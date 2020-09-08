BOX SCORE
- W: L. Lynn (5-2)L: A. Heaney (3-3)S: (0)
- HR: LAA - J. Walsh (2), TEX - E. Andrus (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Simmons SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|.351
|.347
|.698
|-0.5
|M. Thaiss 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|.200
|.143
|.343
|-1.0
|M. Trout CF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|.398
|.671
|1.069
|1.5
|A. Rendon 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|.427
|.530
|.957
|2.0
|S. Ohtani DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.194
|.296
|.363
|.659
|2.5
|J. Upton LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|.283
|.374
|.657
|2.0
|T. Ward PR-LF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.314
|.333
|.647
|3.0
|M. Stassi C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.250
|.333
|.481
|.814
|-0.5
|J. Walsh 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.194
|.206
|.452
|.657
|5.0
|J. Adell RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.188
|.250
|.313
|.563
|0.5
- 2B - T. Ward
- HR - J. Walsh (2)
- RBI - J. Walsh (5)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Simmons, S. Ohtani
- 2B - L. Taveras (2), J. Trevino (8)
- HR - E. Andrus (2)
- SF - I. Kiner-Falefa, N. Solak (2), E. White
- RBI - I. Kiner-Falefa (7), N. Solak (17), E. Andrus (6), R. Guzman (4), E. White
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Taveras 2 (2)
- SB - S. Ohtani (7)
- E - M. Thaiss
- DP - 2 (Kiner-Falefa-Tejeda-Guzman; Lynn-Andrus-Guzman)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Lynn (W, 5-2)
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|2.52
|0.98
|24.0
|J. Hernandez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.78
|1.01
|2.5
|N. Goody
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.48
|1.56
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|L. Lynn (W, 5-2)
|7.0
|J. Hernandez
|1.0
|N. Goody
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Heaney 84-59, H. Robles 25-17, J. Barnes 29-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Heaney 8-4, H. Robles 1-1, J. Barnes 1-0
- Batters Faced - A. Heaney 22, H. Robles 8, J. Barnes 7
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Lynn 114-72, J. Hernandez 15-10, N. Goody 12-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Lynn 8-3, J. Hernandez 1-0, N. Goody 1-1
- Batters Faced - L. Lynn 28, J. Hernandez 4, N. Goody 4
8TH INNING White hit sacrifice fly to right, Trevino scored, Andrus to third 0 5 6TH INNING Guzman singled to shallow right center, Trevino scored 0 4 5TH INNING Solak hit sacrifice fly to right, Taveras scored 1 5 Kiner-Falefa hit sacrifice fly to center, White scored, Taveras to third 0 2 2ND INNING Andrus homered to left 0 1
- Nick Goody relieved Jonathan Hernandez
- T. Ward: Strike looking, Ward singled to right
- M. Stassi: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stassi struck out swinging
- J. Walsh: Strike looking, Walsh flied out to deep center
- J. Adell: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Adell struck out looking
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jonathan Hernandez relieved Lance Lynn
- M. Thaiss: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Thaiss struck out swinging
- M. Trout: Ball, Strike swinging, Trout singled to shallow center
- A. Rendon: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rendon lined out to third
- S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Ohtani grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Barnes Pitching:
- J. Trevino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Trevino reached on an infield single to shortstop
- El. Andrus: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Andrus walked, Trevino to second
- R. Guzman: Ball, Guzman singled to deep right center, Trevino to third, Andrus to second
- A. Tejeda: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tejeda struck out swinging
- E. White: Ball, Foul, White hit sacrifice fly to right, Trevino scored, Andrus to third
- L. Taveras: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Taveras struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Lynn Pitching:
- T. Ward: Strike looking, Ward doubled to right
- M. Stassi: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Stassi grounded out to shortstop
- J. Walsh: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Walsh struck out swinging
- J. Adell: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adell walked
- A. Simmons: Simmons flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- H. Robles Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to shortstop
- N. Solak: Strike looking, Solak lined out to center
- Jacob Barnes relieved Hansel Robles
- J. Gallo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Hansel Robles relieved Andrew Heaney
- J. Trevino: Ball, Trevino doubled to deep center
- El. Andrus: Andrus lined out to center
- R. Guzman: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Guzman singled to shallow right center, Trevino scored
- A. Tejeda: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Tejeda walked, Guzman to second
- A. Heaney Pitching:
- E. White: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, White walked
- L. Taveras: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Taveras doubled to shallow left, White to third
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa hit sacrifice fly to center, White scored, Taveras to third
- N. Solak: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Solak hit sacrifice fly to right, Taveras scored
- J. Gallo: Ball, Strike looking, Gallo struck out looking
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- L. Lynn Pitching:
- A. Rendon: Rendon flied out to right
- S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ohtani singled to left
- J. Upton: Strike swinging, Ball, Ohtani stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ohtani to third on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Ball, Upton hit by pitch
- Taylor Ward ran for Justin Upton
- M. Stassi: Ball, Foul, Stassi grounded into double play third to second to first, Ward out at second
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Taylor Ward in left field
- L. Lynn Pitching:
- J. Upton: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Upton hit by pitch
- M. Stassi: Strike looking, Stassi lined out to center
- J. Walsh: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Walsh struck out swinging
- J. Adell: Adell popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Heaney Pitching:
- J. Trevino: Trevino grounded out to pitcher
- El. Andrus: Strike looking, Ball, Andrus homered to left
- R. Guzman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Guzman grounded out to second
- A. Tejeda: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Tejeda struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- L. Lynn Pitching:
- A. Simmons: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Simmons struck out swinging
- M. Thaiss: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Thaiss struck out looking
- M. Trout: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Trout singled to shallow left center
- A. Rendon: Ball, Foul, Ball, Rendon hit by pitch, Trout to second
- S. Ohtani: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ohtani struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Heaney Pitching:
- L. Taveras: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Taveras flied out to deep center
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa singled to shallow center
- N. Solak: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Solak lined out to left
- J. Gallo: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gallo struck out looking
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)