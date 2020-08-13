GAMETRACKER
4th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
  • 4TH INNING
    		Gurriel homered to left, Brantley scored25
  • 3RD INNING
    		Chapman homered to left center05
    		Olson homered to center, Semien and Kemp scored04
  • 2ND INNING
    		Grossman homered to right01
ADVERTISEMENT
123456789RHE
HOU6-8
0002-----250
OAK11-4
0140-----530
HOUAstros
OAKAthletics
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Altuve 2B20100000.188.268.359.6271.0
J. Reddick RF20100001.250.316.404.7201.0
A. Bregman 3B20000001.222.300.444.7440.0
M. Brantley DH21100000.319.396.489.8863.0
Y. Gurriel 1B21221000.276.358.500.8589.0
C. Correa SS20000011.358.443.547.990-0.5
K. Tucker LF20000001.212.255.365.6200.0
M. Straw CF10000000.143.143.143.2860.0
M. Maldonado C10000010.200.400.200.600-0.5
HITTERSAB
J. Altuve 2B2
J. Reddick RF2
A. Bregman 3B2
M. Brantley DH2
Y. Gurriel 1B2
C. Correa SS2
K. Tucker LF2
M. Straw CF1
M. Maldonado C1
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Semien SS11000100.206.239.294.5342.0
    R. Laureano CF20000012.278.388.519.907-0.5
    M. Olson 1B21131000.170.343.453.7968.0
    M. Chapman 3B21111010.238.284.492.7765.5
    M. Canha DH20000020.234.403.340.744-1.0
    R. Grossman LF11111100.265.405.500.9057.0
    S. Piscotty RF20000001.231.295.385.6800.0
    T. Kemp 2B11000111.300.500.300.8001.5
    A. Allen C20000012.167.211.333.544-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    M. Semien SS1
    R. Laureano CF2
    M. Olson 1B2
    M. Chapman 3B2
    M. Canha DH2
    R. Grossman LF1
    S. Piscotty RF2
    T. Kemp 2B1
    A. Allen C2
      BATTING
      • 2B - M. Brantley (5), Y. Gurriel (4)
      • HR - Y. Gurriel (3)
      • RBI - Y. Gurriel 2 (7)
      • 2-Out RBI - Y. Gurriel 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Tucker
      BATTING
      • HR - M. Olson (5), M. Chapman (4), R. Grossman (2)
      • RBI - M. Olson 3 (13), M. Chapman (7), R. Grossman (6)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Olson 3 (3), M. Chapman, R. Grossman
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Allen
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Olson-Semien-Luzardo; Chapman-Kemp-Olson)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Javier3.03552534.020.891.5
      B. Bailey1.00001101.931.292.5
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Javier3.0
      B. Bailey1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Luzardo4.15220212.811.136.0
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Luzardo4.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 63-38, B. Bailey 16-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 2-3, B. Bailey 1-0
      • Batters Faced - C. Javier 14, B. Bailey 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Luzardo 60-40
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Luzardo 6-1
      • Batters Faced - J. Luzardo 15
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. Garneau C9122022.222.364.444.808
      G. Springer CF4448123812.182.321.409.731
      G. Stubbs C3111000.333.250.333.583
      A. Toro-Hernandez 3B20532115.150.261.350.611
      BENCHAB
      D. Garneau C9
      G. Springer CF44
      G. Stubbs C3
      A. Toro-Hernandez 3B20
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      F. Barreto 2B4200002.000.000.000.000
      K. Davis DH363641313.167.250.278.528
      V. Machin 2B7100011.000.125.000.125
      S. Murphy C303521513.167.286.267.552
      C. Pinder RF22344135.182.280.318.598
      BENCHAB
      F. Barreto 2B4
      K. Davis DH36
      V. Machin 2B7
      S. Murphy C30
      C. Pinder RF22
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      B. Bielak RP2-0010.10.87610671.16
      H. Castellanos RP0-002.00.00000110.50
      Z. Greinke SP0-0015.03.0012503111.00
      J. James SP0-007.010.2968311102.43
      L. McCullers SP1-1013.29.22181437111.83
      E. Paredes RP0-006.22.70820581.95
      R. Pressly RP0-101.216.20530224.20
      N. Rodriguez RP0-104.27.711042332.79
      C. Sanabria RP0-001.018.00221214.00
      A. Scrubb RP0-016.10.00300751.58
      C. Sneed RP0-206.07.50951562.33
      B. Taylor RP1-008.20.005003100.92
      F. Valdez SP0-2017.22.0416413191.08
      BULLPENW-L
      B. Bielak RP2-0
      H. Castellanos RP0-0
      Z. Greinke SP0-0
      J. James SP0-0
      L. McCullers SP1-1
      E. Paredes RP0-0
      R. Pressly RP0-1
      N. Rodriguez RP0-1
      C. Sanabria RP0-0
      A. Scrubb RP0-0
      C. Sneed RP0-2
      B. Taylor RP1-0
      F. Valdez SP0-2
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      C. Bassitt SP1-0016.21.0811204150.90
      J. Diekman RP0-006.20.00200490.90
      M. Fiers SP1-0016.05.6318103351.31
      L. Hendriks RP1-058.12.167212121.08
      S. Manaea SP0-2012.18.03171121121.46
      T. McFarland RP1-005.20.00400020.71
      D. Mengden SP0-104.06.75531241.75
      F. Montas SP2-1023.01.5714409221.00
      Y. Petit RP1-006.22.70721061.05
      B. Smith RP2-007.10.00300160.55
      J. Soria RP1-027.20.005002130.91
      L. Trivino RP0-003.09.00330141.33
      J. Wendelken RP1-006.00.00400261.00
      BULLPENW-L
      C. Bassitt SP1-0
      J. Diekman RP0-0
      M. Fiers SP1-0
      L. Hendriks RP1-0
      S. Manaea SP0-2
      T. McFarland RP1-0
      D. Mengden SP0-1
      F. Montas SP2-1
      Y. Petit RP1-0
      B. Smith RP2-0
      J. Soria RP1-0
      L. Trivino RP0-0
      J. Wendelken RP1-0
          • 4TH INNING
            		Gurriel homered to left, Brantley scored25
          • 3RD INNING
            		Chapman homered to left center05
            		Olson homered to center, Semien and Kemp scored04
          • 2ND INNING
            		Grossman homered to right01
          • 5TH INNING
            • J. Luzardo Pitching:
            • K. Tucker: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, In play
          • 4TH INNING
            • J. Luzardo Pitching:
            • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Strike looking, Reddick singled to left center
