Starlin Castro Wrist 09-27-2020 Out for the season

Stephen Strasburg Hand 02-28-2021 Out for the season

Sam Freeman Elbow 09-30-2020 Out for the season

Adrian Sanchez Achilles 06-30-2021 Out for the season

Roenis Elias Forearm 09-14-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15