2nd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 2ND INNING
    		Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch43
    		Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third33
    		Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third23
    		Chapman homered to left13
  • 1ST INNING
    		Rendon homered to left, Trout scored03
    		Fletcher scored on wild pitch01
LAST OUT
DUE UP 2ND
    123456789RHE
    OAK12-4
    		03-------330
    LAA5-11
    		30-------350
    OAKAthletics
    LAAAngels
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Semien SS10000100.208.250.292.5421.0
    R. Laureano CF20000012.268.394.500.894-0.5
    M. Olson 1B10000000.161.329.429.7570.0
    M. Chapman 3B11111000.258.300.561.8616.0
    M. Canha DH01000000.245.415.347.7622.0
    R. Grossman LF10100000.297.422.541.9631.0
    S. Piscotty RF11110000.238.298.381.6793.0
    C. Pinder 2B10000002.174.269.304.5740.0
    S. Murphy C10000002.161.297.258.5550.0
    HITTERSAB
    M. Semien SS1
    R. Laureano CF2
    M. Olson 1B1
    M. Chapman 3B1
    M. Canha DH0
    R. Grossman LF1
    S. Piscotty RF1
    C. Pinder 2B1
    S. Murphy C1
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. Fletcher SS11100100.328.416.516.9313.0
      T. La Stella 2B10100000.286.412.452.8641.0
      M. Trout CF11100000.300.357.620.9772.0
      A. Rendon 3B11121000.125.375.300.6757.0
      S. Ohtani DH00000100.171.244.439.6831.0
      A. Pujols 1B10000001.182.250.409.6590.0
      J. Upton LF10000010.106.189.234.423-0.5
      M. Stassi C10000000.286.344.7141.0580.0
      J. Adell RF10100000.188.188.188.3751.0
      HITTERSAB
      D. Fletcher SS1
      T. La Stella 2B1
      M. Trout CF1
      A. Rendon 3B1
      S. Ohtani DH0
      A. Pujols 1B1
      J. Upton LF1
      M. Stassi C1
      J. Adell RF1
        BATTING
        • HR - M. Chapman (5)
        • RBI - M. Chapman (9), S. Piscotty (7)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Laureano
        BATTING
        • HR - A. Rendon (2)
        • RBI - A. Rendon 2 (6)
        FIELDING
        • Outfield Assist - S. Piscotty (2)
        • DP - ()
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        S. Manaea1.25332119.001.79-6.5
        PITCHERSIP
        S. Manaea1.2
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Teheran2.03331119.641.71-1.5
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Teheran2.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - S. Manaea 43-26
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Manaea 3-1
        • Batters Faced - S. Manaea 10
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Teheran 41-23
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Teheran 4-1
        • Batters Faced - J. Teheran 11
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Allen C19133118.158.200.316.516
        F. Barreto 2B4200002.000.000.000.000
        K. Davis DH363641313.167.250.278.528
        T. Kemp 2B22660087.273.467.273.739
        V. Machin 2B7100011.000.125.000.125
        BENCHAB
        A. Allen C19
        F. Barreto 2B4
        K. Davis DH36
        T. Kemp 2B22
        V. Machin 2B7
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Castro C27362159.222.344.444.788
        B. Goodwin RF4471292613.273.360.500.860
        L. Rengifo 2B31340058.129.250.161.411
        T. Ward 3B305510311.167.242.233.476
        BENCHAB
        J. Castro C27
        B. Goodwin RF44
        L. Rengifo 2B31
        T. Ward 3B30
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Bassitt SP1-0016.21.0811204150.90
        J. Diekman RP0-006.20.00200490.90
        M. Fiers SP1-0016.05.6318103351.31
        L. Hendriks RP1-058.12.167212121.08
        J. Luzardo RP1-0017.12.6013517171.15
        T. McFarland RP1-005.20.00400020.71
        D. Mengden SP0-104.06.75531241.75
        F. Montas SP2-1023.01.5714409221.00
        Y. Petit RP1-007.02.57721171.14
        B. Smith RP2-0110.10.004001100.48
        J. Soria RP1-027.20.005002130.91
        L. Trivino RP0-003.09.00330141.33
        J. Wendelken RP1-006.00.00400261.00
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Bassitt SP1-0
        J. Diekman RP0-0
        M. Fiers SP1-0
        L. Hendriks RP1-0
        J. Luzardo RP1-0
        T. McFarland RP1-0
        D. Mengden SP0-1
        F. Montas SP2-1
        Y. Petit RP1-0
        B. Smith RP2-0
        J. Soria RP1-0
        L. Trivino RP0-0
        J. Wendelken RP1-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        M. Andriese SP0-1010.14.351050471.35
        J. Barnes RP0-206.24.05730261.35
        R. Buchter RP2-003.12.70311452.10
        D. Bundy SP2-1021.22.0811522250.60
        T. Buttrey RP0-017.05.14740311.43
        G. Canning SP0-2014.13.14135110161.60
        A. Heaney SP1-1019.04.2618915191.21
        M. Mayers RP0-006.25.40641291.20
        K. Middleton RP0-005.15.061032162.06
        H. Milner RP0-004.12.08211140.69
        F. Pena RP0-007.11.23610190.95
        N. Ramirez RP0-006.15.68541551.58
        H. Robles RP0-115.115.19993472.44
        P. Sandoval SP0-1010.02.70832281.00
        BULLPENW-L
        M. Andriese SP0-1
        J. Barnes RP0-2
        R. Buchter RP2-0
        D. Bundy SP2-1
        T. Buttrey RP0-0
        G. Canning SP0-2
        A. Heaney SP1-1
        M. Mayers RP0-0
        K. Middleton RP0-0
        H. Milner RP0-0
        F. Pena RP0-0
        N. Ramirez RP0-0
        H. Robles RP0-1
        P. Sandoval SP0-1
        123456789RHE
        OAK12-4
        		03-------330
        LAA5-11
        		30-------350
            • 2ND INNING
