BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
CIN11-14
000000000040
STL8-8
00201000X370
  • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Mo.
  • W: K. Kim (1-0)L: W. Miley (0-3)S: G. Gallegos (1)
  • HR: STL - H. Bader (1)
CINReds
STLCardinals
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Votto 1B30000112.218.351.372.7230.5
N. Castellanos RF40000013.239.327.609.936-0.5
M. Davidson DH30000001.250.308.667.9740.0
a- S. Akiyama PH10000000.215.301.277.5780.0
E. Suarez 3B40000000.145.283.277.5600.0
P. Ervin CF30000000.111.294.111.4050.0
b- M. Payton PH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Winker LF30100010.328.458.6571.1151.5
C. Casali C20000101.167.302.444.7471.0
F. Galvis SS30000012.222.300.472.772-0.5
K. Farmer 2B30300000.294.351.353.7043.0
HITTERSAB
J. Votto 1B3
N. Castellanos RF4
M. Davidson DH3
a- S. Akiyama PH1
E. Suarez 3B4
P. Ervin CF3
b- M. Payton PH1
J. Winker LF3
C. Casali C2
F. Galvis SS3
K. Farmer 2B3
  • a-flied out for Davidson in the 9th
  • b-grounded out for Ervin in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Wong 2B41100000.250.339.308.6472.0
T. Edman SS40120000.214.290.339.6303.0
P. Goldschmidt 1B10100300.347.492.490.9824.0
T. O'Neill LF30000104.170.278.404.6821.0
M. Carpenter 3B30000122.200.310.300.6100.0
Y. Molina C40100012.233.233.233.4670.5
D. Fowler DH30100011.279.326.419.7450.5
D. Carlson RF30000011.114.162.143.305-0.5
H. Bader CF32211010.185.313.370.6838.5
HITTERSAB
K. Wong 2B4
T. Edman SS4
P. Goldschmidt 1B1
T. O'Neill LF3
M. Carpenter 3B3
Y. Molina C4
D. Fowler DH3
D. Carlson RF3
H. Bader CF3
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Winker (4)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Castellanos, F. Galvis
    BATTING
    • 2B - H. Bader (2)
    • HR - H. Bader
    • RBI - T. Edman 2 (8), H. Bader
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Carpenter
    FIELDING
    • DP - 3 (Galvis-Farmer-Votto; Galvis-Farmer-Votto; Suarez-Votto)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Wong-Edman-Goldschmidt)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    W. Miley (L, 0-3)5.07333319.722.40-1.5
    T. Antone2.10001301.720.896.5
    C. Reed0.20001006.481.92-1.0
    PITCHERSIP
    W. Miley (L, 0-3)5.0
    T. Antone2.1
    C. Reed0.2
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    K. Kim (W, 1-0)6.03000301.691.0326.5
    J. Gant (H, 2)1.00001000.000.412.0
    A. Miller (H, 1)0.21001005.792.14-2.0
    G. Gallegos (S, 1)1.10000100.000.2110.5
    PITCHERSIP
    K. Kim (W, 1-0)6.0
    J. Gant (H, 2)1.0
    A. Miller (H, 1)0.2
    G. Gallegos (S, 1)1.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - W. Miley 95-55, T. Antone 30-21, C. Reed 9-5
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. Miley 8-2, T. Antone 2-1, C. Reed 1-0
    • Batters Faced - W. Miley 23, T. Antone 8, C. Reed 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - K. Kim 83-55, J. Gant 17-10, A. Miller 6-2, G. Gallegos 12-10
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Kim 7-3, J. Gant 0-3, A. Miller 2-0, G. Gallegos 2-1
    • Batters Faced - K. Kim 21, J. Gant 4, A. Miller 3, G. Gallegos 4
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    CIN11-14
    		000000000040
    STL8-8
    		00201000X370
    • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Mo.
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Votto 1B30000112.218.351.372.7230.5
    N. Castellanos RF40000013.239.327.609.936-0.5
    M. Davidson DH30000001.250.308.667.9740.0
    a- S. Akiyama PH10000000.215.301.277.5780.0
    E. Suarez 3B40000000.145.283.277.5600.0
    P. Ervin CF30000000.111.294.111.4050.0
    b- M. Payton PH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Winker LF30100010.328.458.6571.1151.5
    C. Casali C20000101.167.302.444.7471.0
    F. Galvis SS30000012.222.300.472.772-0.5
    K. Farmer 2B30300000.294.351.353.7043.0
    Total300400249-----
    HITTERSAB
    J. Votto 1B3
    N. Castellanos RF4
    M. Davidson DH3
    a- S. Akiyama PH1
    E. Suarez 3B4
    P. Ervin CF3
    b- M. Payton PH1
    J. Winker LF3
    C. Casali C2
    F. Galvis SS3
    K. Farmer 2B3
    Total30
    • a-flied out for Davidson in the 9th
    • b-grounded out for Ervin in the 9th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Wong 2B41100000.250.339.308.6472.0
    T. Edman SS40120000.214.290.339.6303.0
    P. Goldschmidt 1B10100300.347.492.490.9824.0
    T. O'Neill LF30000104.170.278.404.6821.0
    M. Carpenter 3B30000122.200.310.300.6100.0
    Y. Molina C40100012.233.233.233.4670.5
    D. Fowler DH30100011.279.326.419.7450.5
    D. Carlson RF30000011.114.162.143.305-0.5
    H. Bader CF32211010.185.313.370.6838.5
    Total2837315610-----
    HITTERSAB
    K. Wong 2B4
    T. Edman SS4
    P. Goldschmidt 1B1
    T. O'Neill LF3
    M. Carpenter 3B3
    Y. Molina C4
    D. Fowler DH3
    D. Carlson RF3
    H. Bader CF3
    Total28
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. Winker (4)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Castellanos, F. Galvis
      BATTING
      • 2B - H. Bader (2)
      • HR - H. Bader
      • RBI - T. Edman 2 (8), H. Bader
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Carpenter
      FIELDING
      • DP - 3 (Galvis-Farmer-Votto; Galvis-Farmer-Votto; Suarez-Votto)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Wong-Edman-Goldschmidt)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      W. Miley (L, 0-3)5.07333319.722.40-1.5
      T. Antone2.10001301.720.896.5
      C. Reed0.20001006.481.92-1.0
      Total8.0733561---
      PITCHERSIP
      W. Miley (L, 0-3)5.0
      T. Antone2.1
      C. Reed0.2
      Total8.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      K. Kim (W, 1-0)6.03000301.691.0326.5
      J. Gant (H, 2)1.00001000.000.412.0
      A. Miller (H, 1)0.21001005.792.14-2.0
      G. Gallegos (S, 1)1.10000100.000.2110.5
      Total9.0400240---
      PITCHERSIP
      K. Kim (W, 1-0)6.0
      J. Gant (H, 2)1.0
      A. Miller (H, 1)0.2
      G. Gallegos (S, 1)1.1
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - W. Miley 95-55, T. Antone 30-21, C. Reed 9-5
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. Miley 8-2, T. Antone 2-1, C. Reed 1-0
      • Batters Faced - W. Miley 23, T. Antone 8, C. Reed 2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - K. Kim 83-55, J. Gant 17-10, A. Miller 6-2, G. Gallegos 12-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Kim 7-3, J. Gant 0-3, A. Miller 2-0, G. Gallegos 2-1
      • Batters Faced - K. Kim 21, J. Gant 4, A. Miller 3, G. Gallegos 4
      • 5TH INNING
        		Bader homered to right center03
      • 3RD INNING
        		Edman singled to left center, Wong and Bader scored02
