9TH INNING Iglesias reached on an infield single to pitcher, Velazquez and Valaika scored, Iglesias to second on Wilson throwing error 9 4 
8TH INNING Conforto singled to shallow left, McNeil scored, Davis to third 9 2 
Marisnick scored, McNeil to third on passed ball 8 2 
McNeil doubled to shallow center, Alonso scored, Marisnick to third 7 2 
Marisnick singled to center, Gimenez scored, Alonso to second 6 2 
7TH INNING Conforto doubled to shallow right, Rosario scored, Davis out at third 5 2 
6TH INNING Alonso homered to left 4 2 
5TH INNING Conforto doubled to deep center, Rosario scored 3 2 
2ND INNING Mullins hit by pitch, Mountcastle scored, Valaika to third, Velazquez to second 2 2 
Mountcastle singled to deep left, Severino scored 2 1 
1ST INNING Conforto homered to left, Davis scored 2 0
D. Herrera 1B Herrera struck out swinging
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. McNeil LF
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.284
|.345
|.373
|.717
|4.0
|J. Davis DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|.390
|.407
|.797
|5.0
|M. Conforto RF
|5
|1
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|.426
|.534
|.960
|15.0
|T. Frazier 3B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.230
|.310
|.363
|.672
|-0.5
|R. Cano 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.408
|.667
|1.074
|2.0
|A. Gimenez PR-2B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|.306
|.373
|.679
|1.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|.327
|.395
|.722
|8.0
|W. Ramos C
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|.306
|.330
|.635
|2.0
|J. Marisnick CF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|4.0
|A. Rosario SS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.210
|.224
|.333
|.558
|4.0
- 2B - J. McNeil (9), M. Conforto 2 (9), R. Cano (7)
- HR - M. Conforto (6), P. Alonso (7)
- RBI - J. McNeil (10), M. Conforto 5 (22), P. Alonso (20), J. Marisnick (2)
- 2-Out RBI - J. McNeil, M. Conforto 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. McNeil, T. Frazier 3 (3)
- 3B - P. Severino
- RBI - C. Mullins (2), R. Mountcastle (6)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Mullins
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Santander 3 (3), D. Herrera
- DP - (Cano-Alonso)
- E - P. Alonso (3), J. Wilson
- Outfield Assist - A. Santander (4)
- DP - (Valaika-Velazquez-Nunez)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Wacha
|3.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|7.20
|1.75
|2.0
|D. Peterson (W, 4-1)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3.03
|1.21
|15.5
|M. Castro
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.78
|1.38
|2.0
|J. Wilson
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6.94
|1.71
|-0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Wacha 69-41, D. Peterson 59-36, M. Castro 11-9, J. Wilson 26-20
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Wacha 5-3, D. Peterson 8-2, M. Castro 1-2, J. Wilson 2-0
- Batters Faced - M. Wacha 15, D. Peterson 15, M. Castro 4, J. Wilson 6
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Means 81-49, T. Lakins 14-10, C. Sulser 25-17, E. Phillips 25-15
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Means 8-7, T. Lakins 2-2, C. Sulser 1-1, E. Phillips 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Means 24, T. Lakins 5, C. Sulser 8, E. Phillips 6
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Brach RP
|1-0
|0
|8.0
|2.25
|7
|2
|2
|5
|6
|1.50
|E. Diaz RP
|1-1
|2
|14.0
|2.57
|13
|4
|2
|8
|30
|1.50
|J. Familia RP
|1-0
|0
|14.2
|4.30
|11
|7
|1
|11
|14
|1.50
|R. Gsellman SP
|0-0
|0
|8.2
|5.19
|12
|5
|2
|2
|8
|1.62
|J. Hughes RP
|1-1
|0
|14.1
|2.51
|9
|4
|1
|8
|12
|1.19
|S. Lugo RP
|1-2
|3
|17.0
|2.12
|12
|4
|2
|4
|23
|0.94
|R. Porcello SP
|1-4
|0
|33.0
|6.00
|44
|22
|2
|8
|27
|1.58
|C. Shreve RP
|1-0
|0
|15.1
|2.35
|8
|4
|2
|5
|20
|0.85
|J. deGrom SP
|2-1
|0
|41.0
|1.76
|28
|8
|3
|9
|58
|0.90
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Wacha 69-41, D. Peterson 59-36, M. Castro 11-9, J. Wilson 26-20
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Wacha 5-3, D. Peterson 8-2, M. Castro 1-2, J. Wilson 2-0
- Batters Faced - M. Wacha 15, D. Peterson 15, M. Castro 4, J. Wilson 6
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Means 81-49, T. Lakins 14-10, C. Sulser 25-17, E. Phillips 25-15
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Means 8-7, T. Lakins 2-2, C. Sulser 1-1, E. Phillips 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Means 24, T. Lakins 5, C. Sulser 8, E. Phillips 6
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|B. Brach RP
