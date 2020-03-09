GAMETRACKER
7TH INNING Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Riley scored, Flowers to second on 2nd baseman LeMahieu fielding error 4 8 6TH INNING Ozuna homered to left, Freeman and d'Arnaud scored 3 8 5TH INNING Ford grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hicks scored, Voit to third, Torres out at second 0 8 Judge homered to center 0 7 3RD INNING Ford doubled to deep right center, Hicks and Judge scored 0 6 Voit lined out to third, LeMahieu scored on 3rd baseman Riley throwing error 0 4 1ST INNING Voit homered to left, Hicks and LeMahieu scored 0 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Swanson SS
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|.307
|.400
|.707
|1.0
|T. d'Arnaud DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.382
|.389
|.676
|1.065
|0.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|.378
|.524
|.902
|3.0
|M. Ozuna RF
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|.377
|.538
|.915
|10.0
|A. Duvall LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|.308
|.486
|.793
|0.0
|J. Camargo 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|.235
|.340
|.576
|0.0
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|.240
|.400
|.640
|2.0
|T. Flowers C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.524
|.600
|1.124
|1.5
|E. Inciarte CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.175
|.283
|.225
|.508
|-1.0
- a-walked for Judge in the 6th
- 2B - M. Ozuna (5)
- HR - M. Ozuna (4)
- RBI - D. Swanson (14), M. Ozuna 3 (11)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman, M. Ozuna 2 (2), A. Riley
- 2B - M. Ford
- HR - A. Judge (9), L. Voit (5)
- RBI - A. Judge (20), L. Voit 3 (11), M. Ford 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Ford 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Hicks, G. Urshela 2 (2)
- DP - (Camargo-Swanson-Freeman)
- E - A. Riley (3), T. Toussaint
- E - D. LeMahieu (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Toussaint
|4.0
|4
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7.27
|1.21
|2.5
|B. Wilson
|1.2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|10.80
|3.00
|-4.0
|L. Jackson
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.45
|1.77
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Toussaint
|4.0
|B. Wilson
|1.2
|L. Jackson
|0.2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Montgomery
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5.17
|1.15
|15.0
|D. Hale
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.67
|-2.5
|A. Ottavino
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1.35
|1.05
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Montgomery
|6.0
|D. Hale
|0.1
|A. Ottavino
|0.2
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Toussaint 86-55, B. Wilson 52-25, L. Jackson 24-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Toussaint 6-2, B. Wilson 1-0, L. Jackson 1-0
- Batters Faced - T. Toussaint 19, B. Wilson 10, L. Jackson 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Montgomery 78-52, D. Hale 16-9, A. Ottavino 12-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Montgomery 8-3, D. Hale 1-0, A. Ottavino 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Montgomery 24, D. Hale 3, A. Ottavino 4
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|1-0
|0
|8.1
|2.16
|8
|2
|1
|2
|12
|1.20
|R. Erlin RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|9
|6
|3
|1
|9
|1.67
|M. Fried SP
|3-0
|0
|22.2
|1.59
|13
|4
|0
|6
|21
|0.84
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.45
|T. Matzek RP
|2-0
|0
|7.2
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.91
|M. Melancon RP
|1-0
|3
|5.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.80
|A. Minter RP
|0-0
|0
|6.2
|1.35
|5
|1
|0
|1
|8
|0.90
|D. O'Day RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|1.93
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1.50
|W. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|J. Tomlin RP
|1-0
|0
|9.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.33
|K. Wright SP
|0-2
|0
|12.0
|6.75
|15
|9
|2
|10
|11
|2.08
|H. Ynoa SP
|0-0
|0
|2.1
|3.86
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0.86
7TH INNING Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Riley scored, Flowers to second on 2nd baseman LeMahieu fielding error 4 8 6TH INNING Ozuna homered to left, Freeman and d'Arnaud scored 3 8 5TH INNING Ford grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hicks scored, Voit to third, Torres out at second 0 8 Judge homered to center 0 7 3RD INNING Ford doubled to deep right center, Hicks and Judge scored 0 6 Voit lined out to third, LeMahieu scored on 3rd baseman Riley throwing error 0 4 1ST INNING Voit homered to left, Hicks and LeMahieu scored 0 3
- Mike Tauchman in right field
- David Hale relieved Jordan Montgomery
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Riley reached on an infield single to second
- T. Flowers: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Flowers singled to deep center, Riley to third
- E. Inciarte: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Inciarte struck out swinging
- Adam Ottavino relieved David Hale
- D. Swanson: Ball, Swanson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Riley scored, Flowers to second on 2nd baseman LeMahieu fielding error
- T. d'Arnaud: Foul, Foul, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Flowers to third, Swanson to second on passed ball, Ball, Freeman walked
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ozuna reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Freeman out at second
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Montgomery Pitching:
- D. Swanson: Swanson flied out to deep center
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Foul, d'Arnaud singled to deep center
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Freeman singled to left, d'Arnaud to second
