123456789RHE
LAA17-26
000010000161
TEX14-27
01022101X790
  • Globe Life FieldArlington, Tex.
  • W: L. Lynn (5-2)L: A. Heaney (3-3)S: (0)
  • HR: LAA - J. Walsh (2), TEX - E. Andrus (2)
LAAAngels
TEXRangers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Simmons SS40000012.306.351.347.698-0.5
M. Thaiss 2B40000020.143.200.143.343-1.0
M. Trout CF40200010.301.398.6711.0691.5
A. Rendon 3B20000101.288.427.530.9572.0
S. Ohtani DH40100014.194.296.363.6592.5
J. Upton LF00000000.192.283.374.6572.0
T. Ward PR-LF20200000.222.314.333.6473.0
M. Stassi C40000015.250.333.481.814-0.5
J. Walsh 1B41111023.194.206.452.6575.0
J. Adell RF30000112.188.250.313.5630.5
HITTERSAB
A. Simmons SS4
M. Thaiss 2B4
M. Trout CF4
A. Rendon 3B2
S. Ohtani DH4
J. Upton LF0
T. Ward PR-LF2
M. Stassi C4
J. Walsh 1B4
J. Adell RF3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    L. Taveras CF51100014.220.316.380.6962.5
    I. Kiner-Falefa 3B30110000.302.351.396.7472.0
    N. Solak DH31110001.279.337.381.7183.0
    J. Gallo RF41100031.185.325.408.7330.5
    J. Trevino C42200002.257.288.446.7335.0
    E. Andrus SS31111113.177.240.292.5326.5
    R. Guzman 1B40210000.364.432.6361.0693.0
    A. Tejeda 2B30000124.200.238.500.7380.0
    E. White LF21010112.000.105.000.1052.5
    HITTERSAB
    L. Taveras CF5
    I. Kiner-Falefa 3B3
    N. Solak DH3
    J. Gallo RF4
    J. Trevino C4
    E. Andrus SS3
    R. Guzman 1B4
    A. Tejeda 2B3
    E. White LF2
      BATTING
      • 2B - T. Ward
      • HR - J. Walsh (2)
      • RBI - J. Walsh (5)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Simmons, S. Ohtani
      BATTING
      • 2B - L. Taveras (2), J. Trevino (8)
      • HR - E. Andrus (2)
      • SF - I. Kiner-Falefa, N. Solak (2), E. White
      • RBI - I. Kiner-Falefa (7), N. Solak (17), E. Andrus (6), R. Guzman (4), E. White
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Taveras 2 (2)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - S. Ohtani (7)
      FIELDING
      • E - M. Thaiss
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Kiner-Falefa-Tejeda-Guzman; Lynn-Andrus-Guzman)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      A. Heaney (L, 3-3)5.05531414.041.163.0
      H. Robles1.221111012.082.131.5
      J. Barnes1.12111307.071.501.5
      PITCHERSIP
      A. Heaney (L, 3-3)5.0
      H. Robles1.2
      J. Barnes1.1
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      L. Lynn (W, 5-2)7.04112612.520.9824.0
      J. Hernandez1.01000102.781.012.5
      N. Goody1.01000206.481.563.0
      PITCHERSIP
      L. Lynn (W, 5-2)7.0
      J. Hernandez1.0
      N. Goody1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - A. Heaney 84-59, H. Robles 25-17, J. Barnes 29-16
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Heaney 8-4, H. Robles 1-1, J. Barnes 1-0
      • Batters Faced - A. Heaney 22, H. Robles 8, J. Barnes 7
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - L. Lynn 114-72, J. Hernandez 15-10, N. Goody 12-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Lynn 8-3, J. Hernandez 1-0, N. Goody 1-1
      • Batters Faced - L. Lynn 28, J. Hernandez 4, N. Goody 4
          • 8TH INNING
            		White hit sacrifice fly to right, Trevino scored, Andrus to third05
          • 6TH INNING
            		Guzman singled to shallow right center, Trevino scored04
          • 5TH INNING
            		Solak hit sacrifice fly to right, Taveras scored15
            		Kiner-Falefa hit sacrifice fly to center, White scored, Taveras to third02
          • 2ND INNING
            		Andrus homered to left01
          • 9TH INNING
            • Nick Goody relieved Jonathan Hernandez
            • T. Ward: Strike looking, Ward singled to right
            • M. Stassi: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stassi struck out swinging
            • J. Walsh: Strike looking, Walsh flied out to deep center
            • J. Adell: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Adell struck out looking
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Jonathan Hernandez relieved Lance Lynn
            • M. Thaiss: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Thaiss struck out swinging
            • M. Trout: Ball, Strike swinging, Trout singled to shallow center
            • A. Rendon: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rendon lined out to third
            • S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Ohtani grounded out to pitcher
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Barnes Pitching:
            • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Trevino reached on an infield single to shortstop
            • El. Andrus: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Andrus walked, Trevino to second
            • R. Guzman: Ball, Guzman singled to deep right center, Trevino to third, Andrus to second
            • A. Tejeda: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tejeda struck out swinging
            • E. White: Ball, Foul, White hit sacrifice fly to right, Trevino scored, Andrus to third
            • L. Taveras: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Taveras struck out swinging