|1-0
|0
|8.0
|2.25
|7
|2
|2
|5
|6
|1.50
|E. Diaz RP
|1-1
|2
|14.0
|2.57
|13
|4
|2
|8
|30
|1.50
|J. Familia RP
|1-0
|0
|14.2
|4.30
|11
|7
|1
|11
|14
|1.50
|R. Gsellman SP
|0-0
|0
|8.2
|5.19
|12
|5
|2
|2
|8
|1.62
|J. Hughes RP
|1-1
|0
|14.1
|2.51
|9
|4
|1
|8
|12
|1.19
|S. Lugo RP
|1-2
|3
|17.0
|2.12
|12
|4
|2
|4
|23
|0.94
|R. Porcello SP
|1-4
|0
|33.0
|6.00
|44
|22
|2
|8
|27
|1.58
|C. Shreve RP
|1-0
|0
|15.1
|2.35
|8
|4
|2
|5
|20
|0.85
|J. deGrom SP
|2-1
|0
|41.0
|1.76
|28
|8
|3
|9
|58
|0.90
9TH INNING Iglesias reached on an infield single to pitcher, Velazquez and Valaika scored, Iglesias to second on Wilson throwing error 9 4 8TH INNING Conforto singled to shallow left, McNeil scored, Davis to third 9 2 Marisnick scored, McNeil to third on passed ball 8 2 McNeil doubled to shallow center, Alonso scored, Marisnick to third 7 2 Marisnick singled to center, Gimenez scored, Alonso to second 6 2 7TH INNING Conforto doubled to shallow right, Rosario scored, Davis out at third 5 2 6TH INNING Alonso homered to left 4 2 5TH INNING Conforto doubled to deep center, Rosario scored 3 2 2ND INNING Mullins hit by pitch, Mountcastle scored, Valaika to third, Velazquez to second 2 2 Mountcastle singled to deep left, Severino scored 2 1 1ST INNING Conforto homered to left, Davis scored 2 0
- Justin Wilson relieved Miguel Castro
- P. Valaika: Strike looking, Valaika singled to deep left
- A. Velazquez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Velazquez reached on an infield single to pitcher, Valaika to second
- C. Mullins: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Mullins struck out swinging
- A. Santander: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias reached on an infield single to pitcher, Velazquez and Valaika scored on 1st baseman Alonso throwing error, Iglesias to second on Wilson throwing error
- D. Herrera: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Herrera struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Sulser Pitching:
- R. Cano: Cano doubled to left
- Andres Gimenez ran for Robinson Cano
- P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Alonso walked
- W. Ramos: Foul, Ramos popped out to first
- J. Marisnick: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Marisnick singled to center, Gimenez scored, Alonso to second
- A. Rosario: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Rosario lined out to shortstop
- J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to shallow center, Alonso scored, Marisnick to third
- Evan Phillips relieved Cole Sulser
- J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Marisnick scored, McNeil to third on passed ball, Ball, Davis walked
- M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Conforto singled to shallow left, McNeil scored, Davis to third
- T. Frazier: Ball, Strike swinging, Frazier grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andres Gimenez at second base
- Miguel Castro relieved David Peterson
- D. Herrera: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Herrera flied out to left
- P. Severino: Severino grounded out to shortstop
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Foul, Mountcastle singled to right
- R. Ruiz: Ruiz flied out to left
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Dilson Herrera at first base
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. McNeil: Strike (foul tip), McNeil flied out to left
- J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Davis hit by pitch, Rosario to second
- Cole Sulser relieved Travis Lakins
- M. Conforto: Ball, Conforto doubled to shallow right, Rosario scored, Davis out at third
- T. Frazier: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Frazier popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rosario walked
- J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil popped out to shortstop
- J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Davis flied out to deep right
- M. Conforto: Ball, Conforto doubled to deep center, Rosario scored
- T. Frazier: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Frazier flied out to center
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to pitcher
- R. Nunez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Nunez grounded out to third
- P. Severino: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Severino walked
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Ball, Mountcastle popped out to second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Cano grounded out to second
- P. Alonso: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Alonso flied out to left
- W. Ramos: Ramos singled to right center
