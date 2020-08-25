BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
BAL14-15
100100000272
TB20-11
03000100X470
  • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
  • W: (0-0)L: T. Milone (1-4)S: (0)
  • HR: BAL - R. Nunez (6), TB - H. Renfroe (5), M. Margot (1)
BALOrioles
TBRays
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Mullins CF40000020.261.306.348.654-1.0
A. Santander RF40000030.277.323.639.961-1.5
R. Nunez 1B41211020.291.347.518.8656.0
R. Ruiz 3B40000011.202.284.452.737-0.5
H. Alberto 2B41200000.311.336.462.7983.0
C. Sisco C30100020.283.450.5871.0370.0
a- R. Urias PH10000001.200.200.200.4000.0
R. Mountcastle DH30110121.333.500.5001.0002.0
M. Williams LF40100013.250.250.250.5000.5
P. Valaika SS30000024.221.274.441.715-1.0
HITTERSAB
C. Mullins CF4
A. Santander RF4
R. Nunez 1B4
R. Ruiz 3B4
H. Alberto 2B4
C. Sisco C3
a- R. Urias PH1
R. Mountcastle DH3
M. Williams LF4
P. Valaika SS3
  • a-grounded out for Sisco in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
M. Brosseau 3B50100024.318.380.614.9940.0
Y. Diaz DH40100022.300.426.390.8160.0
B. Lowe 2B30000113.295.393.6571.0510.5
W. Adames SS40100002.293.381.533.9142.0
J. Martinez 1B31000000.239.329.388.7171.0
K. Kiermaier CF10000001.228.322.316.6390.0
H. Renfroe RF42121000.171.247.421.6688.0
M. Margot CF-LF31211110.304.368.420.7899.5
Y. Tsutsugo LF30100020.184.300.368.6680.0
M. Perez C10000001.161.206.161.3670.0
M. Zunino C10000010.133.235.383.6190.5
b- J. Choi PH-1B00010100.203.298.380.6782.0
HITTERSAB
M. Brosseau 3B5
Y. Diaz DH4
B. Lowe 2B3
W. Adames SS4
J. Martinez 1B3
K. Kiermaier CF1
H. Renfroe RF4
M. Margot CF-LF3
Y. Tsutsugo LF3
M. Perez C1
M. Zunino C1
b- J. Choi PH-1B0
  • b-intentionally walked for Choi in the 7th
BATTING
  • HR - R. Nunez (6)
  • RBI - R. Nunez (16), R. Mountcastle
  • 2-Out RBI - R. Nunez
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Williams, P. Valaika 3 (3)
BATTING
  • 2B - W. Adames (11)
  • HR - H. Renfroe (5), M. Margot
  • SF - J. Choi (3)
  • RBI - H. Renfroe 2 (17), M. Margot (6), J. Choi (10)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Brosseau 2 (2), B. Lowe, K. Kiermaier
BASERUNNING
  • SB - M. Margot (3)
FIELDING
  • E - P. Valaika 2 (2)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
T. Milone (L, 1-4)5.14421623.991.265.0
T. Lakins1.01001203.461.542.0
P. Fry0.21000102.451.27-0.5
J. Lopez1.01001008.381.551.0
PITCHERSIP
T. Milone (L, 1-4)5.1
T. Lakins1.0
P. Fry0.2
J. Lopez1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
T. Glasnow7.052211315.141.3629.5
J. Beeks (H, 2)1.12000103.261.291.5
E. Garcia0.20000106.751.507.5
PITCHERSIP
T. Glasnow7.0
J. Beeks (H, 2)1.1
E. Garcia0.2
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - T. Milone 94-57, T. Lakins 21-12, P. Fry 9-7, J. Lopez 14-8
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Milone 6-7, T. Lakins 0-1, P. Fry 1-0, J. Lopez 2-2
  • Batters Faced - T. Milone 24, T. Lakins 5, P. Fry 3, J. Lopez 5
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 96-72, J. Beeks 28-21, E. Garcia 5-3
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 8-1, J. Beeks 2-0, E. Garcia 1-0
  • Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 27, J. Beeks 6, E. Garcia 2
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
  • 6TH INNING
    		Choi hit sacrifice fly to right, Renfroe scored24
  • 4TH INNING
    		Mountcastle singled to right, Alberto scored, Sisco to second23
  • 2ND INNING
    		Margot homered to left13
    		Renfroe homered to left, Martinez scored12
  • 1ST INNING
    		Nunez homered to left10
  • 9TH INNING
    • J. Beeks Pitching:
    • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Alberto singled to center
    • Ramon Urias hit for Chance Sisco
    • R. Urias: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Urias grounded out to third, Alberto to second
    • R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
    • M. Williams: Strike looking, Williams grounded out to first
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Jalen Beeks relieved Tyler Glasnow
    • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Mullins grounded out to shortstop
    • A. Santander: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
    • R. Nunez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Nunez singled to deep center
    • R. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ruiz fouled out to third
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Jorge Lopez relieved Paul Fry
    • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Renfroe flied out to deep center
    • M. Margot: Ball, Margot singled to shallow left
    • M. Perez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Margot stole second, Perez flied out to deep center
    • J. Choi: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choi intentionally walked
    • M. Brosseau: Ball, Strike looking, Brosseau reached on fielder's choice to third, Margot out at third
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Michael Perez catching
    • Manuel Margot in left field
    • Kevin Kiermaier in center field
    • Ji-Man Choi at first base
    • R. Mountcastle: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
    • M. Williams: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
    • P. Valaika: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Valaika struck out looking
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • T. Lakins Pitching:
