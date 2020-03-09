GAMETRACKER
  • 8TH INNING
    		McBroom homered to left, Franco scored55
  • 5TH INNING
    		Mondesi singled to shallow right, Perez scored35
  • 4TH INNING
    		Merrifield singled to left center, Lopez scored on center fielder Senzel fielding error25
  • 3RD INNING
    		Winker homered to left center15
    		Davidson homered to right center, Castellanos scored14
    		O'Hearn singled to deep left, Soler scored, Perez to third, Dozier to second12
  • 2ND INNING
    		Farmer doubled to deep right center, Colon and Casali scored02
    123456789RHE
    KC7-10
    		0011100205110
    CIN7-9
    		023000000583
    KCRoyals
    CINReds
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    W. Merrifield CF-LF50200010.292.354.500.8541.5
    J. Soler DH41100111.284.372.537.9092.5
    S. Perez C51100023.311.325.500.8251.0
    H. Dozier RF40100113.250.333.250.5831.5
    R. O'Hearn 1B40210004.308.372.436.8084.0
    A. Mondesi SS40110035.250.271.353.624-0.5
    M. Franco 3B41100015.257.264.529.7921.5
    A. Gordon LF20000100.179.258.268.5261.0
    a- R. McBroom PH11121000.290.333.645.9787.0
    B. Phillips CF00000000.280.357.480.8370.0
    N. Lopez 2B41100003.256.310.410.7203.0
    HITTERSAB
    W. Merrifield CF-LF5
    J. Soler DH4
    S. Perez C5
    H. Dozier RF4
    R. O'Hearn 1B4
    A. Mondesi SS4
    M. Franco 3B4
    A. Gordon LF2
    a- R. McBroom PH1
    B. Phillips CF0
    N. Lopez 2B4
    • a-homered for Gordon in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    N. Senzel CF40100021.235.308.441.7492.0
    N. Castellanos RF41100021.290.371.7261.0973.0
    J. Votto 1B30100111.204.350.388.7381.5
    E. Suarez 3B40000023.123.286.263.549-1.0
    M. Davidson DH11121100.263.333.632.9658.0
    b- J. VanMeter PH-DH20000011.000.158.000.158-0.5
    J. Winker LF21211100.310.442.500.9428.0
    T. Jankowski PR-LF10000011.083.154.083.237-0.5
    C. Casali C31100011.161.278.387.6651.5
    C. Colon 2B31000002.143.182.190.3721.0
    K. Farmer SS30120000.208.269.292.5614.0
    HITTERSAB
    N. Senzel CF4
    N. Castellanos RF4
    J. Votto 1B3
    E. Suarez 3B4
    M. Davidson DH1
    b- J. VanMeter PH-DH2
    J. Winker LF2
    T. Jankowski PR-LF1
    C. Casali C3
    C. Colon 2B3
    K. Farmer SS3
    • b-flied out for VanMeter in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - R. O'Hearn (5), N. Lopez (3)
    • HR - R. McBroom (3)
    • RBI - R. O'Hearn (9), A. Mondesi (2), R. McBroom 2 (5)
    • 2-Out RBI - A. Mondesi
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Franco 2 (2), N. Lopez 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - K. Farmer (2)
    • 3B - N. Castellanos
    • HR - M. Davidson (2), J. Winker (2)
    • RBI - M. Davidson 2 (6), J. Winker (4), K. Farmer 2 (3)
    • 2-Out RBI - M. Davidson 2 (2), J. Winker, K. Farmer 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Senzel, N. Castellanos
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - A. Mondesi (3)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - N. Senzel (2)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Mondesi-Lopez-O'Hearn)
    FIELDING
    • DP - 2 (Farmer-Colon-Votto; Farmer-Votto)
    • E - N. Senzel, J. Votto (2), E. Suarez (3)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    K. Bubic5.07551625.401.205.0
    T. Zuber1.00001104.001.442.5
    I. Kennedy1.01000104.501.002.5
    S. Barlow1.00001201.641.093.0
    T. Rosenthal0.00000001.290.00-
    PITCHERSIP
    K. Bubic5.0
    T. Zuber1.0
    I. Kennedy1.0
    S. Barlow1.0
    T. Rosenthal0.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    L. Castillo6.07312503.911.4313.5
    N. Jones1.02001104.261.260.5
    A. Garrett0.22220114.260.79-3.5
    R. Iglesias1.10000204.050.754.0
    PITCHERSIP
    L. Castillo6.0
    N. Jones1.0
    A. Garrett0.2
    R. Iglesias1.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - K. Bubic 100-60, T. Zuber 18-9, I. Kennedy 17-10, S. Barlow 19-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Bubic 8-2, T. Zuber 1-0, I. Kennedy 1-0, S. Barlow 0-1
    • Batters Faced - K. Bubic 22, T. Zuber 3, I. Kennedy 4, S. Barlow 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - L. Castillo 96-67, N. Jones 22-13, A. Garrett 16-13, R. Iglesias 18-14
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Castillo 10-2, N. Jones 2-0, A. Garrett 0-1, R. Iglesias 1-1
    • Batters Faced - L. Castillo 27, N. Jones 5, A. Garrett 4, R. Iglesias 4
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    C. Gallagher C7010011.143.250.286.536
    J. Guzman SS.000.000.000.000
    BENCHAB
    C. Gallagher C7
    J. Guzman SS
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    S. Akiyama LF4231030415.238.319.333.652
    T. Barnhart C24042016.167.200.167.367
    P. Ervin RF20420065.100.308.100.408
    F. Galvis SS44696268.205.314.386.700
    BENCHAB
    S. Akiyama LF42
    T. Barnhart C24
    P. Ervin RF20
    F. Galvis SS44
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    D. Duffy SP0-2019.15.12141136201.03
    G. Holland RP2-018.22.08620481.15
    J. Junis SP0-009.04.001142441.67
    B. Keller SP1-005.00.00300271.00
    K. McCarthy RP0-006.04.501031222.00
    J. Newberry RP0-004.02.25610252.00
    T. Rosenthal RP0-037.01.294110100.57
    B. Singer SP1-1020.04.50181048221.30
    G. Speier RP0-004.16.23730242.08
    J. Staumont RP0-007.21.175113141.04
    K. Zimmer RP0-008.01.135102100.88
    BULLPENW-L
    D. Duffy SP0-2
    G. Holland RP2-0
    J. Junis SP0-0
    B. Keller SP1-0
    K. McCarthy RP0-0
    J. Newberry RP0-0
    T. Rosenthal RP0-0
    B. Singer SP1-1
    G. Speier RP0-0
    J. Staumont RP0-0
    K. Zimmer RP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    T. Antone RP0-108.22.08321590.92
    T. Bauer SP2-0019.10.937224320.57
    A. DeSclafani SP1-0011.00.00500180.55
    S. Gray SP3-1024.02.2514628350.92
    J. Kuhnel RP0-001.018.00222012.00
    M. Lorenzen RP0-105.116.889103562.63
    T. Mahle SP0-0010.01.807203101.00
