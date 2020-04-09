GAMETRACKER
  • PITCHER
    .
    -
  • BATTER
    .
    -
  • 7TH INNING
    		Kipnis scored on wild pitch71
  • 6TH INNING
    		Reyes doubled to deep right center, Lindor scored61
    		Heyward homered to right, Happ and Schwarber scored60
    		Happ singled to center, Baez scored, Schwarber to third30
    		Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Bryant scored, Baez to third20
  • 2ND INNING
    		Heyward singled to center, Contreras scored, Happ to second10
    123456789RHE
    CHC10-3
    		01000510-7100
    CLE10-7
    		00000100-130
    CHCCubs
    CLEIndians
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Bryant 3B21000101.175.313.325.6383.0
    A. Rizzo 1B40000004.217.390.413.8030.0
    J. Baez SS41200011.259.293.481.7753.5
    K. Schwarber LF21100010.234.357.404.7612.5
    a- A. Almora PH-CF10000001.143.294.143.4370.0
    W. Contreras C31110011.318.367.568.9362.5
    I. Happ CF-LF31210100.325.438.6251.0635.0
    J. Heyward RF41341000.244.279.390.66911.0
    V. Caratini DH30000012.286.324.343.667-0.5
    b- J. Phegley PH-DH10000002.000.222.000.2220.0
    J. Kipnis 2B31100112.368.455.8951.3493.5
    HITTERSAB
    K. Bryant 3B2
    A. Rizzo 1B4
    J. Baez SS4
    K. Schwarber LF2
    a- A. Almora PH-CF1
    W. Contreras C3
    I. Happ CF-LF3
    J. Heyward RF4
    V. Caratini DH3
    b- J. Phegley PH-DH1
    J. Kipnis 2B3
    • a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th
    • b-flied out for Caratini in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Hernandez 2B30000010.290.397.371.768-0.5
    J. Ramirez 3B30000000.261.338.493.8300.0
    F. Lindor SS21100000.229.289.400.6893.0
    C. Santana 1B20100101.200.459.280.7393.0
    F. Reyes DH20110112.250.286.400.6863.5
    J. Luplow LF30000003.038.138.154.2920.0
    D. Santana RF30000012.171.341.286.627-0.5
    S. Leon C30000000.063.167.063.2290.0
    D. DeShields CF20000010.300.500.300.800-0.5
    a- B. Zimmer PH-CF10000000.207.385.310.6950.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Hernandez 2B3
    J. Ramirez 3B3
    F. Lindor SS2
    C. Santana 1B2
    F. Reyes DH2
    J. Luplow LF3
    D. Santana RF3
    S. Leon C3
    D. DeShields CF2
    a- B. Zimmer PH-CF1
    • a-flied out for DeShields in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Baez (3), J. Kipnis (2)
    • HR - J. Heyward (2)
    • SF - W. Contreras
    • RBI - W. Contreras (7), I. Happ (7), J. Heyward 4 (9)
    • 2-Out RBI - I. Happ, J. Heyward 3 (3)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Baez, A. Almora, J. Kipnis
    BATTING
    • 2B - C. Santana, F. Reyes (3)
    • RBI - F. Reyes (10)
    • 2-Out RBI - F. Reyes
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Reyes, J. Luplow, D. Santana
    FIELDING
    • DP - 3 (Hernandez-Lindor-Santana; Lindor-Hernandez-Santana; Ramirez-Santana)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Lester6.03112401.060.6516.0
    R. Tepera1.00000005.060.943.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Lester6.0
    R. Tepera1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    A. Plutko4.04111202.451.007.0
    O. Perez1.00000100.000.183.5
    C. Hill0.22441006.750.90-8.0
    P. Maton0.11110112.081.15-1.5
    L. Allen2.03111104.502.000.5
    PITCHERSIP
    A. Plutko4.0
    O. Perez1.0
    C. Hill0.2
    P. Maton0.1
    L. Allen2.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Lester 93-61, R. Tepera 10-5
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lester 9-3, R. Tepera 2-1
    • Batters Faced - J. Lester 24, R. Tepera 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - A. Plutko 78-49, O. Perez 16-10, C. Hill 28-15, P. Maton 8-6, L. Allen 39-23
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Plutko 6-2, O. Perez 2-0, C. Hill 2-2, L. Allen 3-3
    • Batters Faced - A. Plutko 15, O. Perez 3, C. Hill 6, P. Maton 2, L. Allen 10
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    D. Bote 2B24355249.208.321.500.821
    N. Hoerner 2B34686037.235.289.265.554
    S. Souza RF12212026.083.214.167.381
    BENCHAB
    D. Bote 2B24
    N. Hoerner 2B34
    S. Souza RF12
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    Y. Chang SS6110023.167.375.167.542
    M. Freeman SS14131003.214.267.286.552
    O. Mercado CF412530213.122.163.122.285
    T. Naquin LF.000.000.000.000
    B. Taylor C16101017.000.059.000.059
    BENCHAB
    Y. Chang SS6
    M. Freeman SS14
    O. Mercado CF41
    T. Naquin LF
    B. Taylor C16
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    T. Chatwood SP2-1015.05.4017924231.40
    Y. Darvish SP2-1017.02.1213402160.88
    K. Hendricks SP2-1020.13.5417812150.93
    J. Jeffress RP1-016.00.00000140.17
    C. Kimbrel RP0-002.223.63672524.13
    A. Mills SP2-0013.01.38521570.77
    K. Ryan RP0-014.27.71741021.50
    C. Sadler RP0-003.22.45311351.64
    D. Underwood RP0-006.09.00762351.67
    R. Wick RP0-023.20.00400121.36
    D. Winkler RP0-002.26.75121441.88
    BULLPENW-L
    T. Chatwood SP2-1
    Y. Darvish SP2-1
    K. Hendricks SP2-1
