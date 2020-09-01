BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
- HR: DET - G. Greiner (2), C. Stewart (3), V. Reyes (3), MIL - C. Yelich (9)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|V. Reyes RF-CF
|6
|2
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|.333
|.477
|.810
|15.0
|J. Schoop 2B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|.358
|.533
|.891
|6.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.240
|.324
|.380
|.704
|0.5
|J. Candelario 1B
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|.345
|.514
|.858
|4.0
|N. Goodrum SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.186
|.264
|.381
|.644
|-0.5
|J. Jones CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.268
|.333
|.515
|.849
|4.0
|T. Demeritte PR-RF
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|.267
|.286
|.552
|3.0
|C. Stewart LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|.250
|.369
|.619
|7.0
|J. Bonifacio PR-LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|.261
|.333
|.594
|2.0
|G. Greiner C
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|.118
|.211
|.353
|.563
|7.0
|W. Castro 3B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.325
|.333
|.575
|.908
|7.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|V. Reyes RF-CF
|6
|J. Schoop 2B
|3
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|J. Candelario 1B
|4
|N. Goodrum SS
|5
|J. Jones CF
|2
|T. Demeritte PR-RF
|1
|C. Stewart LF
|3
|J. Bonifacio PR-LF
|1
|G. Greiner C
|5
|W. Castro 3B
|5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.238
|.312
|.429
|.740
|2.5
|M. Mathias RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|.303
|.394
|.697
|0.0
|C. Yelich DH
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|.324
|.488
|.812
|6.0
|L. Urias SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|.328
|.317
|.645
|1.0
|K. Hiura 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|.230
|.309
|.422
|.731
|1.0
|J. Smoak 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.191
|.256
|.391
|.647
|0.0
|b- J. Nottingham PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.250
|.571
|.821
|-0.5
|A. Garcia CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|.317
|.340
|.656
|0.0
|a- T. Taylor PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|O. Narvaez C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.173
|.287
|.307
|.594
|1.5
|E. Sogard 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.176
|.278
|.235
|.514
|-0.5
|O. Arcia SS-P
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.261
|.337
|.375
|.712
|1.0
|J. Peterson LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|.471
|.182
|.652
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|M. Mathias RF
|1
|C. Yelich DH
|4
|L. Urias SS
|0
|K. Hiura 2B
|4
|J. Smoak 1B
|4
|b- J. Nottingham PH
|1
|A. Garcia CF
|3
|a- T. Taylor PH-CF
|1
|O. Narvaez C
|3
|E. Sogard 3B
|4
|O. Arcia SS-P
|4
|J. Peterson LF
|4
- a-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th
- b-struck out for Smoak in the 9th
- 2B - V. Reyes (6), W. Castro (2)
- 3B - W. Castro
- HR - V. Reyes (3), C. Stewart (3), G. Greiner (2)
- RBI - V. Reyes 5 (11), J. Schoop (20), J. Candelario 2 (17), C. Stewart (8), G. Greiner 2 (6), W. Castro (6)
- 2-Out RBI - V. Reyes 5 (5), J. Schoop, J. Candelario 2 (2), W. Castro
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Cabrera, N. Goodrum 3 (3)
- HR - C. Yelich (9)
- RBI - C. Yelich (17)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Smoak, J. Nottingham, A. Garcia, O. Arcia 2 (2)
- SB - J. Jones
- Outfield Assist - C. Stewart (3)
- DP - (Sogard-Hiura-Smoak)
- E - O. Narvaez (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Fulmer
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|7.27
|1.90
|7.0
|D. Norris
|2.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2.60
|1.10
|11.5
|B. Garcia (H, 3)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.98
|1.17
|2.0
|J. Cisnero
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.45
|0.91
|2.0
|K. Funkhouser
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.80
|2.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5.40
|1.35
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Fulmer
|3.0
|D. Norris
|2.1
|B. Garcia (H, 3)
|0.2
|J. Cisnero
|1.0
|K. Funkhouser
|1.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lindblom
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|6.46
|1.53
|-2.0
|J. Topa
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9.00
|1.00
|3.0
|P. Bickford
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|36.00
|4.00
|-6.0
|O. Arcia
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18.00
|2.00
|-1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Lindblom
|5.0
|J. Topa
|2.0
|P. Bickford
|1.0
|O. Arcia