    C. Reed RP0-105.010.80962452.60
    L. Sims RP0-007.11.23311390.82
    BULLPENW-L
    T. Antone RP0-1
    T. Bauer SP2-0
    A. DeSclafani SP1-0
    S. Gray SP3-1
    J. Kuhnel RP0-0
    M. Lorenzen RP0-1
    T. Mahle SP0-0
    C. Reed RP0-1
    L. Sims RP0-0
    • NOW PITCHING
      .
      -
    • NOW BATTING
      .
      -
    123456789RHE
    KC7-10
    		0011100205110
    CIN7-9
    		023000000583
    • 8TH INNING
      		McBroom homered to left, Franco scored55
    • 5TH INNING
      		Mondesi singled to shallow right, Perez scored35
    • 4TH INNING
      		Merrifield singled to left center, Lopez scored on center fielder Senzel fielding error25
    • 3RD INNING
      		Winker homered to left center15
      		Davidson homered to right center, Castellanos scored14
      		O'Hearn singled to deep left, Soler scored, Perez to third, Dozier to second12
    • 2ND INNING
      		Farmer doubled to deep right center, Colon and Casali scored02
    • 9TH INNING
      • R. Iglesias Pitching:
      • J. Soler: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Soler grounded out to shortstop
      • S. Perez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
      • H. Dozier: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Dozier struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Trevor Rosenthal relieved Scott Barlow
    • 8TH INNING
      • Amir Garrett relieved Nate Jones
      • A. Mondesi: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
      • M. Franco: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Franco singled to center
      • Ryan McBroom hit for Alex Gordon
      • R. McBroom: Strike looking, McBroom homered to left, Franco scored
      • N. Lopez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Lopez lined out to right
      • Raisel Iglesias relieved Amir Garrett
      • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Merrifield flied out to right
      • Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Whit Merrifield in left field
      • Brett Phillips in center field
      • Scott Barlow relieved Ian Kennedy
      • J. Votto: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Votto walked
      • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Suarez struck out swinging
      • J. VanMeter: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, VanMeter flied out to deep right
      • T. Jankowski: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Jankowski struck out swinging
      • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 7TH INNING
      • Josh VanMeter at designated hitter
      • Travis Jankowski in left field
      • Nate Jones relieved Luis Castillo
      • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield reached on an infield single to shortstop
      • J. Soler: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Soler singled to right, Merrifield to second
      • S. Perez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
      • H. Dozier: Strike swinging, Ball, Merrifield to third, Soler to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Dozier walked
      • R. O'Hearn: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn grounded into double play shortstop to first, Dozier out at second
      • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Ian Kennedy relieved Tyler Zuber
      • C. Colon: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Colon popped out to shortstop
      • K. Farmer: Strike swinging, Ball, Farmer grounded out to shortstop
      • N. Senzel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Senzel singled to deep left
      • N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Senzel stole second, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
      • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • M. Franco: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Franco struck out swinging
      • A. Gordon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Gordon grounded out to first
      • N. Lopez: Strike swinging, Lopez grounded out to second
      • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Tyler Zuber relieved Kris Bubic
      • Josh VanMeter hit for Matt Davidson
      • J. VanMeter: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, VanMeter struck out swinging
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Winker walked
      • Travis Jankowski ran for Jesse Winker
      • C. Casali: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Casali grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Jankowski out at second
      • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • S. Perez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Perez singled to center
      • H. Dozier: Dozier grounded out to pitcher, Perez to second
      • R. O'Hearn: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, O'Hearn grounded out to pitcher, Perez to third
      • A. Mondesi: Mondesi singled to shallow right, Perez scored
      • M. Franco: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Mondesi caught stealing second, catcher to second
      • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • K. Bubic Pitching:
      • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
      • J. Votto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Votto struck out swinging
      • E. Suarez: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Suarez grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • A. Gordon: Gordon flied out to left
      • N. Lopez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lopez doubled to left center
      • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield singled to left center, Lopez scored on center fielder Senzel fielding error
      • J. Soler: Pickoff attempt, Soler grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Merrifield out at second
      • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • K. Bubic Pitching:
      • C. Colon: Strike looking, Foul, Colon grounded out to third
