. Beeks
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.86
|1.18
|-1.5
|Total
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ford 1B
|15
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|.200
|.235
|.400
|.635
|B. Gardner LF
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|4
|10
|.200
|.294
|.500
|.794
|G. Sanchez C
|35
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|20
|.086
|.220
|.200
|.420
|T. Wade SS
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.182
|.308
|.182
|.490
|M. Brosseau 3B
|16
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|6
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|M. Zunino C
|30
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|13
|.100
|.206
|.233
|.439
|Z. Britton RP
|0-0
|5
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.40
|L. Cessa RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.60
|G. Cole SP
|3-0
|0
|22.1
|3.22
|16
|8
|4
|5
|26
|0.94
|C. Green RP
|2-0
|0
|9.1
|0.96
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|0.43
|D. Hale RP
|0-0
|1
|5.2
|1.59
|5
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1.41
|J. Happ SP
|0-1
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|7
|8
|3
|8
|3
|2.14
|B. Heller RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|J. Holder RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|8
|1.09
|J. Loaisiga RP
|1-0
|0
|8.1
|4.32
|6
|4
|2
|4
|10
|1.20
|J. Montgomery SP
|1-1
|0
|9.2
|5.59
|11
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1.34
|A. Ottavino RP
|2-1
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1.00
|J. Paxton SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|13.50
|12
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3.25
|M. Tanaka SP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|1.17
|5
|1
|0
|1
|8
|0.78
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|1
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.75
|O. Drake RP
|0-2
|2
|5.1
|3.38
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1.13
|S. Gilmartin SP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|8.10
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1.80
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|5.56
|9
|7
|3
|8
|19
|1.50
|A. Loup RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0.92
|C. Morton SP
|1-1
|0
|14.2
|5.52
|18
|9
|3
|2
|16
|1.36
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|10.13
|10
|6
|0
|1
|4
|2.06
|C. Roe RP
|2-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|6
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1.06
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|7
|3
|2
|4
|14
|1.38
|R. Yarbrough SP
|0-2
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|14
|7
|2
|5
|12
|1.14
5TH INNING Smith singled to shallow left, Wendle and Choi scored, Kiermaier to third 1 5 4TH INNING Meadows singled to left, Kiermaier and Adames scored, Diaz to second 1 3 Voit singled to right center, Stanton scored, Torres out at third 1 1 1ST INNING Tsutsugo walked, Meadows scored, Choi to third, Wendle to second 0 1
- Jalen Beeks relieved Andrew Kittredge
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Judge singled to left
- A. Hicks: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Hicks walked, Judge to second
- Mike Ford hit for Giancarlo Stanton
- M. Ford: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ford struck out looking
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging
- Austin Meadows in left field
- Hunter Renfroe in right field
- Joey Wendle at second base
- Yoshitomo Tsutsugo at third base
- Kevan Smith catching
- Andrew Kittredge relieved Peter Fairbanks
- G. Urshela: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Urshela lined out to right
- E. Kratz: Foul, Ball, Kratz grounded out to shortstop
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Albert Abreu relieved Luis Avilan
- J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Choi singled to deep right center
- J. Wendle: Foul, Ball, Wendle hit by pitch, Choi to second
- Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Foul, Tsutsugo flied out to deep center
- W. Adames: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Adames struck out on foul tip
- K. Kiermaier: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked, Choi to third, Wendle to second
- K. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Smith singled to shallow left, Wendle and Choi scored, Kiermaier to third
- A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Meadows grounded out to second
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Peter Fairbanks relieved Diego Castillo
- A. Hicks: Hicks grounded out to shortstop
- G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Stanton walked
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Stanton to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Torres singled to center, Stanton to third
- L. Voit: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Voit singled to right center, Stanton scored, Torres out at third
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Tauchman struck out looking
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. King Pitching:
- J. Wendle: Ball, Foul, Wendle flied out to center
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Tsutsugo grounded out to pitcher
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adames walked
- K. Kiermaier: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kiermaier walked, Adames to second
- Luis Avilan relieved Michael King
- Yandy Diaz hit for Michael Perez
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz walked, Adames to third, Kiermaier to second
- A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Foul, Meadows singled to left, Kiermaier and Adames scored, Diaz to second
- Hunter Renfroe hit for Brandon Lowe
- H. Renfroe: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Renfroe walked, Diaz to third, Meadows to second
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Martinez grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Diego Castillo relieved Ryan Thompson
- G. Urshela: Foul, Urshela grounded out to shortstop
- E. Kratz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kratz walked
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, LeMahieu reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Kratz out at second
- A. Judge: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. King Pitching:
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Kiermaier struck out swinging
- M. Perez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Perez struck out on foul tip
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. King Pitching:
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Meadows doubled to deep center
- B. Lowe: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Martinez grounded out to pitcher, Meadows to third
- J. Choi: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choi walked
- J. Wendle: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wendle walked, Choi to second
- Y. Tsutsugo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Tsutsugo walked, Meadows scored, Choi to third, Wendle to second
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Adames reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tsutsugo out at second
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|1 D. LeMahieu 2B
|45
|19
|5
|2
|.422
|2 A. Judge RF
|47
|13
|17
|7
|.277
|3 A. Hicks CF
|32
|6
|3
|1
|.188
|4 G. Stanton DH
|37
|10
|6
|2
|.270
|5 G. Torres SS
|42
|5
|2
|1
|.119
|6 L. Voit 1B
|37
|8
|7
|4
|.216
|7 M. Tauchman LF
|22
|8
|3
|0
|.364
|8 G. Urshela 3B
|39
|12
|10
|3
|.308
|9 E. Kratz C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 A. Meadows RF
|12
|2
|1
|0
|.167
|2 B. Lowe 2B
|46
|13
|9
|2
|.283
|3 J. Martinez DH
|30
|8
|5
|1
|.267
|4 J. Choi 1B
|30
|4
|5
|1
|.133
|5 J. Wendle 3B
|31
|10
|2
|1
|.323
|6 Y. Tsutsugo LF
|35
|6
|6
|1
|.171
|7 W. Adames SS
|34
|9
|2
|0
|.265
|8 K. Kiermaier CF
|37
|7
|5
|0
|.189
|9 M. Perez C
|6
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Aroldis Chapman
|Not Injury Related
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Kyle Higashioka
|Oblique
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Tommy Kahnle
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
|Luis Severino
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Manuel Margot
|Not Injury Related
|08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Yonny Chirinos
|Triceps
|08-12-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 13
|Randy Arozarena
|Not Injury Related
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
|Colin Poche
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season