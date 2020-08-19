GAMETRACKER
  • 4TH INNING
    		Blackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second84
    		Peralta singled to center, Marte and Calhoun scored on center fielder Dahl fielding error83
    		Marte grounded out to shortstop, Ahmed scored, Calhoun to third, Marte to second63
  • 3RD INNING
    		Kemp singled to center, Blackmon scored53
    		Arenado hit sacrifice fly to shortstop, Story scored52
    		Vogt grounded out to first, Peralta scored, Walker to third51
    		Walker singled to center, Marte scored, Peralta to second41
    		Peralta singled to center, Marte scored, Marte to second31
  • 1ST INNING
    		Story homered to left21
    		Walker doubled to left, Marte scored20
    		Calhoun homered to left10
    123456789RHE
    ARI6-10
    		2033-----8110
    COL11-4
    		1021-----471
    ARIDiamondbacks
    COLRockies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Calhoun RF22111011.204.328.481.8107.5
    K. Marte 2B33300000.333.348.455.8027.0
    S. Marte CF31110003.346.443.500.9433.0
    D. Peralta DH31220011.278.355.389.7444.5
    C. Walker 1B30220001.281.317.421.7385.0
    E. Escobar 3B30000014.155.222.241.464-0.5
    S. Vogt C20010001.200.261.500.7611.0
    J. Jay LF20000001.100.095.150.2450.0
    N. Ahmed SS21200000.170.241.283.5243.0
    HITTERSAB
    K. Calhoun RF2
    K. Marte 2B3
    S. Marte CF3
    D. Peralta DH3
    C. Walker 1B3
    E. Escobar 3B3
    S. Vogt C2
    J. Jay LF2
    N. Ahmed SS2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      G. Hampson LF31100000.259.364.444.8084.0
      T. Story SS12111200.288.391.593.9859.0
      C. Blackmon RF31310000.484.515.7101.2245.0
      N. Arenado 3B10110000.200.270.382.6523.0
      D. Murphy 1B20000023.348.388.587.975-1.0
      M. Kemp DH10110100.278.395.500.8953.0
      D. Dahl CF20000024.237.281.305.586-1.0
      C. Owings 2B20000000.242.306.364.6690.0
      T. Wolters C20000020.206.229.235.464-1.0
      HITTERSAB
      G. Hampson LF3
      T. Story SS1
      C. Blackmon RF3
      N. Arenado 3B1
      D. Murphy 1B2
      M. Kemp DH1
      D. Dahl CF2
      C. Owings 2B2
      T. Wolters C2
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Marte (5), C. Walker (8)
        • HR - K. Calhoun (4)
        • RBI - K. Calhoun (9), S. Marte (4), D. Peralta 2 (11), C. Walker 2 (10), S. Vogt (5)
        • 2-Out RBI - C. Walker
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, E. Escobar, J. Jay
        BATTING
        • 2B - N. Arenado
        • HR - T. Story (6)
        • SF - N. Arenado (2)
        • RBI - T. Story (10), C. Blackmon (19), N. Arenado (6), M. Kemp (10)
        • 2-Out RBI - C. Blackmon, M. Kemp
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Dahl 2 (2)
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - G. Hampson (2)
        FIELDING
        • E - D. Dahl
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        R. Ray3.27443619.532.12-2.0
        K. Ginkel0.00000009.640.00-
        PITCHERSIP
        R. Ray3.2
        K. Ginkel0.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Gray3.111880216.411.37-10.0
        J. Hoffman0.20000100.000.380.5
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Gray3.1
        J. Hoffman0.2
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - R. Ray 84-48
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Ray 4-3
        • Batters Faced - R. Ray 21
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Gray 67-46, J. Hoffman 7-4
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gray 7-3
        • Batters Faced - J. Gray 22, J. Hoffman 2
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        C. Kelly C32053057.156.270.188.458
        J. Lamb 3B241200310.083.214.125.339
        T. Locastro LF7301014.000.125.000.125
        D. Varsho C9110013.111.200.222.422
        A. Young 2B8233122.375.545.8751.420
        BENCHAB
        C. Kelly C32
        J. Lamb 3B24
        T. Locastro LF7
        D. Varsho C9
        A. Young 2B8
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        D. Butera C11011013.091.154.091.245
        E. Diaz C7120000.286.286.429.714
        S. Hilliard LF283531313.179.258.321.579
        R. McMahon 2B5071051722.200.293.340.633
        R. Tapia LF15221017.133.176.133.310
        BENCHAB
        D. Butera C11
        E. Diaz C7
        S. Hilliard LF28
        R. McMahon 2B50
        R. Tapia LF15
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        A. Bradley RP1-034.21.93410271.29
        A. Chafin RP0-104.18.31241471.38
        T. Clarke RP0-009.22.79231380.52
        S. Crichton RP0-007.02.579213101.71
        Z. Gallen SP0-0016.02.8113537211.25
        J. Guerra RP1-005.20.00000240.35
        M. Kelly SP2-1019.22.2918541150.97
