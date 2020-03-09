GAMETRACKER
date 2020-03-09

8TH INNING McBroom homered to left, Franco scored 5 5 5TH INNING Mondesi singled to shallow right, Perez scored 3 5 4TH INNING Merrifield singled to left center, Lopez scored on center fielder Senzel fielding error 2 5 3RD INNING Winker homered to left center 1 5 Davidson homered to right center, Castellanos scored 1 4 O'Hearn singled to deep left, Soler scored, Perez to third, Dozier to second 1 2 2ND INNING Farmer doubled to deep right center, Colon and Casali scored 0 2
LAST OUT
- H. Dozier RFDozier struck out swinging
DUE UP 9TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|W. Merrifield CF-LF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|.354
|.500
|.854
|1.5
|J. Soler DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|.372
|.537
|.909
|2.5
|S. Perez C
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.311
|.325
|.500
|.825
|1.0
|H. Dozier RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|.333
|.250
|.583
|1.5
|R. O'Hearn 1B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.308
|.372
|.436
|.808
|4.0
|A. Mondesi SS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.250
|.271
|.353
|.624
|-0.5
|M. Franco 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.257
|.264
|.529
|.792
|1.5
|A. Gordon LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|.258
|.268
|.526
|1.0
|a- R. McBroom PH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|.333
|.645
|.978
|7.0
|B. Phillips CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|.357
|.480
|.837
|0.0
|N. Lopez 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|.310
|.410
|.720
|3.0
- a-homered for Gordon in the 8th
|N. Senzel CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|.308
|.441
|.749
|2.0
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|.371
|.726
|1.097
|3.0
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|.350
|.388
|.738
|1.5
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.123
|.286
|.263
|.549
|-1.0
|M. Davidson DH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|.333
|.632
|.965
|8.0
|b- J. VanMeter PH-DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.158
|.000
|.158
|-0.5
|J. Winker LF
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|.442
|.500
|.942
|8.0
|T. Jankowski PR-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|.154
|.083
|.237
|-0.5
|C. Casali C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|.278
|.387
|.665
|1.5
|C. Colon 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|.182
|.190
|.372
|1.0
|K. Farmer SS
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.269
|.292
|.561
|4.0
- b-flied out for VanMeter in the 7th
- 2B - R. O'Hearn (5), N. Lopez (3)
- HR - R. McBroom (3)
- RBI - R. O'Hearn (9), A. Mondesi (2), R. McBroom 2 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Mondesi
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Franco 2 (2), N. Lopez 2 (2)
- 2B - K. Farmer (2)
- 3B - N. Castellanos
- HR - M. Davidson (2), J. Winker (2)
- RBI - M. Davidson 2 (6), J. Winker (4), K. Farmer 2 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Davidson 2 (2), J. Winker, K. Farmer 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Senzel, N. Castellanos
- CS - A. Mondesi (3)
- SB - N. Senzel (2)
- DP - (Mondesi-Lopez-O'Hearn)
- DP - 2 (Farmer-Colon-Votto; Farmer-Votto)
- E - N. Senzel, J. Votto (2), E. Suarez (3)
|K. Bubic
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|2
|5.40
|1.20
|5.0
|T. Zuber
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.00
|1.44
|2.5
|I. Kennedy
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Barlow
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.64
|1.09
|3.0
|T. Rosenthal
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.29
|0.00
|-
|L. Castillo
|6.0
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|3.91
|1.43
|13.5
|N. Jones
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.26
|1.26
|0.5
|A. Garrett
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4.26
|0.79
|-3.5
|R. Iglesias
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.05
|0.75
|4.0
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Bubic 100-60, T. Zuber 18-9, I. Kennedy 17-10, S. Barlow 19-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Bubic 8-2, T. Zuber 1-0, I. Kennedy 1-0, S. Barlow 0-1
- Batters Faced - K. Bubic 22, T. Zuber 3, I. Kennedy 4, S. Barlow 4
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Castillo 96-67, N. Jones 22-13, A. Garrett 16-13, R. Iglesias 18-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Castillo 10-2, N. Jones 2-0, A. Garrett 0-1, R. Iglesias 1-1
- Batters Faced - L. Castillo 27, N. Jones 5, A. Garrett 4, R. Iglesias 4
|C. Gallagher C
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|J. Guzman SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|S. Akiyama LF
|42
|3
|10
|3
|0
|4
|15
|.238
|.319
|.333
|.652
|T. Barnhart C
|24
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|.200
|.167
|.367
|P. Ervin RF
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|.100
|.308
|.100
|.408
|F. Galvis SS
|44
|6
|9
|6
|2
|6
|8
|.205
|.314
|.386
|.700
|D. Duffy SP
|0-2
|0
|19.1
|5.12
|14
|11
|3
|6
|20
|1.03
|G. Holland RP
|2-0
|1
|8.2
|2.08
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|1.15
|J. Junis SP
|0-0
|0
|9.0
|4.00
|11
|4
|2
|4
|4
|1.67
|B. Keller SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1.00
|K. McCarthy RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|4.50
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2.00
|J. Newberry RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2.00
|T. Rosenthal RP
