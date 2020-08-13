J. Teheran Pitching:

M. Chapman: Strike looking , Chapman homered to left

M. Canha: Ball , Ball , Canha hit by pitch

R. Grossman: Ball , Foul , Grossman singled to shallow center, Canha to second

S. Piscotty: Ball , Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third

C. Pinder: Pinder popped out to second, Grossman out at home, Piscotty to third, Pinder to second

C. Pinder: Ball , Ball , Foul , Ball , Strike looking , Pickoff attempt to first , Pickoff attempt to first , Pinder reached on fielder's choice to third, Grossman out at home, Piscotty to third, Pinder to second

S. Murphy: Ball , Foul , Foul , Foul , Foul , Murphy popped out to second

M. Semien: Strike swinging , Ball , Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch , Ball , Foul , Foul , Ball , Ball , Semien walked

R. Laureano: Ball , Laureano reached on fielder's choice to third, Semien out at second