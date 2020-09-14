BOX SCORE
- W: (0-0)L: R. Helsley (1-1)S: (0)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Wong 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|.362
|.313
|.675
|0.5
|T. Edman RF-3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.261
|.325
|.401
|.726
|2.0
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|.440
|.496
|.936
|1.0
|B. Miller DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.260
|.390
|.510
|.900
|-1.5
|P. DeJong SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|.377
|.433
|.810
|2.0
|R. Ravelo LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|.261
|.450
|.711
|-1.0
|M. Wieters C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.231
|.136
|.367
|0.0
|M. Carpenter 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|.364
|.346
|.710
|-0.5
|a- L. Thomas PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.129
|.229
|.290
|.519
|-0.5
|Y. Molina C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|.291
|.356
|.647
|0.0
|T. O'Neill PR-LF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|.276
|.375
|.651
|1.0
|H. Bader CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|.348
|.473
|.821
|-0.5
8TH INNING Hiura hit sacrifice fly to left, Garcia scored 1 2 Braun doubled to deep center, Taylor scored, Garcia to third 1 1 Edman singled to shallow center, O'Neill scored 1 0
- Yadier Molina placed on second
- Tyler O'Neill ran for Yadier Molina
- H. Bader: Ball, Strike looking, Bader popped out to catcher
- K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Wong struck out looking
- T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Edman singled to shallow center, O'Neill scored
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt lined out to right
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Matt Wieters catching
- Tyler O'Neill in left field
- Tyrone Taylor placed on second
- A. Garcia: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Garcia walked
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
- R. Braun: Braun doubled to deep center, Taylor scored, Garcia to third
- Austin Gomber relieved Ryan Helsley
- J. Peterson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Peterson walked
- K. Hiura: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Hiura hit sacrifice fly to left, Garcia scored
- Jace Peterson at first base
- Josh Hader relieved Devin Williams
- P. DeJong: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, DeJong hit by pitch
- R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ravelo struck out looking
- Lane Thomas hit for Matt Carpenter
- L. Thomas: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Thomas struck out looking
- Y. Molina: Molina grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Devin Williams relieved Josh Lindblom
- H. Bader: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bader struck out swinging
- K. Wong: Ball, Strike looking, Wong singled to left
- T. Edman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Edman walked, Wong to second
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Goldschmidt reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Wong to third, Edman out at second
- B. Miller: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Goldschmidt to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Miller struck out looking
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- C. Yelich: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
- R. Braun: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Braun lined out to left
- J. Gyorko: Ball, Gyorko doubled to left
- Jace Peterson ran for Jedd Gyorko
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Ball, Hiura intentionally walked
- O. Arcia: Arcia reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Hiura out at second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- R. Braun: Braun lined out to center
- J. Gyorko: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gyorko walked
- K. Hiura: Strike looking, Ball, Hiura flied out to center
- O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arcia walked, Gyorko to second
- L. Urias: Strike looking, Urias reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Gyorko out at third
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- H. Bader: Bader singled to left
- K. Wong: Ball, Wong flied out to center
- T. Edman: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Bader caught stealing second, catcher to second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Narvaez struck out looking
- T. Taylor: Taylor flied out to right
- A. Garcia: Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia doubled to right center
- C. Yelich: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, DeJong singled to left
- R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ravelo struck out looking
- M. Carpenter: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Carpenter fouled out to right
- Y. Molina: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Molina reached on fielder's choice to third, DeJong out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Lindblom Pitching:
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Wong grounded out to third
- T. Edman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Goldschmidt singled to center
- B. Miller: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Miller struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Kim Pitching:
- A. Garcia: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia flied out to deep right
- C. Yelich: Ball, Yelich doubled to left center
- R. Braun: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Braun struck out looking
- J. Gyorko: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Gyorko grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)