GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
7TH INNING Kipnis scored on wild pitch 7 1 6TH INNING Reyes doubled to deep right center, Lindor scored 6 1 Heyward homered to right, Happ and Schwarber scored 6 0 Happ singled to center, Baez scored, Schwarber to third 3 0 Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Bryant scored, Baez to third 2 0 2ND INNING Heyward singled to center, Contreras scored, Happ to second 1 0
LAST OUT
- J. Kipnis 2BKipnis grounded out to second
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Bryant 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|.313
|.325
|.638
|3.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.217
|.390
|.413
|.803
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|.293
|.481
|.775
|3.5
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|.357
|.404
|.761
|2.5
|a- A. Almora PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.294
|.143
|.437
|0.0
|W. Contreras C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|.367
|.568
|.936
|2.5
|I. Happ CF-LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|.438
|.625
|1.063
|5.0
|J. Heyward RF
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.279
|.390
|.669
|11.0
|V. Caratini DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|.324
|.343
|.667
|-0.5
|b- J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.222
|.000
|.222
|0.0
|J. Kipnis 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.368
|.455
|.895
|1.349
|3.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Bryant 3B
|2
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|J. Baez SS
|4
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|a- A. Almora PH-CF
|1
|W. Contreras C
|3
|I. Happ CF-LF
|3
|J. Heyward RF
|4
|V. Caratini DH
|3
|b- J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|J. Kipnis 2B
|3
- a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th
- b-flied out for Caratini in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Hernandez 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|.397
|.371
|.768
|-0.5
|J. Ramirez 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|.338
|.493
|.830
|0.0
|F. Lindor SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|.289
|.400
|.689
|3.0
|C. Santana 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|.459
|.280
|.739
|3.0
|F. Reyes DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|.286
|.400
|.686
|3.5
|J. Luplow LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.038
|.138
|.154
|.292
|0.0
|D. Santana RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|.341
|.286
|.627
|-0.5
|S. Leon C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|.167
|.063
|.229
|0.0
|D. DeShields CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.500
|.300
|.800
|-0.5
|a- B. Zimmer PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|.385
|.310
|.695
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Hernandez 2B
|3
|J. Ramirez 3B
|3
|F. Lindor SS
|2
|C. Santana 1B
|2
|F. Reyes DH
|2
|J. Luplow LF
|3
|D. Santana RF
|3
|S. Leon C
|3
|D. DeShields CF
|2
|a- B. Zimmer PH-CF
|1
- a-flied out for DeShields in the 7th
- 2B - J. Baez (3), J. Kipnis (2)
- HR - J. Heyward (2)
- SF - W. Contreras
- RBI - W. Contreras (7), I. Happ (7), J. Heyward 4 (9)
- 2-Out RBI - I. Happ, J. Heyward 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Baez, A. Almora, J. Kipnis
- 2B - C. Santana, F. Reyes (3)
- RBI - F. Reyes (10)
- 2-Out RBI - F. Reyes
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Reyes, J. Luplow, D. Santana
- DP - 3 (Hernandez-Lindor-Santana; Lindor-Hernandez-Santana; Ramirez-Santana)
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lester 93-61, R. Tepera 10-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lester 9-3, R. Tepera 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Lester 24, R. Tepera 3
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Plutko 78-49, O. Perez 16-10, C. Hill 28-15, P. Maton 8-6, L. Allen 39-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Plutko 6-2, O. Perez 2-0, C. Hill 2-2, L. Allen 3-3
- Batters Faced - A. Plutko 15, O. Perez 3, C. Hill 6, P. Maton 2, L. Allen 10
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Bote 2B
|24
|3
|5
|5
|2
|4
|9
|.208
|.321
|.500
|.821
|N. Hoerner 2B
|34
|6
|8
|6
|0
|3
|7
|.235
|.289
|.265
|.554
|S. Souza RF
|12
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|.083
|.214
|.167
|.381
|BENCH
|AB
|D. Bote 2B
|24
|N. Hoerner 2B
|34
|S. Souza RF
|12
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Y. Chang SS
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.167
|.375
|.167
|.542
|M. Freeman SS
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|.267
|.286
|.552
|O. Mercado CF
|41
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|13
|.122
|.163
|.122
|.285
|T. Naquin LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Taylor C
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.000
|.059
|.000
|.059
|BENCH
|AB
|Y. Chang SS
|6
|M. Freeman SS
|14
|O. Mercado CF
|41
|T. Naquin LF
|B. Taylor C
|16
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|T. Chatwood SP
|2-1
|0
|15.0
|5.40
