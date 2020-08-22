BOX SCORE
- W: K. Kim (1-0)L: W. Miley (0-3)S: G. Gallegos (1)
- HR: STL - H. Bader (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|.351
|.372
|.723
|0.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.239
|.327
|.609
|.936
|-0.5
|M. Davidson DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.308
|.667
|.974
|0.0
|a- S. Akiyama PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|.301
|.277
|.578
|0.0
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|.283
|.277
|.560
|0.0
|P. Ervin CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.294
|.111
|.405
|0.0
|b- M. Payton PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Winker LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|.458
|.657
|1.115
|1.5
|C. Casali C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|.302
|.444
|.747
|1.0
|F. Galvis SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|.300
|.472
|.772
|-0.5
|K. Farmer 2B
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|.351
|.353
|.704
|3.0
5TH INNING Bader homered to right center 0 3 3RD INNING Edman singled to left center, Wong and Bader scored 0 2
- J. Gant Pitching:
- C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Casali walked
- Andrew Miller relieved John Gant
- F. Galvis: Galvis grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Casali out at second
- K. Farmer: Farmer singled to shallow center
- J. Votto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Votto walked, Farmer to second
- Giovanny Gallegos relieved Andrew Miller
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Antone Pitching:
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
- T. O'Neill: Strike looking, O'Neill reached on fielder's choice to third, Goldschmidt out at second
- Cody Reed relieved Tejay Antone
- M. Carpenter: Ball, Ball, O'Neill to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter walked
- Y. Molina: Foul, Strike swinging, Molina grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Carpenter out at second
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- John Gant relieved Kwang Hyun Kim
- E. Suarez: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Suarez flied out to center
- P. Ervin: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ervin flied out to deep left
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Winker flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tejay Antone relieved Wade Miley
- Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Molina struck out swinging
- D. Fowler: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Fowler struck out swinging
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Carlson grounded out to first
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- P. Ervin: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ervin grounded out to third
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Winker doubled to deep left
- C. Casali: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Casali lined out to third
- F. Galvis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Galvis struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. Miley Pitching:
- H. Bader: Bader homered to right center
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Wong grounded out to shortstop
- T. Edman: Edman grounded out to shortstop
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
- T. O'Neill: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, O'Neill walked, Goldschmidt to second
- M. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. Miley Pitching:
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- Y. Molina: Ball, Ball, Foul, Molina grounded out to shortstop
- D. Fowler: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fowler singled to right center
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Carlson struck out on foul tip
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Casali flied out to left
- F. Galvis: Ball, Galvis flied out to right
- K. Farmer: Strike looking, Farmer singled to left
- J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Votto struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. Miley Pitching:
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Carlson grounded out to second
- H. Bader: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Bader doubled to shallow right
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Wong singled to shallow left, Bader to third, Wong to second
- T. Edman: Ball, Foul, Edman singled to left center, Wong and Bader scored
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Goldschmidt walked, Edman to second
- T. O'Neill: Ball, Strike looking, O'Neill grounded into double play third to first, Edman out at third
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Suarez lined out to right
- P. Ervin: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ervin grounded out to third
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. Miley Pitching:
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Carpenter struck out looking
- Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Molina singled to left
- D. Fowler: Ball, Fowler grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Molina out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. Miley Pitching:
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Wong lined out to left
- T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Edman popped out to shortstop
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Goldschmidt singled to left
- T. O'Neill: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, O'Neill reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Goldschmidt out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)