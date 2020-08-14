BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
BAL10-7
000050---570
WAS6-9
000020---250
  • Nationals ParkWashington, D.C.
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: WAS - S. Castro (3)
BALOrioles
WASNationals
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
H. Alberto 2B31220000.363.393.563.9556.0
A. Santander RF30120011.263.291.539.8312.5
R. Nunez 1B30000012.304.385.609.993-0.5
R. Ruiz 3B30000011.255.316.569.884-0.5
D. Smith LF20100100.286.392.500.8922.0
A. Hays CF31100002.206.267.250.5172.0
C. Sisco DH21100111.391.548.7391.2882.5
P. Valaika SS11000100.219.324.406.7312.0
B. Holaday C21110000.400.400.400.8003.0
HITTERSAB
H. Alberto 2B3
A. Santander RF3
R. Nunez 1B3
R. Ruiz 3B3
D. Smith LF2
A. Hays CF3
C. Sisco DH2
P. Valaika SS1
B. Holaday C2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Turner SS30100000.242.292.424.7161.0
    A. Eaton RF31100011.233.281.350.6312.5
    S. Castro 2B31121010.286.318.508.8266.5
    J. Soto LF30100000.406.4411.0001.4412.0
    A. Cabrera 1B10100100.296.367.593.9592.0
    E. Thames DH10000012.212.316.273.5890.5
    C. Kieboom 3B20000014.222.344.222.566-0.5
    Y. Gomes C10000102.150.292.150.4421.0
    M. Taylor CF20000003.148.179.407.5860.0
    HITTERSAB
    T. Turner SS3
    A. Eaton RF3
    S. Castro 2B3
    J. Soto LF3
    A. Cabrera 1B1
    E. Thames DH1
    C. Kieboom 3B2
    Y. Gomes C1
    M. Taylor CF2
      BATTING
      • 2B - H. Alberto (10)
      • RBI - H. Alberto 2 (11), A. Santander 2 (21), B. Holaday (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Eaton (4), J. Soto (4)
      • HR - S. Castro (3)
      • RBI - S. Castro 2 (6)
      • 2-Out RBI - S. Castro 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Gomes, M. Taylor 2 (2)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Valaika-Alberto-Nunez)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Castro-Cabrera)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      A. Wojciechowski3.23002403.121.215.0
      T. Lakins0.10000002.791.030.0
      S. Armstrong0.22220013.860.96-4.0
      P. Fry0.10000003.001.670.0
      PITCHERSIP
      A. Wojciechowski3.2
      T. Lakins0.1
      S. Armstrong0.2
      P. Fry0.1
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      S. Strasburg4.175512010.381.850.0
      J. Guerra0.20000201.930.861.0
      S. Freeman0.10002000.002.06-2.0
      PITCHERSIP
      S. Strasburg4.1
      J. Guerra0.2
      S. Freeman0.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - A. Wojciechowski 65-39, T. Lakins 2-2, S. Armstrong 19-13, P. Fry 2-1
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wojciechowski 5-2, T. Lakins 0-1, S. Armstrong 1-1, P. Fry 1-0
      • Batters Faced - A. Wojciechowski 16, T. Lakins, S. Armstrong 4, P. Fry
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - S. Strasburg 69-45, J. Guerra 6-6, S. Freeman 14-4
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Strasburg 7-4, S. Freeman 0-1
      • Batters Faced - S. Strasburg 20, J. Guerra 2, S. Freeman 3
            • 5TH INNING
              		Castro homered to left center, Eaton scored52
              		Santander reached on an infield single to shortstop, Alberto and Holaday scored50
              		Alberto doubled to shallow left, Valaika and Sisco scored, Holaday to third30
              		Holaday singled to right, Hays scored, Sisco to third, Valaika to second10
            • 6TH INNING
              • Sam Freeman relieved Javy Guerra
              • D. Smith: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
              • A. Hays: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Hays flied out to center
              • C. Sisco: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sisco walked, Smith to second
            • 5TH INNING
              • S. Strasburg Pitching:
              • D. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smith lined out to left
              • A. Hays: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hays singled to right
              • C. Sisco: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Sisco singled to right, Hays to second
              • P. Valaika: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Valaika walked, Hays to third, Sisco to second
              • B. Holaday: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Holaday singled to right, Hays scored, Sisco to third, Valaika to second
              • H. Alberto: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Alberto doubled to shallow left, Valaika and Sisco scored, Holaday to third
              • A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Santander reached on an infield single to shortstop, Alberto and Holaday scored
              • Javy Guerra relieved Stephen Strasburg
              • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Nunez struck out looking
              • R. Ruiz: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ruiz struck out looking
              • Middle of the 5th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Shawn Armstrong relieved Travis Lakins
              • M. Taylor: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Taylor grounded out to second
              • Tr. Turner: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner lined out to center
              • A. Eaton: Ball, Foul, Eaton doubled to shallow left
              • S. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Castro homered to left center, Eaton scored
              • Paul Fry relieved Shawn Armstrong
              • J. Soto: Ball, Soto grounded out to first
              • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • S. Strasburg Pitching:
              • A. Santander: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
              • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Ball, Nunez popped out to first
              • R. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ruiz flied out to left
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • J. Soto: Strike looking, Soto popped out to second
              • A. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
              • E. Thames: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Thames hit by pitch, Cabrera to second
              • C. Kieboom: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Kieboom struck out looking
              • Travis Lakins relieved Asher Wojciechowski
              • Y. Gomes: Strike swinging, Gomes flied out to center
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • S. Strasburg Pitching:
              • P. Valaika: Ball, Ball, Foul, Valaika flied out to deep left
              • B. Holaday: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Holaday grounded out to shortstop
              • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Alberto lined out to second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • Tr. Turner: Foul, Ball, Ball, Turner singled to left
              • A. Eaton: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Eaton grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Turner out at second
              • S. Castro: Castro grounded out to second
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • S. Strasburg Pitching:
              • R. Ruiz: Ball, Foul, Ruiz grounded out to catcher
              • D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Smith reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • A. Hays: Strike looking, Hays flied out to center
              • C. Sisco: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Sisco struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Soto doubled to deep left
              • A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera singled to center, Soto to third
              • E. Thames: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Thames struck out swinging
              • C. Kieboom: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Kieboom flied out to center
              • Y. Gomes: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Gomes walked, Cabrera to second
              • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Taylor flied out to deep center
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • S. Strasburg Pitching:
              • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Alberto reached on bunt single to pitcher
              • A. Santander: Santander flied out to deep center
              • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Nunez grounded into double play second to first, Alberto out at second
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • A. Wojciechowski Pitching:
              • Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Turner grounded out to shortstop
              • A. Eaton: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Eaton struck out swinging
              • S. Castro: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Castro struck out looking
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
