BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: A. Mills (4-3)L: T. Mahle (1-2)S: J. Jeffress (6)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|.345
|.408
|.753
|1.0
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.236
|.325
|.547
|.873
|-1.0
|J. Winker DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|.406
|.588
|.994
|0.5
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.199
|.305
|.489
|.794
|-1.0
|M. Moustakas 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|.340
|.388
|.728
|2.5
|A. Aquino LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|.417
|.278
|.694
|0.5
|a- B. Goodwin PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|.317
|.432
|.750
|1.0
|S. Akiyama CF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|.314
|.267
|.581
|3.0
|J. Garcia SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.147
|.171
|.147
|.318
|-1.0
|b- F. Galvis PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|.282
|.414
|.696
|0.0
|T. Barnhart C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|.280
|.356
|.637
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|J. Winker DH
|3
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|M. Moustakas 2B
|3
|A. Aquino LF
|2
|a- B. Goodwin PH
|1
|S. Akiyama CF
|3
|J. Garcia SS
|3
|b- F. Galvis PH
|1
|T. Barnhart C
|3
- a-singled for Aquino in the 9th
- b-hit into fielder's choice for Garcia in the 9th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|I. Happ CF-LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.295
|.410
|.640
|1.050
|-1.5
|K. Bryant 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.194
|.265
|.312
|.577
|0.5
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|.337
|.422
|.759
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.247
|.377
|.624
|4.0
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|.325
|.457
|.782
|2.0
|B. Hamilton CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|.083
|.045
|.129
|0.0
|W. Contreras C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.344
|.407
|.751
|2.0
|J. Kipnis DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.263
|.381
|.475
|.856
|-1.5
|D. Bote 2B
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.327
|.433
|.760
|4.5
|C. Maybin RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|.284
|.381
|.665
|0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|I. Happ CF-LF
|4
|K. Bryant 3B
|3
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|J. Baez SS
|3
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|B. Hamilton CF
|0
|W. Contreras C
|3
|J. Kipnis DH
|3
|D. Bote 2B
|3
|C. Maybin RF
|3
- 2B - M. Moustakas (4), T. Barnhart (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Castellanos, A. Aquino, J. Garcia
- 3B - J. Baez, D. Bote
- RBI - J. Baez (19), D. Bote 2 (22)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Baez, D. Bote 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber, C. Maybin
- DP - 2 (Rizzo-Baez-Mills; Bryant-Bote-Rizzo)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Mahle (L, 1-2)
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|0
|3.89
|1.00
|15.0
|R. Stephenson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11.81
|1.50
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Mahle (L, 1-2)
|7.0
|R. Stephenson
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Mills (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|4.74
|1.21
|24.0
|D. Underwood (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5.40
|1.20
|2.5
|R. Tepera (H, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.76
|1.41
|2.5
|J. Jeffress (S, 6)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.06
|0.82
|9.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Mills (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|D. Underwood (H, 1)
|1.0
|R. Tepera (H, 2)
|1.0
|J. Jeffress (S, 6)
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Mahle 109-75, R. Stephenson 11-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Mahle 5-4
- Batters Faced - T. Mahle 27, R. Stephenson 3
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Mills 102-61, D. Underwood 15-7, R. Tepera 17-9, J. Jeffress 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Mills 4-5, D. Underwood 1-0, J. Jeffress 2-1
- Batters Faced - A. Mills 24, D. Underwood 3, R. Tepera 4, J. Jeffress 4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|.345
|.408
|.753
|1.0
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.236
|.325
|.547
|.873
|-1.0
|J. Winker DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|.406
|.588
|.994
|0.5
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.199
|.305
|.489
|.794
|-1.0
|M. Moustakas 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|.340
|.388
|.728
|2.5
|A. Aquino LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|.417
|.278
|.694
|0.5
|a- B. Goodwin PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|.317
|.432
|.750
|1.0
|S. Akiyama CF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|.314
|.267
|.581
|3.0
|J. Garcia SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.147
|.171
|.147
|.318
|-1.0
|b- F. Galvis PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|.282
|.414
|.696
|0.0
|T. Barnhart C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|.280
|.356
|.637
|2.0
|Total
|30
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|9
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|J. Winker DH
|3
|E. Suarez 3B
|4
|M. Moustakas 2B
|3
|A. Aquino LF
|2
|a- B. Goodwin PH
|1
|S. Akiyama CF
|3
|J. Garcia SS
|3
|b- F. Galvis PH
|1
|T. Barnhart C
|3
|Total
|30
- a-singled for Aquino in the 9th
- b-hit into fielder's choice for Garcia in the 9th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|I. Happ CF-LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.295
|.410
|.640
|1.050
|-1.5
|K. Bryant 3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.194
|.265
|.312
|.577
|0.5
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|.337
|.422
|.759
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.247
|.377
|.624
|4.0
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|.325
|.457
|.782
|2.0
|B. Hamilton CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|.083
|.045
|.129
|0.0
|W. Contreras C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.344
|.407
|.751
|2.0
|J. Kipnis DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.263
|.381
|.475
|.856
|-1.5
|D. Bote 2B
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.327
|.433
|.760
|4.5
|C. Maybin RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|.284
|.381
|.665
|0.5
|Total
|28
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|I. Happ CF-LF