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Fulmer 65-35, D. Norris 61-41, B. Garcia 10-7, J. Cisnero 20-10, K. Funkhouser 16-8, R. Garcia 14-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Fulmer 3-0, D. Norris 2-0, B. Garcia 0-1, K. Funkhouser 2-0, R. Garcia 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Fulmer 13, D. Norris 11, B. Garcia 2, J. Cisnero 5, K. Funkhouser 4, R. Garcia 5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lindblom 101-60, J. Topa 31-23, P. Bickford 33-23, O. Arcia 10-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lindblom 3-5, J. Topa 4-2, P. Bickford 0-1, O. Arcia 0-3
- Batters Faced - J. Lindblom 24, J. Topa 8, P. Bickford 9, O. Arcia 5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|V. Reyes RF-CF
|6
|2
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|.333
|.477
|.810
|15.0
|J. Schoop 2B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|.358
|.533
|.891
|6.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.240
|.324
|.380
|.704
|0.5
|J. Candelario 1B
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|.345
|.514
|.858
|4.0
|N. Goodrum SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.186
|.264
|.381
|.644
|-0.5
|J. Jones CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.268
|.333
|.515
|.849
|4.0
|T. Demeritte PR-RF
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|.267
|.286
|.552
|3.0
|C. Stewart LF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|.250
|.369
|.619
|7.0
|J. Bonifacio PR-LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|.261
|.333
|.594
|2.0
|G. Greiner C
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|.118
|.211
|.353
|.563
|7.0
|W. Castro 3B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.325
|.333
|.575
|.908
|7.0
|Total
|40
|12
|14
|12
|3
|3
|8
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|V. Reyes RF-CF
|6
|J. Schoop 2B
|3
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|J. Candelario 1B
|4
|N. Goodrum SS
|5
|J. Jones CF
|2
|T. Demeritte PR-RF
|1
|C. Stewart LF
|3
|J. Bonifacio PR-LF
|1
|G. Greiner C
|5
|W. Castro 3B
|5
|Total
|40
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.238
|.312
|.429
|.740
|2.5
|M. Mathias RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|.303
|.394
|.697
|0.0
|C. Yelich DH
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|.324
|.488
|.812
|6.0
|L. Urias SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|.328
|.317
|.645
|1.0
|K. Hiura 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|.230
|.309
|.422
|.731
|1.0
|J. Smoak 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.191
|.256
|.391
|.647
|0.0
|b- J. Nottingham PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.250
|.571
|.821
|-0.5
|A. Garcia CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|.317
|.340
|.656
|0.0
|a- T. Taylor PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|O. Narvaez C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.173
|.287
|.307
|.594
|1.5
|E. Sogard 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.176
|.278
|.235
|.514
|-0.5
|O. Arcia SS-P
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.261
|.337
|.375
|.712
|1.0
|J. Peterson LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|.471
|.182
|.652
|0.0
|Total
|35
|1
|9
|1
|1
|5
|14
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|M. Mathias RF
|1
|C. Yelich DH
|4
|L. Urias SS
|0
|K. Hiura 2B
|4
|J. Smoak 1B
|4
|b- J. Nottingham PH
|1
|A. Garcia CF
|3
|a- T. Taylor PH-CF
|1
|O. Narvaez C
|3
|E. Sogard 3B
|4
|O. Arcia SS-P
|4
|J. Peterson LF
|4
|Total
|35
- a-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th
- b-struck out for Smoak in the 9th
- 2B - V. Reyes (6), W. Castro (2)
- 3B - W. Castro
- HR - V. Reyes (3), C. Stewart (3), G. Greiner (2)
- RBI - V. Reyes 5 (11), J. Schoop (20), J. Candelario 2 (17), C. Stewart (8), G. Greiner 2 (6), W. Castro (6)
- 2-Out RBI - V. Reyes 5 (5), J. Schoop, J. Candelario 2 (2), W. Castro
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Cabrera, N. Goodrum 3 (3)
- HR - C. Yelich (9)
- RBI - C. Yelich (17)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Smoak, J. Nottingham, A. Garcia, O. Arcia 2 (2)
- SB - J. Jones
- Outfield Assist - C. Stewart (3)
- DP - (Sogard-Hiura-Smoak)
- E - O. Narvaez (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Fulmer
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|7.27
|1.90
|7.0
|D. Norris
|2.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2.60
|1.10
|11.5
|B. Garcia (H, 3)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.98
|1.17
|2.0
|J. Cisnero
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.45
|0.91
|2.0
|K. Funkhouser
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.80
|2.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5.40
|1.35
|1.5
|Total
|9.0
|9
|1
|1
|5
|14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Fulmer