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bregman grounded into double play third to second to first, Reddick out at second
            • M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Brantley doubled to left center
            • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Gurriel homered to left, Brantley scored
            • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Brandon Bailey relieved Cristian Javier
            • R. Grossman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Grossman walked
            • S. Piscotty: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Grossman to second on wild pitch, Foul, Piscotty popped out to shortstop
            • T. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Kemp struck out looking
            • A. Allen: Ball, Allen grounded out to first
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • J. Luzardo Pitching:
            • M. Straw: Straw grounded out to shortstop
            • M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
            • J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Foul, Altuve grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Cr. Javier Pitching:
            • T. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kemp walked
            • A. Allen: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
            • M. Semien: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Semien walked, Kemp to second
            • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
            • M. Olson: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Olson homered to center, Semien and Kemp scored
            • M. Chapman: Chapman homered to left center
            • M. Canha: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
            • End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • J. Luzardo Pitching:
            • M. Brantley: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Brantley grounded out to first
            • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Foul, Gurriel doubled to deep right center
            • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Correa lined out to center, Gurriel to third
            • K. Tucker: Tucker fouled out to third
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Cr. Javier Pitching:
            • M. Chapman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Chapman struck out looking
            • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
            • R. Grossman: Ball, Ball, Grossman homered to right
            • S. Piscotty: Foul, Foul, Piscotty grounded out to pitcher
            • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • J. Luzardo Pitching:
            • J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Foul, Altuve singled to center
            • J. Reddick: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Reddick grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Altuve out at second
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Bregman grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Cr. Javier Pitching:
            • M. Semien: Ball, Foul, Ball, Semien fouled out to third
            • R. Laureano: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Laureano flied out to right
            • M. Olson: Olson grounded out to first
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          HOUAstros
          OAKAthletics
          TEAM STATS
          6-8
          .236
          AVG
          17
          HR
          74
          R
          3.98
          ERA
          11-4
          .213
          AVG
          18
          HR
          64
          R
          2.70
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          C. JavierR
          1-0
          W-L
          12.2
          IP
          1.42
          ERA
          5.50
          SO/BB
          0.71
          WHIP
          J. LuzardoL
          0-0
          W-L
          11.2
          IP
          2.31
          ERA
          2.40
          SO/BB
          1.11
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .C. Javier
          R
          1-0, 12.2 IP, 1.42 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .J. Luzardo
          L
          0-0, 11.2 IP, 2.31 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 J. Altuve 2B621173.177
          2 J. Reddick RF501241.240
          3 A. Bregman 3B6114113.230
          4 M. Brantley DH451461.311
          5 Y. Gurriel 1B561452.250
          6 C. Correa SS511962.373
          7 K. Tucker LF501191.220
          8 M. Straw CF20310.150
          9 M. Maldonado C29670.207
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 M. Semien SS671441.209
          2 R. Laureano CF5215103.288
          3 M. Olson 1B518104.157
          4 M. Chapman 3B611463.230
          5 M. Canha DH451181.244
          6 R. Grossman LF33851.242
          7 S. Piscotty RF37961.243
          8 T. Kemp 2B19600.316
          9 A. Allen C16331.188
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Justin VerlanderForearm09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Brad PeacockShoulder08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
          George SpringerWrist08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Chris DevenskiArm08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Roberto OsunaElbow09-14-2021Out for the season
          Aledmys DiazGroin08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Joe BiaginiShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Jose UrquidyUndisclosed08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Austin PruittElbow09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Yordan AlvarezUndisclosed08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Rogelio ArmenterosElbow08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Cionel PerezUndisclosed08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          A.J. PukShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Jordan WeemsLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          MLB Scores