|4
|K. Bryant 3B
|3
|A. Rizzo 1B
|4
|J. Baez SS
|3
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|B. Hamilton CF
|0
|W. Contreras C
|3
|J. Kipnis DH
|3
|D. Bote 2B
|3
|C. Maybin RF
|3
|Total
|28
- 2B - M. Moustakas (4), T. Barnhart (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Castellanos, A. Aquino, J. Garcia
- 3B - J. Baez, D. Bote
- RBI - J. Baez (19), D. Bote 2 (22)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Baez, D. Bote 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber, C. Maybin
- DP - 2 (Rizzo-Baez-Mills; Bryant-Bote-Rizzo)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Mahle (L, 1-2)
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|0
|3.89
|1.00
|15.0
|R. Stephenson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11.81
|1.50
|3.5
|Total
|8.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|11
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Mahle (L, 1-2)
|7.0
|R. Stephenson
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|A. Mills (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|4.74
|1.21
|24.0
|D. Underwood (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5.40
|1.20
|2.5
|R. Tepera (H, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.76
|1.41
|2.5
|J. Jeffress (S, 6)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.06
|0.82
|9.5
|Total
|9.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|A. Mills (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|D. Underwood (H, 1)
|1.0
|R. Tepera (H, 2)
|1.0
|J. Jeffress (S, 6)
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Mahle 109-75, R. Stephenson 11-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Mahle 5-4
- Batters Faced - T. Mahle 27, R. Stephenson 3
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Mills 102-61, D. Underwood 15-7, R. Tepera 17-9, J. Jeffress 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Mills 4-5, D. Underwood 1-0, J. Jeffress 2-1
- Batters Faced - A. Mills 24, D. Underwood 3, R. Tepera 4, J. Jeffress 4
3RD INNING Baez tripled to shallow right, Bryant scored 0 3 2ND INNING Bote tripled to deep right, Contreras and Schwarber scored 0 2
- Jeremy Jeffress relieved Ryan Tepera
- M. Moustakas: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Moustakas struck out swinging
- Brian Goodwin hit for Aristides Aquino
- B. Goodwin: Ball, Ball, Goodwin reached on an infield single to shortstop
- S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Akiyama flied out to deep left
- Freddy Galvis hit for Jose Garcia
- F. Galvis: Ball, Strike looking, Galvis reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Goodwin out at second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Tepera relieved Duane Underwood
- J. Votto: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Votto lined out to left
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Castellanos struck out looking
- J. Winker: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Winker walked
- E. Suarez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Suarez lined out to shortstop
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ian Happ in left field
- Billy Hamilton in center field
- Duane Underwood relieved Alec Mills
- S. Akiyama: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Akiyama walked
- J. Garcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- T. Barnhart: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Barnhart grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Akiyama out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Mills Pitching:
- J. Winker: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Winker struck out looking
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Suarez grounded out to second
- M. Moustakas: Ball, Moustakas doubled to right center
- A. Aquino: Ball, Ball, Aquino grounded out to third
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Mills Pitching:
- S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Strike looking, Akiyama singled to left
- J. Garcia: Garcia grounded into double play third to second to first, Akiyama out at second
- T. Barnhart: Foul, Barnhart doubled to deep right
- J. Votto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Votto walked
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Mahle Pitching:
- C. Maybin: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Maybin singled to right center
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Happ struck out swinging
- K. Bryant: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Rizzo flied out to center
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Mahle Pitching:
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Contreras popped out to catcher
- J. Kipnis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
- D. Bote: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Bote struck out looking
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Mahle Pitching:
- I. Happ: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Happ struck out swinging
- K. Bryant: Ball, Bryant hit by pitch
- A. Rizzo: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Rizzo flied out to shallow center
- J. Baez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Baez tripled to shallow right, Bryant scored
- K. Schwarber: Ball
- A. Mills Pitching:
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Suarez struck out looking
- M. Moustakas: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Moustakas lined out to shortstop
- A. Aquino: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Aquino walked
- S. Akiyama: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Akiyama singled to left, Aquino to second
- J. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Mahle Pitching:
- J. Baez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Baez grounded out to pitcher
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Schwarber walked
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Contreras reached on an infield single to shortstop, Schwarber to second
- J. Kipnis: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kipnis struck out swinging
- D. Bote: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bote tripled to deep right, Contreras and Schwarber scored
- C. Maybin: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Maybin grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Mahle Pitching:
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Happ struck out swinging
- K. Bryant: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Rizzo popped out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)