|3.0
|D. Norris
|2.1
|B. Garcia (H, 3)
|0.2
|J. Cisnero
|1.0
|K. Funkhouser
|1.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lindblom
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|6.46
|1.53
|-2.0
|J. Topa
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9.00
|1.00
|3.0
|P. Bickford
|1.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|36.00
|4.00
|-6.0
|O. Arcia
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18.00
|2.00
|-1.0
|Total
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Lindblom
|5.0
|J. Topa
|2.0
|P. Bickford
|1.0
|O. Arcia
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Fulmer 65-35, D. Norris 61-41, B. Garcia 10-7, J. Cisnero 20-10, K. Funkhouser 16-8, R. Garcia 14-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Fulmer 3-0, D. Norris 2-0, B. Garcia 0-1, K. Funkhouser 2-0, R. Garcia 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Fulmer 13, D. Norris 11, B. Garcia 2, J. Cisnero 5, K. Funkhouser 4, R. Garcia 5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lindblom 101-60, J. Topa 31-23, P. Bickford 33-23, O. Arcia 10-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lindblom 3-5, J. Topa 4-2, P. Bickford 0-1, O. Arcia 0-3
- Batters Faced - J. Lindblom 24, J. Topa 8, P. Bickford 9, O. Arcia 5
9TH INNING Greiner homered to center, Demeritte scored 12 1 8TH INNING Candelario singled to center, Schoop scored, Cabrera to second 10 1 Schoop singled to left, Reyes scored 9 1 Reyes doubled to left, Bonifacio and Demeritte scored 8 1 6TH INNING Yelich homered to right 6 1 Reyes homered to right center, Greiner scored 6 0 4TH INNING Reyes singled to right, Castro scored 4 0 Castro tripled to deep right, Jones scored 3 0 3RD INNING Candelario walked, Castro scored, Reyes to third, Schoop to second 2 0 Stewart homered to right 1 0
- Mark Mathias in right field
- Luis Urias at shortstop
- Tyrone Taylor in center field
- Orlando Arcia pitching
- T. Demeritte: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Demeritte singled to right
- J. Bonifacio: Bonifacio lined out to center
- G. Greiner: Greiner homered to center, Demeritte scored
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Castro flied out to left
- V. Reyes: Foul, Reyes flied out to left
- Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Rony Garcia relieved Kyle Funkhouser
- J. Peterson: Strike looking, Peterson reached on an infield single to third
- M. Mathias: Mathias flied out to deep right
- L. Urias: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urias walked, Peterson to second
- K. Hiura: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Hiura fouled out to right
- Jacob Nottingham hit for Justin Smoak
- J. Nottingham: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Nottingham struck out looking
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Phil Bickford relieved Justin Topa
- J. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Jones hit by pitch
- Travis Demeritte ran for JaCoby Jones
- J. Bonifacio: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Bonifacio hit by pitch, Demeritte to second
- G. Greiner: Ball, Demeritte to third, Bonifacio to second on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Greiner struck out swinging
- W. Castro: Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- V. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Reyes doubled to left, Bonifacio and Demeritte scored
- J. Schoop: Ball, Foul, Schoop singled to left, Reyes scored
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Cabrera singled to center, Schoop to second
- J. Candelario: Foul, Candelario singled to center, Schoop scored, Cabrera to second
- N. Goodrum: Strike looking, Goodrum flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tyrone Taylor hit for Avisail Garcia
- Victor Reyes in center field
- Travis Demeritte in right field
- Kyle Funkhouser relieved Jose Cisnero
- T. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Taylor grounded out to pitcher
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Narvaez walked
- E. Sogard: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Sogard reached on fielder's choice to right, Narvaez out at second
- O. Arcia: Strike looking, Arcia lined out to left
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Cisnero relieved Bryan Garcia
- J. Peterson: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Peterson struck out swinging
- B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gamel walked
- C. Yelich: Yelich singled to shallow center, Gamel to second
- K. Hiura: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
- J. Smoak: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Smoak lined out to right
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Justin Topa relieved Josh Lindblom
- C. Stewart: Ball, Foul, Stewart singled to left
