BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
- HR: WAS - S. Castro (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Alberto 2B
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.363
|.393
|.563
|.955
|6.0
|A. Santander RF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.291
|.539
|.831
|2.5
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|.385
|.609
|.993
|-0.5
|R. Ruiz 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|.316
|.569
|.884
|-0.5
|D. Smith LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.392
|.500
|.892
|2.0
|A. Hays CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|.267
|.250
|.517
|2.0
|C. Sisco DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.391
|.548
|.739
|1.288
|2.5
|P. Valaika SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|.324
|.406
|.731
|2.0
|B. Holaday C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.400
|.800
|3.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|H. Alberto 2B
|3
|A. Santander RF
|3
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|R. Ruiz 3B
|3
|D. Smith LF
|2
|A. Hays CF
|3
|C. Sisco DH
|2
|P. Valaika SS
|1
|B. Holaday C
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.292
|.424
|.716
|1.0
|A. Eaton RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|.281
|.350
|.631
|2.5
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.318
|.508
|.826
|6.5
|J. Soto LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.406
|.441
|1.000
|1.441
|2.0
|A. Cabrera 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|.367
|.593
|.959
|2.0
|E. Thames DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|.316
|.273
|.589
|0.5
|C. Kieboom 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.222
|.344
|.222
|.566
|-0.5
|Y. Gomes C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.150
|.292
|.150
|.442
|1.0
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|.179
|.407
|.586
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Turner SS
|3
|A. Eaton RF
|3
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|J. Soto LF
|3
|A. Cabrera 1B
|1
|E. Thames DH
|1
|C. Kieboom 3B
|2
|Y. Gomes C
|1
|M. Taylor CF
|2
- 2B - H. Alberto (10)
- RBI - H. Alberto 2 (11), A. Santander 2 (21), B. Holaday (2)
- 2B - A. Eaton (4), J. Soto (4)
- HR - S. Castro (3)
- RBI - S. Castro 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - S. Castro 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Gomes, M. Taylor 2 (2)
- DP - (Valaika-Alberto-Nunez)
- DP - (Castro-Cabrera)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Wojciechowski
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3.12
|1.21
|5.0
|T. Lakins
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.79
|1.03
|0.0
|S. Armstrong
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3.86
|0.96
|-4.0
|P. Fry
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.67
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Wojciechowski
|3.2
|T. Lakins
|0.1
|S. Armstrong
|0.2
|P. Fry
|0.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Strasburg
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|0
|10.38
|1.85
|0.0
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.93
|0.86
|1.0
|S. Freeman
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.06
|-2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|S. Strasburg
|4.1
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|S. Freeman
|0.1
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Wojciechowski 65-39, T. Lakins 2-2, S. Armstrong 19-13, P. Fry 2-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wojciechowski 5-2, T. Lakins 0-1, S. Armstrong 1-1, P. Fry 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Wojciechowski 16, T. Lakins, S. Armstrong 4, P. Fry
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Strasburg 69-45, J. Guerra 6-6, S. Freeman 14-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Strasburg 7-4, S. Freeman 0-1
- Batters Faced - S. Strasburg 20, J. Guerra 2, S. Freeman 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Alberto 2B
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.363
|.393
|.563
|.955
|6.0
|A. Santander RF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.291
|.539
|.831
|2.5
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|.385
|.609
|.993
|-0.5
|R. Ruiz 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|.316
|.569
|.884
|-0.5
|D. Smith LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.392
|.500
|.892
|2.0
|A. Hays CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|.267
|.250
|.517
|2.0
|C. Sisco DH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.391
|.548
|.739
|1.288
|2.5
|P. Valaika SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|.324
|.406
|.731
|2.0
|B. Holaday C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.400
|.800
|3.0
|Total
|22
|5
|7
|5
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|H. Alberto 2B
|3
|A. Santander RF
|3
|R. Nunez 1B
|3
|R. Ruiz 3B
|3
|D. Smith LF
|2
|A. Hays CF
|3
|C. Sisco DH
|2
|P. Valaika SS
|1
|B. Holaday C
|2
|Total
|22
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Turner SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.292
|.424
|.716
|1.0
|A. Eaton RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|.281
|.350
|.631
|2.5
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.318
|.508
|.826
|6.5
|J. Soto LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.406
|.441
|1.000
|1.441
|2.0
|A. Cabrera 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|.367
|.593
|.959
|2.0
|E. Thames DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|.316
|.273
|.589
|0.5
|C. Kieboom 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.222
|.344
|.222
|.566
|-0.5
