GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
4th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
4TH INNING Blackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second 8 4 Peralta singled to center, Marte and Calhoun scored on center fielder Dahl fielding error 8 3 Marte grounded out to shortstop, Ahmed scored, Calhoun to third, Marte to second 6 3 3RD INNING Kemp singled to center, Blackmon scored 5 3 Arenado hit sacrifice fly to shortstop, Story scored 5 2 Vogt grounded out to first, Peralta scored, Walker to third 5 1 Walker singled to center, Marte scored, Peralta to second 4 1 Peralta singled to center, Marte scored, Marte to second 3 1 1ST INNING Story homered to left 2 1 Walker doubled to left, Marte scored 2 0 Calhoun homered to left 1 0
LAST OUT
- C. Blackmon RFBlackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second
DUE UP 4TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Calhoun RF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|.328
|.481
|.810
|7.5
|K. Marte 2B
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.348
|.455
|.802
|7.0
|S. Marte CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.346
|.443
|.500
|.943
|3.0
|D. Peralta DH
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|.355
|.389
|.744
|4.5
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|.317
|.421
|.738
|5.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.155
|.222
|.241
|.464
|-0.5
|S. Vogt C
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.261
|.500
|.761
|1.0
|J. Jay LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|.095
|.150
|.245
|0.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|.241
|.283
|.524
|3.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Calhoun RF
|2
|K. Marte 2B
|3
|S. Marte CF
|3
|D. Peralta DH
|3
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|E. Escobar 3B
|3
|S. Vogt C
|2
|J. Jay LF
|2
|N. Ahmed SS
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Hampson LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.364
|.444
|.808
|4.0
|T. Story SS
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|.391
|.593
|.985
|9.0
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.484
|.515
|.710
|1.224
|5.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.270
|.382
|.652
|3.0
|D. Murphy 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.348
|.388
|.587
|.975
|-1.0
|M. Kemp DH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|.395
|.500
|.895
|3.0
|D. Dahl CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.237
|.281
|.305
|.586
|-1.0
|C. Owings 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.306
|.364
|.669
|0.0
|T. Wolters C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|.229
|.235
|.464
|-1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|G. Hampson LF
|3
|T. Story SS
|1
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|N. Arenado 3B
|1
|D. Murphy 1B
|2
|M. Kemp DH
|1
|D. Dahl CF
|2
|C. Owings 2B
|2
|T. Wolters C
|2
- 2B - K. Marte (5), C. Walker (8)
- HR - K. Calhoun (4)
- RBI - K. Calhoun (9), S. Marte (4), D. Peralta 2 (11), C. Walker 2 (10), S. Vogt (5)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Walker
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, E. Escobar, J. Jay
- 2B - N. Arenado
- HR - T. Story (6)
- SF - N. Arenado (2)
- RBI - T. Story (10), C. Blackmon (19), N. Arenado (6), M. Kemp (10)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Blackmon, M. Kemp
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Dahl 2 (2)
- SB - G. Hampson (2)
- E - D. Dahl
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Gray
|3.1
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|1
|6.41
|1.37
|-10.0
|J. Hoffman
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.38
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Gray
|3.1
|J. Hoffman
|0.2
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Ray 84-48
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Ray 4-3
- Batters Faced - R. Ray 21
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Gray 67-46, J. Hoffman 7-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gray 7-3
- Batters Faced - J. Gray 22, J. Hoffman 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Kelly C
|32
|0
|5
|3
|0
|5
|7
|.156
|.270
|.188
|.458
|J. Lamb 3B
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|.083
|.214
|.125
|.339
|T. Locastro LF
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|D. Varsho C
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.111
|.200
|.222
|.422
|A. Young 2B
|8
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|.375
|.545
|.875
|1.420
|BENCH
|AB
|C. Kelly C
|32
|J. Lamb 3B
|24
|T. Locastro LF
|7
|D. Varsho C
|9
|A. Young 2B
|8
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Butera C
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|.154
|.091
|.245
|E. Diaz C
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|S. Hilliard LF
|28