              		Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch43
              		Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third33
              		Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third23
              		Chapman homered to left13
            • 1ST INNING
              		Rendon homered to left, Trout scored03
              		Fletcher scored on wild pitch01
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Teheran Pitching:
              • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Chapman homered to left
              • M. Canha: Ball, Ball, Canha hit by pitch
              • R. Grossman: Ball, Foul, Grossman singled to shallow center, Canha to second
              • S. Piscotty: Ball, Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third
              • C. Pinder: Pinder popped out to second, Grossman out at home, Piscotty to third, Pinder to second
              • S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, In play
              • S. Piscotty: Ball, Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third
              • C. Pinder: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Pinder reached on fielder's choice to third, Grossman out at home, Piscotty to third, Pinder to second
              • S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Murphy popped out to second
              • M. Semien: Strike swinging, Ball, Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Semien walked
              • R. Laureano: Ball, Laureano reached on fielder's choice to third, Semien out at second
              • Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • J. Upton: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Upton struck out swinging
              • M. Stassi: Strike looking, Stassi grounded out to shortstop
              • J. Adell: Ball, Adell singled to center
              • D. Fletcher: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Fletcher walked, Adell to second
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Teheran Pitching:
              • M. Semien: Strike looking, Semien flied out to center
              • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Laureano struck out looking
              • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Olson grounded bunt out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Manaea Pitching:
              • D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Fletcher singled to shallow right
              • T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, La Stella singled to right, Fletcher to third, La Stella out at second
              • M. Trout: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Fletcher scored on wild pitch, Trout singled to right center
              • A. Rendon: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Rendon homered to left, Trout scored
              • S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ohtani walked
              • A. Pujols: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pujols grounded into double play third to second to first, Ohtani out at second
              • End of the 1st (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)

            OAKAthletics
            LAAAngels
            TEAM STATS
            12-4
            .214
            AVG
            21
            HR
            71
            R
            2.66
            ERA
            5-11
            .209
            AVG
            24
            HR
            72
            R
            4.39
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            S. ManaeaL
            0-2
            W-L
            12.1
            IP
            8.03
            ERA
            12.00
            SO/BB
            1.46
            WHIP
            J. TeheranR
            0-1
            W-L
            2.2
            IP
            6.75
            ERA
            1.00
            SO/BB
            1.50
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .S. Manaea
            L
            0-2, 12.1 IP, 8.03 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Teheran
            R
            0-1, 2.2 IP, 6.75 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 M. Semien SS711541.211
            2 R. Laureano CF5415103.278
            3 M. Olson 1B559135.164
            4 M. Chapman 3B651684.246
            5 M. Canha DH491291.245
            6 R. Grossman LF361062.278
            7 S. Piscotty RF41961.220
            8 C. Pinder 2B22441.182
            9 S. Murphy C30521.167
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. Fletcher SS632082.317
            2 T. La Stella 2B411131.268
            3 M. Trout CF4914115.286
            4 A. Rendon 3B39441.103
            5 S. Ohtani DH41783.171
            6 A. Pujols 1B43873.186
            7 J. Upton LF46552.109
            8 M. Stassi C278104.296
            9 J. Adell RF15200.133
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            A.J. PukShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Jordan WeemsLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Cam BedrosianThigh08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Andrelton SimmonsAnkle08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Parker MarkelUndisclosed08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
            Dillon PetersOblique08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
            Justin AndersonElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
            Jose QuijadaUndisclosed08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
