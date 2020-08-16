BOX SCORE
- W: R. Pressly (1-1)L: E. Swanson (0-2)S: (0)
- HR: HOU - K. Tucker (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Crawford SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|.375
|.329
|.704
|-1.0
|D. Moore RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|.371
|.550
|.921
|2.5
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|.400
|.482
|.882
|2.5
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.288
|.366
|.488
|.853
|-0.5
|D. Vogelbach DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.109
|.281
|.261
|.542
|2.0
|T. Lopes LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.254
|.313
|.373
|.685
|-0.5
|E. White 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.120
|.202
|.240
|.442
|3.0
|D. Gordon 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.125
|.186
|.150
|.336
|-1.5
|J. Odom C
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|.250
|.143
|.393
|2.5
|b- A. Nola PH-C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|.344
|.509
|.853
|1.0
- b-lined out for Nola in the 7th
- 2B - D. Moore (5)
- RBI - K. Lewis (15), J. Odom
- 2-Out RBI - K. Lewis
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Seager, T. Lopes 2 (2)
- HR - K. Tucker (2)
- RBI - G. Springer (13), K. Tucker (10), M. Maldonado (15)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Springer, M. Maldonado
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Reddick 2 (2), C. Correa
- SB - E. White
- CS - D. Moore (3), E. White
- SB - M. Maldonado
- E - D. Gordon
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Sheffield
|6.0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4.12
|1.27
|15.0
|D. Altavilla
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7.04
|1.43
|4.5
|J. Gerber
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|1.13
|3.5
|E. Swanson (L, 0-2)
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15.19
|1.50
|-6.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. McCullers
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|0
|5.47
|1.22
|9.5
|A. Scrubb
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.55
|1.5
|E. Paredes
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.67
|-0.5
|B. Taylor
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.69
|1.03
|0.0
|R. Pressly (W, 1-1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.35
|2.12
|10.5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Sheffield 89-62, D. Altavilla 12-9, J. Gerber 16-10, E. Swanson 11-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Sheffield 12-0, J. Gerber 1-1, E. Swanson 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Sheffield 26, D. Altavilla 3, J. Gerber 3, E. Swanson 2
- Pitches-Strikes - L. McCullers 97-57, A. Scrubb 20-9, E. Paredes 16-10, B. Taylor 14-7, R. Pressly 10-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. McCullers 10-1, R. Pressly 1-0
- Batters Faced - L. McCullers 23, A. Scrubb 4, E. Paredes 3, B. Taylor 3, R. Pressly 3
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Sheffield
|6.0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4.12
|1.27
|15.0
|D. Altavilla
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7.04
|1.43
|4.5
|J. Gerber
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|1.13
|3.5
|E. Swanson (L, 0-2)
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15.19
|1.50
|-6.5
|Total
|8.1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. McCullers
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|0
|5.47
|1.22
|9.5
|A. Scrubb
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.55
|1.5
|E. Paredes
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|1.67
|-0.5
|B. Taylor
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.69
|1.03
|0.0
|R. Pressly (W, 1-1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.35
|2.12
|10.5
|Total
|9.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|12
|0
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Sheffield 89-62, D. Altavilla 12-9, J. Gerber 16-10, E. Swanson 11-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Sheffield 12-0, J. Gerber 1-1, E. Swanson 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Sheffield 26, D. Altavilla 3, J. Gerber 3, E. Swanson 2
- Pitches-Strikes - L. McCullers 97-57, A. Scrubb 20-9, E. Paredes 16-10, B. Taylor 14-7, R. Pressly 10-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. McCullers 10-1, R. Pressly 1-0
- Batters Faced - L. McCullers 23, A. Scrubb 4, E. Paredes 3, B. Taylor 3, R. Pressly 3
9TH INNING Tucker homered to right 2 3 4TH INNING Maldonado singled to center, Tucker scored 2 2 3RD INNING Lewis singled to center, Odom scored, Moore to third 2 1 Odom reached on an infield single to first, White scored 1 1 2ND INNING Springer reached on an infield single to second, Toro-Hernandez scored, Maldonado to second 0 1
- E. Paredes Pitching:
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Moore struck out swinging
- K. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lewis singled to center
- Blake Taylor relieved Enoli Paredes
- K. Seager: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
- D. Vogelbach: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach walked, Lewis to second
- T. Lopes: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopes struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Joey Gerber relieved Dan Altavilla
- A. Bregman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bregman grounded out to shortstop
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Correa flied out to deep right
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Scrubb Pitching:
- E. White: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, White walked
- D. Gordon: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Gordon struck out looking
- Austin Nola hit for Joseph Odom
- A. Nola: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, White caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Nola walked
- Enoli Paredes relieved Andre Scrubb
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Crawford fouled out to first
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Austin Nola catching
- Dan Altavilla relieved Justus Sheffield
- M. Maldonado: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Maldonado struck out looking
- G. Springer: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Springer struck out looking
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Reddick struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- D. Moore: Moore doubled to deep left
- K. Lewis: Strike swinging, Ball, Lewis grounded out to third
- K. Seager: Ball, Seager grounded out to first, Moore to third
- D. Vogelbach: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vogelbach walked
- Andre Scrubb relieved Lance McCullers
- T. Lopes: Ball, Foul, Ball, Lopes lined out to right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- D. Gordon: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
- J. Odom: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Odom struck out swinging
- J. Crawford: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Crawford struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- D. Vogelbach: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Vogelbach grounded out to pitcher
- T. Lopes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lopes grounded out to shortstop
- E. White: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, White struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Sheffield Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Foul, Altuve singled to left
- K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Tucker reached on fielder's choice to second, Altuve out at second
- A. Toro-Hernandez: Ball, Toro-Hernandez grounded out to shortstop, Tucker to second
- M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Maldonado singled to center, Tucker scored
- G. Springer: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Maldonado stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Springer walked
- J. Reddick: Reddick grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- E. White: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, White hit by pitch
- D. Gordon: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
- J. Odom: Strike looking, White stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Odom reached on an infield single to first, White scored
- J. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Crawford struck out swinging
- D. Moore: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Moore walked, Odom to second
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Foul, Lewis singled to center, Odom scored, Moore to third
- K. Seager: Seager grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Sheffield Pitching:
- J. Altuve: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Altuve struck out swinging
- K. Tucker: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tucker struck out swinging
- A. Toro-Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Toro-Hernandez safe at first on 2nd baseman Gordon fielding error
- M. Maldonado: Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Maldonado singled to left, Toro-Hernandez to third
- G. Springer: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Springer reached on an infield single to second, Toro-Hernandez scored, Maldonado to second
- J. Reddick: Reddick grounded out to second
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. McCullers Pitching:
- J. Crawford: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Crawford grounded out to first
- D. Moore: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Moore walked
- K. Lewis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Moore caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Sheffield Pitching:
- G. Springer: Foul, Springer grounded out to shortstop
- J. Reddick: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Reddick lined out to center
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Bregman singled to center
- Y. Gurriel: Gurriel singled to right, Bregman to second
- Ca. Correa: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Correa struck out looking
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)