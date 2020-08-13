GAMETRACKER
  • 7TH INNING
    		Lowe doubled to right, Margot scored, Zunino to third41
    		Margot doubled to shallow left, Adames scored31
  • 3RD INNING
    		Diaz singled to right, Brosseau scored21
  • 2ND INNING
    		Chavis singled to center, Vazquez scored11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Brosseau homered to right10
    123456789RHE
    TB9-8
    		1010001--350
    BOS6-10
    		0100000--160
    TBRays
    BOSRed Sox
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Brosseau 2B32211000.375.375.8751.2509.0
    a- B. Lowe PH10110000.276.344.586.9303.0
    Y. Diaz 3B30110010.214.353.250.6031.5
    A. Meadows LF30000021.250.300.429.729-1.0
    J. Martinez DH20000101.250.353.455.8071.0
    H. Renfroe RF30000001.149.273.319.5920.0
    J. Choi 1B30000020.205.321.364.684-1.0
    W. Adames SS21100100.261.358.370.7283.0
    M. Margot CF31110001.200.273.325.5984.0
    M. Zunino C20000110.091.231.212.4430.5
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Benintendi LF30200011.103.300.128.4280.5
    A. Verdugo RF30000003.245.315.429.7430.0
    J. Martinez DH20000112.226.314.387.7010.5
    X. Bogaerts SS30000002.291.381.527.9080.0
    M. Moreland 1B20000000.303.361.8791.2401.0
    C. Vazquez C21100001.269.296.538.8353.0
    M. Chavis 2B20110001.250.273.469.7412.0
    J. Bradley CF20100010.234.308.277.5840.5
    J. Arauz 3B20100002.267.267.267.5331.0
      BATTING
      • 2B - M. Brosseau (3), M. Margot (5)
      • HR - M. Brosseau (3)
      • RBI - M. Brosseau (5), Y. Diaz, M. Margot (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Vazquez (2)
      • RBI - M. Chavis (5)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts, J. Arauz
      BASERUNNING
      • CS - A. Benintendi (2)
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Diaz-Brosseau-Choi; Adames-Brosseau-Choi)
        • 7TH INNING
          		Lowe doubled to right, Margot scored, Zunino to third41
          		Margot doubled to shallow left, Adames scored31
        • 3RD INNING
          		Diaz singled to right, Brosseau scored21
        • 2ND INNING
          		Chavis singled to center, Vazquez scored11
        • 1ST INNING
          		Brosseau homered to right10
        • 7TH INNING
          • A. Brice Pitching:
          • J. Choi: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
          • W. Adames: Adames singled to center
          • M. Margot: Margot doubled to shallow left, Adames scored
          • M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Zunino walked
          • Brandon Lowe hit for Mike Brosseau
          • B. Lowe: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lowe doubled to right, Margot scored, Zunino to third
        • 6TH INNING
          • M. Perez Pitching:
          • Y. Diaz: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
          • A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
          • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Martinez walked
          • Austin Brice relieved Martin Perez
          • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to pitcher
          • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Ryan Thompson relieved Jose Alvarado
          • JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Martinez walked
          • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts grounded into double play third to second to first, Martinez out at second
          • M. Moreland: Ball, Strike looking, Moreland grounded out to shortstop
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • M. Perez Pitching:
          • M. Margot: Foul, Strike swinging, Margot flied out to center
          • M. Zunino: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Zunino grounded out to second
          • M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Brosseau grounded out to third
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • J. Alvarado Pitching:
          • J. Bradley: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
          • J. Arauz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Arauz singled to left
          • A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Benintendi struck out swinging
          • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Verdugo popped out to shortstop
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • M. Perez Pitching:
          • H. Renfroe: Renfroe lined out to center
          • J. Choi: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Choi flied out to deep right
          • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adames grounded out to third
          • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Jose Alvarado relieved John Curtiss
          • M. Moreland: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Moreland hit by pitch
          • C. Vazquez: Ball, Vazquez flied out to right
          • M. Chavis: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Chavis grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Moreland out at second
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • M. Perez Pitching:
          • M. Zunino: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
          • M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Brosseau doubled to deep left
          • Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Diaz singled to right, Brosseau scored
          • A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Meadows popped out to shortstop
          • J. Martinez: Ball, Strike looking, Martinez lined out to shortstop
          • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • J. Curtiss Pitching:
          • A. Benintendi: Benintendi singled to shallow right
          • A. Verdugo: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Verdugo grounded out to shortstop, Benintendi to second
          • JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Martinez flied out to deep center, Benintendi to third
          • X. Bogaerts: Bogaerts flied out to deep right
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • M. Perez Pitching:
          • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to catcher
          • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Choi struck out looking
          • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adames walked
          • M. Margot: Margot flied out to deep center
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • J. Curtiss Pitching:
          • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts flied out to deep right
          • M. Moreland: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Moreland grounded out to first
          • C. Vazquez: Vazquez doubled to deep right
          • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Chavis singled to center, Vazquez scored
          • J. Bradley: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bradley reached on an infield single to first, Chavis to second
          • J. Arauz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Arauz grounded out to shortstop
          • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • M. Perez Pitching:
          • M. Brosseau: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Brosseau homered to right
          • Y. Diaz: Ball, Diaz flied out to left
          • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Meadows struck out looking
          • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez flied out to shallow center
          • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • A. Kittredge Pitching:
          • A. Benintendi: Ball, Benintendi singled to shallow right center
          • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo lined out to center
          • John Curtiss relieved Andrew Kittredge
          • JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging, Benintendi caught stealing second, catcher to second
          • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

        TEAM STATS
        9-8
        .222
        AVG
        13
        HR
        73
        R
        3.78
        ERA
        6-10
        .242
        AVG
        22
        HR
        70
        R
        4.89
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        A. KittredgeR
        0-0
        W-L
        7.2
        IP
        2.35
        ERA
        1.50
        SO/BB
        1.17
        WHIP
        M. PerezL
        2-1
        W-L
        15.2
        IP
        3.45
        ERA
        1.22
        SO/BB
        1.34
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .A. Kittredge
        R
        0-0, 7.2 IP, 2.35 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .M. Perez
        L
        2-1, 15.2 IP, 3.45 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 M. Brosseau 2B21742.333
        2 Y. Diaz 3B531100.208
        3 A. Meadows LF25730.280
        4 J. Martinez DH421172.262
        5 H. Renfroe RF44792.159
        6 J. Choi 1B41971.220
        7 W. Adames SS441120.250
        8 M. Margot CF37710.189
        9 M. Zunino C31311.097
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 A. Benintendi LF36210.056
        2 A. Verdugo RF461243.261
        3 J. Martinez DH601441.233
        4 X. Bogaerts SS5216103.308
        5 M. Moreland 1B3110126.323
        6 C. Vazquez C5013114.260
        7 M. Chavis 2B30742.233
        8 J. Bradley CF451030.222
        9 J. Arauz 3B13320.231
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Charlie MortonShoulder08-19-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 20
        Oliver DrakeBiceps08-18-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 19
        Andrew KittredgeElbow08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
        Yonny ChirinosTriceps08-12-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 13
        Colin PocheElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Dustin PedroiaKnee08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Chris SaleElbow05-14-2021Out for the season
        Eduardo RodriguezIllness01-31-2021Out for the season
        Rafael DeversAnkle08-11-2020Probable for Aug 12
        Josh TaylorNot Injury Related08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
        Darwinzon HernandezNot Injury Related08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25
