GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
2nd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
2ND INNING Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch 4 3 Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third 3 3 Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third 2 3 Chapman homered to left 1 3 1ST INNING Rendon homered to left, Trout scored 0 3 Fletcher scored on wild pitch 0 1
LAST OUT
- D. Fletcher SSFletcher walked, Adell to second
DUE UP 2ND
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|.250
|.292
|.542
|1.0
|R. Laureano CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|.394
|.500
|.894
|-0.5
|M. Olson 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|.329
|.429
|.757
|0.0
|M. Chapman 3B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|.300
|.561
|.861
|6.0
|M. Canha DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|.415
|.347
|.762
|2.0
|R. Grossman LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|.422
|.541
|.963
|1.0
|S. Piscotty RF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|.298
|.381
|.679
|3.0
|C. Pinder 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|.269
|.304
|.574
|0.0
|S. Murphy C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|.297
|.258
|.555
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Semien SS
|1
|R. Laureano CF
|2
|M. Olson 1B
|1
|M. Chapman 3B
|1
|M. Canha DH
|0
|R. Grossman LF
|1
|S. Piscotty RF
|1
|C. Pinder 2B
|1
|S. Murphy C
|1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Fletcher SS
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|.416
|.516
|.931
|3.0
|T. La Stella 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.412
|.452
|.864
|1.0
|M. Trout CF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.357
|.620
|.977
|2.0
|A. Rendon 3B
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.375
|.300
|.675
|7.0
|S. Ohtani DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|.244
|.439
|.683
|1.0
|A. Pujols 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.250
|.409
|.659
|0.0
|J. Upton LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.106
|.189
|.234
|.423
|-0.5
|M. Stassi C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.344
|.714
|1.058
|0.0
|J. Adell RF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|.188
|.188
|.375
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. Fletcher SS
|1
|T. La Stella 2B
|1
|M. Trout CF
|1
|A. Rendon 3B
|1
|S. Ohtani DH
|0
|A. Pujols 1B
|1
|J. Upton LF
|1
|M. Stassi C
|1
|J. Adell RF
|1
- HR - M. Chapman (5)
- RBI - M. Chapman (9), S. Piscotty (7)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Laureano
- HR - A. Rendon (2)
- RBI - A. Rendon 2 (6)
- Outfield Assist - S. Piscotty (2)
- DP - ()
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9.64
|1.71
|-1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Teheran
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Manaea 43-26
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Manaea 3-1
- Batters Faced - S. Manaea 10
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Teheran 41-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Teheran 4-1
- Batters Faced - J. Teheran 11
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Allen C
|19
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|.158
|.200
|.316
|.516
|F. Barreto 2B
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Davis DH
|36
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|13
|.167
|.250
|.278
|.528
|T. Kemp 2B
|22
|6
|6
|0
|0
|8
|7
|.273
|.467
|.273
|.739
|V. Machin 2B
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Allen C
|19
|F. Barreto 2B
|4
|K. Davis DH
|36
|T. Kemp 2B
|22
|V. Machin 2B
|7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Castro C
|27
|3
|6
|2
|1
|5
|9
|.222
|.344
|.444
|.788
|B. Goodwin RF
|44
|7
|12
|9
|2
|6
|13
|.273
|.360
|.500
|.860
|L. Rengifo 2B
|31
|3
|4
|0
|0
|5
|8
|.129
|.250
|.161
|.411
|T. Ward 3B
|30
|5
|5
|1
|0
|3
|11
|.167
|.242
|.233
|.476
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Castro C
|27
|B. Goodwin RF
|44
|L. Rengifo 2B
|31
|T. Ward 3B
|30
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|1-0
|0
|16.2
|1.08
|11
|2
|0
|4
|15
|0.90
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0.90
|M. Fiers SP
|1-0
|0
|16.0
|5.63
|18
|10
|3
|3
|5
|1.31
|L. Hendriks RP
|1-0
|5
|8.1
|2.16
|7
|2
|1
|2
|12
|1.08
