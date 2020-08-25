BOX SCORE
W: (0-0)L: T. Milone (1-4)S: (0)
HR: BAL - R. Nunez (6), TB - H. Renfroe (5), M. Margot (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Mullins CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|.306
|.348
|.654
|-1.0
|A. Santander RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.277
|.323
|.639
|.961
|-1.5
|R. Nunez 1B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|.347
|.518
|.865
|6.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|.284
|.452
|.737
|-0.5
|H. Alberto 2B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|.336
|.462
|.798
|3.0
|C. Sisco C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|.450
|.587
|1.037
|0.0
|a- R. Urias PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|0.0
|R. Mountcastle DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|M. Williams LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.5
|P. Valaika SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.221
|.274
|.441
|.715
|-1.0
- a-grounded out for Sisco in the 9th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Brosseau 3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.318
|.380
|.614
|.994
|0.0
|Y. Diaz DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.300
|.426
|.390
|.816
|0.0
|B. Lowe 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.295
|.393
|.657
|1.051
|0.5
|W. Adames SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|.381
|.533
|.914
|2.0
|J. Martinez 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|.329
|.388
|.717
|1.0
|K. Kiermaier CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|.322
|.316
|.639
|0.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|.247
|.421
|.668
|8.0
|M. Margot CF-LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|.368
|.420
|.789
|9.5
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|.300
|.368
|.668
|0.0
|M. Perez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|.206
|.161
|.367
|0.0
|M. Zunino C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|.235
|.383
|.619
|0.5
|b- J. Choi PH-1B
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|.298
|.380
|.678
|2.0
- b-intentionally walked for Choi in the 7th
- HR - R. Nunez (6)
- RBI - R. Nunez (16), R. Mountcastle
- 2-Out RBI - R. Nunez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Williams, P. Valaika 3 (3)
- 2B - W. Adames (11)
- HR - H. Renfroe (5), M. Margot
- SF - J. Choi (3)
- RBI - H. Renfroe 2 (17), M. Margot (6), J. Choi (10)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Brosseau 2 (2), B. Lowe, K. Kiermaier
- SB - M. Margot (3)
- E - P. Valaika 2 (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Glasnow
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|1
|5.14
|1.36
|29.5
|J. Beeks (H, 2)
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.26
|1.29
|1.5
|E. Garcia
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|1.50
|7.5
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Milone 94-57, T. Lakins 21-12, P. Fry 9-7, J. Lopez 14-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Milone 6-7, T. Lakins 0-1, P. Fry 1-0, J. Lopez 2-2
- Batters Faced - T. Milone 24, T. Lakins 5, P. Fry 3, J. Lopez 5
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 96-72, J. Beeks 28-21, E. Garcia 5-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 8-1, J. Beeks 2-0, E. Garcia 1-0
- Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 27, J. Beeks 6, E. Garcia 2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Mullins CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|.306
|.348
|.654
|-1.0
|A. Santander RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.277
|.323
|.639
|.961
|-1.5
|R. Nunez 1B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|.347
|.518
|.865
|6.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|.284
|.452
|.737
|-0.5
|H. Alberto 2B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|.336
|.462
|.798
|3.0
|C. Sisco C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|.450
|.587
|1.037
|0.0
|a- R. Urias PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|0.0
|R. Mountcastle DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|M. Williams LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.5
|P. Valaika SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.221
|.274
|.441
|.715
|-1.0
|Total
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|15
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-grounded out for Sisco in the 9th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Brosseau 3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.318
|.380
|.614
|.994
|0.0
|Y. Diaz DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.300
|.426
|.390
|.816
|0.0
|B. Lowe 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.295
|.393
|.657
|1.051
|0.5
|W. Adames SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|.381
|.533
|.914
|2.0
|J. Martinez 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|.329
|.388
|.717
|1.0
|K. Kiermaier CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|.322
|.316
|.639
|0.0
|H. Renfroe RF
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|.247
|.421
|.668
|8.0
|M. Margot CF-LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|.368
|.420
|.789
|9.5
|Y. Tsutsugo LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|.300
|.368
|.668
|0.0
|M. Perez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|.206
|.161
|.367
|0.0
|M. Zunino C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|.235
|.383
|.619
|0.5
|b- J. Choi PH-1B
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|.298
|.380
|.678
|2.0
|Total
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- b-intentionally walked for Choi in the 7th
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Glasnow
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|1
|5.14
|1.36
|29.5
|J. Beeks (H, 2)
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.26
|1.29
|1.5
|E. Garcia
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|1.50
|7.5
|Total
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|15
|1
|-
|-
|-