      • 9TH INNING
        • Shogo Akiyama hit for Matt Davidson
        • S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Akiyama flied out to deep left
        • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Suarez grounded out to shortstop
        • Mark Payton hit for Phillip Ervin
        • M. Payton: Foul, Payton grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • J. Gant Pitching:
        • C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Casali walked
        • Andrew Miller relieved John Gant
        • F. Galvis: Galvis grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Casali out at second
        • K. Farmer: Farmer singled to shallow center
        • J. Votto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Votto walked, Farmer to second
        • Giovanny Gallegos relieved Andrew Miller
        • N. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • T. Antone Pitching:
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
        • T. O'Neill: Strike looking, O'Neill reached on fielder's choice to third, Goldschmidt out at second
        • Cody Reed relieved Tejay Antone
        • M. Carpenter: Ball, Ball, O'Neill to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter walked
        • Y. Molina: Foul, Strike swinging, Molina grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Carpenter out at second
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • John Gant relieved Kwang Hyun Kim
        • E. Suarez: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Suarez flied out to center
        • P. Ervin: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ervin flied out to deep left
        • J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Winker flied out to deep right
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Antone Pitching:
        • H. Bader: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bader struck out looking
        • K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Wong flied out to left
        • T. Edman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Edman lined out to center
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • K. Farmer: Strike looking, Farmer reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • J. Votto: Votto flied out to deep left
        • N. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Ball, Castellanos lined out to center
        • M. Davidson: Strike swinging, Davidson lined out to right
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Tejay Antone relieved Wade Miley
        • Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Molina struck out swinging
        • D. Fowler: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Fowler struck out swinging
        • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Carlson grounded out to first
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • P. Ervin: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ervin grounded out to third
        • J. Winker: Strike looking, Winker doubled to deep left
        • C. Casali: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Casali lined out to third
        • F. Galvis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Galvis struck out looking
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • W. Miley Pitching:
        • H. Bader: Bader homered to right center
        • K. Wong: Strike looking, Wong grounded out to shortstop
        • T. Edman: Edman grounded out to shortstop
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
        • T. O'Neill: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, O'Neill walked, Goldschmidt to second
        • M. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Castellanos grounded out to second
        • M. Davidson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Davidson lined out to shortstop
        • E. Suarez: Ball, Ball, Suarez grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • W. Miley Pitching:
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
        • Y. Molina: Ball, Ball, Foul, Molina grounded out to shortstop
        • D. Fowler: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fowler singled to right center
        • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Carlson struck out on foul tip
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Casali flied out to left
        • F. Galvis: Ball, Galvis flied out to right
        • K. Farmer: Strike looking, Farmer singled to left
        • J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Votto struck out looking
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • W. Miley Pitching:
        • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Carlson grounded out to second
        • H. Bader: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Bader doubled to shallow right
        • K. Wong: Strike looking, Wong singled to shallow left, Bader to third, Wong to second
        • T. Edman: Ball, Foul, Edman singled to left center, Wong and Bader scored
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Goldschmidt walked, Edman to second
        • T. O'Neill: Ball, Strike looking, O'Neill grounded into double play third to first, Edman out at third
        • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Suarez lined out to right
        • P. Ervin: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ervin grounded out to third
        • J. Winker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • W. Miley Pitching:
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Carpenter struck out looking
        • Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Molina singled to left
        • D. Fowler: Ball, Fowler grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Molina out at second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • J. Votto: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Votto grounded out to shortstop
        • N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Castellanos lined out to first
        • M. Davidson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Davidson grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • W. Miley Pitching:
        • K. Wong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Wong lined out to left
        • T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Edman popped out to shortstop
        • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Goldschmidt singled to left
        • T. O'Neill: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, O'Neill reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Goldschmidt out at second
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
      Hide View
      MLB Scores