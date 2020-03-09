GAMETRACKER
  • 9TH INNING
    		Iglesias reached on an infield single to pitcher, Velazquez and Valaika scored, Iglesias to second on Wilson throwing error94
  • 8TH INNING
    		Conforto singled to shallow left, McNeil scored, Davis to third92
    		Marisnick scored, McNeil to third on passed ball82
    		McNeil doubled to shallow center, Alonso scored, Marisnick to third72
    		Marisnick singled to center, Gimenez scored, Alonso to second62
  • 7TH INNING
    		Conforto doubled to shallow right, Rosario scored, Davis out at third52
  • 6TH INNING
    		Alonso homered to left42
  • 5TH INNING
    		Conforto doubled to deep center, Rosario scored32
  • 2ND INNING
    		Mullins hit by pitch, Mountcastle scored, Valaika to third, Velazquez to second22
    		Mountcastle singled to deep left, Severino scored21
  • 1ST INNING
    		Conforto homered to left, Davis scored20
    123456789RHE
    NYM16-21
    		2000111409142
    BAL16-20
    		0200000024100
    • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Md.
    NYMMets
    BALOrioles
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. McNeil LF51110004.284.345.373.7174.0
    J. Davis DH31200101.274.390.407.7975.0
    M. Conforto RF51451001.331.426.534.96015.0
    T. Frazier 3B50000014.230.310.363.672-0.5
    R. Cano 2B40100000.375.408.6671.0742.0
    A. Gimenez PR-2B11000000.254.306.373.6791.0
    P. Alonso 1B42111100.209.327.395.7228.0
    W. Ramos C50200002.237.306.330.6352.0
    J. Marisnick CF41210001.333.333.500.8334.0
    A. Rosario SS32100104.210.224.333.5584.0
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. McNeil (9), M. Conforto 2 (9), R. Cano (7)
        • HR - M. Conforto (6), P. Alonso (7)
        • RBI - J. McNeil (10), M. Conforto 5 (22), P. Alonso (20), J. Marisnick (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - J. McNeil, M. Conforto 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. McNeil, T. Frazier 3 (3)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        M. Wacha3.04221207.201.752.0
        D. Peterson (W, 4-1)4.02002103.031.2115.5
        M. Castro1.01000003.781.382.0
        J. Wilson1.03220306.941.71-0.5
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Means (L, 0-3)5.18441128.101.40-1.5
        T. Lakins1.01110003.451.470.0
        C. Sulser1.14431005.941.50-4.0
        E. Phillips1.11001004.501.802.0
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        R. Chirinos C423520512.119.224.143.367
        L. Guillorme 3B3931670710.410.489.487.977
        B. Hamilton CF22411013.045.083.045.129
        B. Nimmo CF11622291052429.250.400.466.866
        D. Smith LF9614302671125.313.389.6561.046
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        B. Brach RP1-008.02.25722561.50
        E. Diaz RP1-1214.02.5713428301.50
        J. Familia RP1-0014.24.30117111141.50
        R. Gsellman SP0-008.25.191252281.62
        J. Hughes RP1-1014.12.519418121.19
        S. Lugo RP1-2317.02.1212424230.94
        R. Porcello SP1-4033.06.00442228271.58
        C. Shreve RP1-0015.12.358425200.85
        J. deGrom SP2-1041.01.7628839580.90
        123456789RHE
        NYM16-21
        		2000111409142
        BAL16-20
        		0200000024100
        • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Md.