|0-0
|3
|7.0
|1.29
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|0.57
|B. Singer SP
|1-1
|0
|20.0
|4.50
|18
|10
|4
|8
|22
|1.30
|G. Speier RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|6.23
|7
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2.08
|J. Staumont RP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|1.17
|5
|1
|1
|3
|14
|1.04
|K. Zimmer RP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|1.13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0.88
|T. Antone RP
|0-1
|0
|8.2
|2.08
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|0.92
|T. Bauer SP
|2-0
|0
|19.1
|0.93
|7
|2
|2
|4
|32
|0.57
|A. DeSclafani SP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.55
|S. Gray SP
|3-1
|0
|24.0
|2.25
|14
|6
|2
|8
|35
|0.92
|J. Kuhnel RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2.00
|M. Lorenzen RP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|16.88
|9
|10
|3
|5
|6
|2.63
|T. Mahle SP
|0-0
|0
|10.0
|1.80
|7
|2
|0
|3
|10
|1.00
|C. Reed RP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|10.80
|9
|6
|2
|4
|5
|2.60
|L. Sims RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0.82
|W. Merrifield CF-LF
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|.354
|.500
|.854
|1.5
|J. Soler DH
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|.372
|.537
|.909
|2.5
|S. Perez C
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.311
|.325
|.500
|.825
|1.0
|H. Dozier RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|.333
|.250
|.583
|1.5
|R. O'Hearn 1B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.308
|.372
|.436
|.808
|4.0
|A. Mondesi SS
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.250
|.271
|.353
|.624
|-0.5
|M. Franco 3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.257
|.264
|.529
|.792
|1.5
|A. Gordon LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|.258
|.268
|.526
|1.0
|a- R. McBroom PH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|.333
|.645
|.978
|7.0
|B. Phillips CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|.357
|.480
|.837
|0.0
|N. Lopez 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|.310
|.410
|.720
|3.0
|Total
|37
|5
|11
|4
|1
|3
|9
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-homered for Gordon in the 8th
|N. Senzel CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|.308
|.441
|.749
|2.0
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|.371
|.726
|1.097
|3.0
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|.350
|.388
|.738
|1.5
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.123
|.286
|.263
|.549
|-1.0
|M. Davidson DH
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|.333
|.632
|.965
|8.0
|b- J. VanMeter PH-DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.158
|.000
|.158
|-0.5
|J. Winker LF
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|.442
|.500
|.942
|8.0
|T. Jankowski PR-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|.154
|.083
|.237
|-0.5
|C. Casali C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|.278
|.387
|.665
|1.5
|C. Colon 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|.182
|.190
|.372
|1.0
|K. Farmer SS
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.269
|.292
|.561
|4.0
|Total
|30
|5
|8
|5
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- b-flied out for VanMeter in the 7th
- 2B - R. O'Hearn (5), N. Lopez (3)
- HR - R. McBroom (3)
- RBI - R. O'Hearn (9), A. Mondesi (2), R. McBroom 2 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Mondesi
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Franco 2 (2), N. Lopez 2 (2)
- 2B - K. Farmer (2)
- 3B - N. Castellanos
- HR - M. Davidson (2), J. Winker (2)
- RBI - M. Davidson 2 (6), J. Winker (4), K. Farmer 2 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Davidson 2 (2), J. Winker, K. Farmer 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Senzel, N. Castellanos
- CS - A. Mondesi (3)
- SB - N. Senzel (2)
- DP - (Mondesi-Lopez-O'Hearn)
- DP - 2 (Farmer-Colon-Votto; Farmer-Votto)
- E - N. Senzel, J. Votto (2), E. Suarez (3)
|K. Bubic
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|2
|5.40
|1.20
|5.0
|T. Zuber
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.00
|1.44
|2.5
|I. Kennedy
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Barlow
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.64
|1.09
|3.0
|T. Rosenthal
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.29
|0.00
|-
|Total
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|3
|10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|L. Castillo
|6.0
|7
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|3.91
|1.43
|13.5
|N. Jones
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.26
|1.26
|0.5
|A. Garrett
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4.26
|0.79
|-3.5
|R. Iglesias
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.05
|0.75
|4.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|5
|3
|3
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Bubic 100-60, T. Zuber 18-9, I. Kennedy 17-10, S. Barlow 19-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Bubic 8-2, T. Zuber 1-0, I. Kennedy 1-0, S. Barlow 0-1
- Batters Faced - K. Bubic 22, T. Zuber 3, I. Kennedy 4, S. Barlow 4
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Castillo 96-67, N. Jones 22-13, A. Garrett 16-13, R. Iglesias 18-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Castillo 10-2, N. Jones 2-0, A. Garrett 0-1, R. Iglesias 1-1
- Batters Faced - L. Castillo 27, N. Jones 5, A. Garrett 4, R. Iglesias 4
|C. Gallagher C
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|J. Guzman SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|S. Akiyama LF
|42
