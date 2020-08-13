GAMETRACKER
LAST OUT
- A. Allen CAllen grounded out to first
DUE UP 4TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Altuve 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|.268
|.359
|.627
|1.0
|J. Reddick RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.316
|.404
|.720
|1.0
|A. Bregman 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.300
|.444
|.744
|0.0
|M. Brantley DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|.396
|.489
|.886
|3.0
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|.358
|.500
|.858
|9.0
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.358
|.443
|.547
|.990
|-0.5
|K. Tucker LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|.255
|.365
|.620
|0.0
|M. Straw CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|0.0
|M. Maldonado C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.400
|.200
|.600
|-0.5
- 2B - M. Brantley (5), Y. Gurriel (4)
- HR - Y. Gurriel (3)
- RBI - Y. Gurriel 2 (7)
- 2-Out RBI - Y. Gurriel 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Tucker
- HR - M. Olson (5), M. Chapman (4), R. Grossman (2)
- RBI - M. Olson 3 (13), M. Chapman (7), R. Grossman (6)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Olson 3 (3), M. Chapman, R. Grossman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Allen
- DP - 2 (Olson-Semien-Luzardo; Chapman-Kemp-Olson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Luzardo
|4.1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2.81
|1.13
|6.0
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|F. Barreto 2B
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Davis DH
|36
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|13
|.167
|.250
|.278
|.528
|V. Machin 2B
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|S. Murphy C
|30
|3
|5
|2
|1
|5
|13
|.167
|.286
|.267
|.552
|C. Pinder RF
|22
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|.182
|.280
|.318
|.598
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|H. Castellanos RP
|0-0
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|J. James SP
|0-0
|L. McCullers SP
|1-1
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|R. Pressly RP
|0-1
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|C. Sanabria RP
|0-0
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|C. Sneed RP
|0-2
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|F. Valdez SP
|0-2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|1-0
|0
|16.2
|1.08
|11
|2
|0
|4
|15
|0.90
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0.90
|M. Fiers SP
|1-0
|0
|16.0
|5.63
|18
|10
|3
|3
|5
|1.31
|L. Hendriks RP
|1-0
|5
|8.1
|2.16
|7
|2
|1
|2
|12
|1.08
|S. Manaea SP
|0-2
|0
|12.1
|8.03
|17
|11
|2
|1
|12
|1.46
|T. McFarland RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.71
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|6.75
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1.75
|F. Montas SP
|2-1
|0
|23.0
|1.57
|14
|4
|0
|9
|22
|1.00
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1.05
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|0
|7.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.55
|J. Soria RP
|1-0
|2
|7.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.91
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1.33
|J. Wendelken RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
- 2B - M. Brantley (5), Y. Gurriel (4)
- HR - Y. Gurriel (3)
- RBI - Y. Gurriel 2 (7)
- 2-Out RBI - Y. Gurriel 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Tucker
- HR - M. Olson (5), M. Chapman (4), R. Grossman (2)
- RBI - M. Olson 3 (13), M. Chapman (7), R. Grossman (6)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Olson 3 (3), M. Chapman, R. Grossman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Allen
- DP - 2 (Olson-Semien-Luzardo; Chapman-Kemp-Olson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Luzardo
|4.1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2.81
|1.13
|6.0
|Total
|4.1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|F. Barreto 2B
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Davis DH
|36
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|13
|.167
|.250
|.278
|.528
|V. Machin 2B
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|S. Murphy C
|30
|3
|5
|2
|1
|5
|13
|.167
|.286
|.267
|.552
|C. Pinder RF
|22
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|5
|.182
|.280
|.318
|.598
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|0
|10.1
|0.87
|6
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1.16
|H. Castellanos RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.50
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|0
|15.0
|3.00
|12
|5
|0
|3
|11
|1.00
|J. James SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|6
|8
|3
|11
|10
|2.43
|L. McCullers SP
|1-1
|0
|13.2
|9.22
|18
|14
|3
|7
|11
|1.83
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|8
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1.95
|R. Pressly RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|16.20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4.20
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|7.71
|10
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2.79
|C. Sanabria RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4.00
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|1
|6.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|7
|5
|1.58
|C. Sneed RP
|0-2
|0
|6.0
|7.50
|9