- Jorge Bonifacio ran for Christin Stewart
- G. Greiner: Strike looking, Ball, Greiner reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bonifacio out at second
- W. Castro: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- V. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Reyes homered to right center, Greiner scored
- J. Schoop: Strike looking, Schoop grounded out to second
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jorge Bonifacio in left field
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Yelich homered to right
- K. Hiura: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
- J. Smoak: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Smoak singled to deep left
- A. Garcia: Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia singled to center, Smoak to second
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Narvaez singled to center, Smoak to third, Garcia to second
- Bryan Garcia relieved Daniel Norris
- E. Sogard: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Sogard fouled out to third
- O. Arcia: Strike looking, Arcia flied out to center
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Norris Pitching:
- O. Arcia: Ball, Strike looking, Arcia grounded out to shortstop
- J. Peterson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Peterson struck out looking
- B. Gamel: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- J. Jones: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Jones walked
- C. Stewart: Strike looking, Jones stole second, Jones to third on catcher Narvaez throwing error, Foul, Ball, Stewart popped out to shortstop
- G. Greiner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Greiner struck out looking
- W. Castro: Foul, Castro tripled to deep right, Jones scored
- V. Reyes: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes singled to right, Castro scored
- J. Schoop: Foul, Foul, Foul, Schoop singled to right center, Reyes to third
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Cabrera reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Schoop out at second
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Daniel Norris relieved Michael Fulmer
- A. Garcia: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- O. Narvaez: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Narvaez struck out looking
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Sogard grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Stewart homered to right
- G. Greiner: Strike looking, Greiner flied out to left
- W. Castro: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Castro doubled to shallow right
- V. Reyes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Reyes singled to right, Castro to third
- J. Schoop: Ball, Schoop hit by pitch, Reyes to second
- M. Cabrera: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
- J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Candelario walked, Castro scored, Reyes to third, Schoop to second
- N. Goodrum: Ball, Foul, Goodrum flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Fulmer Pitching:
- B. Gamel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Gamel singled to left, Gamel out at second
- C. Yelich: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hiura walked
- J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Smoak struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- J. Candelario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Candelario popped out to third
- N. Goodrum: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Goodrum flied out to deep left
- J. Jones: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Jones struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Fulmer Pitching:
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Narvaez grounded out to third
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Sogard struck out swinging
- O. Arcia: Strike looking, Arcia singled to left
- J. Peterson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Peterson grounded out to first
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- V. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes flied out to deep left
- J. Schoop: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schoop walked
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Cabrera grounded into double play third to second to first, Schoop out at second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Fulmer Pitching:
- B. Gamel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gamel walked
- C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Yelich struck out looking
- K. Hiura: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Hiura singled to left, Gamel to second
- J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Smoak struck out looking
- A. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)