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|13
|.179
|.258
|.321
|.579
|R. McMahon 2B
|50
|7
|10
|5
|1
|7
|22
|.200
|.293
|.340
|.633
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.133
|.176
|.133
|.310
|BENCH
|AB
|D. Butera C
|11
|E. Diaz C
|7
|S. Hilliard LF
|28
|R. McMahon 2B
|50
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bradley RP
|1-0
|3
|4.2
|1.93
|4
|1
|0
|2
|7
|1.29
|A. Chafin RP
|0-1
|0
|4.1
|8.31
|2
|4
|1
|4
|7
|1.38
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|0
|9.2
|2.79
|2
|3
|1
|3
|8
|0.52
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|9
|2
|1
|3
|10
|1.71
|Z. Gallen SP
|0-0
|0
|16.0
|2.81
|13
|5
|3
|7
|21
|1.25
|J. Guerra RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0.35
|M. Kelly SP
|2-1
|0
|19.2
|2.29
|18
|5
|4
|1
|15
|0.97
|H. Rondon RP
|1-0
|0
|4.1
|12.46
|7
|6
|3
|5
|7
|2.77
|L. Weaver SP
|0-3
|0
|10.1
|12.19
|16
|14
|5
|6
|14
|2.13
|A. Young RP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bradley RP
|1-0
|A. Chafin RP
|0-1
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|Z. Gallen SP
|0-0
|J. Guerra RP
|1-0
|M. Kelly SP
|2-1
|H. Rondon RP
|1-0
|L. Weaver SP
|0-3
|A. Young RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|1
|8.2
|2.08
|5
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0.58
|D. Bard RP
|1-0
|0
|7.2
|3.52
|9
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1.17
|R. Castellani RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.25
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|3
|6.2
|1.35
|7
|1
|0
|2
|7
|1.35
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.43
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|8.1
|1.08
|9
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1.32
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|0
|18.2
|2.41
|14
|5
|2
|6
|11
|1.07
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0.63
|G. Marquez SP
|2-2
|0
|26.0
|2.08
|18
|6
|2
|6
|27
|0.92
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|A. Senzatela SP
|3-0
|0
|17.0
|2.65
|15
|5
|1
|5
|14
|1.18
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|D. Bard RP
|1-0
|R. Castellani RP
|0-0
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|G. Marquez SP
|2-2
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|A. Senzatela SP
|3-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Calhoun RF
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|.328
|.481
|.810
|7.5
|K. Marte 2B
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.348
|.455
|.802
|7.0
|S. Marte CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.346
|.443
|.500
|.943
|3.0
|D. Peralta DH
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|.355
|.389
|.744
|4.5
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|.317
|.421
|.738
|5.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.155
|.222
|.241
|.464
|-0.5
|S. Vogt C
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.261
|.500
|.761
|1.0
|J. Jay LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|.095
|.150
|.245
|0.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|.241
|.283
|.524
|3.0
|Total
|23
|8
|11
|7
|1
|0
|3
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Calhoun RF
|2
|K. Marte 2B
|3
|S. Marte CF
|3
|D. Peralta DH
|3
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|E. Escobar 3B
|3
|S. Vogt C
|2
|J. Jay LF
|2
|N. Ahmed SS
|2
|Total
|23
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Hampson LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.364
|.444
|.808
|4.0
|T. Story SS
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|.391
|.593
|.985
|9.0
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.484
|.515
|.710
|1.224
|5.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.270
|.382
|.652
|3.0
|D. Murphy 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.348
|.388
|.587
|.975
|-1.0
|M. Kemp DH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|.395
|.500
|.895
|3.0
|D. Dahl CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.237
|.281
|.305
|.586
|-1.0
|C. Owings 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.306
|.364
|.669
|0.0
|T. Wolters C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|.229
|.235
|.464
|-1.0
|Total
|17
|4
|7
|4
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|G. Hampson LF
|3
|T. Story SS
|1
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|N. Arenado 3B
|1
|D. Murphy 1B
|2
|M. Kemp DH
|1
|D. Dahl CF
|2
|C. Owings 2B
|2
|T. Wolters C
|2
|Total
|17
- 2B - K. Marte (5), C. Walker (8)
- HR - K. Calhoun (4)
- RBI - K. Calhoun (9), S. Marte (4), D. Peralta 2 (11), C. Walker 2 (10), S. Vogt (5)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Walker
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, E. Escobar, J. Jay
- 2B - N. Arenado
- HR - T. Story (6)
- SF - N. Arenado (2)
- RBI - T. Story (10), C. Blackmon (19), N. Arenado (6), M. Kemp (10)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Blackmon, M. Kemp