|3
|10
|3
|0
|4
|15
|.238
|.319
|.333
|.652
|T. Barnhart C
|24
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|.200
|.167
|.367
|P. Ervin RF
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|.100
|.308
|.100
|.408
|F. Galvis SS
|44
|6
|9
|6
|2
|6
|8
|.205
|.314
|.386
|.700
|D. Duffy SP
|0-2
|0
|19.1
|5.12
|14
|11
|3
|6
|20
|1.03
|G. Holland RP
|2-0
|1
|8.2
|2.08
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|1.15
|J. Junis SP
|0-0
|0
|9.0
|4.00
|11
|4
|2
|4
|4
|1.67
|B. Keller SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1.00
|K. McCarthy RP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|4.50
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2.00
|J. Newberry RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2.00
|T. Rosenthal RP
|0-0
|3
|7.0
|1.29
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|0.57
|B. Singer SP
|1-1
|0
|20.0
|4.50
|18
|10
|4
|8
|22
|1.30
|G. Speier RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|6.23
|7
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2.08
|J. Staumont RP
|0-0
|0
|7.2
|1.17
|5
|1
|1
|3
|14
|1.04
|K. Zimmer RP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|1.13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0.88
|T. Antone RP
|0-1
|0
|8.2
|2.08
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|0.92
|T. Bauer SP
|2-0
|0
|19.1
|0.93
|7
|2
|2
|4
|32
|0.57
|A. DeSclafani SP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.55
|S. Gray SP
|3-1
|0
|24.0
|2.25
|14
|6
|2
|8
|35
|0.92
|J. Kuhnel RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2.00
|M. Lorenzen RP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|16.88
|9
|10
|3
|5
|6
|2.63
|T. Mahle SP
|0-0
|0
|10.0
|1.80
|7
|2
|0
|3
|10
|1.00
|C. Reed RP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|10.80
|9
|6
|2
|4
|5
|2.60
|L. Sims RP
|0-0
|0
|7.1
|1.23
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0.82
8TH INNING McBroom homered to left, Franco scored 5 5 5TH INNING Mondesi singled to shallow right, Perez scored 3 5 4TH INNING Merrifield singled to left center, Lopez scored on center fielder Senzel fielding error 2 5 3RD INNING Winker homered to left center 1 5 Davidson homered to right center, Castellanos scored 1 4 O'Hearn singled to deep left, Soler scored, Perez to third, Dozier to second 1 2 2ND INNING Farmer doubled to deep right center, Colon and Casali scored 0 2
- R. Iglesias Pitching:
- J. Soler: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Soler grounded out to shortstop
- S. Perez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
- H. Dozier: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Dozier struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Trevor Rosenthal relieved Scott Barlow
- Amir Garrett relieved Nate Jones
- A. Mondesi: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
- M. Franco: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Franco singled to center
- Ryan McBroom hit for Alex Gordon
- R. McBroom: Strike looking, McBroom homered to left, Franco scored
- N. Lopez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Lopez lined out to right
- Raisel Iglesias relieved Amir Garrett
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Merrifield flied out to right
- Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Whit Merrifield in left field
- Brett Phillips in center field
- Scott Barlow relieved Ian Kennedy
- J. Votto: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Votto walked
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Suarez struck out swinging
- J. VanMeter: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, VanMeter flied out to deep right
- T. Jankowski: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Jankowski struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh VanMeter at designated hitter
- Travis Jankowski in left field
- Nate Jones relieved Luis Castillo
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Soler: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Soler singled to right, Merrifield to second
- S. Perez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
- H. Dozier: Strike swinging, Ball, Merrifield to third, Soler to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Dozier walked
- R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn grounded into double play shortstop to first, Dozier out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ian Kennedy relieved Tyler Zuber
- C. Colon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Colon popped out to shortstop
- K. Farmer: Strike swinging, Ball, Farmer grounded out to shortstop
- N. Senzel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Senzel singled to deep left
- N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Senzel stole second, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Zuber relieved Kris Bubic
- Josh VanMeter hit for Matt Davidson
- J. VanMeter: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, VanMeter struck out swinging
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Winker walked
- Travis Jankowski ran for Jesse Winker
- C. Casali: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Casali grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Jankowski out at second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- S. Perez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Perez singled to center
- H. Dozier: Dozier grounded out to pitcher, Perez to second
- R. O'Hearn: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, O'Hearn grounded out to pitcher, Perez to third
- A. Mondesi: Mondesi singled to shallow right, Perez scored
- M. Franco: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Mondesi caught stealing second, catcher to second
