BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
SEA7-15
000000010130
HOU10-10
01010000X260
  • Minute Maid ParkHouston, TX
  • W: C. Javier (2-1)L: N. Margevicius (0-1)S: R. Pressly (2)
  • HR: SEA - E. White (2), HOU - Y. Gurriel (5)
SEAMariners
HOUAstros
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Crawford SS30000120.282.391.346.7370.0
D. Moore LF40000021.259.348.534.883-2.0
K. Lewis CF40000020.316.396.481.877-1.0
K. Seager 3B20100100.303.382.513.8953.0
A. Nola C30100001.278.339.519.8581.0
D. Vogelbach DH20000002.114.264.273.5370.0
a- T. Lopes PH-DH10000000.273.333.400.7330.0
S. Long 2B30000011.195.271.286.556-0.5
E. White 1B21111110.123.188.247.4346.5
M. Smith RF30000011.133.170.178.348-0.5
HITTERSAB
J. Crawford SS3
D. Moore LF4
K. Lewis CF4
K. Seager 3B2
A. Nola C3
D. Vogelbach DH2
a- T. Lopes PH-DH1
S. Long 2B3
E. White 1B2
M. Smith RF3
  • a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
G. Springer CF40000000.185.333.370.7040.0
J. Reddick RF30000100.296.367.451.8181.0
A. Bregman 3B40200010.269.387.513.9002.5
Y. Alvarez DH41100003.250.333.625.9582.0
Y. Gurriel 1B31211000.282.367.577.9448.0
C. Correa SS30000002.310.402.451.8530.0
J. Altuve 2B30110001.181.253.313.5662.0
K. Tucker LF30000022.192.234.329.563-1.0
M. Maldonado C30000010.208.367.375.742-0.5
HITTERSAB
G. Springer CF4
J. Reddick RF3
A. Bregman 3B4
Y. Alvarez DH4
Y. Gurriel 1B3
C. Correa SS3
J. Altuve 2B3
K. Tucker LF3
M. Maldonado C3
    BATTING
    • 2B - K. Seager (7)
    • HR - E. White (2)
    • RBI - E. White (6)
    • 2-Out RBI - E. White
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Nola, S. Long
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Bregman (7), Y. Gurriel (6)
    • HR - Y. Gurriel (5)
    • RBI - Y. Gurriel (9), J. Altuve (10)
    • 2-Out RBI - Y. Gurriel
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Alvarez 2 (2), K. Tucker
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - D. Moore (2)
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - K. Tucker
    • DP - 2 (Tucker-Altuve-Gurriel; Gurriel-Correa-Javier)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    N. Margevicius (L, 0-1)6.04220313.140.9111.5
    M. Magill1.01000100.000.752.5
    T. Guilbeau1.01001001.421.741.0
    PITCHERSIP
    N. Margevicius (L, 0-1)6.0
    M. Magill1.0
    T. Guilbeau1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Javier (W, 2-1)6.01003502.910.8326.5
    J. James (H, 1)1.010001012.002.442.5
    B. Raley (H, 2)1.01110116.431.141.5
    R. Pressly (S, 2)1.00000207.712.5711.0
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Javier (W, 2-1)6.0
    J. James (H, 1)1.0
    B. Raley (H, 2)1.0
    R. Pressly (S, 2)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - N. Margevicius 94-61, M. Magill 17-11, T. Guilbeau 19-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Margevicius 12-1, M. Magill 3-0, T. Guilbeau 2-1
    • Batters Faced - N. Margevicius 22, M. Magill 4, T. Guilbeau 5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 88-48, J. James 17-10, B. Raley 18-11, R. Pressly 8-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 4-5, J. James 1-0, B. Raley 2-0, R. Pressly 0-1
    • Batters Faced - C. Javier 19, J. James 4, B. Raley 4, R. Pressly 3
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    SEA7-15
    		000000010130
    HOU10-10
    		01010000X260
    • Minute Maid ParkHouston, TX
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Crawford SS30000120.282.391.346.7370.0
    D. Moore LF40000021.259.348.534.883-2.0
    K. Lewis CF40000020.316.396.481.877-1.0
    K. Seager 3B20100100.303.382.513.8953.0
    A. Nola C30100001.278.339.519.8581.0
    D. Vogelbach DH20000002.114.264.273.5370.0
    a- T. Lopes PH-DH10000000.273.333.400.7330.0
    S. Long 2B30000011.195.271.286.556-0.5
    E. White 1B21111110.123.188.247.4346.5
    M. Smith RF30000011.133.170.178.348-0.5
    Total271311396-----
    HITTERSAB
    J. Crawford SS3
    D. Moore LF4
    K. Lewis CF4
    K. Seager 3B2
    A. Nola C3
    D. Vogelbach DH2
    a- T. Lopes PH-DH1
    S. Long 2B3
    E. White 1B2
    M. Smith RF3
    Total27
    • a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    G. Springer CF40000000.185.333.370.7040.0
    J. Reddick RF30000100.296.367.451.8181.0
    A. Bregman 3B40200010.269.387.513.9002.5
    Y. Alvarez DH41100003.250.333.625.9582.0
    Y. Gurriel 1B31211000.282.367.577.9448.0
    C. Correa SS30000002.310.402.451.8530.0
    J. Altuve 2B30110001.181.253.313.5662.0
    K. Tucker LF30000022.192.234.329.563-1.0
    M. Maldonado C30000010.208.367.375.742-0.5
    Total302621148-----
    HITTERSAB
    G. Springer CF4
    J. Reddick RF3
    A. Bregman 3B4
    Y. Alvarez DH4
    Y. Gurriel 1B3
    C. Correa SS3
    J. Altuve 2B3
    K. Tucker LF3
    M. Maldonado C3
    Total30
      BATTING
      • 2B - K. Seager (7)
      • HR - E. White (2)
      • RBI - E. White (6)
      • 2-Out RBI - E. White
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Nola, S. Long
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Bregman (7), Y. Gurriel (6)
      • HR - Y. Gurriel (5)
      • RBI - Y. Gurriel (9), J. Altuve (10)
      • 2-Out RBI - Y. Gurriel
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Alvarez 2 (2), K. Tucker
      BASERUNNING
      • CS - D. Moore (2)
      FIELDING
      • Outfield Assist - K. Tucker
      • DP - 2 (Tucker-Altuve-Gurriel; Gurriel-Correa-Javier)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      N. Margevicius (L, 0-1)6.04220313.140.9111.5
      M. Magill1.01000100.000.752.5
      T. Guilbeau1.01001001.421.741.0
      Total8.0622141---
      PITCHERSIP
      N. Margevicius (L, 0-1)6.0
      M. Magill1.0
      T. Guilbeau1.0
      Total8.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Javier (W, 2-1)6.01003502.910.8326.5
      J. James (H, 1)1.010001012.002.442.5
      B. Raley (H, 2)1.01110116.431.141.5
      R. Pressly (S, 2)1.00000207.712.5711.0
      Total9.0311391---
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Javier (W, 2-1)6.0
      J. James (H, 1)1.0
      B. Raley (H, 2)1.0
      R. Pressly (S, 2)1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - N. Margevicius 94-61, M. Magill 17-11, T. Guilbeau 19-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Margevicius 12-1, M. Magill 3-0, T. Guilbeau 2-1
      • Batters Faced - N. Margevicius 22, M. Magill 4, T. Guilbeau 5
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 88-48, J. James 17-10, B. Raley 18-11, R. Pressly 8-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 4-5, J. James 1-0, B. Raley 2-0, R. Pressly 0-1