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2.33
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
|F. Valdez SP
|0-2
|0
|17.2
|2.04
|16
|4
|1
|3
|19
|1.08
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|1-0
|0
|16.2
|1.08
|11
|2
|0
|4
|15
|0.90
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0.90
|M. Fiers SP
|1-0
|0
|16.0
|5.63
|18
|10
|3
|3
|5
|1.31
|L. Hendriks RP
|1-0
|5
|8.1
|2.16
|7
|2
|1
|2
|12
|1.08
|S. Manaea SP
|0-2
|0
|12.1
|8.03
|17
|11
|2
|1
|12
|1.46
|T. McFarland RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.71
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|6.75
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1.75
|F. Montas SP
|2-1
|0
|23.0
|1.57
|14
|4
|0
|9
|22
|1.00
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1.05
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|0
|7.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.55
|J. Soria RP
|1-0
|2
|7.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.91
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1.33
|J. Wendelken RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
4TH INNING Gurriel homered to left, Brantley scored 2 5 3RD INNING Chapman homered to left center 0 5 Olson homered to center, Semien and Kemp scored 0 4 2ND INNING Grossman homered to right 0 1
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Strike looking, Reddick singled to left center
- A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bregman grounded into double play third to second to first, Reddick out at second
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Brantley doubled to left center
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Gurriel homered to left, Brantley scored
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brandon Bailey relieved Cristian Javier
- R. Grossman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Grossman walked
- S. Piscotty: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Grossman to second on wild pitch, Foul, Piscotty popped out to shortstop
- T. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Kemp struck out looking
- A. Allen: Ball, Allen grounded out to first
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- T. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kemp walked
- A. Allen: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
- M. Semien: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Semien walked, Kemp to second
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
- M. Olson: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Olson homered to center, Semien and Kemp scored
- M. Chapman: Chapman homered to left center
- M. Canha: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Brantley grounded out to first
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Foul, Gurriel doubled to deep right center
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Correa lined out to center, Gurriel to third
- K. Tucker: Tucker fouled out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- M. Chapman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Chapman struck out looking
- M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
- R. Grossman: Ball, Ball, Grossman homered to right
- S. Piscotty: Foul, Foul, Piscotty grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Ball, Ball, Foul, Altuve singled to center
- J. Reddick: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Reddick grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Altuve out at second
- A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Bregman grounded out to third
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
1-0
W-L
12.2
IP
1.42
ERA
5.50
SO/BB
0.71
WHIP
0-0
W-L
11.2
IP
2.31
ERA
2.40
SO/BB
1.11
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Altuve 2B
|62
|11
|7
|3
|.177
|2 J. Reddick RF
|50
|12
|4
|1
|.240
|3 A. Bregman 3B
|61
|14
|11
|3
|.230
|4 M. Brantley DH
|45
|14
|6
|1
|.311
|5 Y. Gurriel 1B
|56
|14
|5
|2
|.250
|6 C. Correa SS
|51
|19
|6
|2
|.373
|7 K. Tucker LF
|50
|11
|9
|1
|.220
|8 M. Straw CF
|20
|3
|1
|0
|.150
|9 M. Maldonado C
|29
|6
|7
|0
|.207
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien SS
|67
|14
|4
|1
|.209
|2 R. Laureano CF
|52
|15
|10
|3
|.288
|3 M. Olson 1B
|51
|8
|10
|4
|.157
|4 M. Chapman 3B
|61
|14
|6
|3
|.230
|5 M. Canha DH
|45
|11
|8
|1
|.244
|6 R. Grossman LF
|33
|8
|5
|1
|.242
|7 S. Piscotty RF
|37
|9
|6
|1
|.243
|8 T. Kemp 2B
|19
|6
|0
|0
|.316
|9 A. Allen C
|16
|3
|3
|1
|.188
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Verlander
|Forearm
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Brad Peacock
|Shoulder
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|George Springer
|Wrist
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Chris Devenski
|Arm
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Roberto Osuna
|Elbow
|09-14-2021Out for the season
|Aledmys Diaz
|Groin
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Joe Biagini
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Jose Urquidy
|Undisclosed
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Austin Pruitt
|Elbow
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Yordan Alvarez
|Undisclosed
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Rogelio Armenteros
|Elbow
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Cionel Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|A.J. Puk
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Jordan Weems
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14