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Bubic Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- J. Votto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Votto struck out swinging
- E. Suarez: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Suarez grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- A. Gordon: Gordon flied out to left
- N. Lopez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lopez doubled to left center
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield singled to left center, Lopez scored on center fielder Senzel fielding error
- J. Soler: Pickoff attempt, Soler grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Merrifield out at second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- W. Merrifield: Merrifield lined out to center
- J. Soler: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Soler walked
- S. Perez: Strike looking, Perez safe at first on 3rd baseman Suarez fielding error, Soler to second
- H. Dozier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Dozier safe at first on 1st baseman Votto fielding error, Soler to third, Perez to second
- R. O'Hearn: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, O'Hearn singled to deep left, Soler scored, Perez to third, Dozier to second
- A. Mondesi: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
- M. Franco: Foul, Franco lined out to right
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Bubic Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castellanos tripled to deep center
- J. Votto: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Votto grounded out to third
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Suarez struck out on foul tip
- M. Davidson: Davidson homered to right center, Castellanos scored
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Winker homered to left center
- C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Casali struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 2 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- H. Dozier: Dozier singled to deep left
- R. O'Hearn: Strike looking, O'Hearn doubled to deep right, Dozier to third
- A. Mondesi: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Mondesi struck out on foul tip
- M. Franco: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Franco flied out to left
- A. Gordon: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gordon walked
- N. Lopez: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lopez lined out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Bubic Pitching:
- M. Davidson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davidson walked
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Winker singled to shallow center, Davidson to second
- C. Casali: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Casali reached on an infield single to shortstop, Davidson out at third, Winker to second
- C. Colon: Strike looking, Foul, Colon reached on fielder's choice to third, Winker out at third, Casali to second
- K. Farmer: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Farmer doubled to deep right center, Colon and Casali scored
- N. Senzel: Ball, Senzel lined out to center
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Merrifield struck out swinging
- J. Soler: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
- S. Perez: Strike looking, Perez grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Bubic Pitching:
- N. Senzel: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Senzel struck out swinging
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Castellanos grounded out to shortstop
- J. Votto: Votto singled to deep right
- E. Suarez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Suarez grounded out to third
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 W. Merrifield CF
|67
|19
|11
|4
|.284
|2 J. Soler DH
|63
|18
|10
|5
|.286
|3 S. Perez C
|69
|22
|9
|3
|.319
|4 H. Dozier RF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|5 R. O'Hearn 1B
|35
|10
|8
|0
|.286
|6 A. Mondesi SS
|64
|16
|1
|0
|.250
|7 M. Franco 3B
|66
|17
|11
|4
|.258
|8 A. Gordon LF
|54
|10
|4
|1
|.185
|9 N. Lopez 2B
|35
|9
|4
|1
|.257
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 N. Senzel CF
|30
|7
|4
|1
|.233
|2 N. Castellanos RF
|58
|17
|16
|7
|.293
|3 J. Votto 1B
|46
|9
|7
|3
|.196
|4 E. Suarez 3B
|53
|7
|6
|2
|.132
|5 M. Davidson DH
|18
|4
|4
|1
|.222
|6 J. Winker LF
|40
|11
|3
|1
|.275
|7 C. Casali C
|28
|4
|2
|2
|.143
|8 C. Colon 2B
|18
|3
|2
|0
|.167
|9 K. Farmer SS
|21
|4
|1
|0
|.190
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mike Montgomery
|Lat
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Bubba Starling
|Undisclosed
|08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Franchy Cordero
|Wrist
|09-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 24
|Foster Griffin
|Forearm
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Randy Rosario
|Arm
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Josh Staumont
|Back
|08-10-2020Probable for Aug 11
|Glenn Sparkman
|Forearm
|09-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 18
|Kelvin Gutierrez
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Nick Heath
|Hamstring
|08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mike Moustakas
|Quadriceps
|08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
|Pedro Strop
|Groin
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Wade Miley
|Groin
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
|Robert Stephenson
|Back
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Matt Bowman
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4