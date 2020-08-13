GAMETRACKER
  • 3RD INNING
    		Correa reached on fielder's choice to second, Brantley scored, Gurriel out at second05
    		Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bregman scored, Brantley to third on 3rd baseman Solano throwing error04
    		Brantley doubled to shallow left, Reddick and Altuve scored, Bregman to third03
  • 2ND INNING
    		Correa singled to right, Gurriel scored01
123456789RHE
SF7-10
0000-----002
HOU6-9
0140-----540
SFGiants
HOUAstros
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
M. Yastrzemski CF20000001.311.440.6391.0790.0
A. Dickerson LF20000010.225.295.450.745-0.5
D. Solano 3B20000000.439.459.6141.0730.0
B. Belt 1B20000020.143.273.286.558-1.0
W. Flores DH10000000.291.322.491.8130.0
B. Crawford SS10000000.167.222.167.3890.0
A. Slater RF00000000.300.432.567.9993.0
C. Tromp C10000011.259.250.519.769-0.5
M. Dubon 2B10000001.229.243.343.5860.0
HITTERSAB
M. Yastrzemski CF2
A. Dickerson LF2
D. Solano 3B2
B. Belt 1B2
W. Flores DH1
B. Crawford SS1
A. Slater RF0
C. Tromp C1
M. Dubon 2B1
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Altuve 2B21100000.191.267.353.6202.0
    J. Reddick RF21000001.250.311.393.7041.0
    A. Bregman 3B11000100.215.311.431.7422.0
    M. Brantley DH21120010.320.404.500.9044.5
    Y. Gurriel 1B21100001.279.366.508.8743.0
    C. Correa SS20120001.351.431.526.9573.0
    K. Tucker LF20000002.196.237.339.5772.0
    M. Maldonado C10000001.182.372.182.5540.0
    M. Straw CF10000010.125.125.125.250-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    J. Altuve 2B2
    J. Reddick RF2
    A. Bregman 3B1
    M. Brantley DH2
    Y. Gurriel 1B2
    C. Correa SS2
    K. Tucker LF2
    M. Maldonado C1
    M. Straw CF1
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Yastrzemski
      BATTING
      • 2B - M. Brantley (6), Y. Gurriel (5)
      • RBI - M. Brantley 2 (8), C. Correa 2 (8)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Maldonado
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - A. Slater (4)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - K. Tucker (3)
      FIELDING
      • E - D. Solano (4), C. Tromp
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      L. Webb3.04521202.871.533.0
      PITCHERSIP
      L. Webb3.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      L. McCullers4.00000407.131.4213.0
      PITCHERSIP
      L. McCullers4.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - L. Webb 72-45
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Webb 8-1
      • Batters Faced - L. Webb 16
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - L. McCullers 55-33
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. McCullers 7-0
      • Batters Faced - L. McCullers 13
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      T. Heineman C30361035.200.294.233.527
      E. Longoria 3B38495125.237.262.368.630
      H. Pence RF32220019.063.118.125.243
      D. Ruf 1B24265059.250.379.292.671
      P. Sandoval 3B38271047.184.273.184.457
      BENCHAB
      T. Heineman C30
      E. Longoria 3B38
      H. Pence RF32
      D. Ruf 1B24
      P. Sandoval 3B38
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. Garneau C9122022.222.364.444.808
      G. Springer CF4448123812.182.321.409.731
      G. Stubbs C3111000.333.250.333.583
      A. Toro-Hernandez 3B20532115.150.261.350.611
      BENCHAB
      D. Garneau C9
      G. Springer CF44
      G. Stubbs C3
      A. Toro-Hernandez 3B20
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      S. Anderson RP0-006.25.40543591.50
      T. Anderson RP0-1012.12.191032871.46
      C. Baragar RP2-007.17.36662150.95
      J. Cueto SP1-0018.15.40161139141.36
      J. Garcia SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Garcia RP0-105.15.06731231.69
      K. Gausman SP0-1020.04.0520922231.10
      T. Gott RP0-045.01.80311221.00
      C. Menez RP1-008.22.08421561.04
      W. Peralta RP1-106.15.68842381.74
      T. Rogers RP1-308.111.8812111261.68
      S. Selman RP0-005.01.80311190.80
      T. Watson RP0-003.22.45211130.82
      BULLPENW-L
      S. Anderson RP0-0
      T. Anderson RP0-1
      C. Baragar RP2-0
      J. Cueto SP1-0
      J. Garcia SP-
      R. Garcia RP0-1
      K. Gausman SP0-1
      T. Gott RP0-0
      C. Menez RP1-0
      W. Peralta RP1-1
      T. Rogers RP1-3
      S. Selman RP0-0
      T. Watson RP0-0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      B. Bailey RP0-005.13.38521211.31
      B. Bielak RP2-0010.10.87610671.16
      H. Castellanos RP0-003.03.00110120.67
      Z. Greinke SP0-0015.03.0012503111.00
      J. James SP0-007.010.2968311102.43
      C. Javier SP1-1015.24.0210744160.89
      E. Paredes RP0-006.22.70820581.95
      R. Pressly RP0-101.216.20530224.20
      N. Rodriguez RP0-104.27.711042332.79
      C. Sanabria RP0-002.09.00321323.00
      A. Scrubb RP0-017.20.00400771.43
      C. Sneed RP0-206.07.50951562.33
      B. Taylor RP1-008.20.005003100.92
      F. Valdez SP0-2017.22.0416413191.08
      BULLPENW-L
      B. Bailey RP0-0
      B. Bielak RP2-0
      H. Castellanos RP0-0
      Z. Greinke SP0-0
      J. James SP0-0
      C. Javier SP1-1
      E. Paredes RP0-0
      R. Pressly RP0-1
      N. Rodriguez RP0-1
      C. Sanabria RP0-0
      A. Scrubb RP0-0
      C. Sneed RP0-2
      B. Taylor RP1-0
      F. Valdez SP0-2
          • 3RD INNING
            		Correa reached on fielder's choice to second, Brantley scored, Gurriel out at second05
            		Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bregman scored, Brantley to third on 3rd baseman Solano throwing error04
            		Brantley doubled to shallow left, Reddick and Altuve scored, Bregman to third03
          • 2ND INNING
            		Correa singled to right, Gurriel scored01
          • 4TH INNING
            • L. McCullers Pitching:
            • A. Dickerson: Dickerson grounded out to shortstop
            • D. Solano: Strike looking, Solano grounded out to shortstop
            • B. Belt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Belt struck out looking
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • M. Maldonado: Foul, Ball
          • 3RD INNING
            • L. McCullers Pitching:
