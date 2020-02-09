The San Francisco Giants' seven-game winning streak ended with a thud Thursday, as the rival Los Angeles Dodgers swept the host Giants in a doubleheader that took place because both teams agreed not to play Wednesday to call more attention to civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Giants hit the road to open a three-game series with the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. Arizona has lost eight straight games and is scheduled to play its first game since Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks were scheduled to play a Thursday afternoon game against the Colorado Rockies, but both teams decided not to play. The Diamondbacks decided they wanted to send a message to call attention to racial inequities.

Diamondbacks players Archie Bradley and Jon Jay said players will donate their game checks from Thursday's scheduled game, which will be made up next month, to an organization that fights racism

"What better to put our money where our mouth is, and make an actual impact with the platform that we've been given," Bradley said. "Ultimately, sports are not bigger than what's going on."

The players also decided they will wear black jerseys for all three games of the series with the Giants.

"I'm glad that there was enough awareness in the room that they wanted to do something that was going to show their support for this ongoing situation," manager Torey Lovullo said.

During its recent winning streak, San Francisco came away with a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks at Oracle Park last weekend. The Giants won't face former teammate Madison Bumgarner, now a Diamondback, as the three pitchers Arizona manager Torey Lovullo named as starters for the weekend series don't include the former World Series MVP and three-time World Series champion.

The Giants' Brandon Belt is hitting .529 (18-for-34) with eight runs, four doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs and four walks over his last 11 games.

Manager Gabe Kapler was asked after Thursday's games if the Giants lost any momentum garnered from their winning streak by a day of not playing, then losing a doubleheader.

"I believe that momentum is an important thing, but I also think that being able to adjust and adapt is real important as well," Kapler said.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (1-1, 3.45 ERA) is set to face the Diamondbacks for the second time in less than a week. Last Saturday, he tossed his first career complete game in a 5-1 win, allowing an unearned run on three hits.

Anderson is 3-1 with a 5.32 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against the Diamondbacks.

After a day of reflection, the Diamondbacks turn back to Thursday's scheduled starter, right-hander Zac Gallen.

Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA) can set a major league record by allowing three or fewer earned runs in his first 22 big league starts. In his last start, he tied the mark of 21 that previously belonged only to former Boston Red Sox pitcher Aaron Sele. He started once against the Giants, allowing one run and three hits in six innings but got a no-decision.

In eight home starts at Chase Field in his career, Gallen is 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA, .187 opponent batting average and 56 strikeouts. Arizona is 7-1 in those games.

