S. Strasburg Pitching:

D. Smith: Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Smith lined out to left

A. Hays: Strike looking , Strike swinging , Hays singled to right

C. Sisco: Pickoff attempt , Pickoff attempt , Sisco singled to right, Hays to second

P. Valaika: Ball , Ball , Ball , Ball , Valaika walked, Hays to third, Sisco to second

B. Holaday: Strike swinging , Strike looking , Ball , Holaday singled to right, Hays scored, Sisco to third, Valaika to second

H. Alberto: Strike swinging , Foul , Foul , Alberto doubled to shallow left, Valaika and Sisco scored, Holaday to third

A. Santander: Ball , Foul , Ball , Ball , Santander reached on an infield single to shortstop, Alberto and Holaday scored

Javy Guerra relieved Stephen Strasburg

R. Nunez: Strike looking , Pickoff attempt , Foul , Strike looking , Nunez struck out looking

R. Ruiz: Strike swinging , Strike looking , Strike looking , Ruiz struck out looking