123456789RHE
DET17-16
00220204212140
MIL16-19
000001000191
  • Miller ParkMilwaukee, Wis.
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: DET - G. Greiner (2), C. Stewart (3), V. Reyes (3), MIL - C. Yelich (9)
DETTigers
MILBrewers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
V. Reyes RF-CF62451000.303.333.477.81015.0
J. Schoop 2B31210100.311.358.533.8916.0
M. Cabrera DH50100016.240.324.380.7040.5
J. Candelario 1B40120100.297.345.514.8584.0
N. Goodrum SS50000015.186.264.381.644-0.5
J. Jones CF21000120.268.333.515.8494.0
T. Demeritte PR-RF12100000.214.267.286.5523.0
C. Stewart LF31211001.185.250.369.6197.0
J. Bonifacio PR-LF11000001.190.261.333.5942.0
G. Greiner C52121024.118.211.353.5637.0
W. Castro 3B52210023.325.333.575.9087.0
HITTERSAB
V. Reyes RF-CF6
J. Schoop 2B3
M. Cabrera DH5
J. Candelario 1B4
N. Goodrum SS5
J. Jones CF2
T. Demeritte PR-RF1
C. Stewart LF3
J. Bonifacio PR-LF1
G. Greiner C5
W. Castro 3B5
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Gamel RF20100210.238.312.429.7402.5
    M. Mathias RF10000001.303.303.394.6970.0
    C. Yelich DH41211021.207.324.488.8126.0
    L. Urias SS00000100.250.328.317.6451.0
    K. Hiura 2B40100124.230.309.422.7311.0
    J. Smoak 1B40100025.191.256.391.6470.0
    b- J. Nottingham PH10000012.143.250.571.821-0.5
    A. Garcia CF30100022.226.317.340.6560.0
    a- T. Taylor PH-CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    O. Narvaez C30100110.173.287.307.5941.5
    E. Sogard 3B40000014.176.278.235.514-0.5
    O. Arcia SS-P40100004.261.337.375.7121.0
    J. Peterson LF40100021.182.471.182.6520.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Gamel RF2
    M. Mathias RF1
    C. Yelich DH4
    L. Urias SS0
    K. Hiura 2B4
    J. Smoak 1B4
    b- J. Nottingham PH1
    A. Garcia CF3
    a- T. Taylor PH-CF1
    O. Narvaez C3
    E. Sogard 3B4
    O. Arcia SS-P4
    J. Peterson LF4
    • a-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th
    • b-struck out for Smoak in the 9th
    BATTING
    • 2B - V. Reyes (6), W. Castro (2)
    • 3B - W. Castro
    • HR - V. Reyes (3), C. Stewart (3), G. Greiner (2)
    • RBI - V. Reyes 5 (11), J. Schoop (20), J. Candelario 2 (17), C. Stewart (8), G. Greiner 2 (6), W. Castro (6)
    • 2-Out RBI - V. Reyes 5 (5), J. Schoop, J. Candelario 2 (2), W. Castro
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Cabrera, N. Goodrum 3 (3)
    BATTING
    • HR - C. Yelich (9)
    • RBI - C. Yelich (17)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Smoak, J. Nottingham, A. Garcia, O. Arcia 2 (2)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - J. Jones
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - C. Stewart (3)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Sogard-Hiura-Smoak)
    • E - O. Narvaez (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Fulmer3.03002607.271.907.0
    D. Norris2.14110512.601.1011.5
    B. Garcia (H, 3)0.20000001.981.172.0
    J. Cisnero1.01001201.450.912.0
    K. Funkhouser1.00001006.751.802.0
    R. Garcia1.01001105.401.351.5
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Fulmer3.0
    D. Norris2.1
    B. Garcia (H, 3)0.2
    J. Cisnero1.0
    K. Funkhouser1.0
    R. Garcia1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Lindblom5.06443416.461.53-2.0
    J. Topa2.02220219.001.003.0
    P. Bickford1.044402036.004.00-6.0
    O. Arcia1.022200118.002.00-1.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Lindblom5.0
    J. Topa2.0
    P. Bickford1.0
    O. Arcia1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Fulmer 65-35, D. Norris 61-41, B. Garcia 10-7, J. Cisnero 20-10, K. Funkhouser 16-8, R. Garcia 14-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Fulmer 3-0, D. Norris 2-0, B. Garcia 0-1, K. Funkhouser 2-0, R. Garcia 1-1
    • Batters Faced - M. Fulmer 13, D. Norris 11, B. Garcia 2, J. Cisnero 5, K. Funkhouser 4, R. Garcia 5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Lindblom 101-60, J. Topa 31-23, P. Bickford 33-23, O. Arcia 10-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lindblom 3-5, J. Topa 4-2, P. Bickford 0-1, O. Arcia 0-3
    • Batters Faced - J. Lindblom 24, J. Topa 8, P. Bickford 9, O. Arcia 5
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    DET17-16
    		00220204212140
    MIL16-19
    		000001000191
    • Miller ParkMilwaukee, Wis.
