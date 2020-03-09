GAMETRACKER
  • 4TH INNING
    		Guillorme hit sacrifice fly to left, Gimenez scored21
  • 2ND INNING
    		Robles singled to left, Kendrick scored, Suzuki to third, Robles out at second20
  • 1ST INNING
    		Turner homered to right10
    123456789RHE
    WAS5-7
    		110000000280
    NYM7-10
    		000100000170
    WASNationals
    NYMMets
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Turner SS41211002.255.288.455.7437.0
    A. Eaton RF40000021.204.250.327.577-1.0
    S. Castro 2B30000011.294.321.451.772-0.5
    J. Soto LF30000001.381.409.8101.2190.0
    H. Kendrick DH31200010.306.359.417.7762.5
    A. Cabrera 3B30000022.333.388.6891.077-1.0
    E. Thames 1B30100001.250.344.321.6651.0
    K. Suzuki C30100002.241.258.310.5681.0
    V. Robles CF20210000.262.326.357.6834.0
    HITTERSAB
    T. Turner SS4
    A. Eaton RF4
    S. Castro 2B3
    J. Soto LF3
    H. Kendrick DH3
    A. Cabrera 3B3
    E. Thames 1B3
    K. Suzuki C3
    V. Robles CF2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Scherzer6.06112702.751.3215.5
      J. Guerra0.11001001.170.65-2.0
      T. Rainey1.20000201.080.364.0
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Scherzer6.0
      J. Guerra0.1
      T. Rainey1.2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Porcello6.08220515.681.6313.5
      J. Hughes2.00000100.000.715.5
      E. Diaz0.00000002.841.260.0
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Porcello6.0
      J. Hughes2.0
      E. Diaz0.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Scherzer 105-71, J. Guerra 15-8, T. Rainey 13-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Scherzer 6-2, J. Guerra 0-1, T. Rainey 2-0
      • Batters Faced - M. Scherzer 25, J. Guerra 3, T. Rainey 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 93-64, J. Hughes 18-13, E. Diaz 2-2
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 9-2, J. Hughes 2-0
      • Batters Faced - R. Porcello 23, J. Hughes 6
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      W. Difo 2B3000010.000.250.000.250
      Y. Gomes C15222024.133.278.133.411
      J. Harrison 2B15123102.133.118.333.451
      C. Kieboom 3B215610511.286.423.286.709
      M. Taylor CF19333213.158.200.526.726
      BENCHAB
      W. Difo 2B3
      Y. Gomes C15
      J. Harrison 2B15
      C. Kieboom 3B21
      M. Taylor CF19
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      B. Dozier 2B15120015.133.188.133.321
      T. Nido C13240024.308.400.385.785
      A. Rosario SS5881241011.207.207.310.517
      BENCHAB
      B. Dozier 2B15
      T. Nido C13
      A. Rosario SS58
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      P. Corbin SP2-0018.02.5015523201.00
      S. Doolittle RP0-103.015.00753223.00
      E. Fedde SP0-1010.13.481342641.84
      K. Finnegan RP0-003.20.00200010.55
      S. Freeman RP0-004.10.00200661.85
      R. Harper RP1-007.03.86731391.43
      D. Hudson RP1-125.15.06331270.94
      A. Sanchez SP0-2010.17.8416944111.94
      S. Strasburg SP0-004.110.38750121.85
      W. Suero RP0-004.09.00740122.00
      A. Voth SP0-1010.01.80622170.70
      BULLPENW-L
      P. Corbin SP2-0
      S. Doolittle RP0-1
      E. Fedde SP0-1
      K. Finnegan RP0-0
      S. Freeman RP0-0
      R. Harper RP1-0
      D. Hudson RP1-1
      A. Sanchez SP0-2
      S. Strasburg SP0-0
      W. Suero RP0-0
      A. Voth SP0-1
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      D. Betances RP0-004.18.31540331.85
      B. Brach RP-0.00.000.00
      E. Diaz RP0-016.12.844214131.26
      J. Familia RP0-006.15.68640661.89
      R. Gsellman RP0-001.00.00100021.00
      W. Lockett RP-0.00.000.00
      S. Lugo RP1-139.02.00321290.56
      S. Matz SP0-3018.28.20251783181.50
      D. Peterson SP2-1016.23.7816726141.32
      C. Shreve RP0-008.14.325423120.96
      D. Smith RP0-005.01.80310050.60
      J. Wilson RP0-104.16.23630472.31
      J. deGrom SP2-0022.02.4516625280.95
      BULLPENW-L
      D. Betances RP0-0
      B. Brach RP-
      E. Diaz RP0-0
      J. Familia RP0-0
      R. Gsellman RP0-0
      W. Lockett RP-
      S. Lugo RP1-1
      S. Matz SP0-3
      D. Peterson SP2-1
      C. Shreve RP0-0
      D. Smith RP0-0
      J. Wilson RP0-1
      J. deGrom SP2-0
        • 9TH INNING
          • Edwin Diaz relieved Jared Hughes
          • S. Castro: Strike looking, Strike swinging
        • 8TH INNING
          • Brandon Nimmo in center field
          • Dominic Smith in left field
          • Pete Alonso at first base
          • V. Robles: Ball, Robles hit by pitch
          • Tr. Turner: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Turner grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Robles out at second
          • A. Eaton: Foul, Eaton grounded out to pitcher
          • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • T. Rainey Pitching:
          • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
          • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
          • Do. Smith: Strike swinging, Smith grounded out to second
          • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 7TH INNING
          • Jared Hughes relieved Rick Porcello
          • A. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
          • E. Thames: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Thames popped out to shortstop
          • K. Suzuki: Strike looking, Suzuki popped out to catcher
          • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Javy Guerra relieved Max Scherzer
          • L. Guillorme: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Guillorme doubled to left center
          • Pete Alonso hit for Billy Hamilton
          • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Alonso flied out to right
          • B. Nimmo: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
          • Tanner Rainey relieved Javy Guerra
          • J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, McNeil grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Nimmo out at second
          • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 6TH INNING
          • R. Porcello Pitching:
          • S. Castro: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Castro struck out looking
          • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Soto grounded out to shortstop
          • H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Kendrick struck out looking
          • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. Scherzer Pitching:
          • Do. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
          • W. Ramos: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ramos grounded out to third
          • A. Gimenez: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Gimenez flied out to left
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • R. Porcello Pitching:
