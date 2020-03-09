GAMETRACKER
9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LAST OUT
- D. Smith LFSmith grounded out to second
DUE UP 9TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|.288
|.455
|.743
|7.0
|A. Eaton RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|.250
|.327
|.577
|-1.0
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|.321
|.451
|.772
|-0.5
|J. Soto LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|.409
|.810
|1.219
|0.0
|H. Kendrick DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|.359
|.417
|.776
|2.5
|A. Cabrera 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|.388
|.689
|1.077
|-1.0
|E. Thames 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.344
|.321
|.665
|1.0
|K. Suzuki C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|.258
|.310
|.568
|1.0
|V. Robles CF
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|.326
|.357
|.683
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo LF-CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|.427
|.364
|.790
|1.5
|J. McNeil DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.321
|.387
|.396
|.783
|0.5
|J. Davis 3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|.424
|.509
|.933
|1.5
|M. Conforto RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.308
|.400
|.492
|.892
|-0.5
|D. Smith 1B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|.317
|.485
|.802
|0.5
|W. Ramos C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.196
|.281
|.294
|.575
|-0.5
|A. Gimenez SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.333
|.425
|.758
|3.5
|L. Guillorme 2B
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.300
|.444
|.744
|4.0
|B. Hamilton CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|a- P. Alonso PH-1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|.329
|.303
|.632
|0.0
a-flied out for Hamilton in the 7th
- HR - T. Turner (3)
- RBI - T. Turner (6), V. Robles (6)
- 2-Out RBI - V. Robles
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Soto
- 2B - L. Guillorme
- 3B - A. Gimenez (2)
- SF - L. Guillorme
- RBI - L. Guillorme (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. McNeil, W. Ramos 2 (2)
- DP - 2 (Castro-Turner-Thames; Thames)
- Outfield Assist - B. Nimmo (2)
- DP - 3 (Gimenez-Guillorme-Smith; Guillorme-Gimenez-Smith; Guillorme-Gimenez-Smith)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Scherzer
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.75
|1.32
|15.5
|J. Guerra
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.17
|0.65
|-2.0
|T. Rainey
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.08
|0.36
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Porcello
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5.68
|1.63
|13.5
|J. Hughes
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.71
|5.5
|E. Diaz
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.84
|1.26
|0.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Scherzer 105-71, J. Guerra 15-8, T. Rainey 13-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Scherzer 6-2, J. Guerra 0-1, T. Rainey 2-0
- Batters Faced - M. Scherzer 25, J. Guerra 3, T. Rainey 4
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 93-64, J. Hughes 18-13, E. Diaz 2-2
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 9-2, J. Hughes 2-0
- Batters Faced - R. Porcello 23, J. Hughes 6
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|W. Difo 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|Y. Gomes C
|15
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|.133
|.278
|.133
|.411
|J. Harrison 2B
|15
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|.118
|.333
|.451
|C. Kieboom 3B
|21
|5
|6
|1
|0
|5
|11
|.286
|.423
|.286
|.709
|M. Taylor CF
|19
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|.158
|.200
|.526
|.726
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Dozier 2B
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.133
|.188
|.133
|.321
|T. Nido C
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.308
|.400
|.385
|.785
|A. Rosario SS
|58
|8
|12
|4
|1
|0
|11
|.207
|.207
|.310
|.517
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|P. Corbin SP
|2-0
|0
|18.0
|2.50
|15
|5
|2
|3
|20
|1.00
|S. Doolittle RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|15.00
|7
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3.00
|E. Fedde SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|3.48
|13
|4
|2
|6
|4
|1.84
|K. Finnegan RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.55
|S. Freeman RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1.85
|R. Harper RP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|1.43
|D. Hudson RP
|1-1
|2
|5.1
|5.06
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0.94
|A. Sanchez SP
|0-2
|0
|10.1
|7.84
|16
|9
|4
|4
|11
|1.94
|S. Strasburg SP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|10.38
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1.85
|W. Suero RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|9.00
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2.00
|A. Voth SP
|0-1
|0
|10.0
|1.80
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0.70
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|8.31
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|1.85
|B. Brach RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|6.1
|2.84
|4
|2
|1
|4
|13
|1.26
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|6
|4
|0
|6
|6
|1.89
|R. Gsellman RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|W. Lockett RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Lugo RP
|1-1
|3
|9.0
|2.00
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|0.56
|S. Matz SP
|0-3
|0
|18.2
|8.20
|25
|17
|8
|3
|18
|1.50
|D. Peterson SP
|2-1
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|16
|7
|2
|6
|14
|1.32
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|8.1
|4.32
|5
|4
|2
|3
|12
|0.96
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|4.1
|6.23
|6
|3
|0
|4
|7
|2.31
|J. deGrom SP
|2-0
|0
|22.0
|2.45
|16
|6
|2
|5