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Dahl 2 (2)
- SB - G. Hampson (2)
- E - D. Dahl
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Gray
|3.1
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|1
|6.41
|1.37
|-10.0
|J. Hoffman
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.38
|0.5
|Total
|4.0
|11
|8
|8
|0
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Gray
|3.1
|J. Hoffman
|0.2
|Total
|4.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Ray 84-48
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Ray 4-3
- Batters Faced - R. Ray 21
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Gray 67-46, J. Hoffman 7-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gray 7-3
- Batters Faced - J. Gray 22, J. Hoffman 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|C. Kelly C
|32
|0
|5
|3
|0
|5
|7
|.156
|.270
|.188
|.458
|J. Lamb 3B
|24
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|.083
|.214
|.125
|.339
|T. Locastro LF
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|D. Varsho C
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.111
|.200
|.222
|.422
|A. Young 2B
|8
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|.375
|.545
|.875
|1.420
|BENCH
|AB
|C. Kelly C
|32
|J. Lamb 3B
|24
|T. Locastro LF
|7
|D. Varsho C
|9
|A. Young 2B
|8
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Butera C
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|.154
|.091
|.245
|E. Diaz C
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|S. Hilliard LF
|28
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|13
|.179
|.258
|.321
|.579
|R. McMahon 2B
|50
|7
|10
|5
|1
|7
|22
|.200
|.293
|.340
|.633
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.133
|.176
|.133
|.310
|BENCH
|AB
|D. Butera C
|11
|E. Diaz C
|7
|S. Hilliard LF
|28
|R. McMahon 2B
|50
|R. Tapia LF
|15
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bradley RP
|1-0
|3
|4.2
|1.93
|4
|1
|0
|2
|7
|1.29
|A. Chafin RP
|0-1
|0
|4.1
|8.31
|2
|4
|1
|4
|7
|1.38
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|0
|9.2
|2.79
|2
|3
|1
|3
|8
|0.52
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|9
|2
|1
|3
|10
|1.71
|Z. Gallen SP
|0-0
|0
|16.0
|2.81
|13
|5
|3
|7
|21
|1.25
|J. Guerra RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0.35
|M. Kelly SP
|2-1
|0
|19.2
|2.29
|18
|5
|4
|1
|15
|0.97
|H. Rondon RP
|1-0
|0
|4.1
|12.46
|7
|6
|3
|5
|7
|2.77
|L. Weaver SP
|0-3
|0
|10.1
|12.19
|16
|14
|5
|6
|14
|2.13
|A. Young RP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bradley RP
|1-0
|A. Chafin RP
|0-1
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|Z. Gallen SP
|0-0
|J. Guerra RP
|1-0
|M. Kelly SP
|2-1
|H. Rondon RP
|1-0
|L. Weaver SP
|0-3
|A. Young RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|1
|8.2
|2.08
|5
|2
|1
|0
|10
|0.58
|D. Bard RP
|1-0
|0
|7.2
|3.52
|9
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1.17
|R. Castellani RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.25
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|3
|6.2
|1.35
|7
|1
|0
|2
|7
|1.35
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.43
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|0
|8.1
|1.08
|9
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1.32
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|0
|18.2
|2.41
|14
|5
|2
|6
|11
|1.07
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0.63
|G. Marquez SP
|2-2
|0
|26.0
|2.08
|18
|6
|2
|6
|27
|0.92
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|A. Senzatela SP
|3-0
|0
|17.0
|2.65
|15
|5
|1
|5
|14
|1.18
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|Y. Almonte RP
|1-0
|D. Bard RP
|1-0
|R. Castellani RP
|0-0
|J. Diaz RP
|0-0
|P. Diehl RP
|0-0
|C. Estevez RP
|0-0
|K. Freeland SP
|2-0
|J. Harvey RP
|-
|T. Kinley RP
|0-0
|G. Marquez SP
|2-2
|J. Pazos RP
|0-0
|A. Senzatela SP
|3-0
4TH INNING Blackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second 8 4 Peralta singled to center, Marte and Calhoun scored on center fielder Dahl fielding error 8 3 Marte grounded out to shortstop, Ahmed scored, Calhoun to third, Marte to second 6 3 3RD INNING Kemp singled to center, Blackmon scored 5 3 Arenado hit sacrifice fly to shortstop, Story scored 5 2 Vogt grounded out to first, Peralta scored, Walker to third 5 1 Walker singled to center, Marte scored, Peralta to second 4 1 Peralta singled to center, Marte scored, Marte to second 3 1 1ST INNING Story homered to left 2 1 Walker doubled to left, Marte scored 2 0 Calhoun homered to left 1 0
- J. Gray Pitching:
- N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ahmed singled to deep center
- K. Calhoun: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Calhoun hit by pitch, Ahmed to second
- K. Marte: Strike looking, Foul, Marte singled to center, Ahmed to third, Calhoun to second
- S. Marte: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Marte grounded out to shortstop, Ahmed scored, Calhoun to third, Marte to second