          • V. Robles: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Robles singled to shallow center
          • Tr. Turner: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Turner grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Robles out at second
          • A. Eaton: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Eaton struck out looking
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • M. Scherzer Pitching:
          • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Nimmo grounded out to shortstop
          • J. McNeil: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, McNeil lined out to second
          • J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Davis reached on an infield single to second
          • M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • R. Porcello Pitching:
          • H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Ball, Kendrick singled to shallow center
          • A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera popped out to catcher
          • E. Thames: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Thames singled to shallow right, Kendrick to second
          • K. Suzuki: Foul, Ball, Suzuki grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Thames out at second
          • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. Scherzer Pitching:
          • W. Ramos: Ramos grounded out to shortstop
          • A. Gimenez: Ball, Gimenez tripled to deep right
          • L. Guillorme: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Guillorme hit sacrifice fly to left, Gimenez scored
          • B. Hamilton: Hamilton flied out to left
          • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • R. Porcello Pitching:
          • Tr. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Turner singled to shallow left
          • A. Eaton: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Eaton struck out swinging
          • S. Castro: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Castro grounded out to shortstop, Turner to second
          • J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Soto flied out to right
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • M. Scherzer Pitching:
          • J. Davis: Davis singled to right
          • M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
          • Do. Smith: Smith lined into double play first, Davis out at first
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • R. Porcello Pitching:
          • H. Kendrick: Ball, Foul, Ball, Kendrick singled to shallow left
          • A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Cabrera struck out looking
          • E. Thames: Ball, Thames lined out to right
          • K. Suzuki: Strike looking, Suzuki singled to shallow left, Kendrick to second
          • V. Robles: Robles singled to left, Kendrick scored, Suzuki to third, Robles out at second
          • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. Scherzer Pitching:
          • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
          • L. Guillorme: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Guillorme singled to shallow left
          • B. Hamilton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hamilton popped out to shortstop
          • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Nimmo walked, Guillorme to second
          • J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McNeil struck out swinging
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • R. Porcello Pitching:
          • Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Turner homered to right
          • A. Eaton: Ball, Eaton grounded out to pitcher
          • S. Castro: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Castro popped out to second
          • J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Soto grounded out to second
          • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • M. Scherzer Pitching:
          • B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
          • J. McNeil: Strike swinging, McNeil reached on an infield single to shortstop
          • J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Davis lined out to center
          • M. Conforto: Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto singled to right center, McNeil to third
          • Do. Smith: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Smith walked, Conforto to second
          • W. Ramos: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ramos struck out looking
          • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)

        WASNationals
        NYMMets
        TEAM STATS
        5-7
        .252
        AVG
        14
        HR
        51
        R
        3.90
        ERA
        7-10
        .253
        AVG
        17
        HR
        70
        R
        5.28
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        M. ScherzerR
        0-1
        W-L
        13.2
        IP
        3.29
        ERA
        2.75
        SO/BB
        1.32
        WHIP
        R. PorcelloR
        1-1
        W-L
        13.0
        IP
        6.92
        ERA
        1.67
        SO/BB
        1.77
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .M. Scherzer
        R
        0-1, 13.2 IP, 3.29 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .R. Porcello
        R
        1-1, 13.0 IP, 6.92 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 T. Turner SS511252.235
        2 A. Eaton RF451031.222
        3 S. Castro 2B481531.313
        4 J. Soto LF18852.444
        5 H. Kendrick DH33931.273
        6 A. Cabrera 3B4215113.357
        7 E. Thames 1B25620.240
        8 K. Suzuki C26640.231
        9 V. Robles CF40951.225
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 B. Nimmo LF531252.226
        2 J. McNeil DH491670.327
        3 J. Davis 3B5116113.314
        4 M. Conforto RF611993.311
        5 D. Smith 1B30782.233
        6 W. Ramos C481031.208
        7 A. Gimenez SS371110.297
        8 L. Guillorme 2B7110.143
        9 B. Hamilton CF10000.000
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Adrian SanchezAchilles06-30-2021Out for the season
        Will HarrisGroin08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
        Roenis EliasElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Rene RiveraElbow08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
        Robinson CanoGroin08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
        Jed LowrieKnee09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
        Eduardo NunezKnee08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
        Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
        Jake MarisnickHamstring08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
        Michael WachaShoulder08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
        Jacob deGromFinger08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
        MLB Scores