      • Batters Faced - C. Javier 19, J. James 4, B. Raley 4, R. Pressly 3
      • 8TH INNING
        		White homered to center12
      • 4TH INNING
        		Gurriel homered to center02
      • 2ND INNING
        		Altuve grounded out to shortstop, Alvarez scored01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Ryan Pressly relieved Brooks Raley
        • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
        • D. Moore: Strike looking, Moore flied out to left
        • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Brooks Raley relieved Josh James
        • Tim Lopes hit for Daniel Vogelbach
        • T. Lopes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lopes grounded out to third
        • S. Long: Foul, Strike swinging, Long grounded out to third
        • E. White: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, White homered to center
        • M. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Tim Lopes at designated hitter
        • Taylor Guilbeau relieved Matt Magill
        • M. Maldonado: Maldonado flied out to center
        • G. Springer: Springer grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Reddick: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked
        • A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Bregman doubled to shallow left, Reddick to third
        • Y. Alvarez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Alvarez grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Josh James relieved Cristian Javier
        • D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
        • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to third
        • K. Seager: Ball, Ball, Seager doubled to deep center
        • A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Nola lined out to right
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Matt Magill relieved Nick Margevicius
        • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Gurriel grounded out to third
        • Ca. Correa: Ball, Correa grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Altuve singled to center
        • K. Tucker: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Cr. Javier Pitching:
        • E. White: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
        • M. Smith: Smith grounded out to second
        • J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Crawford popped out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Margevicius Pitching:
        • G. Springer: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Springer grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Reddick popped out to shortstop
        • A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bregman reached on an infield single to pitcher
        • Y. Alvarez: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Alvarez grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Cr. Javier Pitching:
        • K. Seager: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked
        • A. Nola: Ball, Nola singled to left, Seager to second
        • D. Vogelbach: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Vogelbach grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Seager to third, Nola out at second
        • S. Long: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • N. Margevicius Pitching:
        • J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Altuve lined out to shortstop
        • K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
        • M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Maldonado popped out to first
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Cr. Javier Pitching:
        • J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Crawford walked
        • D. Moore: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Moore reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Crawford out at second
        • K. Lewis: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Moore caught stealing second, catcher to second, Lewis flied out to center
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Margevicius Pitching:
        • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Bregman grounded out to third
        • Y. Alvarez: Ball, Ball, Alvarez grounded out to second
        • Y. Gurriel: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Gurriel homered to center
        • Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Correa grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • Cr. Javier Pitching:
        • S. Long: Ball, Long flied out to deep left
        • E. White: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, White walked
        • M. Smith: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Smith flied into double play left to second to first, White out at first
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Margevicius Pitching:
        • M. Maldonado: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
        • G. Springer: Springer flied out to deep center
        • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Reddick grounded out to pitcher
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • Cr. Javier Pitching:
        • K. Seager: Ball, Foul, Seager grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Nola flied out to left
        • D. Vogelbach: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Vogelbach flied out to left
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Margevicius Pitching:
        • Y. Alvarez: Alvarez singled to deep right
        • Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel doubled to deep left, Alvarez to third
        • Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Correa grounded out to third
        • J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Altuve grounded out to shortstop, Alvarez scored
        • K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tucker grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • Cr. Javier Pitching:
        • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
        • D. Moore: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Moore struck out looking
        • K. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Lewis struck out looking
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Margevicius Pitching:
        • G. Springer: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Springer grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Reddick grounded out to second
        • A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
      Hide View
      MLB Scores