    J. Jeffress RP1-0
    C. Kimbrel RP0-0
    A. Mills SP2-0
    K. Ryan RP0-0
    C. Sadler RP0-0
    D. Underwood RP0-0
    R. Wick RP0-0
    D. Winkler RP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    S. Bieber SP3-0027.21.6316545430.76
    C. Carrasco SP2-1018.02.5012536231.00
    A. Cimber RP0-004.20.00200130.64
    A. Civale SP1-2019.02.8417622231.00
    B. Hand RP0-144.27.71440371.50
    J. Karinchak RP0-117.10.003003130.82
    D. Leone RP0-003.12.70310241.50
    N. Wittgren RP0-006.01.50511070.83
    BULLPENW-L
    S. Bieber SP3-0
    C. Carrasco SP2-1
    A. Cimber RP0-0
    A. Civale SP1-2
    B. Hand RP0-1
    J. Karinchak RP0-1
    D. Leone RP0-0
    N. Wittgren RP0-0
    • 7TH INNING
      		Kipnis scored on wild pitch71
    • 6TH INNING
      		Reyes doubled to deep right center, Lindor scored61
      		Heyward homered to right, Happ and Schwarber scored60
      		Happ singled to center, Baez scored, Schwarber to third30
      		Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Bryant scored, Baez to third20
    • 2ND INNING
      		Heyward singled to center, Contreras scored, Happ to second10
    • 8TH INNING
      • Bradley Zimmer in center field
      • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
      • I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Happ singled to shallow center
      • J. Heyward: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Heyward singled to right center, Happ to second
      • Josh Phegley hit for Victor Caratini
      • J. Phegley: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Phegley flied out to center
      • J. Kipnis: Kipnis grounded out to second
      • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Josh Phegley at designated hitter
    • 7TH INNING
      • Logan Allen relieved Phil Maton
      • J. Kipnis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kipnis walked
      • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Ball, Bryant hit by pitch, Kipnis to second
      • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Rizzo grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Kipnis to third, Bryant out at second
      • J. Baez: Ball, Kipnis scored on wild pitch, Ball, Baez doubled to deep center
      • Albert Almora hit for Kyle Schwarber
      • A. Almora: Ball, Foul, Strike (foul tip), Almora flied out to right
      • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Albert Almora in center field
      • Ian Happ in left field
      • Ryan Tepera relieved Jon Lester
      • D. Santana: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Santana grounded out to shortstop
      • S. Leon: Leon grounded out to first
      • Bradley Zimmer hit for Delino DeShields
      • B. Zimmer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Zimmer flied out to deep left
      • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • Cam Hill relieved Oliver Perez
      • K. Bryant: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bryant walked
      • A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rizzo flied out to deep center
      • J. Baez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Baez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Bryant to second
      • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Ball, Schwarber hit by pitch, Bryant to third, Baez to second
      • W. Contreras: Foul, Foul, Ball, Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Bryant scored, Baez to third
      • I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Happ singled to center, Baez scored, Schwarber to third
      • Phil Maton relieved Cam Hill
      • J. Heyward: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Heyward homered to right, Happ and Schwarber scored
      • V. Caratini: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Caratini struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 6th (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Lester Pitching:
      • Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ramirez flied out to deep right
      • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Ball, Lindor hit by pitch
      • Ca. Santana: Ball, Strike swinging, Santana lined out to center
      • F. Reyes: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Reyes doubled to deep right center, Lindor scored
      • J. Luplow: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Luplow flied out to center
      • End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • Oliver Perez relieved Adam Plutko
      • J. Heyward: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Heyward grounded out to second
      • V. Caratini: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Caratini grounded out to pitcher
      • J. Kipnis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Kipnis struck out looking
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Lester Pitching:
      • S. Leon: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Leon grounded out to shortstop
      • D. DeShields: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, DeShields struck out swinging
