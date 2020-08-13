GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- B. Lowe PHLowe doubled to right, Margot scored, Zunino to third
DUE UP 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Brosseau 2B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.375
|.875
|1.250
|9.0
|a- B. Lowe PH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|.344
|.586
|.930
|3.0
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|.353
|.250
|.603
|1.5
|A. Meadows LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|.300
|.429
|.729
|-1.0
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|.353
|.455
|.807
|1.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|.273
|.319
|.592
|0.0
|J. Choi 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|.321
|.364
|.684
|-1.0
|W. Adames SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|.358
|.370
|.728
|3.0
|M. Margot CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.325
|.598
|4.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|.231
|.212
|.443
|0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Brosseau 2B
|3
|a- B. Lowe PH
|1
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|A. Meadows LF
|3
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|J. Choi 1B
|3
|W. Adames SS
|2
|M. Margot CF
|3
|M. Zunino C
|2
- a-unknown result for Brosseau in the 7th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Benintendi LF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|.300
|.128
|.428
|0.5
|A. Verdugo RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|.315
|.429
|.743
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|.314
|.387
|.701
|0.5
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|.381
|.527
|.908
|0.0
|M. Moreland 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|.361
|.879
|1.240
|1.0
|C. Vazquez C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|.296
|.538
|.835
|3.0
|M. Chavis 2B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.273
|.469
|.741
|2.0
|J. Bradley CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|.308
|.277
|.584
|0.5
|J. Arauz 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|.267
|.267
|.533
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Benintendi LF
|3
|A. Verdugo RF
|3
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|M. Moreland 1B
|2
|C. Vazquez C
|2
|M. Chavis 2B
|2
|J. Bradley CF
|2
|J. Arauz 3B
|2
- 2B - M. Brosseau (3), M. Margot (5)
- HR - M. Brosseau (3)
- RBI - M. Brosseau (5), Y. Diaz, M. Margot (2)
- 2B - C. Vazquez (2)
- RBI - M. Chavis (5)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts, J. Arauz
- CS - A. Benintendi (2)
- DP - 2 (Diaz-Brosseau-Choi; Adames-Brosseau-Choi)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Kittredge
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|1.25
|-1.0
|J. Curtiss
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.93
|0.86
|1.5
|J. Alvarado
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.16
|1.32
|5.0
|R. Thompson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.90
|1.30
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Kittredge
|0.1
|J. Curtiss
|2.2
|J. Alvarado
|2.0
|R. Thompson
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Kittredge 5-3, J. Curtiss 40-27, J. Alvarado 29-19, R. Thompson 12-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Kittredge 1-0, J. Curtiss 5-3, J. Alvarado 1-1, R. Thompson 2-0
- Batters Faced - A. Kittredge 2, J. Curtiss 11, J. Alvarado 7, R. Thompson 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 94-57, A. Brice 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 5-5, A. Brice 3-0
- Batters Faced - M. Perez 22, A. Brice 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|K. Kiermaier CF
|45
|5
|9
|9
|0
|7
|12
|.200
|.308
|.289
|.597
|B. Lowe 2B
|58
|9
|16
|11
|3
|4
|17
|.276
|.344
|.586
|.930
|M. Perez C
|13
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|.313
|.231
|.543
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|44
|8
|7
|7
|1
|7
|13
|.159
|.288
|.250
|.538
|J. Wendle 2B
|38
|7
|11
|3
|1
|3
|4
|.289
|.357
|.500
|.857
|BENCH
|AB
|K. Kiermaier CF
|45
|B. Lowe 2B
|58
|M. Perez C
|13
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|44
|J. Wendle 2B
|38
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Devers 3B
|57
|8
|10
|3
|2
|3
|21
|.175
|.242
|.351
|.593
|T. Lin 2B
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|.182
|.182
|.364
|J. Peraza 2B
|53
|2
|13
|3
|0
|2
|8
|.245
|.286
|.302
|.588
|K. Pillar RF
|47
|6
|13
|5
|1
|1
|10
|.277
|.292
|.426
|.717
|K. Plawecki C
|14
|2
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.563
|.571
|1.134
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Devers 3B
|57
|T. Lin 2B
|11
|J. Peraza 2B
|53
|K. Pillar RF
|47
|K. Plawecki C
|14
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|2
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.69
|J. Beeks RP
|0-1
|0
|10.2
|5.06
|12
|6
|1
|3
|18
|1.41
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0.86
|P. Fairbanks RP
|2-1
|0
|7.0
|6.43
|9
