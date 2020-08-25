Martinez safe at first on shortstop Valaika throwing error

Strike looking , Strike looking , Renfroe homered to left, Martinez scored

Strike looking , Margot homered to left

Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Strike swinging , Tsutsugo struck out swinging

Brosseau reached on an infield single to shortstop, Zunino to second

