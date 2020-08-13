GAMETRACKER
3RD INNING Correa reached on fielder's choice to second, Brantley scored, Gurriel out at second 0 5 Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bregman scored, Brantley to third on 3rd baseman Solano throwing error 0 4 Brantley doubled to shallow left, Reddick and Altuve scored, Bregman to third 0 3 2ND INNING Correa singled to right, Gurriel scored 0 1
LAST OUT
- B. Belt 1BBelt struck out looking
DUE UP 4TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Yastrzemski CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|.440
|.639
|1.079
|0.0
|A. Dickerson LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|.295
|.450
|.745
|-0.5
|D. Solano 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.439
|.459
|.614
|1.073
|0.0
|B. Belt 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|.273
|.286
|.558
|-1.0
|W. Flores DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|.322
|.491
|.813
|0.0
|B. Crawford SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.222
|.167
|.389
|0.0
|A. Slater RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.432
|.567
|.999
|3.0
|C. Tromp C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|.250
|.519
|.769
|-0.5
|M. Dubon 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|.243
|.343
|.586
|0.0
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Yastrzemski
- 2B - M. Brantley (6), Y. Gurriel (5)
- RBI - M. Brantley 2 (8), C. Correa 2 (8)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Maldonado
- SB - A. Slater (4)
- SB - K. Tucker (3)
- E - D. Solano (4), C. Tromp
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. McCullers
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7.13
|1.42
|13.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|L. McCullers
|4.0
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Webb 72-45
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Webb 8-1
- Batters Faced - L. Webb 16
- Pitches-Strikes - L. McCullers 55-33
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. McCullers 7-0
- Batters Faced - L. McCullers 13
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|T. Heineman C
|30
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|.200
|.294
|.233
|.527
|E. Longoria 3B
|38
|4
|9
|5
|1
|2
|5
|.237
|.262
|.368
|.630
|H. Pence RF
|32
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.063
|.118
|.125
|.243
|D. Ruf 1B
|24
|2
|6
|5
|0
|5
|9
|.250
|.379
|.292
|.671
|P. Sandoval 3B
|38
|2
|7
|1
|0
|4
|7
|.184
|.273
|.184
|.457
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Garneau C
|9
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|.222
|.364
|.444
|.808
|G. Springer CF
|44
|4
|8
|12
|3
|8
|12
|.182
|.321
|.409
|.731
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.250
|.333
|.583
|A. Toro-Hernandez 3B
|20
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|.150
|.261
|.350
|.611
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Anderson RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|5.40
|5
|4
|3
|5
|9
|1.50
|T. Anderson RP
|0-1
|0
|12.1
|2.19
|10
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1.46
|C. Baragar RP
|2-0
|0
|7.1
|7.36
|6
|6
|2
|1
|5
|0.95
|J. Cueto SP
|1-0
|0
|18.1
|5.40
|16
|11
|3
|9
|14
|1.36
|J. Garcia SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Garcia RP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|7
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.69
|K. Gausman SP
|0-1
|0
|20.0
|4.05
|20
|9
|2
|2
|23
|1.10
|T. Gott RP
|0-0
|4
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1.00
|C. Menez RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|2.08
|4
|2
|1
|5
|6
|1.04
|W. Peralta RP
|1-1
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|8
|4
|2
|3
|8
|1.74
|T. Rogers RP
|1-3
|0
|8.1
|11.88
|12
|11
|1
|2
|6
|1.68
|S. Selman RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0.80
|T. Watson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.82
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Bailey RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|3.38
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1.31
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|0
|10.1
|0.87
|6
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1.16
|H. Castellanos RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0.67
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|0
|15.0
|3.00
|12
|5
|0
|3
|11
|1.00
|J. James SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|6
|8
|3
|11
|10
|2.43
|C. Javier SP
|1-1
|0
|15.2
|4.02
|10
|7
|4
|4
|16
|0.89
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|8
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1.95
|R. Pressly RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|16.20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4.20
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|7.71
|10
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2.79
|C. Sanabria RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3.00
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|1
|7.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|7
|7
|1.43
|C. Sneed RP
|0-2
|0
|6.0
|7.50
|9
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2.33
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
|F. Valdez SP
|0-2
|0
|17.2
|2.04
|16
|4
|1
|3
|19
|1.08
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. McCullers
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7.13
|1.42
|13.0
|Total
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|-
|-
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Anderson RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|5.40
|5
|4
|3
|5
|9
|1.50
|T. Anderson RP
|0-1
|0
|12.1
|2.19
|10
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1.46
|C. Baragar RP
|2-0
|0
|7.1
|7.36
|6
|6
|2
|1
|5
|0.95
|J. Cueto SP
|1-0
|0
|18.1
|5.40
|16
|11
|3
|9
|14
|1.36
|J. Garcia SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Garcia RP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|7
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.69
|K. Gausman SP
|0-1
|0
|20.0
|4.05
|20
|9
|2
|2
|23
|1.10
|T. Gott RP
|0-0
|4
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1.00
|C. Menez RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|2.08
|4
|2
|1
|5
|6
|1.04
|W. Peralta RP
|1-1
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|8
|4
|2
|3
|8
|1.74
|T. Rogers RP
|1-3
|0
|8.1