      • 9TH INNING
        		Greiner homered to center, Demeritte scored121
      • 8TH INNING
        		Candelario singled to center, Schoop scored, Cabrera to second101
        		Schoop singled to left, Reyes scored91
        		Reyes doubled to left, Bonifacio and Demeritte scored81
      • 6TH INNING
        		Yelich homered to right61
        		Reyes homered to right center, Greiner scored60
      • 4TH INNING
        		Reyes singled to right, Castro scored40
        		Castro tripled to deep right, Jones scored30
      • 3RD INNING
        		Candelario walked, Castro scored, Reyes to third, Schoop to second20
        		Stewart homered to right10
      • 9TH INNING
        • Mark Mathias in right field
        • Luis Urias at shortstop
        • Tyrone Taylor in center field
        • Orlando Arcia pitching
        • T. Demeritte: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Demeritte singled to right
        • J. Bonifacio: Bonifacio lined out to center
        • G. Greiner: Greiner homered to center, Demeritte scored
        • W. Castro: Strike looking, Castro flied out to left
        • V. Reyes: Foul, Reyes flied out to left
        • Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Rony Garcia relieved Kyle Funkhouser
        • J. Peterson: Strike looking, Peterson reached on an infield single to third
        • M. Mathias: Mathias flied out to deep right
        • L. Urias: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urias walked, Peterson to second
        • K. Hiura: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Hiura fouled out to right
        • Jacob Nottingham hit for Justin Smoak
        • J. Nottingham: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Nottingham struck out looking
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Phil Bickford relieved Justin Topa
        • J. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Jones hit by pitch
        • Travis Demeritte ran for JaCoby Jones
        • J. Bonifacio: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Bonifacio hit by pitch, Demeritte to second
        • G. Greiner: Ball, Demeritte to third, Bonifacio to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Greiner struck out swinging
        • W. Castro: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • V. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Reyes doubled to left, Bonifacio and Demeritte scored
        • J. Schoop: Ball, Foul, Schoop singled to left, Reyes scored
        • M. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Cabrera singled to center, Schoop to second
        • J. Candelario: Foul, Candelario singled to center, Schoop scored, Cabrera to second
        • N. Goodrum: Strike looking, Goodrum flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Tyrone Taylor hit for Avisail Garcia
        • Victor Reyes in center field
        • Travis Demeritte in right field
        • Kyle Funkhouser relieved Jose Cisnero
        • T. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Taylor grounded out to pitcher
        • O. Narvaez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Narvaez walked
        • E. Sogard: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Sogard reached on fielder's choice to right, Narvaez out at second
        • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Arcia lined out to left
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • J. Topa Pitching:
        • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera flied out to right
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Foul, Candelario grounded out to first
        • N. Goodrum: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Goodrum struck out on foul tip
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Jose Cisnero relieved Bryan Garcia
        • J. Peterson: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Peterson struck out swinging
        • B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gamel walked
        • C. Yelich: Yelich singled to shallow center, Gamel to second
        • K. Hiura: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
        • J. Smoak: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Smoak lined out to right
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Justin Topa relieved Josh Lindblom
        • C. Stewart: Ball, Foul, Stewart singled to left
        • Jorge Bonifacio ran for Christin Stewart
        • G. Greiner: Strike looking, Ball, Greiner reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bonifacio out at second
        • W. Castro: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • V. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Reyes homered to right center, Greiner scored
        • J. Schoop: Strike looking, Schoop grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Jorge Bonifacio in left field
        • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Yelich homered to right
        • K. Hiura: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
        • J. Smoak: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Smoak singled to deep left
        • A. Garcia: Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia singled to center, Smoak to second
        • O. Narvaez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Narvaez singled to center, Smoak to third, Garcia to second
        • Bryan Garcia relieved Daniel Norris
        • E. Sogard: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Sogard fouled out to third
        • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Arcia flied out to center
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • J. Candelario: Candelario lined out to shortstop
        • N. Goodrum: Strike looking, Ball, Goodrum lined out to left
        • J. Jones: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Norris Pitching:
        • O. Arcia: Ball, Strike looking, Arcia grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Peterson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Peterson struck out looking
        • B. Gamel: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • J. Jones: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Jones walked
        • C. Stewart: Strike looking, Jones stole second, Jones to third on catcher Narvaez throwing error, Foul, Ball, Stewart popped out to shortstop
        • G. Greiner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Greiner struck out looking
        • W. Castro: Foul, Castro tripled to deep right, Jones scored
        • V. Reyes: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes singled to right, Castro scored
        • J. Schoop: Foul, Foul, Foul, Schoop singled to right center, Reyes to third
        • M. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Cabrera reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Schoop out at second
        • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Daniel Norris relieved Michael Fulmer
        • A. Garcia: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
        • O. Narvaez: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Narvaez struck out looking
        • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Sogard grounded out to pitcher
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Stewart homered to right
        • G. Greiner: Strike looking, Greiner flied out to left
        • W. Castro: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Castro doubled to shallow right
        • V. Reyes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Reyes singled to right, Castro to third
        • J. Schoop: Ball, Schoop hit by pitch, Reyes to second
        • M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Candelario walked, Castro scored, Reyes to third, Schoop to second
        • N. Goodrum: Ball, Foul, Goodrum flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Fulmer Pitching:
        • B. Gamel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Gamel singled to left, Gamel out at second
        • C. Yelich: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
        • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hiura walked
        • J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Smoak struck out swinging
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • J. Candelario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Candelario popped out to third
        • N. Goodrum: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Goodrum flied out to deep left
        • J. Jones: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Fulmer Pitching:
        • O. Narvaez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Narvaez grounded out to third
        • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Sogard struck out swinging
        • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Arcia singled to left
        • J. Peterson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Peterson grounded out to first
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • V. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes flied out to deep left
        • J. Schoop: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schoop walked
        • M. Cabrera: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Cabrera grounded into double play third to second to first, Schoop out at second
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Fulmer Pitching:
        • B. Gamel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gamel walked
        • C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Yelich struck out looking
        • K. Hiura: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Hiura singled to left, Gamel to second
        • J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Smoak struck out looking
        • A. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