|17
|9
|2
|4
|23
|1.40
|Y. Darvish SP
|2-1
|0
|17.0
|2.12
|13
|4
|0
|2
|16
|0.88
|K. Hendricks SP
|2-1
|0
|20.1
|3.54
|17
|8
|1
|2
|15
|0.93
|J. Jeffress RP
|1-0
|1
|6.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.17
|C. Kimbrel RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|23.63
|6
|7
|2
|5
|2
|4.13
|A. Mills SP
|2-0
|0
|13.0
|1.38
|5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0.77
|K. Ryan RP
|0-0
|1
|4.2
|7.71
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1.50
|C. Sadler RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1.64
|D. Underwood RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|7
|6
|2
|3
|5
|1.67
|R. Wick RP
|0-0
|2
|3.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.36
|D. Winkler RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|1.88
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|T. Chatwood SP
|2-1
|Y. Darvish SP
|2-1
|K. Hendricks SP
|2-1
|J. Jeffress RP
|1-0
|C. Kimbrel RP
|0-0
|A. Mills SP
|2-0
|K. Ryan RP
|0-0
|C. Sadler RP
|0-0
|D. Underwood RP
|0-0
|R. Wick RP
|0-0
|D. Winkler RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Bieber SP
|3-0
|0
|27.2
|1.63
|16
|5
|4
|5
|43
|0.76
|C. Carrasco SP
|2-1
|0
|18.0
|2.50
|12
|5
|3
|6
|23
|1.00
|A. Cimber RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.64
|A. Civale SP
|1-2
|0
|19.0
|2.84
|17
|6
|2
|2
|23
|1.00
|B. Hand RP
|0-1
|4
|4.2
|7.71
|4
|4
|0
|3
|7
|1.50
|J. Karinchak RP
|0-1
|1
|7.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.82
|D. Leone RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.50
|N. Wittgren RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0.83
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|S. Bieber SP
|3-0
|C. Carrasco SP
|2-1
|A. Cimber RP
|0-0
|A. Civale SP
|1-2
|B. Hand RP
|0-1
|J. Karinchak RP
|0-1
|D. Leone RP
|0-0
|N. Wittgren RP
|0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Bryant 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|.313
|.325
|.638
|3.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.217
|.390
|.413
|.803
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|.293
|.481
|.775
|3.5
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|.357
|.404
|.761
|2.5
|a- A. Almora PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.294
|.143
|.437
|0.0
|W. Contreras C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|.367
|.568
|.936
|2.5
|I. Happ CF-LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|.438
|.625
|1.063
|5.0
|J. Heyward RF
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.279
|.390
|.669
|11.0
|V. Caratini DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|.324
|.343
|.667
|-0.5
|b- J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.222
|.000
|.222
|0.0
|J. Kipnis 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.368
|.455
|.895
|1.349
|3.5
|Total
|30
|7
|10
|6
|1
|3
|5
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Bryant 3B
|2
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|J. Baez SS
|4
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|a- A. Almora PH-CF
|1
|W. Contreras C
|3
|I. Happ CF-LF
|3
|J. Heyward RF
|4
|V. Caratini DH
|3
|b- J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|J. Kipnis 2B
|3
|Total
|30
- a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th
- b-flied out for Caratini in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Hernandez 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|.397
|.371
|.768
|-0.5
|J. Ramirez 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|.338
|.493
|.830
|0.0
|F. Lindor SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|.289
|.400
|.689
|3.0
|C. Santana 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|.459
|.280
|.739
|3.0
|F. Reyes DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|.286
|.400
|.686
|3.5
|J. Luplow LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.038
|.138
|.154
|.292
|0.0
|D. Santana RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|.341
|.286
|.627
|-0.5
|S. Leon C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|.167
|.063
|.229
|0.0
|D. DeShields CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.500
|.300
|.800
|-0.5
|a- B. Zimmer PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|.385
|.310
|.695
|0.0
|Total
|24
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Hernandez 2B
|3
|J. Ramirez 3B
|3
|F. Lindor SS
|2
|C. Santana 1B
|2
|F. Reyes DH
|2
|J. Luplow LF
|3
|D. Santana RF
|3
|S. Leon C
|3
|D. DeShields CF
|2
|a- B. Zimmer PH-CF
|1
|Total
|24
- a-flied out for DeShields in the 7th
- 2B - J. Baez (3), J. Kipnis (2)
- HR - J. Heyward (2)
- SF - W. Contreras
- RBI - W. Contreras (7), I. Happ (7), J. Heyward 4 (9)
- 2-Out RBI - I. Happ, J. Heyward 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Baez, A. Almora, J. Kipnis
- 2B - C. Santana, F. Reyes (3)
- RBI - F. Reyes (10)
- 2-Out RBI - F. Reyes
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Reyes, J. Luplow, D. Santana
- DP - 3 (Hernandez-Lindor-Santana; Lindor-Hernandez-Santana; Ramirez-Santana)