            • End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • L. Lynn Pitching:
            • T. Ward: Strike looking, Ward doubled to right
            • M. Stassi: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Stassi grounded out to shortstop
            • J. Walsh: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Walsh struck out swinging
            • J. Adell: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adell walked
            • A. Simmons: Simmons flied out to deep right
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • H. Robles Pitching:
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to shortstop
            • N. Solak: Strike looking, Solak lined out to center
            • Jacob Barnes relieved Hansel Robles
            • J. Gallo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Hansel Robles relieved Andrew Heaney
            • J. Trevino: Ball, Trevino doubled to deep center
            • El. Andrus: Andrus lined out to center
            • R. Guzman: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Guzman singled to shallow right center, Trevino scored
            • A. Tejeda: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Tejeda walked, Guzman to second
          • 5TH INNING
            • L. Lynn Pitching:
            • A. Simmons: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Simmons grounded out to third
            • M. Thaiss: Strike swinging, Thaiss lined out to right
            • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
            • A. Heaney Pitching:
            • E. White: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, White walked
            • L. Taveras: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Taveras doubled to shallow left, White to third
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa hit sacrifice fly to center, White scored, Taveras to third
            • N. Solak: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Solak hit sacrifice fly to right, Taveras scored
            • J. Gallo: Ball, Strike looking, Gallo struck out looking
            • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • L. Lynn Pitching:
            • A. Rendon: Rendon flied out to right
            • S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ohtani singled to left
            • J. Upton: Strike swinging, Ball, Ohtani stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ohtani to third on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Ball, Upton hit by pitch
            • Taylor Ward ran for Justin Upton
            • M. Stassi: Ball, Foul, Stassi grounded into double play third to second to first, Ward out at second
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Taylor Ward in left field
          • 3RD INNING
            • L. Lynn Pitching:
            • A. Simmons: Ball, Strike swinging, Simmons grounded out to third
            • M. Thaiss: Strike looking, Thaiss grounded out to shortstop
            • M. Trout: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Trout grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • A. Heaney Pitching:
            • E. White: Ball, Foul, Ball, White flied out to deep right
            • L. Taveras: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Taveras grounded out to second
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • L. Lynn Pitching:
            • J. Upton: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Upton hit by pitch
            • M. Stassi: Strike looking, Stassi lined out to center
            • J. Walsh: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Walsh struck out swinging
            • J. Adell: Adell popped out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • A. Heaney Pitching:
            • J. Trevino: Trevino grounded out to pitcher
            • El. Andrus: Strike looking, Ball, Andrus homered to left
            • R. Guzman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Guzman grounded out to second
            • A. Tejeda: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tejeda struck out swinging
            • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • L. Lynn Pitching:
            • A. Simmons: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Simmons struck out swinging
            • M. Thaiss: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Thaiss struck out looking
            • M. Trout: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Trout singled to shallow left center
            • A. Rendon: Ball, Foul, Ball, Rendon hit by pitch, Trout to second
            • S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ohtani struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • A. Heaney Pitching:
            • L. Taveras: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Taveras flied out to deep center
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa singled to shallow center
            • N. Solak: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Solak lined out to left
            • J. Gallo: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gallo struck out looking
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          MLB Scores