|5
|1
|5
|13
|2.00
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|5.56
|9
|7
|3
|8
|19
|1.50
|A. Loup RP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.94
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|0
|9.1
|5.79
|14
|6
|0
|3
|8
|1.82
|C. Roe RP
|2-0
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|9
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|7
|3
|2
|4
|14
|1.38
|R. Yarbrough SP
|0-2
|0
|21.0
|4.71
|19
|11
|3
|7
|13
|1.24
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|J. Beeks RP
|0-1
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|P. Fairbanks RP
|2-1
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-1
|A. Loup RP
|1-0
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|C. Roe RP
|2-0
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|R. Yarbrough SP
|0-2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Barnes RP
|1-1
|0
|7.0
|5.14
|5
|4
|2
|6
|7
|1.57
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|7
|4
|0
|3
|5
|2.00
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|0
|10.0
|3.60
|9
|4
|1
|5
|10
|1.40
|D. Covey RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1.33
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-1
|0
|22.0
|4.09
|25
|10
|3
|3
|24
|1.27
|Z. Godley SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|3.97
|13
|5
|2
|4
|11
|1.50
|H. Hembree RP
|2-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0.86
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1.14
|R. Stock RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|9.1
|0.96
|10
|1
|0
|4
|8
|1.50
|M. Walden RP
|0-1
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|7
|3
|0
|6
|7
|1.95
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|3
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1.60
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Barnes RP
|1-1
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|D. Covey RP
|0-0
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-1
|Z. Godley SP
|0-1
|H. Hembree RP
|2-0
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|R. Stock RP
|-
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|M. Walden RP
|0-1
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Brosseau 2B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.375
|.875
|1.250
|9.0
|a- B. Lowe PH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|.344
|.586
|.930
|3.0
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|.353
|.250
|.603
|1.5
|A. Meadows LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|.300
|.429
|.729
|-1.0
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|.353
|.455
|.807
|1.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|.273
|.319
|.592
|0.0
|J. Choi 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|.321
|.364
|.684
|-1.0
|W. Adames SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|.358
|.370
|.728
|3.0
|M. Margot CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.325
|.598
|4.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|.231
|.212
|.443
|0.5
|Total
|24
|3
|5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Brosseau 2B
|3
|a- B. Lowe PH
|1
|Y. Diaz 3B
|3
|A. Meadows LF
|3
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|H. Renfroe RF
|3
|J. Choi 1B
|3
|W. Adames SS
|2
|M. Margot CF
|3
|M. Zunino C
|2
|Total
|24
- a-unknown result for Brosseau in the 7th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Benintendi LF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|.300
|.128
|.428
|0.5
|A. Verdugo RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|.315
|.429
|.743
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|.314
|.387
|.701
|0.5
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|.381
|.527
|.908
|0.0
|M. Moreland 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|.361
|.879
|1.240
|1.0
|C. Vazquez C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|.296
|.538
|.835
|3.0
|M. Chavis 2B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.273
|.469
|.741
|2.0
|J. Bradley CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|.308
|.277
|.584
|0.5
|J. Arauz 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|.267
|.267
|.533
|1.0
|Total
|21
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Benintendi LF
|3
|A. Verdugo RF
|3
|J. Martinez DH
|2
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|M. Moreland 1B
|2
|C. Vazquez C
|2
|M. Chavis 2B
|2
|J. Bradley CF
|2
|J. Arauz 3B
|2
|Total
|21
- 2B - M. Brosseau (3), M. Margot (5)
- HR - M. Brosseau (3)
- RBI - M. Brosseau (5), Y. Diaz, M. Margot (2)
- 2B - C. Vazquez (2)
- RBI - M. Chavis (5)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - X. Bogaerts, J. Arauz
- CS - A. Benintendi (2)
- DP - 2 (Diaz-Brosseau-Choi; Adames-Brosseau-Choi)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Kittredge
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|1.25
|-1.0
|J. Curtiss
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.93
|0.86
|1.5
|J. Alvarado
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.16
|1.32
|5.0
|R. Thompson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.90
