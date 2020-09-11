BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
SEA19-25
001000110330
ARI17-29
30100000X471
  • Chase FieldPhoenix, Ariz.
  • W: A. Young (2-3)L: Y. Kikuchi (2-3)S: S. Crichton (1)
  • HR: SEA - D. Moore (7), T. France (3)
SEAMariners
ARIDiamondbacks
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. Moore LF41111001.282.362.563.9258.0
T. France 2B41111001.313.382.513.8956.0
K. Lewis CF40000011.299.390.484.874-0.5
K. Seager 3B40000021.264.361.473.834-1.0
E. White 1B31000110.180.254.344.5971.5
L. Torrens C30000101.219.306.281.5871.0
J. Marmolejos DH30110011.232.274.435.7091.5
P. Ervin RF20000102.100.250.120.3701.0
D. Gordon SS30000001.188.246.203.4500.0
HITTERSAB
D. Moore LF4
T. France 2B4
K. Lewis CF4
K. Seager 3B4
E. White 1B3
L. Torrens C3
J. Marmolejos DH3
P. Ervin RF2
D. Gordon SS3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Locastro CF40100001.240.345.400.7451.0
    J. Rojas LF42200001.231.279.231.5104.0
    C. Walker 1B41110002.277.332.488.8195.0
    E. Escobar 2B30110011.208.277.346.6232.5
    K. Calhoun RF31110011.199.328.438.7663.5
    N. Ahmed SS30110011.253.324.383.7073.5
    W. Mathisen 3B30000031.077.143.077.220-1.5
    S. Vogt C20000100.138.219.262.4811.0
    C. Kelly DH30000001.189.232.311.5430.0
    HITTERSAB
    T. Locastro CF4
    J. Rojas LF4
    C. Walker 1B4
    E. Escobar 2B3
    K. Calhoun RF3
    N. Ahmed SS3
    W. Mathisen 3B3
    S. Vogt C2
    C. Kelly DH3
      BATTING
      • HR - D. Moore (7), T. France (3)
      • RBI - D. Moore (15), T. France (15), J. Marmolejos (13)
      • 2-Out RBI - T. France
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Seager
      BATTING
      • 2B - E. Escobar (6), K. Calhoun (8)
      • 3B - C. Walker
      • SF - E. Escobar (2), K. Calhoun (2)
      • RBI - C. Walker (30), E. Escobar (18), K. Calhoun (23), N. Ahmed (21)
      • 2-Out RBI - N. Ahmed
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, N. Ahmed, W. Mathisen
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - D. Moore (10)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - N. Ahmed (3)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Mathisen-Escobar-Walker)
      • E - N. Ahmed (6)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)6.06441505.351.194.5
      Y. Ramirez1.00000002.871.343.0
      A. Misiewicz1.01000103.781.142.5
      PITCHERSIP
      Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)6.0
      Y. Ramirez1.0
      A. Misiewicz1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Smith3.01111313.001.507.5
      A. Young (W, 2-3)5.12222114.421.2717.5
      S. Crichton (S, 1)0.20000102.911.439.5
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Smith3.0
      A. Young (W, 2-3)5.1
      S. Crichton (S, 1)0.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 94-67, Y. Ramirez 13-8, A. Misiewicz 16-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 8-4, Y. Ramirez 0-2, A. Misiewicz 0-2
      • Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 25, Y. Ramirez 3, A. Misiewicz 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Smith 40-29, A. Young 78-51, S. Crichton 9-6
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Smith 3-1, A. Young 4-4, S. Crichton 1-0
      • Batters Faced - C. Smith 12, A. Young 19, S. Crichton 2
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      123456789RHE
      SEA19-25
      		001000110330
      ARI17-29
      		30100000X471
      • Chase FieldPhoenix, Ariz.
