BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: A. Young (2-3)L: Y. Kikuchi (2-3)S: S. Crichton (1)
- HR: SEA - D. Moore (7), T. France (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Moore LF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|.362
|.563
|.925
|8.0
|T. France 2B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.382
|.513
|.895
|6.0
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|.390
|.484
|.874
|-0.5
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|.361
|.473
|.834
|-1.0
|E. White 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.180
|.254
|.344
|.597
|1.5
|L. Torrens C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|.306
|.281
|.587
|1.0
|J. Marmolejos DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|.274
|.435
|.709
|1.5
|P. Ervin RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.100
|.250
|.120
|.370
|1.0
|D. Gordon SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|.246
|.203
|.450
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. Moore LF
|4
|T. France 2B
|4
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|E. White 1B
|3
|L. Torrens C
|3
|J. Marmolejos DH
|3
|P. Ervin RF
|2
|D. Gordon SS
|3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Locastro CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|.345
|.400
|.745
|1.0
|J. Rojas LF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.279
|.231
|.510
|4.0
|C. Walker 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|.332
|.488
|.819
|5.0
|E. Escobar 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|.277
|.346
|.623
|2.5
|K. Calhoun RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|.328
|.438
|.766
|3.5
|N. Ahmed SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|.324
|.383
|.707
|3.5
|W. Mathisen 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.077
|.143
|.077
|.220
|-1.5
|S. Vogt C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|.219
|.262
|.481
|1.0
|C. Kelly DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|.232
|.311
|.543
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Locastro CF
|4
|J. Rojas LF
|4
|C. Walker 1B
|4
|E. Escobar 2B
|3
|K. Calhoun RF
|3
|N. Ahmed SS
|3
|W. Mathisen 3B
|3
|S. Vogt C
|2
|C. Kelly DH
|3
- HR - D. Moore (7), T. France (3)
- RBI - D. Moore (15), T. France (15), J. Marmolejos (13)
- 2-Out RBI - T. France
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Seager
- 2B - E. Escobar (6), K. Calhoun (8)
- 3B - C. Walker
- SF - E. Escobar (2), K. Calhoun (2)
- RBI - C. Walker (30), E. Escobar (18), K. Calhoun (23), N. Ahmed (21)
- 2-Out RBI - N. Ahmed
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, N. Ahmed, W. Mathisen
- SB - D. Moore (10)
- SB - N. Ahmed (3)
- DP - (Mathisen-Escobar-Walker)
- E - N. Ahmed (6)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5.35
|1.19
|4.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.87
|1.34
|3.0
|A. Misiewicz
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.78
|1.14
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)
|6.0
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|A. Misiewicz
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Smith
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3.00
|1.50
|7.5
|A. Young (W, 2-3)
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4.42
|1.27
|17.5
|S. Crichton (S, 1)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.91
|1.43
|9.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Smith
|3.0
|A. Young (W, 2-3)
|5.1
|S. Crichton (S, 1)
|0.2
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 94-67, Y. Ramirez 13-8, A. Misiewicz 16-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 8-4, Y. Ramirez 0-2, A. Misiewicz 0-2
- Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 25, Y. Ramirez 3, A. Misiewicz 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Smith 40-29, A. Young 78-51, S. Crichton 9-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Smith 3-1, A. Young 4-4, S. Crichton 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Smith 12, A. Young 19, S. Crichton 2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Moore LF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|.362
|.563
|.925
|8.0
|T. France 2B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.382
|.513
|.895
|6.0
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|.390
|.484
|.874
|-0.5
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|.361
|.473
|.834
|-1.0
|E. White 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.180
|.254
|.344
|.597
|1.5
|L. Torrens C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|.306
|.281
|.587
|1.0
|J. Marmolejos DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|.274
|.435
|.709
|1.5
|P. Ervin RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.100
|.250
|.120
|.370
|1.0
|D. Gordon SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|.246
|.203
|.450
|0.0
|Total
|30
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. Moore LF
|4
|T. France 2B
|4
|K. Lewis CF
|4
|K. Seager 3B
|4
|E. White 1B
|3
|L. Torrens C
|3
|J. Marmolejos DH
|3
|P. Ervin RF
|2
|D. Gordon SS
|3
|Total
|30
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Locastro CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|.345
|.400
|.745
|1.0
|J. Rojas LF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.279
|.231
|.510
|4.0
|C. Walker 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|.332
|.488
|.819
|5.0
|E. Escobar 2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|.277
|.346
|.623
|2.5
|K. Calhoun RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|.328
|.438
|.766
|3.5
|N. Ahmed SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|.324
|.383
|.707
|3.5
|W. Mathisen 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.077
|.143
|.077
|.220
|-1.5
|S. Vogt C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|.219
|.262
|.481
|1.0
|C. Kelly DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|.232
|.311
|.543
|0.0
|Total
|29
|4
|7
|4
|0
|1
|6
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Locastro CF
|4
|J. Rojas LF
|4
|C. Walker 1B
|4
|E. Escobar 2B
|3
|K. Calhoun RF
|3
|N. Ahmed SS
|3
|W. Mathisen 3B
|3
|S. Vogt C
|2
|C. Kelly DH
|3
|Total
|29
- HR - D. Moore (7), T. France (3)
- RBI - D. Moore (15), T. France (15), J. Marmolejos (13)
- 2-Out RBI - T. France
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Seager
- 2B - E. Escobar (6), K. Calhoun (8)
- 3B - C. Walker
- SF - E. Escobar (2), K. Calhoun (2)
- RBI - C. Walker (30), E. Escobar (18), K. Calhoun (23), N. Ahmed (21)
