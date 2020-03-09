GAMETRACKER
  • 3RD INNING
    		Conforto safe at first on left fielder Dickerson fielding error, Nido scored, McNeil to third02
    		McNeil reached on fielder's choice to right, Gimenez scored, Nido to third, Nimmo out at second01
123456789RHE
MIA7-2
000------031
NYM6-9
002------210
MIAMarlins
NYMMets
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Villar DH20000013.211.262.316.578-0.5
J. Berti SS20000000.143.226.179.4040.0
C. Dickerson LF20100000.250.314.406.7211.0
J. Aguilar 1B20100001.294.333.618.9511.0
B. Anderson 3B10000111.290.405.548.9540.5
M. Joyce RF00000100.200.385.200.5851.0
R. Lavarnway C10000002.333.333.333.6670.0
E. Alvarez 2B10100000.100.100.100.2001.0
M. Harrison CF10000013.154.267.154.421-0.5
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Nimmo CF10000100.213.422.319.7411.0
    J. McNeil LF20010002.295.385.364.7481.0
    P. Alonso 1B20000012.203.347.322.669-0.5
    M. Conforto RF20000001.298.394.509.9030.0
    J. Davis 3B00000200.319.411.532.9432.0
    D. Smith DH20000004.214.314.500.8140.0
    A. Rosario SS10000001.240.240.360.6000.0
    A. Gimenez 2B11100000.300.344.367.7104.0
    T. Nido C01000100.300.417.400.8172.0
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Villar 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • RBI - J. McNeil (6)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Smith 2 (2)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - A. Gimenez (3)
      FIELDING
      • E - C. Dickerson
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      P. Lopez3.01214101.130.883.5
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. deGrom3.03002301.800.855.5
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - P. Lopez 52-27
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Lopez 7-1
      • Batters Faced - P. Lopez 15
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 60-37
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 4-3
      • Batters Faced - J. deGrom 14
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      L. Brinson RF8100011.000.111.000.111
      F. Cervelli C26554227.192.250.462.712
      L. Forsythe 3B13231125.231.333.538.872
      M. Sierra CF9233031.333.500.6671.167
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      B. Dozier 2B11110014.091.167.091.258
      L. Guillorme 3B7011002.143.143.143.286
      B. Hamilton CF9000001.000.000.000.000
      W. Ramos C464931411.196.275.283.557
      A. Sanchez C.000.000.000.000
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      B. Boxberger RP0-003.10.00100341.20
      D. Castano RP-0.00.000.00
      E. Hernandez SP0-004.10.00200150.69
      J. Hoyt RP0-002.13.86210040.86
      B. Kintzler RP0-035.01.80510121.20
      B. Moran RP1-003.15.40220351.50
      M. Morin RP1-002.00.00000000.00
      J. Shafer RP0-003.03.00210131.00
      S. Sharp RP0-001.20.00100010.60
      J. Smith RP0-002.23.38211111.13
      S. Tarpley RP2-015.01.80211130.60
      P. Venditte RP-0.00.000.00
      N. Vincent RP1-013.00.00100110.67
      J. Yamamoto SP0-004.09.00642041.50
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      D. Betances RP0-003.110.80540232.10
      E. Diaz RP0-015.13.382214101.13
      J. Familia RP0-006.15.68640661.89
      R. Gsellman RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Hughes RP0-002.20.00100331.50
      S. Lugo RP1-128.02.25321180.50
      S. Matz SP0-2014.15.6517953131.40
      D. Peterson SP2-1016.23.7816726141.32
      R. Porcello SP1-1013.06.92171006101.77
      P. Sewald RP0-005.15.06631221.50
      C. Shreve RP0-006.12.842212100.63
      D. Smith RP0-004.02.25310050.75
      J. Wilson RP0-104.16.23630472.31
          • 3RD INNING
            		Conforto safe at first on left fielder Dickerson fielding error, Nido scored, McNeil to third02
            		McNeil reached on fielder's choice to right, Gimenez scored, Nido to third, Nimmo out at second01
          • 3RD INNING
            • J. deGrom Pitching:
            • J. Berti: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Berti grounded out to second
            • C. Dickerson: Dickerson flied out to deep left
            • J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Aguilar singled to shallow left
            • Br. Anderson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Anderson struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
            • P. Lopez Pitching:
            • A. Gimenez: Ball, Gimenez singled to shallow center
            • T. Nido: Ball, Gimenez stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Nido walked
            • B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked, Gimenez to third, Nido to second
            • J. McNeil: McNeil reached on fielder's choice to right, Gimenez scored, Nido to third, Nimmo out at second
            • P. Alonso: Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
            • M. Conforto: Conforto safe at first on left fielder Dickerson fielding error, Nido scored, McNeil to third
            • J. Davis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Davis walked, Conforto to second
            • Do. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Smith grounded out to pitcher
            • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • J. deGrom Pitching:
            • Br. Anderson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Anderson walked
            • M. Joyce: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Joyce walked, Anderson to second
            • R. Lavarnway: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Lavarnway flied out to deep left
            • E. Alvarez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Alvarez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Anderson to third, Joyce to second
            • M. Harrison: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
            • J. Villar: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Villar grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • P. Lopez Pitching:
            • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Conforto grounded out to second
            • J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Davis walked
            • Do. Smith: Smith lined out to left
            • A. Rosario: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Rosario grounded out to third
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • J. deGrom Pitching:
            • J. Villar: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Villar struck out looking
            • J. Berti: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Berti grounded out to shortstop
            • C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Ball, Dickerson singled to left
            • J. Aguilar: Strike swinging, Foul, Aguilar flied out to deep center
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • P. Lopez Pitching:
            • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Nimmo grounded out to second
            • J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil flied out to left
            • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Alonso grounded out to first
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          TEAM STATS
          7-2
          .233
          AVG
          11
          HR
          40
          R
          3.60
          ERA
          6-9
          .253
          AVG
          16
          HR
          62
          R
          4.77
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          P. LopezR
          1-0
          W-L
          5.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.40
          WHIP
          J. deGromR
          1-0
          W-L
          17.0
          IP
          2.12
          ERA
          7.33
          SO/BB
          0.71
          WHIP
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 J. Villar DH36841.222
          2 J. Berti SS26410.154
          3 C. Dickerson LF30711.233
          4 J. Aguilar 1B32963.281
          5 B. Anderson 3B30992.300
          6 M. Joyce RF10200.200
          7 R. Lavarnway C2100.500
          8 E. Alvarez 2B9000.000
          9 M. Harrison CF12220.167
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Sean RodriguezUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Miguel RojasIllness08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Jorge AlfaroIllness08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Adam ConleyUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Yimi GarciaUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Jose UrenaIllness08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Ryne StanekUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Harold RamirezIllness08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Garrett CooperIllness08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Richard BleierTriceps08-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 29
          Chad WallachUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Jordan HollowayUndisclosed08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Nick NeidertUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Sandy AlcantaraIllness08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Drew SteckenriderTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
          Caleb SmithUndisclosed08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Robert DuggerUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          Alex VesiaUndisclosed08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Jeff BrighamUndisclosed08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Rene RiveraElbow08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Robinson CanoGroin08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Jed LowrieKnee09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
          Eduardo NunezKnee08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
          Brad BrachNot Injury Related08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Jake MarisnickHamstring08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          Michael WachaShoulder08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
          Marcus StromanCalf08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Walker LockettBack08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
