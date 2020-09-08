BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
CIN18-24
000000000050
CHC25-18
02100000X340
  • Wrigley FieldChicago, Ill.
  • W: A. Mills (4-3)L: T. Mahle (1-2)S: J. Jeffress (6)
CINReds
CHCCubs
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Votto 1B30000100.224.345.408.7531.0
N. Castellanos RF40000022.236.325.547.873-1.0
J. Winker DH30000110.286.406.588.9940.5
E. Suarez 3B40000021.199.305.489.794-1.0
M. Moustakas 2B30100110.235.340.388.7282.5
A. Aquino LF20000112.222.417.278.6940.5
a- B. Goodwin PH10100000.234.317.432.7501.0
S. Akiyama CF30200101.210.314.267.5813.0
J. Garcia SS30000024.147.171.147.318-1.0
b- F. Galvis PH10000001.202.282.414.6960.0
T. Barnhart C30100001.192.280.356.6372.0
HITTERSAB
J. Votto 1B3
N. Castellanos RF4
J. Winker DH3
E. Suarez 3B4
M. Moustakas 2B3
A. Aquino LF2
a- B. Goodwin PH1
S. Akiyama CF3
J. Garcia SS3
b- F. Galvis PH1
T. Barnhart C3
  • a-singled for Aquino in the 9th
  • b-hit into fielder's choice for Garcia in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
I. Happ CF-LF40000031.295.410.6401.050-1.5
K. Bryant 3B31000031.194.265.312.5770.5
A. Rizzo 1B40000002.211.337.422.7590.0
J. Baez SS30110000.208.247.377.6244.0
K. Schwarber LF21000101.214.325.457.7822.0
B. Hamilton CF00000000.045.083.045.1290.0
W. Contreras C31100000.244.344.407.7512.0
J. Kipnis DH30000032.263.381.475.856-1.5
D. Bote 2B30120010.222.327.433.7604.5
C. Maybin RF30100011.238.284.381.6650.5
HITTERSAB
I. Happ CF-LF4
K. Bryant 3B3
A. Rizzo 1B4
J. Baez SS3
K. Schwarber LF2
B. Hamilton CF0
W. Contreras C3
J. Kipnis DH3
D. Bote 2B3
C. Maybin RF3
    BATTING
    • 2B - M. Moustakas (4), T. Barnhart (3)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Castellanos, A. Aquino, J. Garcia
    BATTING
    • 3B - J. Baez, D. Bote
    • RBI - J. Baez (19), D. Bote 2 (22)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Baez, D. Bote 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber, C. Maybin
    FIELDING
    • DP - 2 (Rizzo-Baez-Mills; Bryant-Bote-Rizzo)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    T. Mahle (L, 1-2)7.043311003.891.0015.0
    R. Stephenson1.000001011.811.503.5
    PITCHERSIP
    T. Mahle (L, 1-2)7.0
    R. Stephenson1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    A. Mills (W, 4-3)6.04003604.741.2124.0
    D. Underwood (H, 1)1.00001105.401.202.5
    R. Tepera (H, 2)1.00001104.761.412.5
    J. Jeffress (S, 6)1.01000101.060.829.5
    PITCHERSIP
    A. Mills (W, 4-3)6.0
    D. Underwood (H, 1)1.0
    R. Tepera (H, 2)1.0
    J. Jeffress (S, 6)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - T. Mahle 109-75, R. Stephenson 11-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Mahle 5-4
    • Batters Faced - T. Mahle 27, R. Stephenson 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - A. Mills 102-61, D. Underwood 15-7, R. Tepera 17-9, J. Jeffress 13-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Mills 4-5, D. Underwood 1-0, J. Jeffress 2-1
    • Batters Faced - A. Mills 24, D. Underwood 3, R. Tepera 4, J. Jeffress 4
      • 3RD INNING
        		Baez tripled to shallow right, Bryant scored03
      • 2ND INNING
        		Bote tripled to deep right, Contreras and Schwarber scored02
      • 9TH INNING
        • Jeremy Jeffress relieved Ryan Tepera
        • M. Moustakas: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Moustakas struck out swinging
        • Brian Goodwin hit for Aristides Aquino
        • B. Goodwin: Ball, Ball, Goodwin reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Akiyama flied out to deep left
        • Freddy Galvis hit for Jose Garcia
        • F. Galvis: Ball, Strike looking, Galvis reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Goodwin out at second
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Ryan Tepera relieved Duane Underwood
        • J. Votto: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Votto lined out to left
        • N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Castellanos struck out looking
        • J. Winker: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Winker walked
        • E. Suarez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Suarez lined out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Robert Stephenson relieved Tyler Mahle
        • I. Happ: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Happ lined out to center
        • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
        • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Rizzo popped out to second
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Ian Happ in left field
        • Billy Hamilton in center field
        • Duane Underwood relieved Alec Mills
        • S. Akiyama: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Akiyama walked
        • J. Garcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
        • T. Barnhart: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Barnhart grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Akiyama out at second
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • J. Kipnis: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
        • D. Bote: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bote flied out to shallow center
        • C. Maybin: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Maybin struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • A. Mills Pitching:
        • J. Winker: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Winker struck out looking
        • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Suarez grounded out to second
        • M. Moustakas: Ball, Moustakas doubled to right center
        • A. Aquino: Ball, Ball, Aquino grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • J. Baez: Baez flied out to deep left
        • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Schwarber grounded out to shortstop
        • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Contreras grounded out to third
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • A. Mills Pitching:
        • S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Strike looking, Akiyama singled to left
        • J. Garcia: Garcia grounded into double play third to second to first, Akiyama out at second
        • T. Barnhart: Foul, Barnhart doubled to deep right
        • J. Votto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Votto walked
        • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • C. Maybin: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Maybin singled to right center
        • I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Happ struck out swinging
        • K. Bryant: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
        • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Rizzo flied out to center
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Contreras popped out to catcher
        • J. Kipnis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
        • D. Bote: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Bote struck out looking
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • A. Mills Pitching:
        • T. Barnhart: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Barnhart flied out to left
        • J. Votto: Ball, Strike swinging, Votto flied out to left
        • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Castellanos flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • I. Happ: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Happ struck out swinging
        • K. Bryant: Ball, Bryant hit by pitch
        • A. Rizzo: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Rizzo flied out to shallow center
        • J. Baez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Baez tripled to shallow right, Bryant scored
        • K. Schwarber: Ball
      • 2ND INNING
        • A. Mills Pitching:
        • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Suarez struck out looking
        • M. Moustakas: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Moustakas lined out to shortstop
        • A. Aquino: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Aquino walked
        • S. Akiyama: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Akiyama singled to left, Aquino to second
        • J. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • J. Baez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Baez grounded out to pitcher
        • K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Schwarber walked
        • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Contreras reached on an infield single to shortstop, Schwarber to second
        • J. Kipnis: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
        • D. Bote: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bote tripled to deep right, Contreras and Schwarber scored
        • C. Maybin: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Maybin grounded out to pitcher
        • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • A. Mills Pitching:
        • J. Votto: Strike looking, Votto flied out to left
        • N. Castellanos: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Castellanos grounded out to third
        • J. Winker: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Winker flied out to left
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Mahle Pitching:
        • I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Happ struck out swinging
        • K. Bryant: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Rizzo popped out to shortstop
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