            • A. Slater: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Slater hit by pitch
            • C. Tromp: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tromp struck out looking
            • M. Dubon: Ball, Slater stole second, Ball, Dubon grounded out to third
            • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Yastrzemski grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 2 Errors)
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • M. Straw: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Straw struck out looking
            • J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Altuve singled to shallow left
            • J. Reddick: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Reddick safe at first on catcher Tromp fielding error, Altuve to second
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Pickoff attempt to second, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Bregman walked, Altuve to third, Reddick to second
            • M. Brantley: Brantley doubled to shallow left, Reddick and Altuve scored, Bregman to third
            • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bregman scored, Brantley to third on 3rd baseman Solano throwing error
            • Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Correa reached on fielder's choice to second, Brantley scored, Gurriel out at second
            • K. Tucker: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Tucker grounded out to second
            • End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • L. McCullers Pitching:
            • B. Belt: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Belt struck out looking
            • W. Flores: Ball, Flores lined out to left
            • B. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Crawford grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Brantley struck out swinging
            • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gurriel doubled to shallow left
            • Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel to third on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Correa singled to right, Gurriel scored
            • K. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Tucker reached on fielder's choice to second, Correa out at second
            • M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Tucker stole second, Ball, Ball, Maldonado popped out to second
            • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • L. McCullers Pitching:
            • M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Yastrzemski grounded out to pitcher
            • A. Dickerson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Dickerson struck out swinging
            • D. Solano: Foul, Ball, Solano grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • L. Webb Pitching:
            • J. Altuve: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Altuve popped out to second
            • J. Reddick: Reddick grounded out to shortstop
            • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bregman lined out to second
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          SFGiants
          HOUAstros
          TEAM STATS
          7-10
          .244
          AVG
          18
          HR
          73
          R
          5.14
          ERA
          6-9
          .234
          AVG
          18
          HR
          76
          R
          4.20
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          L. WebbR
          1-0
          W-L
          12.2
          IP
          2.13
          ERA
          2.00
          SO/BB
          1.50
          WHIP
          L. McCullersR
          1-1
          W-L
          13.2
          IP
          9.22
          ERA
          1.57
          SO/BB
          1.83
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .L. Webb
          R
          1-0, 12.2 IP, 2.13 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .L. McCullers
          R
          1-1, 13.2 IP, 9.22 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 M. Yastrzemski CF5919124.322
          2 A. Dickerson LF38932.237
          3 D. Solano 3B5525141.455
          4 B. Belt 1B26441.154
          5 W. Flores DH541683.296
          6 B. Crawford SS41700.171
          7 A. Slater RF30932.300
          8 C. Tromp C26752.269
          9 M. Dubon 2B34861.235
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 J. Altuve 2B661273.182
          2 J. Reddick RF541441.259
          3 A. Bregman 3B6414113.219
          4 M. Brantley DH481561.313
          5 Y. Gurriel 1B591673.271
          6 C. Correa SS551962.345
          7 K. Tucker LF541191.204
          8 M. Maldonado C32670.188
          9 M. Straw CF23310.130
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Jeff SamardzijaShoulder08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
          Drew SmylyFinger08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
          Tyler BeedeElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
          Aramis GarciaHip08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
          Sam CoonrodLat08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Reyes MorontaShoulder08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Justin VerlanderForearm09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Brad PeacockShoulder08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
          George SpringerWrist08-10-2020Probable for Aug 11
          Chris DevenskiArm08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Roberto OsunaElbow09-14-2021Out for the season
          Aledmys DiazGroin08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Joe BiaginiShoulder08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
          Jose UrquidyUndisclosed08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Austin PruittElbow09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
          Yordan AlvarezUndisclosed08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
          Rogelio ArmenterosElbow08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
          Cionel PerezUndisclosed08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
          MLB Scores