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. Moore LF41111001.282.362.563.9258.0
      T. France 2B41111001.313.382.513.8956.0
      K. Lewis CF40000011.299.390.484.874-0.5
      K. Seager 3B40000021.264.361.473.834-1.0
      E. White 1B31000110.180.254.344.5971.5
      L. Torrens C30000101.219.306.281.5871.0
      J. Marmolejos DH30110011.232.274.435.7091.5
      P. Ervin RF20000102.100.250.120.3701.0
      D. Gordon SS30000001.188.246.203.4500.0
      Total303332359-----
      HITTERSAB
      D. Moore LF4
      T. France 2B4
      K. Lewis CF4
      K. Seager 3B4
      E. White 1B3
      L. Torrens C3
      J. Marmolejos DH3
      P. Ervin RF2
      D. Gordon SS3
      Total30
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        T. Locastro CF40100001.240.345.400.7451.0
        J. Rojas LF42200001.231.279.231.5104.0
        C. Walker 1B41110002.277.332.488.8195.0
        E. Escobar 2B30110011.208.277.346.6232.5
        K. Calhoun RF31110011.199.328.438.7663.5
        N. Ahmed SS30110011.253.324.383.7073.5
        W. Mathisen 3B30000031.077.143.077.220-1.5
        S. Vogt C20000100.138.219.262.4811.0
        C. Kelly DH30000001.189.232.311.5430.0
        Total294740169-----
        HITTERSAB
        T. Locastro CF4
        J. Rojas LF4
        C. Walker 1B4
        E. Escobar 2B3
        K. Calhoun RF3
        N. Ahmed SS3
        W. Mathisen 3B3
        S. Vogt C2
        C. Kelly DH3
        Total29
          BATTING
          • HR - D. Moore (7), T. France (3)
          • RBI - D. Moore (15), T. France (15), J. Marmolejos (13)
          • 2-Out RBI - T. France
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Seager
          BATTING
          • 2B - E. Escobar (6), K. Calhoun (8)
          • 3B - C. Walker
          • SF - E. Escobar (2), K. Calhoun (2)
          • RBI - C. Walker (30), E. Escobar (18), K. Calhoun (23), N. Ahmed (21)
          • 2-Out RBI - N. Ahmed
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Calhoun, N. Ahmed, W. Mathisen
          BASERUNNING
          • SB - D. Moore (10)
          BASERUNNING
          • SB - N. Ahmed (3)
          FIELDING
          • DP - (Mathisen-Escobar-Walker)
          • E - N. Ahmed (6)
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)6.06441505.351.194.5
          Y. Ramirez1.00000002.871.343.0
          A. Misiewicz1.01000103.781.142.5
          Total8.0744160---
          PITCHERSIP
          Y. Kikuchi (L, 2-3)6.0
          Y. Ramirez1.0
          A. Misiewicz1.0
          Total8.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          C. Smith3.01111313.001.507.5
          A. Young (W, 2-3)5.12222114.421.2717.5
          S. Crichton (S, 1)0.20000102.911.439.5
          Total9.0333352---
          PITCHERSIP
          C. Smith3.0
          A. Young (W, 2-3)5.1
          S. Crichton (S, 1)0.2
          Total9.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 94-67, Y. Ramirez 13-8, A. Misiewicz 16-10
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 8-4, Y. Ramirez 0-2, A. Misiewicz 0-2
          • Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 25, Y. Ramirez 3, A. Misiewicz 4
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - C. Smith 40-29, A. Young 78-51, S. Crichton 9-6
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Smith 3-1, A. Young 4-4, S. Crichton 1-0
          • Batters Faced - C. Smith 12, A. Young 19, S. Crichton 2
          • 8TH INNING
            		France homered to left34
          • 7TH INNING
            		Marmolejos singled to deep right center, White scored24
          • 3RD INNING
            		Calhoun hit sacrifice fly to center, Rojas scored, Escobar to third14
            		Moore homered to left13
          • 1ST INNING
            		Ahmed singled to right, Calhoun scored03
            		Escobar hit sacrifice fly to left, Walker scored02
            		Walker tripled to right, Rojas scored01
          • 9TH INNING
            • Al. Young Pitching:
            • K. Seager: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
            • Stefan Crichton relieved Alex Young
            • E. White: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, White struck out looking
            • L. Torrens: Strike looking, Strike looking, Torrens grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Al. Young Pitching:
            • D. Gordon: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gordon lined out to center
            • D. Moore: Foul, Moore flied out to center
            • T. France: Ball, France homered to left
            • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lewis popped out to third
            • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Anthony Misiewicz relieved Yohan Ramirez
            • J. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Rojas singled to left
            • C. Walker: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Walker flied out to center, Rojas to second
            • E. Escobar: Ball, Strike swinging, Escobar flied out to right
            • K. Calhoun: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • Al. Young Pitching:
            • E. White: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, White walked
            • L. Torrens: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, White to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Torrens grounded out to third
            • J. Marmolejos: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Marmolejos singled to deep right center, White scored
            • P. Ervin: Strike swinging, Ervin grounded into double play third to second to first, Marmolejos out at second
            • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Yohan Ramirez relieved Yusei Kikuchi
            • S. Vogt: Strike looking, Vogt flied out to center
            • C. Kelly: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kelly lined out to shortstop
            • T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Locastro flied out to right
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Al. Young Pitching:
            • T. France: Ball, France flied out to deep right
            • K. Lewis: Lewis lined out to center
            • K. Seager: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Seager flied out to deep center
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
            • K. Calhoun: Foul, Calhoun grounded out to second
            • N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Ahmed struck out swinging
            • W. Mathisen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mathisen struck out swinging
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Al. Young Pitching:
            • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Marmolejos grounded out to first
            • P. Ervin: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ervin walked
            • D. Gordon: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Gordon popped out to shortstop
            • D. Moore: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moore reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Ervin out at second
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
            • J. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Rojas grounded out to second
            • C. Walker: Ball, Walker lined out to second
            • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Alex Young relieved Caleb Smith
            • K. Seager: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Seager lined out to center
            • E. White: Strike looking, Ball, White popped out to second
            • L. Torrens: Torrens lined out to third
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
            • W. Mathisen: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Mathisen struck out swinging
            • S. Vogt: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Vogt walked
            • C. Kelly: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kelly flied out to shallow right
            • T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Locastro flied out to deep right
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • C. Smith Pitching:
            • D. Gordon: Strike looking, Gordon grounded out to first
            • D. Moore: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Moore homered to left
            • T. France: France fouled out to third
            • K. Lewis: Strike looking, Lewis grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
            • J. Rojas: Rojas singled to right
            • C. Walker: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Walker grounded out to second, Rojas to second
            • E. Escobar: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Escobar doubled to shallow right, Rojas to third
            • K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Calhoun hit sacrifice fly to center, Rojas scored, Escobar to third
            • N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ahmed lined out to center
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • C. Smith Pitching:
            • E. White: Strike looking, Ball, White lined out to third
            • L. Torrens: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torrens walked
            • J. Marmolejos: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Marmolejos struck out looking
            • P. Ervin: Strike looking, Ervin flied out to deep left
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
            • S. Vogt: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Vogt grounded out to shortstop
            • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Kelly lined out to right
            • T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Locastro grounded out to pitcher
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • C. Smith Pitching:
            • D. Moore: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Moore safe at first on shortstop Ahmed fielding error
            • T. France: Strike swinging, France lined out to right
            • K. Lewis: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
            • K. Seager: Strike looking, Strike looking, Seager struck out swinging
            • Strike swinging
            • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
            • T. Locastro: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Locastro singled to center
            • J. Rojas: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Rojas reached on fielder's choice to second, Locastro out at second
            • C. Walker: Strike looking, Walker tripled to right, Rojas scored
            • E. Escobar: Escobar hit sacrifice fly to left, Walker scored
            • K. Calhoun: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun doubled to shallow right
            • N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Ahmed singled to right, Calhoun scored
            • W. Mathisen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ahmed stole second, Foul, Strike swinging, Mathisen struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
          Hide View
          MLB Scores