|28
|0.95
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|.288
|.455
|.743
|7.0
|A. Eaton RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|.250
|.327
|.577
|-1.0
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|.321
|.451
|.772
|-0.5
|J. Soto LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|.409
|.810
|1.219
|0.0
|H. Kendrick DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|.359
|.417
|.776
|2.5
|A. Cabrera 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|.388
|.689
|1.077
|-1.0
|E. Thames 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.344
|.321
|.665
|1.0
|K. Suzuki C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|.258
|.310
|.568
|1.0
|V. Robles CF
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|.326
|.357
|.683
|4.0
|Total
|28
|2
|8
|2
|1
|0
|6
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo LF-CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|.427
|.364
|.790
|1.5
|J. McNeil DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.321
|.387
|.396
|.783
|0.5
|J. Davis 3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|.424
|.509
|.933
|1.5
|M. Conforto RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.308
|.400
|.492
|.892
|-0.5
|D. Smith 1B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|.317
|.485
|.802
|0.5
|W. Ramos C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.196
|.281
|.294
|.575
|-0.5
|A. Gimenez SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.333
|.425
|.758
|3.5
|L. Guillorme 2B
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.300
|.444
|.744
|4.0
|B. Hamilton CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|a- P. Alonso PH-1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|.329
|.303
|.632
|0.0
|Total
|28
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|9
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
a-flied out for Hamilton in the 7th
- HR - T. Turner (3)
- RBI - T. Turner (6), V. Robles (6)
- 2-Out RBI - V. Robles
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Soto
- 2B - L. Guillorme
- 3B - A. Gimenez (2)
- SF - L. Guillorme
- RBI - L. Guillorme (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. McNeil, W. Ramos 2 (2)
- DP - 2 (Castro-Turner-Thames; Thames)
- Outfield Assist - B. Nimmo (2)
- DP - 3 (Gimenez-Guillorme-Smith; Guillorme-Gimenez-Smith; Guillorme-Gimenez-Smith)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Scherzer
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.75
|1.32
|15.5
|J. Guerra
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.17
|0.65
|-2.0
|T. Rainey
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.08
|0.36
|4.0
|Total
|8.0
|7
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Porcello
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5.68
|1.63
|13.5
|J. Hughes
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.71
|5.5
|E. Diaz
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.84
|1.26
|0.0
|Total
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Scherzer 105-71, J. Guerra 15-8, T. Rainey 13-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Scherzer 6-2, J. Guerra 0-1, T. Rainey 2-0
- Batters Faced - M. Scherzer 25, J. Guerra 3, T. Rainey 4
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 93-64, J. Hughes 18-13, E. Diaz 2-2
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 9-2, J. Hughes 2-0
- Batters Faced - R. Porcello 23, J. Hughes 6
|W. Difo 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|Y. Gomes C
|15
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|.133
|.278
|.133
|.411
|J. Harrison 2B
|15
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|.118
|.333
|.451
|C. Kieboom 3B
|21
|5
|6
|1
|0
|5
|11
|.286
|.423
|.286
|.709
|M. Taylor CF
|19
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|.158
|.200
|.526
|.726
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|B. Dozier 2B
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.133
|.188
|.133
|.321
|T. Nido C
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.308
|.400
|.385
|.785
|A. Rosario SS
|58
|8
|12
|4
|1
|0
|11
|.207
|.207
|.310
|.517
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|P. Corbin SP
|2-0
|0
|18.0
|2.50
|15
|5
|2
|3
|20
|1.00
|S. Doolittle RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|15.00
|7
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3.00
|E. Fedde SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|3.48
|13
|4
|2
|6
|4
|1.84
|K. Finnegan RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.55
|S. Freeman RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1.85
|R. Harper RP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|1.43
|D. Hudson RP
|1-1
|2
|5.1
|5.06
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0.94
|A. Sanchez SP
|0-2
|0
|10.1
|7.84
|16
|9
|4
|4
|11
|1.94
|S. Strasburg SP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|10.38
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1.85
|W. Suero RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|9.00
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2.00
|A. Voth SP
|0-1
|0
|10.0
|1.80
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0.70
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|8.31
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|1.85
|B. Brach RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|6.1
|2.84
|4
|2
|1
|4
|13
|1.26
|J. Familia RP
|0-0
|0
|6.1
|5.68
|6
|4
|0
|6
|6
|1.89
|R. Gsellman RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|W. Lockett RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Lugo RP
|1-1
|3
|9.0
|2.00
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|0.56
|S. Matz SP
|0-3
|0
|18.2
|8.20
|25
|17
|8
|3
|18
|1.50
|D. Peterson SP
|2-1
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|16
|7
|2
|6
|14
|1.32
|C. Shreve RP
|0-0
|0
|8.1
|4.32
|5
|4
|2
|3
|12
|0.96
|D. Smith RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0.60
|J. Wilson RP
|0-1
|0
|4.1
|6.23
|6
|3
|0
|4
|7
|2.31
|J. deGrom SP
|2-0
|0
|22.0
|2.45
|16
|6
|2
|5
|28
|0.95
