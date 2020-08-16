BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
TB12-9
0010-----160
TOR7-9
0000-----041
  • Sahlen FieldBuffalo, NY
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: TB - A. Meadows (3)
TBRays
TORBlue Jays
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Meadows LF21111000.275.370.625.9956.0
B. Lowe DH20100000.329.393.6971.0901.0
Y. Diaz 3B20100001.292.414.319.7331.0
J. Choi 1B20000002.172.279.310.5900.0
M. Brosseau 2B20100011.375.412.7501.1620.5
W. Adames SS20000021.281.361.484.845-1.0
K. Kiermaier CF20000011.214.313.286.598-0.5
M. Margot RF20200000.333.382.431.8134.0
M. Zunino C20000013.091.200.250.450-0.5
HITTERSAB
A. Meadows LF2
B. Lowe DH2
Y. Diaz 3B2
J. Choi 1B2
M. Brosseau 2B2
W. Adames SS2
K. Kiermaier CF2
M. Margot RF2
M. Zunino C2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Biggio 2B20100001.224.333.463.7961.0
    B. Bichette SS20100011.365.394.6671.0610.5
    L. Gurriel LF20000003.226.258.323.5800.0
    T. Hernandez RF20100002.304.319.667.9861.0
    V. Guerrero 1B10000012.234.300.391.691-0.5
    R. Grichuk CF10000000.267.340.333.6730.0
    R. Tellez DH10000000.217.288.478.7670.0
    R. McGuire C10000000.118.118.294.4120.0
    B. Drury 3B10100000.174.208.174.3821.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Biggio 2B2
    B. Bichette SS2
    L. Gurriel LF2
    T. Hernandez RF2
    V. Guerrero 1B1
    R. Grichuk CF1
    R. Tellez DH1
    R. McGuire C1
    B. Drury 3B1
      BATTING
      • HR - A. Meadows (3)
      • RBI - A. Meadows (6)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Brosseau, M. Zunino 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Hernandez, V. Guerrero
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - M. Margot (3)
      FIELDING
      • E - R. McGuire (2)
            • 3RD INNING
              		Meadows homered to right10
            • 4TH INNING
              • Wilmer Font relieved Chase Anderson
              • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
              • K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier lined out to pitcher
              • M. Margot: Ball, Strike looking, Margot reached on bunt single to shortstop
              • M. Zunino: Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Margot stole second, Margot to third on catcher McGuire throwing error, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • C. Anderson Pitching:
              • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Meadows homered to right
              • B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Lowe singled to center
              • Y. Diaz: Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Diaz grounded out to shortstop, Lowe to second
              • J. Choi: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Choi fouled out to catcher
              • M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Brosseau struck out on foul tip
              • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
              • B. Drury: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Drury singled to shallow left
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Biggio flied out to deep left
              • B. Bichette: Foul, Ball, Bichette singled to shallow left, Drury to second
              • L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Gurriel flied out to deep right, Drury to third
              • T. Hernandez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hernandez lined out to center
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • C. Anderson Pitching:
              • M. Brosseau: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Brosseau singled to shallow left
              • W. Adames: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Adames struck out looking
              • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Kiermaier struck out looking
              • M. Margot: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Margot singled to right center, Brosseau to third
              • M. Zunino: Zunino fouled out to first
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
              • R. Grichuk: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Grichuk grounded out to shortstop
              • R. Tellez: Ball, Tellez grounded out to pitcher
              • R. McGuire: McGuire flied out to left
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • C. Anderson Pitching:
              • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Meadows flied out to deep left
              • B. Lowe: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Lowe popped out to shortstop
              • Y. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Diaz singled to deep right
              • J. Choi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Choi lined out to center
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • R. Yarbrough Pitching:
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Biggio singled to left
              • B. Bichette: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
              • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Gurriel lined out to center
              • T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hernandez singled to shallow left, Biggio to second
              • V. Guerrero: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            MLB Scores