            • 9TH INNING
              		Iglesias reached on an infield single to pitcher, Velazquez and Valaika scored, Iglesias to second on Wilson throwing error94
            • 8TH INNING
              		Conforto singled to shallow left, McNeil scored, Davis to third92
              		Marisnick scored, McNeil to third on passed ball82
              		McNeil doubled to shallow center, Alonso scored, Marisnick to third72
              		Marisnick singled to center, Gimenez scored, Alonso to second62
            • 7TH INNING
              		Conforto doubled to shallow right, Rosario scored, Davis out at third52
            • 6TH INNING
              		Alonso homered to left42
            • 5TH INNING
              		Conforto doubled to deep center, Rosario scored32
            • 2ND INNING
              		Mullins hit by pitch, Mountcastle scored, Valaika to third, Velazquez to second22
              		Mountcastle singled to deep left, Severino scored21
            • 1ST INNING
              		Conforto homered to left, Davis scored20
            • 9TH INNING
              • E. Phillips Pitching:
              • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Gimenez lined out to right
              • P. Alonso: Alonso fouled out to right
              • W. Ramos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ramos grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 2 Errors)
              • Justin Wilson relieved Miguel Castro
              • P. Valaika: Strike looking, Valaika singled to deep left
              • A. Velazquez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Velazquez reached on an infield single to pitcher, Valaika to second
              • C. Mullins: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Mullins struck out swinging
              • A. Santander: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
              • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias reached on an infield single to pitcher, Velazquez and Valaika scored on 1st baseman Alonso throwing error, Iglesias to second on Wilson throwing error
              • D. Herrera: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Herrera struck out swinging
              • End of the 9th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 8TH INNING
              • C. Sulser Pitching:
              • R. Cano: Cano doubled to left
              • Andres Gimenez ran for Robinson Cano
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Alonso walked
              • W. Ramos: Foul, Ramos popped out to first
              • J. Marisnick: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Marisnick singled to center, Gimenez scored, Alonso to second
              • A. Rosario: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Rosario lined out to shortstop
              • J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to shallow center, Alonso scored, Marisnick to third
              • Evan Phillips relieved Cole Sulser
              • J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Marisnick scored, McNeil to third on passed ball, Ball, Davis walked
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Conforto singled to shallow left, McNeil scored, Davis to third
              • T. Frazier: Ball, Strike swinging, Frazier grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 8th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Andres Gimenez at second base
              • Miguel Castro relieved David Peterson
              • D. Herrera: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Herrera flied out to left
              • P. Severino: Severino grounded out to shortstop
              • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Foul, Mountcastle singled to right
              • R. Ruiz: Ruiz flied out to left
              • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • Dilson Herrera at first base
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • J. McNeil: Strike (foul tip), McNeil flied out to left
              • J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Davis hit by pitch, Rosario to second
              • Cole Sulser relieved Travis Lakins
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Conforto doubled to shallow right, Rosario scored, Davis out at third
              • T. Frazier: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Frazier popped out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • D. Peterson Pitching:
              • C. Mullins: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Mullins flied out to deep center
              • A. Santander: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Santander grounded out to second
              • J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Iglesias grounded out to second
              • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • J. Means Pitching:
              • R. Cano: Cano grounded out to second
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Alonso homered to left
              • Travis Lakins relieved John Means
              • W. Ramos: Ramos flied out to deep center
              • J. Marisnick: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Marisnick grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • D. Peterson Pitching:
              • R. Ruiz: Ruiz grounded out to second
              • P. Valaika: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Valaika walked
              • A. Velazquez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Velazquez grounded into double play second to first, Valaika out at second
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • J. Means Pitching:
              • A. Rosario: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rosario walked
              • J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil popped out to shortstop
              • J. Davis: Pickoff attempt, Davis flied out to deep right
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Conforto doubled to deep center, Rosario scored
              • T. Frazier: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Frazier flied out to center
              • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • D. Peterson Pitching:
              • J. Iglesias: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to pitcher
              • R. Nunez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Nunez grounded out to third
              • P. Severino: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Severino walked
              • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Ball, Mountcastle popped out to second
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • J. Means Pitching:
              • R. Cano: Strike looking, Ball, Cano grounded out to second
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Alonso flied out to left
