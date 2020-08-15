BOX SCORE
- W: C. Javier (2-1)L: N. Margevicius (0-1)S: R. Pressly (2)
- HR: SEA - E. White (2), HOU - Y. Gurriel (5)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Crawford SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.282
|.391
|.346
|.737
|0.0
|D. Moore LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|.348
|.534
|.883
|-2.0
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.316
|.396
|.481
|.877
|-1.0
|K. Seager 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|.382
|.513
|.895
|3.0
|A. Nola C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|.339
|.519
|.858
|1.0
|D. Vogelbach DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|.264
|.273
|.537
|0.0
|a- T. Lopes PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|.333
|.400
|.733
|0.0
|S. Long 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|.271
|.286
|.556
|-0.5
|E. White 1B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.123
|.188
|.247
|.434
|6.5
|M. Smith RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|.170
|.178
|.348
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Margevicius (L, 0-1)
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3.14
|0.91
|11.5
|M. Magill
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|2.5
|T. Guilbeau
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.42
|1.74
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Javier (W, 2-1)
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.91
|0.83
|26.5
|J. James (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12.00
|2.44
|2.5
|B. Raley (H, 2)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.43
|1.14
|1.5
|R. Pressly (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7.71
|2.57
|11.0
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Margevicius 94-61, M. Magill 17-11, T. Guilbeau 19-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Margevicius 12-1, M. Magill 3-0, T. Guilbeau 2-1
- Batters Faced - N. Margevicius 22, M. Magill 4, T. Guilbeau 5
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Javier 88-48, J. James 17-10, B. Raley 18-11, R. Pressly 8-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Javier 4-5, J. James 1-0, B. Raley 2-0, R. Pressly 0-1
- Batters Faced - C. Javier 19, J. James 4, B. Raley 4, R. Pressly 3
8TH INNING White homered to center 1 2 4TH INNING Gurriel homered to center 0 2 2ND INNING Altuve grounded out to shortstop, Alvarez scored 0 1
- Ryan Pressly relieved Brooks Raley
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Moore flied out to left
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brooks Raley relieved Josh James
- Tim Lopes hit for Daniel Vogelbach
- T. Lopes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lopes grounded out to third
- S. Long: Foul, Strike swinging, Long grounded out to third
- E. White: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, White homered to center
- M. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tim Lopes at designated hitter
- Taylor Guilbeau relieved Matt Magill
- M. Maldonado: Maldonado flied out to center
- G. Springer: Springer grounded out to shortstop
- J. Reddick: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reddick walked
- A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Bregman doubled to shallow left, Reddick to third
- Y. Alvarez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Alvarez grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Josh James relieved Cristian Javier
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to third
- K. Seager: Ball, Ball, Seager doubled to deep center
- A. Nola: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Nola lined out to right
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Matt Magill relieved Nick Margevicius
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Gurriel grounded out to third
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Correa grounded out to shortstop
- J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Altuve singled to center
- K. Tucker: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Margevicius Pitching:
- G. Springer: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Springer grounded out to shortstop
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Reddick popped out to shortstop
- A. Bregman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bregman reached on an infield single to pitcher
- Y. Alvarez: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Alvarez grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- K. Seager: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Seager walked
- A. Nola: Ball, Nola singled to left, Seager to second
- D. Vogelbach: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Vogelbach grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Seager to third, Nola out at second
- S. Long: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Long struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Margevicius Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Altuve lined out to shortstop
- K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Maldonado popped out to first
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Crawford walked
- D. Moore: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Moore reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Crawford out at second
- K. Lewis: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Moore caught stealing second, catcher to second, Lewis flied out to center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Margevicius Pitching:
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Bregman grounded out to third
- Y. Alvarez: Ball, Ball, Alvarez grounded out to second
- Y. Gurriel: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Gurriel homered to center
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Correa grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Margevicius Pitching:
- Y. Alvarez: Alvarez singled to deep right
- Y. Gurriel: Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel doubled to deep left, Alvarez to third
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Ball, Ball, Correa grounded out to third
- J. Altuve: Ball, Strike looking, Altuve grounded out to shortstop, Alvarez scored
- K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tucker grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cr. Javier Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
- D. Moore: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Moore struck out looking
- K. Lewis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Lewis struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Margevicius Pitching:
- G. Springer: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Springer grounded out to shortstop
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Reddick grounded out to second
- A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Bregman struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)