BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
- HR: TB - A. Meadows (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Meadows LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|.370
|.625
|.995
|6.0
|B. Lowe DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|.393
|.697
|1.090
|1.0
|Y. Diaz 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|.414
|.319
|.733
|1.0
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|.279
|.310
|.590
|0.0
|M. Brosseau 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.412
|.750
|1.162
|0.5
|W. Adames SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|.361
|.484
|.845
|-1.0
|K. Kiermaier CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.313
|.286
|.598
|-0.5
|M. Margot RF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.382
|.431
|.813
|4.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|.200
|.250
|.450
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Meadows LF
|2
|B. Lowe DH
|2
|Y. Diaz 3B
|2
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|M. Brosseau 2B
|2
|W. Adames SS
|2
|K. Kiermaier CF
|2
|M. Margot RF
|2
|M. Zunino C
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|.333
|.463
|.796
|1.0
|B. Bichette SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.365
|.394
|.667
|1.061
|0.5
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|.258
|.323
|.580
|0.0
|T. Hernandez RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|.319
|.667
|.986
|1.0
|V. Guerrero 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|.300
|.391
|.691
|-0.5
|R. Grichuk CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.340
|.333
|.673
|0.0
|R. Tellez DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|.288
|.478
|.767
|0.0
|R. McGuire C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|.118
|.294
|.412
|0.0
|B. Drury 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|.208
|.174
|.382
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|B. Bichette SS
|2
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|T. Hernandez RF
|2
|V. Guerrero 1B
|1
|R. Grichuk CF
|1
|R. Tellez DH
|1
|R. McGuire C
|1
|B. Drury 3B
|1
- HR - A. Meadows (3)
- RBI - A. Meadows (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Brosseau, M. Zunino 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, V. Guerrero
- SB - M. Margot (3)
- E - R. McGuire (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Meadows LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|.370
|.625
|.995
|6.0
|B. Lowe DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|.393
|.697
|1.090
|1.0
|Y. Diaz 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|.414
|.319
|.733
|1.0
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|.279
|.310
|.590
|0.0
|M. Brosseau 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.412
|.750
|1.162
|0.5
|W. Adames SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|.361
|.484
|.845
|-1.0
|K. Kiermaier CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.313
|.286
|.598
|-0.5
|M. Margot RF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.382
|.431
|.813
|4.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|.200
|.250
|.450
|-0.5
|Total
|18
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Meadows LF
|2
|B. Lowe DH
|2
|Y. Diaz 3B
|2
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|M. Brosseau 2B
|2
|W. Adames SS
|2
|K. Kiermaier CF
|2
|M. Margot RF
|2
|M. Zunino C
|2
|Total
|18
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|.333
|.463
|.796
|1.0
|B. Bichette SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.365
|.394
|.667
|1.061
|0.5
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|.258
|.323
|.580
|0.0
|T. Hernandez RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|.319
|.667
|.986
|1.0
|V. Guerrero 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|.300
|.391
|.691
|-0.5
|R. Grichuk CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.340
|.333
|.673
|0.0
|R. Tellez DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|.288
|.478
|.767
|0.0
|R. McGuire C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|.118
|.294
|.412
|0.0
|B. Drury 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|.208
|.174
|.382
|1.0
|Total
|13
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Biggio 2B
|2
|B. Bichette SS
|2
|L. Gurriel LF
|2
|T. Hernandez RF
|2
|V. Guerrero 1B
|1
|R. Grichuk CF
|1
|R. Tellez DH
|1
|R. McGuire C
|1
|B. Drury 3B
|1
|Total
|13
- HR - A. Meadows (3)
- RBI - A. Meadows (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Brosseau, M. Zunino 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, V. Guerrero
- SB - M. Margot (3)
- E - R. McGuire (2)
3RD INNING Meadows homered to right 1 0
- Wilmer Font relieved Chase Anderson
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
- K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier lined out to pitcher
- M. Margot: Ball, Strike looking, Margot reached on bunt single to shortstop
- M. Zunino: Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Margot stole second, Margot to third on catcher McGuire throwing error, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Anderson Pitching:
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Meadows homered to right
- B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Lowe singled to center
- Y. Diaz: Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Diaz grounded out to shortstop, Lowe to second
- J. Choi: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Choi fouled out to catcher
- M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Brosseau struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Yarbrough Pitching:
- B. Drury: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Drury singled to shallow left
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Biggio flied out to deep left
- B. Bichette: Foul, Ball, Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury to second
- L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Gurriel flied out to deep right, Drury to third
- T. Hernandez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hernandez lined out to center
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Anderson Pitching:
- M. Brosseau: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Brosseau singled to shallow left
- W. Adames: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Adames struck out looking
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Kiermaier struck out looking
- M. Margot: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Margot singled to right center, Brosseau to third
- M. Zunino: Zunino fouled out to first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Anderson Pitching:
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Meadows flied out to deep left
- B. Lowe: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Lowe popped out to shortstop
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz singled to deep right
- J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Choi lined out to center
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Yarbrough Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Biggio singled to left
- B. Bichette: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Gurriel lined out to center
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez singled to shallow left, Biggio to second
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)