|11.88
|12
|11
|1
|2
|6
|1.68
|S. Selman RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0.80
|T. Watson RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.82
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Bailey RP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|3.38
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1.31
|B. Bielak RP
|2-0
|0
|10.1
|0.87
|6
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1.16
|H. Castellanos RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0.67
|Z. Greinke SP
|0-0
|0
|15.0
|3.00
|12
|5
|0
|3
|11
|1.00
|J. James SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|10.29
|6
|8
|3
|11
|10
|2.43
|C. Javier SP
|1-1
|0
|15.2
|4.02
|10
|7
|4
|4
|16
|0.89
|E. Paredes RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|2.70
|8
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1.95
|R. Pressly RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|16.20
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4.20
|N. Rodriguez RP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|7.71
|10
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2.79
|C. Sanabria RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3.00
|A. Scrubb RP
|0-0
|1
|7.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|7
|7
|1.43
|C. Sneed RP
|0-2
|0
|6.0
|7.50
|9
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2.33
|B. Taylor RP
|1-0
|0
|8.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
|F. Valdez SP
|0-2
|0
|17.2
|2.04
|16
|4
|1
|3
|19
|1.08
3RD INNING Correa reached on fielder's choice to second, Brantley scored, Gurriel out at second 0 5 Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bregman scored, Brantley to third on 3rd baseman Solano throwing error 0 4 Brantley doubled to shallow left, Reddick and Altuve scored, Bregman to third 0 3 2ND INNING Correa singled to right, Gurriel scored 0 1
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- A. Slater: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Slater hit by pitch
- C. Tromp: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tromp struck out looking
- M. Dubon: Ball, Slater stole second, Ball, Dubon grounded out to third
- M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Yastrzemski grounded out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 2 Errors)
- L. Webb Pitching:
- M. Straw: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Straw struck out looking
- J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Altuve singled to shallow left
- J. Reddick: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Reddick safe at first on catcher Tromp fielding error, Altuve to second
- A. Bregman: Ball, Pickoff attempt to second, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Bregman walked, Altuve to third, Reddick to second
- M. Brantley: Brantley doubled to shallow left, Reddick and Altuve scored, Bregman to third
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Gurriel reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bregman scored, Brantley to third on 3rd baseman Solano throwing error
- Ca. Correa: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Correa reached on fielder's choice to second, Brantley scored, Gurriel out at second
- K. Tucker: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Tucker grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Webb Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Brantley struck out swinging
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gurriel doubled to shallow left
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel to third on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Correa singled to right, Gurriel scored
- K. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Tucker reached on fielder's choice to second, Correa out at second
- M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Tucker stole second, Ball, Ball, Maldonado popped out to second
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- M. Yastrzemski: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Yastrzemski grounded out to pitcher
- A. Dickerson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Dickerson struck out swinging
- D. Solano: Foul, Ball, Solano grounded out to first
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
1-0
W-L
12.2
IP
2.13
ERA
2.00
SO/BB
1.50
WHIP
1-1
W-L
13.2
IP
9.22
ERA
1.57
SO/BB
1.83
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Yastrzemski CF
|59
|19
|12
|4
|.322
|2 A. Dickerson LF
|38
|9
|3
|2
|.237
|3 D. Solano 3B
|55
|25
|14
|1
|.455
|4 B. Belt 1B
|26
|4
|4
|1
|.154
|5 W. Flores DH
|54
|16
|8
|3
|.296
|6 B. Crawford SS
|41
|7
|0
|0
|.171
|7 A. Slater RF
|30
|9
|3
|2
|.300
|8 C. Tromp C
|26
|7
|5
|2
|.269
|9 M. Dubon 2B
|34
|8
|6
|1
|.235
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Altuve 2B
|66
|12
|7
|3
|.182
|2 J. Reddick RF
|54
|14
|4
|1
|.259
|3 A. Bregman 3B
|64
|14
|11
|3
|.219
|4 M. Brantley DH
|48
|15
|6
|1
|.313
|5 Y. Gurriel 1B
|59
|16
|7
|3
|.271
|6 C. Correa SS
|55
|19
|6
|2
|.345
|7 K. Tucker LF
|54
|11
|9
|1
|.204
|8 M. Maldonado C
|32
|6
|7
|0
|.188
|9 M. Straw CF
|23
|3
|1
|0
|.130
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jeff Samardzija
|Shoulder
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Drew Smyly
|Finger
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|Tyler Beede
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Aramis Garcia
|Hip
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Sam Coonrod
|Lat
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Reyes Moronta
|Shoulder
|08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Justin Verlander
|Forearm
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Brad Peacock
|Shoulder
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
|George Springer
|Wrist
|08-10-2020Probable for Aug 11
|Chris Devenski
|Arm
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Roberto Osuna
|Elbow
|09-14-2021Out for the season
|Aledmys Diaz
|Groin
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Joe Biagini
|Shoulder
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Jose Urquidy
|Undisclosed
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Austin Pruitt
|Elbow
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Yordan Alvarez
|Undisclosed
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Rogelio Armenteros
|Elbow
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Cionel Perez
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10