|J. Luzardo RP
|1-0
|0
|17.1
|2.60
|13
|5
|1
|7
|17
|1.15
|T. McFarland RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.71
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|6.75
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1.75
|F. Montas SP
|2-1
|0
|23.0
|1.57
|14
|4
|0
|9
|22
|1.00
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|7
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1.14
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|1
|10.1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.48
|J. Soria RP
|1-0
|2
|7.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.91
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1.33
|J. Wendelken RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|C. Bassitt SP
|1-0
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|M. Fiers SP
|1-0
|L. Hendriks RP
|1-0
|J. Luzardo RP
|1-0
|T. McFarland RP
|1-0
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|F. Montas SP
|2-1
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|J. Soria RP
|1-0
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|J. Wendelken RP
|1-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Andriese SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|4.35
|10
|5
|0
|4
|7
|1.35
|J. Barnes RP
|0-2
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|7
|3
|0
|2
|6
|1.35
|R. Buchter RP
|2-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|2.10
|D. Bundy SP
|2-1
|0
|21.2
|2.08
|11
|5
|2
|2
|25
|0.60
|T. Buttrey RP
|0-0
|1
|7.0
|5.14
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1.43
|G. Canning SP
|0-2
|0
|14.1
|3.14
|13
|5
|1
|10
|16
|1.60
|A. Heaney SP
|1-1
|0
|19.0
|4.26
|18
|9
|1
|5
|19
|1.21
|M. Mayers RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|5.40
|6
|4
|1
|2
|9
|1.20
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|10
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2.06
|H. Milner RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|2.08
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0.69
|F. Pena RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|6
|1
|0
|1
|9
|0.95
|N. Ramirez RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|5
|4
|1
|5
|5
|1.58
|H. Robles RP
|0-1
|1
|5.1
|15.19
|9
|9
|3
|4
|7
|2.44
|P. Sandoval SP
|0-1
|0
|10.0
|2.70
|8
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Andriese SP
|0-1
|J. Barnes RP
|0-2
|R. Buchter RP
|2-0
|D. Bundy SP
|2-1
|T. Buttrey RP
|0-0
|G. Canning SP
|0-2
|A. Heaney SP
|1-1
|M. Mayers RP
|0-0
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|H. Milner RP
|0-0
|F. Pena RP
|0-0
|N. Ramirez RP
|0-0
|H. Robles RP
|0-1
|P. Sandoval SP
|0-1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Semien SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|.250
|.292
|.542
|1.0
|R. Laureano CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|.394
|.500
|.894
|-0.5
|M. Olson 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|.329
|.429
|.757
|0.0
|M. Chapman 3B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|.300
|.561
|.861
|6.0
|M. Canha DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|.415
|.347
|.762
|2.0
|R. Grossman LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|.422
|.541
|.963
|1.0
|S. Piscotty RF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|.298
|.381
|.679
|3.0
|C. Pinder 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|.269
|.304
|.574
|0.0
|S. Murphy C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|.297
|.258
|.555
|0.0
|Total
|9
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Semien SS
|1
|R. Laureano CF
|2
|M. Olson 1B
|1
|M. Chapman 3B
|1
|M. Canha DH
|0
|R. Grossman LF
|1
|S. Piscotty RF
|1
|C. Pinder 2B
|1
|S. Murphy C
|1
|Total
|9
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Fletcher SS
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|.416
|.516
|.931
|3.0
|T. La Stella 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.412
|.452
|.864
|1.0
|M. Trout CF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.357
|.620
|.977
|2.0
|A. Rendon 3B
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.375
|.300
|.675
|7.0
|S. Ohtani DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|.244
|.439
|.683
|1.0
|A. Pujols 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.250
|.409
|.659
|0.0
|J. Upton LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.106
|.189
|.234