        H. Rondon RP1-004.112.46763572.77
        L. Weaver SP0-3010.112.19161456142.13
        A. Young RP0-007.02.57522281.00
        BULLPENW-L
        A. Bradley RP1-0
        A. Chafin RP0-1
        T. Clarke RP0-0
        S. Crichton RP0-0
        Z. Gallen SP0-0
        J. Guerra RP1-0
        M. Kelly SP2-1
        H. Rondon RP1-0
        L. Weaver SP0-3
        A. Young RP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        Y. Almonte RP1-018.22.085210100.58
        D. Bard RP1-007.23.52930091.17
        R. Castellani RP0-004.00.00000130.25
        J. Diaz RP0-036.21.35710271.35
        P. Diehl RP0-002.13.86111020.43
        C. Estevez RP0-008.11.08910261.32
        K. Freeland SP2-0018.22.4114526111.07
        J. Harvey RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Kinley RP0-006.10.00000490.63
        G. Marquez SP2-2026.02.0818626270.92
        J. Pazos RP0-000.254.00340106.00
        A. Senzatela SP3-0017.02.6515515141.18
        BULLPENW-L
        Y. Almonte RP1-0
        D. Bard RP1-0
        R. Castellani RP0-0
        J. Diaz RP0-0
        P. Diehl RP0-0
        C. Estevez RP0-0
        K. Freeland SP2-0
        J. Harvey RP-
        T. Kinley RP0-0
        G. Marquez SP2-2
        J. Pazos RP0-0
        A. Senzatela SP3-0
            • 4TH INNING
              		Blackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second84
              		Peralta singled to center, Marte and Calhoun scored on center fielder Dahl fielding error83
              		Marte grounded out to shortstop, Ahmed scored, Calhoun to third, Marte to second63
            • 3RD INNING
              		Kemp singled to center, Blackmon scored53
              		Arenado hit sacrifice fly to shortstop, Story scored52
              		Vogt grounded out to first, Peralta scored, Walker to third51
              		Walker singled to center, Marte scored, Peralta to second41
              		Peralta singled to center, Marte scored, Marte to second31
            • 1ST INNING
              		Story homered to left21
              		Walker doubled to left, Marte scored20
              		Calhoun homered to left10
            • 4TH INNING
              • J. Gray Pitching:
              • N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ahmed singled to deep center
              • K. Calhoun: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Calhoun hit by pitch, Ahmed to second
              • K. Marte: Strike looking, Foul, Marte singled to center, Ahmed to third, Calhoun to second
              • S. Marte: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Marte grounded out to shortstop, Ahmed scored, Calhoun to third, Marte to second
              • D. Peralta: Ball, Strike looking, Peralta singled to center, Marte and Calhoun scored on center fielder Dahl fielding error
              • Jeff Hoffman relieved Jon Gray
              • C. Walker: Ball, Ball, Walker lined out to right
              • E. Escobar: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • R. Ray Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Owings grounded out to second
              • T. Wolters: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Wolters struck out looking
              • G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson reached on bunt single to second
              • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Story walked, Hampson to second
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Hampson stole third, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Blackmon singled to center, Hampson scored, Story to second
              • Kevin Ginkel relieved Robbie Ray
            • 3RD INNING
              • J. Gray Pitching:
              • K. Marte: Ball, Marte singled to center
              • S. Marte: Marte singled to shallow right, Marte to third
              • D. Peralta: Peralta singled to center, Marte scored, Marte to second
              • C. Walker: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walker singled to center, Marte scored, Peralta to second
              • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Escobar grounded out to shortstop, Peralta to third, Walker to second
              • S. Vogt: Strike looking, Ball, Vogt grounded out to first, Peralta scored, Walker to third
              • J. Jay: Ball, Strike swinging, Jay grounded out to first
              • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • R. Ray Pitching:
              • T. Story: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Story walked
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Blackmon singled to shallow center, Story to third
              • N. Arenado: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Arenado hit sacrifice fly to shortstop, Story scored
