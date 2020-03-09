GAMETRACKER
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 7TH INNING
    		Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Riley scored, Flowers to second on 2nd baseman LeMahieu fielding error48
  • 6TH INNING
    		Ozuna homered to left, Freeman and d'Arnaud scored38
  • 5TH INNING
    		Ford grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hicks scored, Voit to third, Torres out at second08
    		Judge homered to center07
  • 3RD INNING
    		Ford doubled to deep right center, Hicks and Judge scored06
    		Voit lined out to third, LeMahieu scored on 3rd baseman Riley throwing error04
  • 1ST INNING
    		Voit homered to left, Hicks and LeMahieu scored03
    123456789RHE
    ATL11-7
    		0000031--462
    NYY10-6
    		3030200--851
    ATLBraves
    NYYYankees
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. Swanson SS40010003.257.307.400.7071.0
    T. d'Arnaud DH41100034.382.389.6761.0650.5
    F. Freeman 1B31100102.270.378.524.9023.0
    M. Ozuna RF41231003.277.377.538.91510.0
    A. Duvall LF30000001.257.308.486.7930.0
    J. Camargo 2B30000001.170.235.340.5760.0
    A. Riley 3B31100001.178.240.400.6402.0
    T. Flowers C20100110.333.524.6001.1241.5
    E. Inciarte CF30000023.175.283.225.508-1.0
    HITTERSAB
    D. Swanson SS4
    T. d'Arnaud DH4
    F. Freeman 1B3
    M. Ozuna RF4
    A. Duvall LF3
    J. Camargo 2B3
    A. Riley 3B3
    T. Flowers C2
    E. Inciarte CF3
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      R. Acuna RF661217941125.258.372.515.887
      C. Culberson LF6111004.167.167.333.500
      A. Hechavarria SS19240004.211.211.211.421
      N. Markakis LF16242123.250.333.500.833
      BENCHAB
      R. Acuna RF66
      C. Culberson LF6
      A. Hechavarria SS19
      N. Markakis LF16
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      C. Frazier RF.000.000.000.000
      E. Kratz C2110010.500.6671.0001.667
      T. Wade SS11320023.182.308.182.490
      BENCHAB
      C. Frazier RF
      E. Kratz C2
      T. Wade SS11
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      G. Dayton RP1-008.12.168212121.20
      R. Erlin RP0-006.09.00963191.67
      M. Fried SP3-0022.21.5913406210.84
      S. Greene RP0-006.20.00300060.45
      T. Matzek RP2-007.20.005002100.91
      M. Melancon RP1-035.00.00300120.80
      A. Minter RP0-006.21.35510180.90
      D. O'Day RP1-004.21.93410361.50
      W. Smith RP0-000.10.00000103.00
      J. Tomlin RP1-009.00.002001120.33
      K. Wright SP0-2012.06.75159210112.08
      H. Ynoa SP0-002.13.86110110.86
      BULLPENW-L
      G. Dayton RP1-0
      R. Erlin RP0-0
      M. Fried SP3-0
      S. Greene RP0-0
      T. Matzek RP2-0
      M. Melancon RP1-0
      A. Minter RP0-0
      D. O'Day RP1-0
      W. Smith RP0-0
      J. Tomlin RP1-0
      K. Wright SP0-2
      H. Ynoa SP0-0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      L. Avilan RP0-005.03.60421381.40
      Z. Britton RP0-155.21.59310240.88
      L. Cessa RP0-003.10.00200030.60
      G. Cole SP3-0022.13.2216845260.94
      C. Green RP2-009.10.961103130.43
      J. Happ SP0-107.010.29783832.14
      B. Heller RP0-001.25.40111000.60
      J. Holder RP0-009.00.00700481.22
      M. King RP0-1010.27.597935101.13
      J. Loaisiga SP1-008.14.326424101.20
      J. Paxton SP0-1010.17.8416932161.74
      M. Tanaka SP0-007.21.17510180.78
      BULLPENW-L
      L. Avilan RP0-0
      Z. Britton RP0-1
      L. Cessa RP0-0
      G. Cole SP3-0
      C. Green RP2-0
      J. Happ SP0-1
      B. Heller RP0-0
      J. Holder RP0-0
      M. King RP0-1
      J. Loaisiga SP1-0
      J. Paxton SP0-1
      M. Tanaka SP0-0
        • 7TH INNING
          • Mike Tauchman in right field
          • David Hale relieved Jordan Montgomery
          • A. Riley: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Riley reached on an infield single to second
          • T. Flowers: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Flowers singled to deep center, Riley to third
          • E. Inciarte: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
          • Adam Ottavino relieved David Hale
          • D. Swanson: Ball, Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Riley scored, Flowers to second on 2nd baseman LeMahieu fielding error
          • T. d'Arnaud: Foul, Foul, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
          • F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Flowers to third, Swanson to second on passed ball, Ball, Freeman walked
          • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ozuna reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Freeman out at second
          • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • L. Jackson Pitching:
          • L. Voit: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
          • G. Torres: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torres walked
          • M. Ford: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul
        • 6TH INNING
          • J. Montgomery Pitching:
          • D. Swanson: Swanson flied out to deep center
          • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Foul, d'Arnaud singled to deep center
          • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Freeman singled to left, d'Arnaud to second
          • M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna homered to left, Freeman and d'Arnaud scored
          • A. Duvall: Ball, Duvall flied out to deep right
          • J. Camargo: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Camargo grounded out to shortstop
          • Middle of the 6th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • B. Wilson Pitching:
          • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
          • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
          • D. LeMahieu: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu walked
          • Mike Tauchman hit for Aaron Judge
          • M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Tauchman walked, LeMahieu to second
          • Luke Jackson relieved Bryse Wilson
          • A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hicks grounded out to first
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • J. Montgomery Pitching:
          • A. Riley: Ball, Foul, Riley lined out to right
          • T. Flowers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Flowers struck out swinging
          • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Bryse Wilson relieved Touki Toussaint
          • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge homered to center
          • A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hicks walked
          • L. Voit: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Voit hit by pitch, Hicks to second