|.423
|-0.5
|M. Stassi C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.344
|.714
|1.058
|0.0
|J. Adell RF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|.188
|.188
|.375
|1.0
|Total
|8
|3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. Fletcher SS
|1
|T. La Stella 2B
|1
|M. Trout CF
|1
|A. Rendon 3B
|1
|S. Ohtani DH
|0
|A. Pujols 1B
|1
|J. Upton LF
|1
|M. Stassi C
|1
|J. Adell RF
|1
|Total
|8
- HR - M. Chapman (5)
- RBI - M. Chapman (9), S. Piscotty (7)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Laureano
- HR - A. Rendon (2)
- RBI - A. Rendon 2 (6)
- Outfield Assist - S. Piscotty (2)
- DP - ()
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9.64
|1.71
|-1.5
|Total
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|Total
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Manaea 43-26
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Manaea 3-1
- Batters Faced - S. Manaea 10
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Teheran 41-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Teheran 4-1
- Batters Faced - J. Teheran 11
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Allen C
|19
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|.158
|.200
|.316
|.516
|F. Barreto 2B
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Davis DH
|36
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|13
|.167
|.250
|.278
|.528
|T. Kemp 2B
|22
|6
|6
|0
|0
|8
|7
|.273
|.467
|.273
|.739
|V. Machin 2B
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Allen C
|19
|F. Barreto 2B
|4
|K. Davis DH
|36
|T. Kemp 2B
|22
|V. Machin 2B
|7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Castro C
|27
|3
|6
|2
|1
|5
|9
|.222
|.344
|.444
|.788
|B. Goodwin RF
|44
|7
|12
|9
|2
|6
|13
|.273
|.360
|.500
|.860
|L. Rengifo 2B
|31
|3
|4
|0
|0
|5
|8
|.129
|.250
|.161
|.411
|T. Ward 3B
|30
|5
|5
|1
|0
|3
|11
|.167
|.242
|.233
|.476
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Castro C
|27
|B. Goodwin RF
|44
|L. Rengifo 2B
|31
|T. Ward 3B
|30
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|1-0
|0
|16.2
|1.08
|11
|2
|0
|4
|15
|0.90
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0.90
|M. Fiers SP
|1-0
|0
|16.0
|5.63
|18
|10
|3
|3
|5
|1.31
|L. Hendriks RP
|1-0
|5
|8.1
|2.16
|7
|2
|1
|2
|12
|1.08
|J. Luzardo RP
|1-0
|0
|17.1
|2.60
|13
|5
|1
|7
|17
|1.15
|T. McFarland RP
|1-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.71
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|0
|4.0
|6.75
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1.75
|F. Montas SP
|2-1
|0
|23.0
|1.57
|14
|4
|0
|9
|22
|1.00
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|7
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1.14
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|1
|10.1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.48
|J. Soria RP
|1-0
|2
|7.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.91
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1.33
|J. Wendelken RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|C. Bassitt SP
|1-0
|J. Diekman RP
|0-0
|M. Fiers SP
|1-0
|L. Hendriks RP
|1-0
|J. Luzardo RP
|1-0
|T. McFarland RP
|1-0
|D. Mengden SP
|0-1
|F. Montas SP
|2-1
|Y. Petit RP
|1-0
|B. Smith RP
|2-0
|J. Soria RP
|1-0
|L. Trivino RP
|0-0
|J. Wendelken RP
|1-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Andriese SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|4.35
|10
|5
|0
|4
|7
|1.35
|J. Barnes RP
|0-2
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|7
|3
|0
|2
|6
|1.35
|R. Buchter RP
|2-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|2.10
|D. Bundy SP
|2-1
|0
|21.2
|2.08
|11
|5
|2
|2
|25
|0.60
|T. Buttrey RP
|0-0
|1
|7.0
|5.14
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1.43
|G. Canning SP
|0-2
|0
|14.1
|3.14
|13
|5
|1
|10
|16
|1.60
|A. Heaney SP
|1-1
|0
|19.0
|4.26
|18
|9
|1
|5
|19
|1.21
|M. Mayers RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|5.40
|6
|4
|1
|2
|9
|1.20
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|10
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2.06
|H. Milner RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|2.08
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0.69
|F. Pena RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|6
|1
|0
|1
|9
|0.95
|N. Ramirez RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|5
|4
|1
|5
|5
|1.58