    • Y. Diaz: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Diaz struck out on foul tip
    • Paul Fry relieved Travis Lakins
    • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
    • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adames doubled to shallow right
    • K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier lined out to left
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • T. Glasnow Pitching:
    • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
    • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Alberto popped out to second
    • C. Sisco: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sisco struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • T. Milone Pitching:
    • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez lined out to center
    • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Renfroe safe at first on shortstop Valaika throwing error
    • Travis Lakins relieved Tommy Milone
    • M. Margot: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Margot walked, Renfroe to second
    • Y. Tsutsugo: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Tsutsugo singled to deep left, Renfroe to third, Margot to second
    • Ji-Man Choi hit for Mike Zunino
    • J. Choi: Ball, Choi hit sacrifice fly to right, Renfroe scored
    • M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Brosseau struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • T. Glasnow Pitching:
    • C. Mullins: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mullins struck out swinging
    • A. Santander: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
    • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • T. Milone Pitching:
    • M. Brosseau: Foul, Foul, Brosseau flied out to deep right
    • Y. Diaz: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Diaz reached on an infield single to pitcher
    • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Lowe flied out to deep center
    • W. Adames: Adames flied out to deep center
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • T. Glasnow Pitching:
    • R. Ruiz: Ruiz grounded out to third
    • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Alberto reached on an infield single to second
    • C. Sisco: Ball, Sisco singled to deep right, Alberto to third
    • R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Mountcastle singled to right, Alberto scored, Sisco to second
    • M. Williams: Ball, Williams grounded out to pitcher, Sisco to third, Mountcastle to second
    • P. Valaika: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Valaika struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • T. Milone Pitching:
    • M. Margot: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Margot struck out swinging
    • Y. Tsutsugo: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Tsutsugo struck out looking
    • M. Zunino: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • T. Glasnow Pitching:
    • C. Mullins: Foul, Mullins grounded out to shortstop
    • A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
    • R. Nunez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • T. Milone Pitching:
    • W. Adames: Ball, Ball, Adames popped out to second
    • J. Martinez: Foul, Ball, Martinez flied out to deep center
    • H. Renfroe: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Renfroe grounded out to second
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • T. Glasnow Pitching:
    • H. Alberto: Ball, Strike swinging, Alberto grounded out to shortstop
    • C. Sisco: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Sisco struck out swinging
    • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mountcastle walked
    • M. Williams: Williams singled to center, Mountcastle to third
    • P. Valaika: Valaika grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
    • T. Milone Pitching:
    • J. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Martinez safe at first on shortstop Valaika throwing error
    • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Renfroe homered to left, Martinez scored
    • M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot homered to left
    • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
    • M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Zunino hit by pitch
    • M. Brosseau: Ball, Brosseau reached on an infield single to shortstop, Zunino to second
    • Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Diaz flied out to right
    • B. Lowe: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe grounded out to first
    • End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • T. Glasnow Pitching:
    • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Mullins struck out looking
    • A. Santander: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Santander flied out to deep left
    • R. Nunez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Nunez homered to left
    • R. Ruiz: Ruiz grounded out to first
    • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Edgar Garcia relieved Jalen Beeks
    • T. Milone Pitching:
    • M. Brosseau: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Brosseau struck out swinging
    • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
    • B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Lowe walked
    • W. Adames: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Adames lined out to left
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