          • G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torres walked, Hicks to third, Voit to second
          • M. Ford: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ford grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hicks scored, Voit to third, Torres out at second
          • G. Urshela: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Urshela lined out to center
          • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • J. Montgomery Pitching:
          • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ozuna grounded out to third
          • A. Duvall: Duvall flied out to deep center
          • J. Camargo: Ball, Strike swinging, Camargo grounded out to shortstop
          • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • T. Toussaint Pitching:
          • G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
          • B. Gardner: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gardner lined out to center
          • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • J. Montgomery Pitching:
          • T. Flowers: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Flowers walked
          • E. Inciarte: Inciarte reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Flowers to second
          • D. Swanson: Ball, Flowers to third on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson popped out to second
          • T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
          • F. Freeman: Pickoff attempt to first, Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to second
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • T. Toussaint Pitching:
          • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu hit by pitch
          • A. Judge: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge walked, LeMahieu to second
          • A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hicks reached on an infield single to shortstop, LeMahieu to third, Judge to second
          • L. Voit: Voit lined out to third, LeMahieu scored on 3rd baseman Riley throwing error
          • G. Torres: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
          • M. Ford: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ford doubled to deep right center, Hicks and Judge scored
          • G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Urshela flied out to deep center
          • End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • J. Montgomery Pitching:
          • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ozuna doubled to deep right
          • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Duvall grounded out to pitcher, Ozuna to third
          • J. Camargo: Camargo lined out to right
          • A. Riley: Ball, Riley popped out to second
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • T. Toussaint Pitching:
          • G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela grounded out to third
          • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Sanchez grounded out to pitcher
          • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Gardner grounded out to shortstop
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • J. Montgomery Pitching:
          • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Swanson grounded out to second
          • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
          • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Freeman popped out to shortstop
          • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • T. Toussaint Pitching:
          • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to deep left
          • A. Judge: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Judge lined out to right
          • A. Hicks: Hicks safe at first on Toussaint throwing error, LeMahieu to third
          • L. Voit: Ball, Strike looking, Voit homered to left, Hicks and LeMahieu scored
          • G. Torres: Ball, Torres popped out to second
          • M. Ford: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ford grounded out to second
          • End of the 1st (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)

        ATLBraves
        NYYYankees
        TEAM STATS
        11-7
        .244
        AVG
        26
        HR
        95
        R
        4.09
        ERA
        10-6
        .252
        AVG
        27
        HR
        79
        R
        4.30
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        T. ToussaintR
        0-0
        W-L
        13.1
        IP
        6.08
        ERA
        5.00
        SO/BB
        1.20
        WHIP
        J. MontgomeryL
        1-1
        W-L
        9.2
        IP
        5.59
        ERA
        3.00
        SO/BB
        1.34
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .T. Toussaint
        R
        0-0, 13.1 IP, 6.08 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .J. Montgomery
        L
        1-1, 9.2 IP, 5.59 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 D. Swanson SS6618132.273
        2 T. d'Arnaud DH3012102.400
        3 F. Freeman 1B6016123.267
        4 M. Ozuna RF611683.262
        5 A. Duvall LF32972.281
        6 J. Camargo 2B44832.182
        7 A. Riley 3B42783.167
        8 T. Flowers C13421.308
        9 E. Inciarte CF37740.189
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 D. LeMahieu 2B582372.397
        2 A. Judge RF6017198.283
        3 A. Hicks CF38831.211
        4 L. Voit 1B431184.256
        5 G. Torres SS51821.157
        6 M. Ford DH18341.167
        7 G. Urshela 3B4815133.313
        8 G. Sanchez C39431.103
        9 B. Gardner LF34753.206
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Cole HamelsTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Matt AdamsHamstring08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
        Chris MartinNeck08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
        Ozzie AlbiesWrist08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
        Mike SorokaAchilles05-31-2021Out for the season
        Ronald AcunaWrist08-11-2020Probable for Aug 12
        Phil PfeiferElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
        Jacob WebbShoulder09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
        Jeremy WalkerShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Giancarlo StantonHamstring08-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
        Aroldis ChapmanIllness08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
        Kyle HigashiokaOblique08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
        Tommy KahnleElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
        Luis SeverinoElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
        MLB Scores