|H. Robles RP
|0-1
|1
|5.1
|15.19
|9
|9
|3
|4
|7
|2.44
|P. Sandoval SP
|0-1
|0
|10.0
|2.70
|8
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Andriese SP
|0-1
|J. Barnes RP
|0-2
|R. Buchter RP
|2-0
|D. Bundy SP
|2-1
|T. Buttrey RP
|0-0
|G. Canning SP
|0-2
|A. Heaney SP
|1-1
|M. Mayers RP
|0-0
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|H. Milner RP
|0-0
|F. Pena RP
|0-0
|N. Ramirez RP
|0-0
|H. Robles RP
|0-1
|P. Sandoval SP
|0-1
2ND INNING Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch 4 3 Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third 3 3 Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third 2 3 Chapman homered to left 1 3 1ST INNING Rendon homered to left, Trout scored 0 3 Fletcher scored on wild pitch 0 1
- J. Teheran Pitching:
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Chapman homered to left
- M. Canha: Ball, Ball, Canha hit by pitch
- R. Grossman: Ball, Foul, Grossman singled to shallow center, Canha to second
- S. Piscotty: Ball, Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third
- C. Pinder: Pinder popped out to second, Grossman out at home, Piscotty to third, Pinder to second
- S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, In play
- S. Piscotty: Ball, Piscotty singled to right, Canha scored, Grossman to third
- C. Pinder: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Pinder reached on fielder's choice to third, Grossman out at home, Piscotty to third, Pinder to second
- S. Murphy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Murphy popped out to second
- M. Semien: Strike swinging, Ball, Piscotty scored, Pinder to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Semien walked
- R. Laureano: Ball, Laureano reached on fielder's choice to third, Semien out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Manaea Pitching:
- J. Upton: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Upton struck out swinging
- M. Stassi: Strike looking, Stassi grounded out to shortstop
- J. Adell: Ball, Adell singled to center
- D. Fletcher: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Fletcher walked, Adell to second
- S. Manaea Pitching:
- D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Fletcher singled to shallow right
- T. La Stella: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, La Stella singled to right, Fletcher to third, La Stella out at second
- M. Trout: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Fletcher scored on wild pitch, Trout singled to right center
- A. Rendon: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Rendon homered to left, Trout scored
- S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ohtani walked
- A. Pujols: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pujols grounded into double play third to second to first, Ohtani out at second
- End of the 1st (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
0-2
W-L
12.1
IP
8.03
ERA
12.00
SO/BB
1.46
WHIP
0-1
W-L
2.2
IP
6.75
ERA
1.00
SO/BB
1.50
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Semien SS
|71
|15
|4
|1
|.211
|2 R. Laureano CF
|54
|15
|10
|3
|.278
|3 M. Olson 1B
|55
|9
|13
|5
|.164
|4 M. Chapman 3B
|65
|16
|8
|4
|.246
|5 M. Canha DH
|49
|12
|9
|1
|.245
|6 R. Grossman LF
|36
|10
|6
|2
|.278
|7 S. Piscotty RF
|41
|9
|6
|1
|.220
|8 C. Pinder 2B
|22
|4
|4
|1
|.182
|9 S. Murphy C
|30
|5
|2
|1
|.167
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Fletcher SS
|63
|20
|8
|2
|.317
|2 T. La Stella 2B
|41
|11
|3
|1
|.268
|3 M. Trout CF
|49
|14
|11
|5
|.286
|4 A. Rendon 3B
|39
|4
|4
|1
|.103
|5 S. Ohtani DH
|41
|7
|8
|3
|.171
|6 A. Pujols 1B
|43
|8
|7
|3
|.186
|7 J. Upton LF
|46
|5
|5
|2
|.109
|8 M. Stassi C
|27
|8
|10
|4
|.296
|9 J. Adell RF
|15
|2
|0
|0
|.133
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|A.J. Puk
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Jordan Weems
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cam Bedrosian
|Thigh
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Andrelton Simmons
|Ankle
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Parker Markel
|Undisclosed
|08-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 24
|Dillon Peters
|Oblique
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Justin Anderson
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
|Jose Quijada
|Undisclosed
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17