6TH INNING Choi hit sacrifice fly to right, Renfroe scored 2 4 4TH INNING Mountcastle singled to right, Alberto scored, Sisco to second 2 3 2ND INNING Margot homered to left 1 3 Renfroe homered to left, Martinez scored 1 2 1ST INNING Nunez homered to left 1 0
- J. Beeks Pitching:
- H. Alberto: Strike looking, Alberto singled to center
- Ramon Urias hit for Chance Sisco
- R. Urias: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Urias grounded out to third, Alberto to second
- R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
- M. Williams: Strike looking, Williams grounded out to first
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jalen Beeks relieved Tyler Glasnow
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Mullins grounded out to shortstop
- A. Santander: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- R. Nunez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Nunez singled to deep center
- R. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ruiz fouled out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jorge Lopez relieved Paul Fry
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Renfroe flied out to deep center
- M. Margot: Ball, Margot singled to shallow left
- M. Perez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Margot stole second, Perez flied out to deep center
- J. Choi: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Choi intentionally walked
- M. Brosseau: Ball, Strike looking, Brosseau reached on fielder's choice to third, Margot out at third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Michael Perez catching
- Manuel Margot in left field
- Kevin Kiermaier in center field
- Ji-Man Choi at first base
- R. Mountcastle: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
- M. Williams: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
- P. Valaika: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Valaika struck out looking
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Lakins Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Diaz struck out on foul tip
- Paul Fry relieved Travis Lakins
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adames doubled to shallow right
- K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier lined out to left
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ruiz struck out swinging
- H. Alberto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Alberto popped out to second
- C. Sisco: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sisco struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- T. Milone Pitching:
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Martinez lined out to center
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Renfroe safe at first on shortstop Valaika throwing error
- Travis Lakins relieved Tommy Milone
- M. Margot: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Margot walked, Renfroe to second
- Y. Tsutsugo: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Tsutsugo singled to deep left, Renfroe to third, Margot to second
- Ji-Man Choi hit for Mike Zunino
- J. Choi: Ball, Choi hit sacrifice fly to right, Renfroe scored
- M. Brosseau: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Brosseau struck out on foul tip
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mullins struck out swinging
- A. Santander: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- R. Nunez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- R. Ruiz: Ruiz grounded out to third
- H. Alberto: Strike looking, Alberto reached on an infield single to second
- C. Sisco: Ball, Sisco singled to deep right, Alberto to third
- R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Mountcastle singled to right, Alberto scored, Sisco to second
- M. Williams: Ball, Williams grounded out to pitcher, Sisco to third, Mountcastle to second
- P. Valaika: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Valaika struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Milone Pitching:
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Margot struck out swinging
- Y. Tsutsugo: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Tsutsugo struck out looking
- M. Zunino: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Foul, Mullins grounded out to shortstop
- A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- R. Nunez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- H. Alberto: Ball, Strike swinging, Alberto grounded out to shortstop
- C. Sisco: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Sisco struck out swinging
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mountcastle walked
- M. Williams: Williams singled to center, Mountcastle to third
- P. Valaika: Valaika grounded out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- T. Milone Pitching:
- J. Martinez: Strike looking, Ball, Martinez safe at first on shortstop Valaika throwing error
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Renfroe homered to left, Martinez scored
- M. Margot: Strike looking, Margot homered to left
- Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
- M. Zunino: Ball, Ball, Zunino hit by pitch
- M. Brosseau: Ball, Brosseau reached on an infield single to shortstop, Zunino to second
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Diaz flied out to right
- B. Lowe: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe grounded out to first
- End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Mullins struck out looking
- A. Santander: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Santander flied out to deep left
- R. Nunez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Nunez homered to left
- R. Ruiz: Ruiz grounded out to first
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Edgar Garcia relieved Jalen Beeks
- T. Milone Pitching:
- M. Brosseau: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Brosseau struck out swinging
- Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Diaz struck out looking
- B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Lowe walked
- W. Adames: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Adames lined out to left
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)