- D. Peralta: Ball, Strike looking, Peralta singled to center, Marte and Calhoun scored on center fielder Dahl fielding error
- Jeff Hoffman relieved Jon Gray
- C. Walker: Ball, Ball, Walker lined out to right
- E. Escobar: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Ray Pitching:
- C. Owings: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Owings grounded out to second
- T. Wolters: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Wolters struck out looking
- G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson reached on bunt single to second
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Story walked, Hampson to second
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Hampson stole third, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Blackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second
- Kevin Ginkel relieved Robbie Ray
- J. Gray Pitching:
- K. Marte: Ball, Marte singled to center
- S. Marte: Marte singled to shallow right, Marte to third
- D. Peralta: Peralta singled to center, Marte scored, Marte to second
- C. Walker: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walker singled to center, Marte scored, Peralta to second
- E. Escobar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Escobar grounded out to shortstop, Peralta to third, Walker to second
- S. Vogt: Strike looking, Ball, Vogt grounded out to first, Peralta scored, Walker to third
- J. Jay: Ball, Strike swinging, Jay grounded out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Ray Pitching:
- T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Story walked
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Blackmon singled to shallow center, Story to third
- N. Arenado: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Arenado hit sacrifice fly to shortstop, Story scored
- D. Murphy: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
- M. Kemp: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Blackmon to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kemp singled to center, Blackmon scored
- D. Dahl: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Dahl struck out looking
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Gray Pitching:
- S. Vogt: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Vogt flied out to center
- J. Jay: Jay grounded out to first
- N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Ahmed singled to center
- K. Calhoun: Ball, Ahmed to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Gray Pitching:
- K. Calhoun: Calhoun homered to left
- K. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Marte doubled to deep left
- S. Marte: Marte fouled out to right, Marte to third
- D. Peralta: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Peralta struck out swinging
- C. Walker: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Walker doubled to left, Marte scored
- E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Escobar lined out to center
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Ray Pitching:
- G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson flied out to deep center
- T. Story: Strike looking, Story homered to left
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon singled to shallow left
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Arenado doubled to deep left, Blackmon to third
- D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Kemp intentionally walked
- D. Dahl: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
6-10
.211
AVG
11
HR
56
R
5.48
ERA
11-4
.263
AVG
20
HR
80
R
2.84
ERA
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Calhoun RF
|52
|10
|8
|3
|.192
|2 K. Marte 2B
|63
|19
|3
|1
|.302
|3 S. Marte CF
|49
|17
|3
|1
|.347
|4 D. Peralta DH
|51
|13
|9
|1
|.255
|5 C. Walker 1B
|54
|14
|8
|0
|.259
|6 E. Escobar 3B
|55
|9
|6
|1
|.164
|7 S. Vogt C
|18
|4
|4
|1
|.222
|8 J. Jay LF
|18
|2
|1
|0
|.111
|9 N. Ahmed SS
|51
|7
|4
|2
|.137
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 G. Hampson LF
|24
|6
|3
|1
|.250
|2 T. Story SS
|58
|16
|9
|5
|.276
|3 C. Blackmon RF
|59
|27
|18
|3
|.458
|4 N. Arenado 3B
|54
|10
|5
|3
|.185
|5 D. Murphy 1B
|44
|16
|11
|3
|.364
|6 M. Kemp DH
|35
|9
|9
|2
|.257
|7 D. Dahl CF
|57
|14
|7
|0
|.246
|8 C. Owings 2B
|31
|8
|3
|1
|.258
|9 T. Wolters C
|32
|7
|3
|0
|.219
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Madison Bumgarner
|Back
|08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
|Silvino Bracho
|Elbow
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Corbin Martin
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wade Davis
|Shoulder
|08-19-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 20
|Chi Chi Gonzalez
|Biceps
|08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
|Scott Oberg
|Arm
|09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
|Peter Lambert
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season