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lester 93-61, R. Tepera 10-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lester 9-3, R. Tepera 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Lester 24, R. Tepera 3
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Plutko 78-49, O. Perez 16-10, C. Hill 28-15, P. Maton 8-6, L. Allen 39-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Plutko 6-2, O. Perez 2-0, C. Hill 2-2, L. Allen 3-3
- Batters Faced - A. Plutko 15, O. Perez 3, C. Hill 6, P. Maton 2, L. Allen 10
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|D. Bote 2B
|24
|3
|5
|5
|2
|4
|9
|.208
|.321
|.500
|.821
|N. Hoerner 2B
|34
|6
|8
|6
|0
|3
|7
|.235
|.289
|.265
|.554
|S. Souza RF
|12
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|.083
|.214
|.167
|.381
|BENCH
|AB
|D. Bote 2B
|24
|N. Hoerner 2B
|34
|S. Souza RF
|12
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Y. Chang SS
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.167
|.375
|.167
|.542
|M. Freeman SS
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|.267
|.286
|.552
|O. Mercado CF
|41
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|13
|.122
|.163
|.122
|.285
|T. Naquin LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Taylor C
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.000
|.059
|.000
|.059
|BENCH
|AB
|Y. Chang SS
|6
|M. Freeman SS
|14
|O. Mercado CF
|41
|T. Naquin LF
|B. Taylor C
|16
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|T. Chatwood SP
|2-1
|0
|15.0
|5.40
|17
|9
|2
|4
|23
|1.40
|Y. Darvish SP
|2-1
|0
|17.0
|2.12
|13
|4
|0
|2
|16
|0.88
|K. Hendricks SP
|2-1
|0
|20.1
|3.54
|17
|8
|1
|2
|15
|0.93
|J. Jeffress RP
|1-0
|1
|6.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.17
|C. Kimbrel RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|23.63
|6
|7
|2
|5
|2
|4.13
|A. Mills SP
|2-0
|0
|13.0
|1.38
|5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0.77
|K. Ryan RP
|0-0
|1
|4.2
|7.71
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1.50
|C. Sadler RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|2.45
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1.64
|D. Underwood RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|7
|6
|2
|3
|5
|1.67
|R. Wick RP
|0-0
|2
|3.2
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.36
|D. Winkler RP
|0-0
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|1.88
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|T. Chatwood SP
|2-1
|Y. Darvish SP
|2-1
|K. Hendricks SP
|2-1
|J. Jeffress RP
|1-0
|C. Kimbrel RP
|0-0
|A. Mills SP
|2-0
|K. Ryan RP
|0-0
|C. Sadler RP
|0-0
|D. Underwood RP
|0-0
|R. Wick RP
|0-0
|D. Winkler RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Bieber SP
|3-0
|0
|27.2
|1.63
|16
|5
|4
|5
|43
|0.76
|C. Carrasco SP
|2-1
|0
|18.0
|2.50
|12
|5
|3
|6
|23
|1.00
|A. Cimber RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.64
|A. Civale SP
|1-2
|0
|19.0
|2.84
|17
|6
|2
|2
|23
|1.00
|B. Hand RP
|0-1
|4
|4.2
|7.71
|4
|4
|0
|3
|7
|1.50
|J. Karinchak RP
|0-1
|1
|7.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.82
|D. Leone RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.50
|N. Wittgren RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|1.50
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0.83
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|S. Bieber SP
|3-0
|C. Carrasco SP
|2-1
|A. Cimber RP
|0-0
|A. Civale SP
|1-2
|B. Hand RP
|0-1
|J. Karinchak RP
|0-1
|D. Leone RP
|0-0
|N. Wittgren RP
|0-0
7TH INNING Kipnis scored on wild pitch 7 1 6TH INNING Reyes doubled to deep right center, Lindor scored 6 1 Heyward homered to right, Happ and Schwarber scored 6 0 Happ singled to center, Baez scored, Schwarber to third 3 0 Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Bryant scored, Baez to third 2 0 2ND INNING Heyward singled to center, Contreras scored, Happ to second 1 0
- Bradley Zimmer in center field
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Happ singled to shallow center
- J. Heyward: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Heyward singled to right center, Happ to second
- Josh Phegley hit for Victor Caratini
- J. Phegley: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Phegley flied out to center
- J. Kipnis: Kipnis grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh Phegley at designated hitter
- Logan Allen relieved Phil Maton
- J. Kipnis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kipnis walked
- K. Bryant: Strike looking, Ball, Bryant hit by pitch, Kipnis to second
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Rizzo grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Kipnis to third, Bryant out at second
- J. Baez: Ball, Kipnis scored on wild pitch, Ball, Baez doubled to deep center
- Albert Almora hit for Kyle Schwarber
- A. Almora: Ball, Foul, Strike (foul tip), Almora flied out to right
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Albert Almora in center field
- Ian Happ in left field
- Ryan Tepera relieved Jon Lester
- D. Santana: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Santana grounded out to shortstop
- S. Leon: Leon grounded out to first
- Bradley Zimmer hit for Delino DeShields