              • D. Murphy: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Murphy struck out looking
              • M. Kemp: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Blackmon to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kemp singled to center, Blackmon scored
              • D. Dahl: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Dahl struck out looking
              • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Gray Pitching:
              • S. Vogt: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Vogt flied out to center
              • J. Jay: Jay grounded out to first
              • N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Ahmed singled to center
              • K. Calhoun: Ball, Ahmed to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • R. Ray Pitching:
              • C. Owings: Ball, Owings flied out to left
              • T. Wolters: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Wolters struck out swinging
              • G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hampson grounded out to third
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Gray Pitching:
              • K. Calhoun: Calhoun homered to left
              • K. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Marte doubled to deep left
              • S. Marte: Marte fouled out to right, Marte to third
              • D. Peralta: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Peralta struck out swinging
              • C. Walker: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Walker doubled to left, Marte scored
              • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Escobar lined out to center
              • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • R. Ray Pitching:
              • G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson flied out to deep center
              • T. Story: Strike looking, Story homered to left
              • C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon singled to shallow left
              • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Arenado doubled to deep left, Blackmon to third
              • D. Murphy: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
              • M. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Kemp intentionally walked
              • D. Dahl: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Dahl struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)

            ARIDiamondbacks
            COLRockies
            TEAM STATS
            6-10
            .211
            AVG
            11
            HR
            56
            R
            5.48
            ERA
            11-4
            .263
            AVG
            20
            HR
            80
            R
            2.84
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            R. RayL
            1-2
            W-L
            13.1
            IP
            9.45
            ERA
            1.55
            SO/BB
            1.95
            WHIP
            J. GrayR
            0-1
            W-L
            16.1
            IP
            3.31
            ERA
            1.75
            SO/BB
            0.98
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .R. Ray
            L
            1-2, 13.1 IP, 9.45 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Gray
            R
            0-1, 16.1 IP, 3.31 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Calhoun RF521083.192
            2 K. Marte 2B631931.302
            3 S. Marte CF491731.347
            4 D. Peralta DH511391.255
            5 C. Walker 1B541480.259
            6 E. Escobar 3B55961.164
            7 S. Vogt C18441.222
            8 J. Jay LF18210.111
            9 N. Ahmed SS51742.137
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 G. Hampson LF24631.250
            2 T. Story SS581695.276
            3 C. Blackmon RF5927183.458
            4 N. Arenado 3B541053.185
            5 D. Murphy 1B4416113.364
            6 M. Kemp DH35992.257
            7 D. Dahl CF571470.246
            8 C. Owings 2B31831.258
            9 T. Wolters C32730.219
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Madison BumgarnerBack08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
            Silvino BrachoElbow09-30-2020Out for the season
            Corbin MartinElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Wade DavisShoulder08-19-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 20
            Chi Chi GonzalezBiceps08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
            Scott ObergArm09-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 21
            Peter LambertElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
            MLB Scores