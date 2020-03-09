The Miami Marlins and the host Washington Nationals will play the finale of a five-game series on Monday night after splitting the first four games.

Both teams are relying on rookies more than usual in this odd coronavirus-affected season.

The Marlins, who had 18 players test positive for COVID-19 last month, have already used a franchise-record 33 pitchers this season, getting there in just 22 games.

Fourteen Marlins players have made their MLB debuts this season. Two of those debuts happened on Sunday as catcher Brian Navaretto went 2-for-3 and reliever Brandon Leibrandt pitched four scoreless innings.

The Marlins are also starting a rookie in right field, Jesus Sanchez, who got his first MLB hit on Sunday and is batting .091 in 11 at-bats.

Two Nationals rookies are also starting in their everyday lineup: second baseman Luis Garcia and third baseman Carter Kieboom.

Garcia, just 20 years old and Washington's No. 2 prospect, made his MLB debut on Aug. 14. He got two hits in that game, and he hasn't stopped since, batting .357 for the season.

Former Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro's season-ending injury opened the way for Garcia, and the results have impressed the Nationals.

"I see a lot of talent in him," Nationals star Juan Soto said of Garcia, who is a natural shortstop. "He makes crazy plays."

Kieboom, who turns 23 next month, is Washington's No. 1 prospect. He made his MLB debut last year and is batting .217 this season. He has played a total of 27 games.

The scheduled pitchers for Monday's game are a pair of young right-handers: Washington's Austin Voth (0-2, 5.00 ERA) and Miami's Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.42).

Neither has a ton of experience. Lopez, 24, has made 35 career starts. Voth, 28, has made 14 career starts.

With Nationals star Stephen Strasburg ruled out for the year last week due to an injury to his right hand, the Nationals rotation is in dire straits, at least beyond its top two of Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin.

Anibal Sanchez, who picked up his first win of the season on Sunday, is the third veteran in the rotation.

Beyond that, however, the Nationals are relying on inexperienced pitchers such as Voth and also rookie Wil Crowe, who took a loss Saturday when he made his MLB debut.

Voth has faced the Marlins just once, and that came last year on Sept. 22. In that contest, Voth allowed just three hits and one run in five innings. His walk rate in that game was high, however, with three free passes.

Lopez, although he is four years younger than Voth, actually has more experience in the majors and has been evolving into a potential Marlins ace.

He has two quality starts in four appearances this year. However, he is 0-2 with an 8.87 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals. In three career starts in Washington, D.C., Lopez is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA.

Injuries could be a factor in Monday's game.

The Marlins are without catcher Francisco Cervelli, who suffered a concussion on Saturday while playing defense as he was jarred by a foul tip.

Jorge Alfaro, who caught 12 innings on Saturday following the injury to Cervelli, is expected to start at catcher on Monday.

Meanwhile, Marlins left fielder Corey Dickerson, who has an eight-game hit streak, may miss Monday's contest due to an injury to his left shoulder.

Dickerson, who has homered in consecutive games, crashed through the netting in left field while chasing a foul ball.

"It says a lot about him," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "The effort we love, and that's what expect from him. It was just unfortunate -- that's the one spot on the netting (where it's open)."

--Field Level Media