3rd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- D. Smith DHSmith grounded out to pitcher
DUE UP 3RD
- 6M. Joyce RF0-0, BB
R H RBI HR AVG 2 2 0 0 .200
- 70-1
R H RBI HR AVG 0 1 0 0 .333
- 8E. Alvarez 2B1-1
R H RBI HR AVG 0 1 0 0 .100
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|.262
|.316
|.578
|-0.5
|J. Berti SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.226
|.179
|.404
|0.0
|C. Dickerson LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.314
|.406
|.721
|1.0
|J. Aguilar 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|.333
|.618
|.951
|1.0
|B. Anderson 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|.405
|.548
|.954
|0.5
|M. Joyce RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.385
|.200
|.585
|1.0
|R. Lavarnway C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|0.0
|E. Alvarez 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|.100
|.100
|.200
|1.0
|M. Harrison CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.154
|.267
|.154
|.421
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|.422
|.319
|.741
|1.0
|J. McNeil LF
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|.385
|.364
|.748
|1.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|.347
|.322
|.669
|-0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|.394
|.509
|.903
|0.0
|J. Davis 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|.411
|.532
|.943
|2.0
|D. Smith DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.214
|.314
|.500
|.814
|0.0
|A. Rosario SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|.240
|.360
|.600
|0.0
|A. Gimenez 2B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.344
|.367
|.710
|4.0
|T. Nido C
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.417
|.400
|.817
|2.0
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Villar 2 (2)
- RBI - J. McNeil (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Smith 2 (2)
- SB - A. Gimenez (3)
- E - C. Dickerson
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Lopez 52-27
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Lopez 7-1
- Batters Faced - P. Lopez 15
- Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 60-37
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 4-3
- Batters Faced - J. deGrom 14
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|L. Brinson RF
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.111
|.000
|.111
|F. Cervelli C
|26
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|7
|.192
|.250
|.462
|.712
|L. Forsythe 3B
|13
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|.231
|.333
|.538
|.872
|M. Sierra CF
|9
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|.333
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Dozier 2B
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.091
|.167
|.091
|.258
|L. Guillorme 3B
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|B. Hamilton CF
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Ramos C
|46
|4
|9
|3
|1
|4
|11
|.196
|.275
|.283
|.557
|A. Sanchez C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Boxberger RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1.20
|D. Castano RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Hernandez SP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.69
|J. Hoyt RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0.86
|B. Kintzler RP
|0-0
|3
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1.20
|B. Moran RP
|1-0
|0
|3.1
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|1.50
|M. Morin RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|J. Shafer RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.00
|S. Sharp RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.60
|J. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|3.38
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1.13
|S. Tarpley RP
|2-0
|1
|5.0
|1.80
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.60
|P. Venditte RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Vincent RP
|1-0
|1
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.67
|J. Yamamoto SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|9.00
|6
|4
|2
|0
|4
|1.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|10.80
|5
|4
|0
|2
|3
|2.10
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|5.1
|3.38
|2
|2
|1
|4
|10
|1.13
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|6
|4
|0
|6
|6
|1.89
|R. Gsellman RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hughes RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1.50
|S. Lugo RP
|1-1
|2
|8.0
|2.25
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|0.50
|S. Matz SP
|0-2
|0
|14.1
|5.65
|17
|9
|5
|3
|13
|1.40
|D. Peterson SP
|2-1
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|16
|7
|2
|6
|14
|1.32
|R. Porcello SP
|1-1
|0
|13.0
|6.92
|17
|10
|0
|6
|10
|1.77
|P. Sewald RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|6
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1.50
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|2.84
|2
|2
|1
|2
|10
|0.63
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0.75
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|4.1
|6.23
|6
|3
|0
|4
|7
|2.31
3RD INNING Conforto safe at first on left fielder Dickerson fielding error, Nido scored, McNeil to third 0 2 McNeil reached on fielder's choice to right, Gimenez scored, Nido to third, Nimmo out at second 0 1
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- J. Berti: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Berti grounded out to second
- C. Dickerson: Dickerson flied out to deep left
- J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Aguilar singled to shallow left
- Br. Anderson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Anderson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- P. Lopez Pitching:
- A. Gimenez: Ball, Gimenez singled to shallow center
- T. Nido: Ball, Gimenez stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Nido walked
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked, Gimenez to third, Nido to second
- J. McNeil: McNeil reached on fielder's choice to right, Gimenez scored, Nido to third, Nimmo out at second
- P. Alonso: Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
- M. Conforto: Conforto safe at first on left fielder Dickerson fielding error, Nido scored, McNeil to third
- J. Davis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Davis walked, Conforto to second
- Do. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Smith grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- Br. Anderson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Anderson walked
- M. Joyce: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Joyce walked, Anderson to second
- R. Lavarnway: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Lavarnway flied out to deep left
- E. Alvarez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Alvarez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Anderson to third, Joyce to second
- M. Harrison: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
- J. Villar: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Villar grounded out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Lopez Pitching:
- M. Conforto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Conforto grounded out to second
- J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Davis walked
- Do. Smith: Smith lined out to left
- A. Rosario: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Rosario grounded out to third
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- J. Villar: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Villar struck out looking
- J. Berti: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Berti grounded out to shortstop
- C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Ball, Dickerson singled to left
- J. Aguilar: Strike swinging, Foul, Aguilar flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Villar DH
|36
|8
|4
|1
|.222
|2 J. Berti SS
|26
|4
|1
|0
|.154
|3 C. Dickerson LF
|30
|7
|1
|1
|.233
|4 J. Aguilar 1B
|32
|9
|6
|3
|.281
|5 B. Anderson 3B
|30
|9
|9
|2
|.300
|6 M. Joyce RF
|10
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|7 R. Lavarnway C
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|8 E. Alvarez 2B
|9
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 M. Harrison CF
|12
|2
|2
|0
|.167
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Nimmo CF
|46
|10
|3
|1
|.217
|2 J. McNeil LF
|42
|13
|5
|0
|.310
|3 P. Alonso 1B
|57
|12
|6
|2
|.211
|4 M. Conforto RF
|55
|17
|8
|3
|.309
|5 J. Davis 3B
|47
|15
|11
|3
|.319
|6 D. Smith DH
|26
|6
|8
|2
|.231
|7 A. Rosario SS
|49
|12
|4
|1
|.245
|8 A. Gimenez 2B
|29
|8
|1
|0
|.276
|9 T. Nido C
|10
|3
|0
|0
|.300
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Sean Rodriguez
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Miguel Rojas
|Illness
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Jorge Alfaro
|Illness
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Adam Conley
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Yimi Garcia
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Jose Urena
|Illness
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Ryne Stanek
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Harold Ramirez
|Illness
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Garrett Cooper
|Illness
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Richard Bleier
|Triceps
|08-28-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 29
|Chad Wallach
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Jordan Holloway
|Undisclosed
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Nick Neidert
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Sandy Alcantara
|Illness
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Drew Steckenrider
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Caleb Smith
|Undisclosed
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Robert Dugger
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Alex Vesia
|Undisclosed
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Jeff Brigham
|Undisclosed
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Rene Rivera
|Elbow
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Robinson Cano
|Groin
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Not Injury Related
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Jake Marisnick
|Hamstring
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Michael Wacha
|Shoulder
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12