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna homered to left, Freeman and d'Arnaud scored
- A. Duvall: Ball, Duvall flied out to deep right
- J. Camargo: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Camargo grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Wilson Pitching:
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
- B. Gardner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gardner struck out swinging
- D. LeMahieu: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu walked
- Mike Tauchman hit for Aaron Judge
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Tauchman walked, LeMahieu to second
- Luke Jackson relieved Bryse Wilson
- A. Hicks: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hicks grounded out to first
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Bryse Wilson relieved Touki Toussaint
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge homered to center
- A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hicks walked
- L. Voit: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Voit hit by pitch, Hicks to second
- G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torres walked, Hicks to third, Voit to second
- M. Ford: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ford grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Hicks scored, Voit to third, Torres out at second
- G. Urshela: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Urshela lined out to center
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Toussaint Pitching:
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- B. Gardner: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gardner lined out to center
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Montgomery Pitching:
- T. Flowers: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Flowers walked
- E. Inciarte: Inciarte reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Flowers to second
- D. Swanson: Ball, Flowers to third on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson popped out to second
- T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
- F. Freeman: Pickoff attempt to first, Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- T. Toussaint Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu hit by pitch
- A. Judge: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge walked, LeMahieu to second
- A. Hicks: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hicks reached on an infield single to shortstop, LeMahieu to third, Judge to second
- L. Voit: Voit lined out to third, LeMahieu scored on 3rd baseman Riley throwing error
- G. Torres: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- M. Ford: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ford doubled to deep right center, Hicks and Judge scored
- G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Urshela flied out to deep center
- End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Montgomery Pitching:
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ozuna doubled to deep right
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Duvall grounded out to pitcher, Ozuna to third
- J. Camargo: Camargo lined out to right
- A. Riley: Ball, Riley popped out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Toussaint Pitching:
- G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela grounded out to third
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Sanchez grounded out to pitcher
- B. Gardner: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Gardner grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Montgomery Pitching:
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Swanson grounded out to second
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Freeman popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- T. Toussaint Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to deep left
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Judge lined out to right
- A. Hicks: Hicks safe at first on Toussaint throwing error, LeMahieu to third
- L. Voit: Ball, Strike looking, Voit homered to left, Hicks and LeMahieu scored
- G. Torres: Ball, Torres popped out to second
- M. Ford: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ford grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. Swanson SS
|66
|18
|13
|2
|.273
|2 T. d'Arnaud DH
|30
|12
|10
|2
|.400
|3 F. Freeman 1B
|60
|16
|12
|3
|.267
|4 M. Ozuna RF
|61
|16
|8
|3
|.262
|5 A. Duvall LF
|32
|9
|7
|2
|.281
|6 J. Camargo 2B
|44
|8
|3
|2
|.182
|7 A. Riley 3B
|42
|7
|8
|3
|.167
|8 T. Flowers C
|13
|4
|2
|1
|.308
|9 E. Inciarte CF
|37
|7
|4
|0
|.189
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 D. LeMahieu 2B
|58
|23
|7
|2
|.397
|2 A. Judge RF
|60
|17
|19
|8
|.283
|3 A. Hicks CF
|38
|8
|3
|1
|.211
|4 L. Voit 1B
|43
|11
|8
|4
|.256
|5 G. Torres SS
|51
|8
|2
|1
|.157
|6 M. Ford DH
|18
|3
|4
|1
|.167
|7 G. Urshela 3B
|48
|15
|13
|3
|.313
|8 G. Sanchez C
|39
|4
|3
|1
|.103
|9 B. Gardner LF
|34
|7
|5
|3
|.206
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cole Hamels
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Matt Adams
|Hamstring
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Chris Martin
|Neck
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Ozzie Albies
|Wrist
|08-16-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Mike Soroka
|Achilles
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Ronald Acuna
|Wrist
|08-11-2020Probable for Aug 12
|Phil Pfeifer
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jacob Webb
|Shoulder
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jeremy Walker
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Hamstring
|08-29-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
|Aroldis Chapman
|Illness
|08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
|Kyle Higashioka
|Oblique
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Tommy Kahnle
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
|Luis Severino
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season