      • C. Hernandez: Strike looking, Foul, Hernandez grounded out to first
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • A. Plutko Pitching:
      • K. Schwarber: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Schwarber singled to right
      • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Contreras grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Schwarber out at second
      • I. Happ: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Happ grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • J. Lester Pitching:
      • F. Lindor: Lindor grounded out to shortstop
      • Ca. Santana: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Santana doubled to right
      • F. Reyes: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes walked
      • J. Luplow: Strike looking, Luplow fouled out to right, Santana to third
      • D. Santana: Foul, Ball, Santana grounded out to third
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • A. Plutko Pitching:
      • J. Kipnis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Kipnis doubled to right
      • K. Bryant: Ball, Foul, Ball, Bryant flied out to center
      • A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Rizzo fouled out to catcher
      • J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • J. Lester Pitching:
      • D. DeShields: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, DeShields grounded out to second
      • C. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
      • Jo. Ramirez: Foul, Ramirez grounded out to first
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • A. Plutko Pitching:
      • K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
      • W. Contreras: Contreras singled to left center
      • I. Happ: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Happ walked, Contreras to second
      • J. Heyward: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Heyward singled to center, Contreras scored, Happ to second
      • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Caratini grounded into double play third to first, Happ out at third
      • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Lester Pitching:
      • J. Luplow: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Luplow grounded out to shortstop
      • D. Santana: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Santana struck out looking
      • S. Leon: Ball, Foul, Leon lined out to center
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • A. Plutko Pitching:
      • K. Bryant: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bryant flied out to left
      • A. Rizzo: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Rizzo grounded out to second
      • J. Baez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez grounded out to third
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Lester Pitching:
      • C. Hernandez: Hernandez grounded out to third
      • Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ramirez popped out to second
      • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Foul, Lindor reached on an infield single to shortstop
      • Ca. Santana: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Santana walked, Lindor to second
      • F. Reyes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Reyes struck out swinging
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

    TEAM STATS
    10-3
    .238
    AVG
    19
    HR
    65
    R
    4.38
    ERA
    10-7
    .196
    AVG
    13
    HR
    59
    R
    2.04
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    J. LesterL
    1-0
    W-L
    11.0
    IP
    0.82
    ERA
    2.50
    SO/BB
    0.55
    WHIP
    A. PlutkoR
    1-0
    W-L
    7.0
    IP
    2.57
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.86
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .J. Lester
    L
    1-0, 11.0 IP, 0.82 ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .A. Plutko
    R
    1-0, 7.0 IP, 2.57 ERA
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 K. Bryant 3B38731.184
    2 A. Rizzo 1B421053.238
    3 J. Baez SS501293.240
    4 K. Schwarber LF451062.222
    5 W. Contreras C411362.317
    6 I. Happ CF371163.297
    7 J. Heyward RF37751.189
    8 V. Caratini DH321040.313
    9 J. Kipnis 2B16642.375
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 C. Hernandez 2B591870.305
    2 J. Ramirez 3B6618124.273
    3 F. Lindor SS681593.221
    4 C. Santana 1B48931.188
    5 F. Reyes DH581492.241
    6 J. Luplow LF23121.043
    7 D. Santana RF32621.188
    8 S. Leon C29200.069
    9 D. DeShields CF8320.375
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Daniel DescalsoAnkle09-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 5
    Jose QuintanaThumb08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
    Brad WieckHamstring08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
    James NorwoodShoulder08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Roberto PerezShoulder08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