|1.30
|2.0
|Total
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Kittredge
|0.1
|J. Curtiss
|2.2
|J. Alvarado
|2.0
|R. Thompson
|1.0
|Total
|6.0
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Kittredge 5-3, J. Curtiss 40-27, J. Alvarado 29-19, R. Thompson 12-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Kittredge 1-0, J. Curtiss 5-3, J. Alvarado 1-1, R. Thompson 2-0
- Batters Faced - A. Kittredge 2, J. Curtiss 11, J. Alvarado 7, R. Thompson 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Perez 94-57, A. Brice 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Perez 5-5, A. Brice 3-0
- Batters Faced - M. Perez 22, A. Brice 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|K. Kiermaier CF
|45
|5
|9
|9
|0
|7
|12
|.200
|.308
|.289
|.597
|B. Lowe 2B
|58
|9
|16
|11
|3
|4
|17
|.276
|.344
|.586
|.930
|M. Perez C
|13
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|.313
|.231
|.543
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|44
|8
|7
|7
|1
|7
|13
|.159
|.288
|.250
|.538
|J. Wendle 2B
|38
|7
|11
|3
|1
|3
|4
|.289
|.357
|.500
|.857
|BENCH
|AB
|K. Kiermaier CF
|45
|B. Lowe 2B
|58
|M. Perez C
|13
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|44
|J. Wendle 2B
|38
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Devers 3B
|57
|8
|10
|3
|2
|3
|21
|.175
|.242
|.351
|.593
|T. Lin 2B
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|.182
|.182
|.364
|J. Peraza 2B
|53
|2
|13
|3
|0
|2
|8
|.245
|.286
|.302
|.588
|K. Pillar RF
|47
|6
|13
|5
|1
|1
|10
|.277
|.292
|.426
|.717
|K. Plawecki C
|14
|2
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.563
|.571
|1.134
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Devers 3B
|57
|T. Lin 2B
|11
|J. Peraza 2B
|53
|K. Pillar RF
|47
|K. Plawecki C
|14
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|2
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.69
|J. Beeks RP
|0-1
|0
|10.2
|5.06
|12
|6
|1
|3
|18
|1.41
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|0
|4.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0.86
|P. Fairbanks RP
|2-1
|0
|7.0
|6.43
|9
|5
|1
|5
|13
|2.00
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|5.56
|9
|7
|3
|8
|19
|1.50
|A. Loup RP
|1-0
|0
|5.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.94
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|0
|9.1
|5.79
|14
|6
|0
|3
|8
|1.82
|C. Roe RP
|2-0
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|9
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|7
|3
|2
|4
|14
|1.38
|R. Yarbrough SP
|0-2
|0
|21.0
|4.71
|19
|11
|3
|7
|13
|1.24
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|N. Anderson RP
|1-0
|J. Beeks RP
|0-1
|D. Castillo RP
|1-0
|P. Fairbanks RP
|2-1
|T. Glasnow SP
|0-1
|A. Loup RP
|1-0
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|C. Roe RP
|2-0
|B. Snell SP
|0-0
|R. Yarbrough SP
|0-2
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Barnes RP
|1-1
|0
|7.0
|5.14
|5
|4
|2
|6
|7
|1.57
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|7.20
|7
|4
|0
|3
|5
|2.00
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|0
|10.0
|3.60
|9
|4
|1
|5
|10
|1.40
|D. Covey RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|6.00
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1.33
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-1
|0
|22.0
|4.09
|25
|10
|3
|3
|24
|1.27
|Z. Godley SP
|0-1
|0
|11.1
|3.97
|13
|5
|2
|4
|11
|1.50
|H. Hembree RP
|2-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0.86
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1.14
|R. Stock RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|0
|9.1
|0.96
|10
|1
|0
|4
|8
|1.50
|M. Walden RP
|0-1
|0
|6.2
|4.05
|7
|3
|0
|6
|7
|1.95
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
|3
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1.60
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|M. Barnes RP
|1-1
|R. Brasier RP
|0-0
|C. Brewer RP
|0-0
|D. Covey RP
|0-0
|N. Eovaldi SP
|1-1
|Z. Godley SP
|0-1
|H. Hembree RP
|2-0
|J. Osich RP
|0-1
|R. Stock RP
|-
|P. Valdez RP
|0-0
|M. Walden RP
|0-1
|B. Workman RP
|0-0
7TH INNING Lowe doubled to right, Margot scored, Zunino to third 4 1 Margot doubled to shallow left, Adames scored 3 1 3RD INNING Diaz singled to right, Brosseau scored 2 1 2ND INNING Chavis singled to center, Vazquez scored 1 1 1ST INNING Brosseau homered to right 1 0
- A. Brice Pitching:
- J. Choi: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Choi struck out swinging
- W. Adames: Adames singled to center
- M. Margot: Margot doubled to shallow left, Adames scored
- M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Zunino walked
- Brandon Lowe hit for Mike Brosseau
- B. Lowe: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lowe doubled to right, Margot scored, Zunino to third
- M. Perez Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
- A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Meadows struck out swinging
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Martinez walked
- Austin Brice relieved Martin Perez
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Thompson relieved Jose Alvarado