4TH INNING Guillorme hit sacrifice fly to left, Gimenez scored 2 1 2ND INNING Robles singled to left, Kendrick scored, Suzuki to third, Robles out at second 2 0 1ST INNING Turner homered to right 1 0
- Brandon Nimmo in center field
- Dominic Smith in left field
- Pete Alonso at first base
- V. Robles: Ball, Robles hit by pitch
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Turner grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Robles out at second
- A. Eaton: Foul, Eaton grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jared Hughes relieved Rick Porcello
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
- E. Thames: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Thames popped out to shortstop
- K. Suzuki: Strike looking, Suzuki popped out to catcher
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Javy Guerra relieved Max Scherzer
- L. Guillorme: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Guillorme doubled to left center
- Pete Alonso hit for Billy Hamilton
- P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Alonso flied out to right
- B. Nimmo: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
- Tanner Rainey relieved Javy Guerra
- J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, McNeil grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Nimmo out at second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- S. Castro: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Castro struck out looking
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Soto grounded out to shortstop
- H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Kendrick struck out looking
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- V. Robles: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Robles singled to shallow center
- Tr. Turner: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Turner grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Robles out at second
- A. Eaton: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Eaton struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Nimmo grounded out to shortstop
- J. McNeil: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, McNeil lined out to second
- J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Davis reached on an infield single to second
- M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Ball, Kendrick singled to shallow center
- A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera popped out to catcher
- E. Thames: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Thames singled to shallow right, Kendrick to second
- K. Suzuki: Foul, Ball, Suzuki grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Thames out at second
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Turner singled to shallow left
- A. Eaton: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Eaton struck out swinging
- S. Castro: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Castro grounded out to shortstop, Turner to second
- J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Soto flied out to right
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- H. Kendrick: Ball, Foul, Ball, Kendrick singled to shallow left
- A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Cabrera struck out looking
- E. Thames: Ball, Thames lined out to right
- K. Suzuki: Strike looking, Suzuki singled to shallow left, Kendrick to second
- V. Robles: Robles singled to left, Kendrick scored, Suzuki to third, Robles out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
- L. Guillorme: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Guillorme singled to shallow left
- B. Hamilton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hamilton popped out to shortstop
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Nimmo walked, Guillorme to second
- J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McNeil struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Turner homered to right
- A. Eaton: Ball, Eaton grounded out to pitcher
- S. Castro: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Castro popped out to second
- J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Soto grounded out to second
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
- J. McNeil: Strike swinging, McNeil reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Davis lined out to center
- M. Conforto: Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto singled to right center, McNeil to third
- Do. Smith: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Smith walked, Conforto to second
- W. Ramos: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ramos struck out looking
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
0-1
W-L
13.2
IP
3.29
ERA
2.75
SO/BB
1.32
WHIP
1-1
W-L
13.0
IP
6.92
ERA
1.67
SO/BB
1.77
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 T. Turner SS
|51
|12
|5
|2
|.235
|2 A. Eaton RF
|45
|10
|3
|1
|.222
|3 S. Castro 2B
|48
|15
|3
|1
|.313
|4 J. Soto LF
|18
|8
|5
|2
|.444
|5 H. Kendrick DH
|33
|9
|3
|1
|.273
|6 A. Cabrera 3B
|42
|15
|11
|3
|.357
|7 E. Thames 1B
|25
|6
|2
|0
|.240
|8 K. Suzuki C
|26
|6
|4
|0
|.231
|9 V. Robles CF
|40
|9
|5
|1
|.225
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Nimmo LF
|53
|12
|5
|2
|.226
|2 J. McNeil DH
|49
|16
|7
|0
|.327
|3 J. Davis 3B
|51
|16
|11
|3
|.314
|4 M. Conforto RF
|61
|19
|9
|3
|.311
|5 D. Smith 1B
|30
|7
|8
|2
|.233
|6 W. Ramos C
|48
|10
|3
|1
|.208
|7 A. Gimenez SS
|37
|11
|1
|0
|.297
|8 L. Guillorme 2B
|7
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|9 B. Hamilton CF
|10
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Adrian Sanchez
|Achilles
|06-30-2021Out for the season
|Will Harris
|Groin
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
|Roenis Elias
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Rene Rivera
|Elbow
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Robinson Cano
|Groin
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Jake Marisnick
|Hamstring
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14
|Michael Wacha
|Shoulder
|08-17-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Jacob deGrom
|Finger
|08-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 14