|Y. Gomes C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.150
|.292
|.150
|.442
|1.0
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|.179
|.407
|.586
|0.0
|Total
|19
|2
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Turner SS
|3
|A. Eaton RF
|3
|S. Castro 2B
|3
|J. Soto LF
|3
|A. Cabrera 1B
|1
|E. Thames DH
|1
|C. Kieboom 3B
|2
|Y. Gomes C
|1
|M. Taylor CF
|2
|Total
|19
- 2B - H. Alberto (10)
- RBI - H. Alberto 2 (11), A. Santander 2 (21), B. Holaday (2)
- 2B - A. Eaton (4), J. Soto (4)
- HR - S. Castro (3)
- RBI - S. Castro 2 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - S. Castro 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Gomes, M. Taylor 2 (2)
- DP - (Valaika-Alberto-Nunez)
- DP - (Castro-Cabrera)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Wojciechowski
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3.12
|1.21
|5.0
|T. Lakins
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.79
|1.03
|0.0
|S. Armstrong
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3.86
|0.96
|-4.0
|P. Fry
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.67
|0.0
|Total
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Wojciechowski
|3.2
|T. Lakins
|0.1
|S. Armstrong
|0.2
|P. Fry
|0.1
|Total
|5.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Strasburg
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|0
|10.38
|1.85
|0.0
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.93
|0.86
|1.0
|S. Freeman
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.06
|-2.0
|Total
|5.1
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|S. Strasburg
|4.1
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|S. Freeman
|0.1
|Total
|5.1
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Wojciechowski 65-39, T. Lakins 2-2, S. Armstrong 19-13, P. Fry 2-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wojciechowski 5-2, T. Lakins 0-1, S. Armstrong 1-1, P. Fry 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Wojciechowski 16, T. Lakins, S. Armstrong 4, P. Fry
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Strasburg 69-45, J. Guerra 6-6, S. Freeman 14-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Strasburg 7-4, S. Freeman 0-1
- Batters Faced - S. Strasburg 20, J. Guerra 2, S. Freeman 3
5TH INNING Castro homered to left center, Eaton scored 5 2 Santander reached on an infield single to shortstop, Alberto and Holaday scored 5 0 Alberto doubled to shallow left, Valaika and Sisco scored, Holaday to third 3 0 Holaday singled to right, Hays scored, Sisco to third, Valaika to second 1 0
- S. Strasburg Pitching:
- D. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smith lined out to left
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hays singled to right
- C. Sisco: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Sisco singled to right, Hays to second
- P. Valaika: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Valaika walked, Hays to third, Sisco to second
- B. Holaday: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Holaday singled to right, Hays scored, Sisco to third, Valaika to second
- H. Alberto: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Alberto doubled to shallow left, Valaika and Sisco scored, Holaday to third
- A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Santander reached on an infield single to shortstop, Alberto and Holaday scored
- Javy Guerra relieved Stephen Strasburg
- R. Nunez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Nunez struck out looking
- R. Ruiz: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ruiz struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Shawn Armstrong relieved Travis Lakins
- M. Taylor: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Taylor grounded out to second
- Tr. Turner: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner lined out to center
- A. Eaton: Ball, Foul, Eaton doubled to shallow left
- S. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Castro homered to left center, Eaton scored
- Paul Fry relieved Shawn Armstrong
- J. Soto: Ball, Soto grounded out to first
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Soto popped out to second
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
- E. Thames: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Thames hit by pitch, Cabrera to second
- C. Kieboom: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Kieboom struck out looking
- Travis Lakins relieved Asher Wojciechowski
- Y. Gomes: Strike swinging, Gomes flied out to center
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Foul, Ball, Ball, Turner singled to left
- A. Eaton: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Eaton grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Turner out at second
- S. Castro: Castro grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Strasburg Pitching:
- R. Ruiz: Ball, Foul, Ruiz grounded out to catcher
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Smith reached on an infield single to shortstop
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Hays flied out to center
- C. Sisco: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Sisco struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Soto doubled to deep left
- A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera singled to center, Soto to third
- E. Thames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Thames struck out swinging
- C. Kieboom: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Kieboom flied out to center
- Y. Gomes: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gomes walked, Cabrera to second
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Taylor flied out to deep center
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)