      • K. Farmer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Farmer flied out to center
      • N. Senzel: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Senzel struck out looking
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • 3RD INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • W. Merrifield: Merrifield lined out to center
      • J. Soler: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Soler walked
      • S. Perez: Strike looking, Perez safe at first on 3rd baseman Suarez fielding error, Soler to second
      • H. Dozier: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Dozier safe at first on 1st baseman Votto fielding error, Soler to third, Perez to second
      • R. O'Hearn: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, O'Hearn singled to deep left, Soler scored, Perez to third, Dozier to second
      • A. Mondesi: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Mondesi struck out swinging
      • M. Franco: Foul, Franco lined out to right
      • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • K. Bubic Pitching:
      • N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castellanos tripled to deep center
      • J. Votto: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Votto grounded out to third
      • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Suarez struck out on foul tip
      • M. Davidson: Davidson homered to right center, Castellanos scored
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Winker homered to left center
      • C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Casali struck out swinging
      • End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 2 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • H. Dozier: Dozier singled to deep left
      • R. O'Hearn: Strike looking, O'Hearn doubled to deep right, Dozier to third
      • A. Mondesi: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul tip, Mondesi struck out on foul tip
      • M. Franco: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Franco flied out to left
      • A. Gordon: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gordon walked
      • N. Lopez: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lopez lined out to second
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • K. Bubic Pitching:
      • M. Davidson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davidson walked
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Winker singled to shallow center, Davidson to second
      • C. Casali: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Casali reached on an infield single to shortstop, Davidson out at third, Winker to second
      • C. Colon: Strike looking, Foul, Colon reached on fielder's choice to third, Winker out at third, Casali to second
      • K. Farmer: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Farmer doubled to deep right center, Colon and Casali scored
      • N. Senzel: Ball, Senzel lined out to center
      • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Merrifield struck out swinging
      • J. Soler: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Soler struck out swinging
      • S. Perez: Strike looking, Perez grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • K. Bubic Pitching:
      • N. Senzel: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Senzel struck out swinging
      • N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Castellanos grounded out to shortstop
      • J. Votto: Votto singled to deep right
      • E. Suarez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Suarez grounded out to third
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

    KCRoyals
    CINReds
    TEAM STATS
    7-10
    .258
    AVG
    21
    HR
    74
    R
    3.95
    ERA
    7-9
    .203
    AVG
    22
    HR
    67
    R
    4.24
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    K. BubicL
    0-2
    W-L
    10.0
    IP
    3.60
    ERA
    3.00
    SO/BB
    1.00
    WHIP
    L. CastilloR
    0-2
    W-L
    17.0
    IP
    4.76
    ERA
    4.33
    SO/BB
    1.41
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .K. Bubic
    L
    0-2, 10.0 IP, 3.60 ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .L. Castillo
    R
    0-2, 17.0 IP, 4.76 ERA
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 W. Merrifield CF6719114.284
    2 J. Soler DH6318105.286
    3 S. Perez C692293.319
    4 H. Dozier RF4120.250
    5 R. O'Hearn 1B351080.286
    6 A. Mondesi SS641610.250
    7 M. Franco 3B6617114.258
    8 A. Gordon LF541041.185
    9 N. Lopez 2B35941.257
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 N. Senzel CF30741.233
    2 N. Castellanos RF5817167.293
    3 J. Votto 1B46973.196
    4 E. Suarez 3B53762.132
    5 M. Davidson DH18441.222
    6 J. Winker LF401131.275
    7 C. Casali C28422.143
    8 C. Colon 2B18320.167
    9 K. Farmer SS21410.190
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Mike MontgomeryLat09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
    Bubba StarlingUndisclosed08-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
    Franchy CorderoWrist09-23-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 24
    Foster GriffinForearm01-31-2021Out for the season
    Randy RosarioArm08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
    Josh StaumontBack08-10-2020Probable for Aug 11
    Glenn SparkmanForearm09-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 18
    Kelvin GutierrezElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
    Nick HeathHamstring08-20-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 21
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Mike MoustakasQuadriceps08-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 16
    Pedro StropGroin08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
    Wade MileyGroin08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
    Robert StephensonBack08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
    Matt BowmanElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
