Rene Rivera Elbow 08-10-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 11

Robinson Cano Groin 08-13-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 14

Jed Lowrie Knee 09-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 4

Eduardo Nunez Knee 08-10-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 11

Noah Syndergaard Elbow 05-31-2021 Out for the season

Jake Marisnick Hamstring 08-13-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 14

Michael Wacha Shoulder 08-17-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 18