Madison Bumgarner Back 09-04-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 5

Merrill Kelly Shoulder 01-31-2021 Out for the season

Silvino Bracho Elbow 09-30-2020 Out for the season

Caleb Smith Not Injury Related 09-08-2020 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Jeremy Beasley Shoulder 01-31-2021 Out for the season