- JD. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Martinez walked
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts grounded into double play third to second to first, Martinez out at second
- M. Moreland: Ball, Strike looking, Moreland grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Alvarado Pitching:
- J. Bradley: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bradley struck out swinging
- J. Arauz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Arauz singled to left
- A. Benintendi: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Benintendi struck out swinging
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Verdugo popped out to shortstop
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Perez Pitching:
- M. Zunino: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
- M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Brosseau doubled to deep left
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Diaz singled to right, Brosseau scored
- A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Meadows popped out to shortstop
- J. Martinez: Ball, Strike looking, Martinez lined out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Curtiss Pitching:
- A. Benintendi: Benintendi singled to shallow right
- A. Verdugo: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Verdugo grounded out to shortstop, Benintendi to second
- JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Martinez flied out to deep center, Benintendi to third
- X. Bogaerts: Bogaerts flied out to deep right
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Perez Pitching:
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to catcher
- J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Choi struck out looking
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adames walked
- M. Margot: Margot flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Curtiss Pitching:
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts flied out to deep right
- M. Moreland: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Moreland grounded out to first
- C. Vazquez: Vazquez doubled to deep right
- M. Chavis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Chavis singled to center, Vazquez scored
- J. Bradley: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bradley reached on an infield single to first, Chavis to second
- J. Arauz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Arauz grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Perez Pitching:
- M. Brosseau: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Brosseau homered to right
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Diaz flied out to left
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Meadows struck out looking
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez flied out to shallow center
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Kittredge Pitching:
- A. Benintendi: Ball, Benintendi singled to shallow right center
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo lined out to center
- John Curtiss relieved Andrew Kittredge
- JD. Martinez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martinez struck out swinging, Benintendi caught stealing second, catcher to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
0-0
W-L
7.2
IP
2.35
ERA
1.50
SO/BB
1.17
WHIP
2-1
W-L
15.2
IP
3.45
ERA
1.22
SO/BB
1.34
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 M. Brosseau 2B
|21
|7
|4
|2
|.333
|2 Y. Diaz 3B
|53
|11
|0
|0
|.208
|3 A. Meadows LF
|25
|7
|3
|0
|.280
|4 J. Martinez DH
|42
|11
|7
|2
|.262
|5 H. Renfroe RF
|44
|7
|9
|2
|.159
|6 J. Choi 1B
|41
|9
|7
|1
|.220
|7 W. Adames SS
|44
|11
|2
|0
|.250
|8 M. Margot CF
|37
|7
|1
|0
|.189
|9 M. Zunino C
|31
|3
|1
|1
|.097
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Benintendi LF
|36
|2
|1
|0
|.056
|2 A. Verdugo RF
|46
|12
|4
|3
|.261
|3 J. Martinez DH
|60
|14
|4
|1
|.233
|4 X. Bogaerts SS
|52
|16
|10
|3
|.308
|5 M. Moreland 1B
|31
|10
|12
|6
|.323
|6 C. Vazquez C
|50
|13
|11
|4
|.260
|7 M. Chavis 2B
|30
|7
|4
|2
|.233
|8 J. Bradley CF
|45
|10
|3
|0
|.222
|9 J. Arauz 3B
|13
|3
|2
|0
|.231
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Charlie Morton
|Shoulder
|08-19-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 20
|Oliver Drake
|Biceps
|08-18-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 19
|Andrew Kittredge
|Elbow
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Yonny Chirinos
|Triceps
|08-12-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 13
|Colin Poche
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dustin Pedroia
|Knee
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Chris Sale
|Elbow
|05-14-2021Out for the season
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Illness
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Rafael Devers
|Ankle
|08-11-2020Probable for Aug 12
|Josh Taylor
|Not Injury Related
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Darwinzon Hernandez
|Not Injury Related
|08-24-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 25