- 2-Out RBI - N. Ahmed
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, N. Ahmed, W. Mathisen
- SB - D. Moore (10)
- SB - N. Ahmed (3)
- DP - (Mathisen-Escobar-Walker)
- E - N. Ahmed (6)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5.35
|1.19
|4.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.87
|1.34
|3.0
|A. Misiewicz
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.78
|1.14
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)
|6.0
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|A. Misiewicz
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Smith
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3.00
|1.50
|7.5
|A. Young (W, 2-3)
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4.42
|1.27
|17.5
|S. Crichton (S, 1)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.91
|1.43
|9.5
|Total
|9.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Smith
|3.0
|A. Young (W, 2-3)
|5.1
|S. Crichton (S, 1)
|0.2
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 94-67, Y. Ramirez 13-8, A. Misiewicz 16-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 8-4, Y. Ramirez 0-2, A. Misiewicz 0-2
- Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 25, Y. Ramirez 3, A. Misiewicz 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Smith 40-29, A. Young 78-51, S. Crichton 9-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Smith 3-1, A. Young 4-4, S. Crichton 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Smith 12, A. Young 19, S. Crichton 2
8TH INNING France homered to left 3 4 7TH INNING Marmolejos singled to deep right center, White scored 2 4 3RD INNING Calhoun hit sacrifice fly to center, Rojas scored, Escobar to third 1 4 Moore homered to left 1 3 1ST INNING Ahmed singled to right, Calhoun scored 0 3 Escobar hit sacrifice fly to left, Walker scored 0 2 Walker tripled to right, Rojas scored 0 1
- Al. Young Pitching:
- K. Seager: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
- Stefan Crichton relieved Alex Young
- E. White: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, White struck out looking
- L. Torrens: Strike looking, Strike looking, Torrens grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Anthony Misiewicz relieved Yohan Ramirez
- J. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Rojas singled to left
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Walker flied out to center, Rojas to second
- E. Escobar: Ball, Strike swinging, Escobar flied out to right
- K. Calhoun: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Al. Young Pitching:
- E. White: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, White walked
- L. Torrens: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, White to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Torrens grounded out to third
- J. Marmolejos: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Marmolejos singled to deep right center, White scored
- P. Ervin: Strike swinging, Ervin grounded into double play third to second to first, Marmolejos out at second
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- K. Calhoun: Foul, Calhoun grounded out to second
- N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Ahmed struck out swinging
- W. Mathisen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mathisen struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Al. Young Pitching:
- J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Marmolejos grounded out to first
- P. Ervin: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ervin walked
- D. Gordon: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Gordon popped out to shortstop
- D. Moore: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moore reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Ervin out at second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- W. Mathisen: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Mathisen struck out swinging
- S. Vogt: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Vogt walked
- C. Kelly: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kelly flied out to shallow right
- T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Locastro flied out to deep right
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- J. Rojas: Rojas singled to right
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Walker grounded out to second, Rojas to second
- E. Escobar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Escobar doubled to shallow right, Rojas to third
- K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Calhoun hit sacrifice fly to center, Rojas scored, Escobar to third
- N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ahmed lined out to center
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Smith Pitching:
- E. White: Strike looking, Ball, White lined out to third
- L. Torrens: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torrens walked
- J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Marmolejos struck out looking
- P. Ervin: Strike looking, Ervin flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- S. Vogt: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Vogt grounded out to shortstop
- C. Kelly: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Kelly lined out to right
- T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Locastro grounded out to pitcher
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Smith Pitching:
- D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Moore safe at first on shortstop Ahmed fielding error
- T. France: Strike swinging, France lined out to right
- K. Lewis: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- K. Seager: Strike looking, Strike looking, Seager struck out swinging
- Strike swinging
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- T. Locastro: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Locastro singled to center
- J. Rojas: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Rojas reached on fielder's choice to second, Locastro out at second
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Walker tripled to right, Rojas scored
- E. Escobar: Escobar hit sacrifice fly to left, Walker scored
- K. Calhoun: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun doubled to shallow right
- N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Ahmed singled to right, Calhoun scored
- W. Mathisen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ahmed stole second, Foul, Strike swinging, Mathisen struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)