- J. Marisnick: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Marisnick grounded out to third
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- David Peterson relieved Michael Wacha
- R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ruiz singled to left
- P. Valaika: Foul, Ball, Ball, Valaika flied out to shallow center
- A. Velazquez: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Velazquez struck out swinging
- C. Mullins: Foul, Mullins singled to shallow left, Ruiz to second
- A. Santander: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Santander grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Wacha Pitching:
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Iglesias singled to center
- R. Nunez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
- P. Severino: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
- R. Mountcastle: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Mountcastle flied out to deep right
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- P. Alonso: Alonso flied out to right
- W. Ramos: Ball, Ball, Ramos singled to shallow left
- J. Marisnick: Foul, Ball, Ball, Marisnick singled to left, Ramos to second
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario lined out to shortstop
- J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil flied out to center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Wacha Pitching:
- R. Nunez: Ball, Nunez grounded out to third
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Severino tripled to deep center
- R. Mountcastle: Foul, Mountcastle singled to deep left, Severino scored
- R. Ruiz: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ruiz flied out to center
- P. Valaika: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Valaika singled to deep right, Mountcastle to second
- A. Velazquez: Ball, Mountcastle to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Velazquez walked, Valaika to second
- C. Mullins: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Mullins hit by pitch, Mountcastle scored, Valaika to third, Velazquez to second
- A. Santander: Ball, Ball, Foul, Santander flied out to shallow right
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McNeil popped out to shortstop
- J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop
- M. Conforto: Conforto homered to left, Davis scored
- T. Frazier: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Frazier struck out looking
- R. Cano: Cano grounded out to second
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. McNeil LF
|97
|28
|9
|0
|.289
|2 J. Davis DH
|110
|29
|12
|4
|.264
|3 M. Conforto RF
|128
|40
|17
|5
|.313
|4 T. Frazier 3B
|108
|26
|7
|2
|.241
|5 R. Cano 2B
|92
|35
|18
|7
|.380
|6 P. Alonso 1B
|125
|26
|19
|6
|.208
|7 W. Ramos C
|92
|21
|8
|2
|.228
|8 J. Marisnick CF
|14
|4
|1
|1
|.286
|9 A. Rosario SS
|102
|21
|10
|3
|.206
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Mullins CF
|60
|16
|1
|1
|.267
|2 A. Santander RF
|144
|40
|32
|11
|.278
|3 J. Iglesias DH
|79
|32
|14
|0
|.405
|4 R. Nunez 1B
|134
|37
|22
|9
|.276
|5 P. Severino C
|97
|30
|21
|5
|.309
|6 R. Mountcastle LF
|37
|12
|5
|2
|.324
|7 R. Ruiz 3B
|96
|18
|16
|6
|.188
|8 P. Valaika 2B
|80
|22
|9
|5
|.275
|9 A. Velazquez SS
|45
|7
|2
|0
|.156
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Rene Rivera
|Elbow
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|09-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 14
|Eduardo Nunez
|Knee
|09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Dellin Betances
|Lat
|09-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 9
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Steven Matz
|Shoulder
|09-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 9
|Tomas Nido
|Illness
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Corey Oswalt
|Biceps
|09-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 16
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Davis
|Kneecap
|09-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 5
|Wade LeBlanc
|Elbow
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Renato Nunez
|Undisclosed
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Hanser Alberto
|Knee
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Kohl Stewart
|Opt Out
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Trey Mancini
|Abdomen
|10-31-2020Out for the season
|Shawn Armstrong
|Back
|09-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 8
|Richie Martin
|Wrist
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Austin Hays
|Ribs
|09-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 11