              • W. Ramos: Ramos singled to right center
              • J. Marisnick: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Marisnick grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • David Peterson relieved Michael Wacha
              • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ruiz singled to left
              • P. Valaika: Foul, Ball, Ball, Valaika flied out to shallow center
              • A. Velazquez: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Velazquez struck out swinging
              • C. Mullins: Foul, Mullins singled to shallow left, Ruiz to second
              • A. Santander: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Santander grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • J. Means Pitching:
              • J. Davis: Ball, Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Conforto grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Davis out at second
              • T. Frazier: Ball, Frazier popped out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • M. Wacha Pitching:
              • J. Iglesias: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Iglesias singled to center
              • R. Nunez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
              • P. Severino: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
              • R. Mountcastle: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Mountcastle flied out to deep right
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Means Pitching:
              • P. Alonso: Alonso flied out to right
              • W. Ramos: Ball, Ball, Ramos singled to shallow left
              • J. Marisnick: Foul, Ball, Ball, Marisnick singled to left, Ramos to second
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario lined out to shortstop
              • J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil flied out to center
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • M. Wacha Pitching:
              • R. Nunez: Ball, Nunez grounded out to third
              • P. Severino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Severino tripled to deep center
              • R. Mountcastle: Foul, Mountcastle singled to deep left, Severino scored
              • R. Ruiz: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ruiz flied out to center
              • P. Valaika: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Valaika singled to deep right, Mountcastle to second
              • A. Velazquez: Ball, Mountcastle to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Velazquez walked, Valaika to second
              • C. Mullins: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Mullins hit by pitch, Mountcastle scored, Valaika to third, Velazquez to second
              • A. Santander: Ball, Ball, Foul, Santander flied out to shallow right
              • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Means Pitching:
              • J. McNeil: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McNeil popped out to shortstop
              • J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Davis reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • M. Conforto: Conforto homered to left, Davis scored
              • T. Frazier: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Frazier struck out looking
              • R. Cano: Cano grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • M. Wacha Pitching:
              • C. Mullins: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Mullins grounded out to third
              • A. Santander: Ball, Santander grounded out to second
              • J. Iglesias: Ball, Iglesias lined out to left
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            • Oriole Park at Camden YardsBaltimore, Md.
            TEAM STATS
            16-21
            .250
            AVG
            49
            HR
            181
            R
            5.00
            ERA
            16-20
            .226
            AVG
            48
            HR
            170
            R
            6.78
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            M. WachaR
            1-2
            W-L
            17.0
            IP
            7.41
            ERA
            4.17
            SO/BB
            1.76
            WHIP
            J. MeansL
            0-2
            W-L
            14.2
            IP
            8.59
            ERA
            3.67
            SO/BB
            1.30
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .M. Wacha
            R
            1-2, 17.0 IP, 7.41 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Means
            L
            0-2, 14.2 IP, 8.59 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. McNeil LF972890.289
            2 J. Davis DH11029124.264
            3 M. Conforto RF12840175.313
            4 T. Frazier 3B1082672.241
            5 R. Cano 2B9235187.380
            6 P. Alonso 1B12526196.208
            7 W. Ramos C922182.228
            8 J. Marisnick CF14411.286
            9 A. Rosario SS10221103.206
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 C. Mullins CF601611.267
            2 A. Santander RF144403211.278
            3 J. Iglesias DH7932140.405
            4 R. Nunez 1B13437229.276
            5 P. Severino C9730215.309
            6 R. Mountcastle LF371252.324
            7 R. Ruiz 3B9618166.188
            8 P. Valaika 2B802295.275
            9 A. Velazquez SS45720.156
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Rene RiveraElbow09-30-2020Out for the season
            Jed LowrieKnee09-13-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 14
            Eduardo NunezKnee09-14-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
            Dellin BetancesLat09-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 9
            Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Steven MatzShoulder09-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 9
            Tomas NidoIllness09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Corey OswaltBiceps09-15-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 16
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Chris DavisKneecap09-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 5
            Wade LeBlancElbow01-31-2021Out for the season
            Renato NunezUndisclosed09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Hanser AlbertoKnee09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Kohl StewartOpt Out01-31-2021Out for the season
            Trey ManciniAbdomen10-31-2020Out for the season
            Shawn ArmstrongBack09-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 8
            Richie MartinWrist01-31-2021Out for the season
            Austin HaysRibs09-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 11
            MLB Scores