- B. Zimmer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Zimmer flied out to deep left
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cam Hill relieved Oliver Perez
- K. Bryant: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bryant walked
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rizzo flied out to deep center
- J. Baez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Baez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Bryant to second
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Ball, Schwarber hit by pitch, Bryant to third, Baez to second
- W. Contreras: Foul, Foul, Ball, Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Bryant scored, Baez to third
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Happ singled to center, Baez scored, Schwarber to third
- Phil Maton relieved Cam Hill
- J. Heyward: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Heyward homered to right, Happ and Schwarber scored
- V. Caratini: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Caratini struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lester Pitching:
- Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ramirez flied out to deep right
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Ball, Lindor hit by pitch
- Ca. Santana: Ball, Strike swinging, Santana lined out to center
- F. Reyes: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Reyes doubled to deep right center, Lindor scored
- J. Luplow: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Luplow flied out to center
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Oliver Perez relieved Adam Plutko
- J. Heyward: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Heyward grounded out to second
- V. Caratini: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Caratini grounded out to pitcher
- J. Kipnis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Kipnis struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Plutko Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Schwarber singled to right
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Contreras grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Schwarber out at second
- I. Happ: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Happ grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Lester Pitching:
- F. Lindor: Lindor grounded out to shortstop
- Ca. Santana: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Santana doubled to right
- F. Reyes: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes walked
- J. Luplow: Strike looking, Luplow fouled out to right, Santana to third
- D. Santana: Foul, Ball, Santana grounded out to third
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Plutko Pitching:
- J. Kipnis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Kipnis doubled to right
- K. Bryant: Ball, Foul, Ball, Bryant flied out to center
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Rizzo fouled out to catcher
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Plutko Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
- W. Contreras: Contreras singled to left center
- I. Happ: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Happ walked, Contreras to second
- J. Heyward: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Heyward singled to center, Contreras scored, Happ to second
- V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Caratini grounded into double play third to first, Happ out at third
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lester Pitching:
- C. Hernandez: Hernandez grounded out to third
- Jo. Ramirez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ramirez popped out to second
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Foul, Lindor reached on an infield single to shortstop
- Ca. Santana: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Santana walked, Lindor to second
- F. Reyes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Reyes struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Bryant 3B
|38
|7
|3
|1
|.184
|2 A. Rizzo 1B
|42
|10
|5
|3
|.238
|3 J. Baez SS
|50
|12
|9
|3
|.240
|4 K. Schwarber LF
|45
|10
|6
|2
|.222
|5 W. Contreras C
|41
|13
|6
|2
|.317
|6 I. Happ CF
|37
|11
|6
|3
|.297
|7 J. Heyward RF
|37
|7
|5
|1
|.189
|8 V. Caratini DH
|32
|10
|4
|0
|.313
|9 J. Kipnis 2B
|16
|6
|4
|2
|.375
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Hernandez 2B
|59
|18
|7
|0
|.305
|2 J. Ramirez 3B
|66
|18
|12
|4
|.273
|3 F. Lindor SS
|68
|15
|9
|3
|.221
|4 C. Santana 1B
|48
|9
|3
|1
|.188
|5 F. Reyes DH
|58
|14
|9
|2
|.241
|6 J. Luplow LF
|23
|1
|2
|1
|.043
|7 D. Santana RF
|32
|6
|2
|1
|.188
|8 S. Leon C
|29
|2
|0
|0
|.069
|9 D. DeShields CF
|8
|3
|2
|0
|.375
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Daniel Descalso
|Ankle
|09-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 5
|Jose Quintana
|Thumb
|08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
|Brad Wieck
|Hamstring
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|James Norwood
|Shoulder
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Roberto Perez
|Shoulder
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11