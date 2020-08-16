BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
SEA7-16
002000000241
HOU11-10
010100001370
  • Minute Maid ParkHouston, TX
  • W: R. Pressly (1-1)L: E. Swanson (0-2)S: (0)
  • HR: HOU - K. Tucker (2)
SEAMariners
HOUAstros
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Crawford SS40000022.268.375.329.704-1.0
D. Moore RF20100210.267.371.550.9212.5
K. Lewis CF40210011.325.400.482.8822.5
K. Seager 3B40000014.288.366.488.853-0.5
D. Vogelbach DH20000200.109.281.261.5422.0
T. Lopes LF40000014.254.313.373.685-0.5
E. White 1B21000120.120.202.240.4423.0
D. Gordon 2B40000032.125.186.150.336-1.5
J. Odom C21110010.143.250.143.3932.5
b- A. Nola PH-C10000100.273.344.509.8531.0
  • b-lined out for Nola in the 7th
      • 9TH INNING
        		Tucker homered to right23
      • 4TH INNING
        		Maldonado singled to center, Tucker scored22
      • 3RD INNING
        		Lewis singled to center, Odom scored, Moore to third21
        		Odom reached on an infield single to first, White scored11
      • 2ND INNING
        		Springer reached on an infield single to second, Toro-Hernandez scored, Maldonado to second01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Ryan Pressly relieved Blake Taylor
        • E. White: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
        • D. Gordon: Ball, Ball, Gordon grounded out to first
        • A. Nola: Nola lined out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Erik Swanson relieved Joey Gerber
        • J. Altuve: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Altuve struck out looking
        • K. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Tucker homered to right
        • End of the 9th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • E. Paredes Pitching:
        • D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
        • K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lewis singled to center
        • Blake Taylor relieved Enoli Paredes
        • K. Seager: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
        • D. Vogelbach: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach walked, Lewis to second
        • T. Lopes: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopes struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Joey Gerber relieved Dan Altavilla
        • A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bregman grounded out to shortstop
        • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
        • Ca. Correa: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Correa flied out to deep right
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • A. Scrubb Pitching:
        • E. White: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, White walked
        • D. Gordon: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Gordon struck out looking
        • Austin Nola hit for Joseph Odom
        • A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, White caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Nola walked
        • Enoli Paredes relieved Andre Scrubb
        • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Crawford fouled out to first
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Austin Nola catching
        • Dan Altavilla relieved Justus Sheffield
        • M. Maldonado: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Maldonado struck out looking
        • G. Springer: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Springer struck out looking
        • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Reddick struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • L. McCullers Pitching:
        • D. Moore: Moore doubled to deep left
        • K. Lewis: Strike swinging, Ball, Lewis grounded out to third
        • K. Seager: Ball, Seager grounded out to first, Moore to third
        • D. Vogelbach: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach walked
        • Andre Scrubb relieved Lance McCullers
        • T. Lopes: Ball, Foul, Ball, Lopes lined out to right
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Sheffield Pitching:
        • J. Altuve: Altuve grounded out to third
        • K. Tucker: Ball, Foul, Ball, Tucker grounded out to pitcher
        • A. Toro-Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Toro-Hernandez struck out looking
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • L. McCullers Pitching:
        • D. Gordon: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
        • J. Odom: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Odom struck out swinging
        • J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Crawford struck out on foul tip
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Sheffield Pitching:
        • A. Bregman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bregman grounded out to third
        • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Gurriel fouled out to third
        • Ca. Correa: Foul, Foul, Ball, Correa grounded out to third
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • L. McCullers Pitching:
        • D. Vogelbach: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Vogelbach grounded out to pitcher
        • T. Lopes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lopes grounded out to shortstop
        • E. White: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Sheffield Pitching:
        • J. Altuve: Foul, Altuve singled to left
        • K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Tucker reached on fielder's choice to second, Altuve out at second
        • A. Toro-Hernandez: Ball, Toro-Hernandez grounded out to shortstop, Tucker to second
        • M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Maldonado singled to center, Tucker scored
        • G. Springer: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Maldonado stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Springer walked
        • J. Reddick: Reddick grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • L. McCullers Pitching:
        • E. White: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, White hit by pitch
        • D. Gordon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
        • J. Odom: Strike looking, White stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Odom reached on an infield single to first, White scored
        • J. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
        • D. Moore: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Moore walked, Odom to second
        • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Foul, Lewis singled to center, Odom scored, Moore to third
        • K. Seager: Seager grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Sheffield Pitching:
        • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bregman popped out to second
        • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel lined out to center
        • Ca. Correa: Correa grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • L. McCullers Pitching:
        • K. Seager: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Seager grounded out to shortstop
        • D. Vogelbach: Ball, Ball, Ball, Vogelbach grounded out to first
        • T. Lopes: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lopes grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • J. Sheffield Pitching:
        • J. Altuve: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Altuve struck out swinging
        • K. Tucker: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
        • A. Toro-Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Toro-Hernandez safe at first on 2nd baseman Gordon fielding error
        • M. Maldonado: Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Maldonado singled to left, Toro-Hernandez to third
        • G. Springer: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Springer reached on an infield single to second, Toro-Hernandez scored, Maldonado to second
        • J. Reddick: Reddick grounded out to second
        • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • L. McCullers Pitching:
        • J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Crawford grounded out to first
        • D. Moore: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Moore walked
        • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Moore caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Sheffield Pitching:
        • G. Springer: Foul, Springer grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Reddick lined out to center
        • A. Bregman: Strike looking, Bregman singled to center
        • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel singled to right, Bregman to second
        • Ca. Correa: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Correa struck out looking
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      MLB Scores