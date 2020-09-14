BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
STL20-21
00000001-150
MIL21-24
00000002-240
  • Miller ParkMilwaukee, Wis.
  • W: (0-0)L: R. Helsley (1-1)S: (0)
STLCardinals
MILBrewers
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Wong 2B40100012.267.362.313.6750.5
T. Edman RF-3B30110121.261.325.401.7262.0
P. Goldschmidt 1B40100003.308.440.496.9361.0
B. Miller DH30000033.260.390.510.900-1.5
P. DeJong SS20100000.289.377.433.8102.0
R. Ravelo LF30000022.250.261.450.711-1.0
M. Wieters C00000000.091.231.136.3670.0
M. Carpenter 3B20000011.212.364.346.710-0.5
a- L. Thomas PH-RF10000011.129.229.290.519-0.5
Y. Molina C30000002.260.291.356.6470.0
T. O'Neill PR-LF01000000.192.276.375.6511.0
H. Bader CF30100011.230.348.473.821-0.5
K. Wong 2B4
T. Edman RF-3B3
P. Goldschmidt 1B4
B. Miller DH3
P. DeJong SS2
R. Ravelo LF3
M. Wieters C0
M. Carpenter 3B2
a- L. Thomas PH-RF1
Y. Molina C3
T. O'Neill PR-LF0
H. Bader CF3
  • a-struck out for Carpenter in the 7th
A. Garcia CF31100100.252.362.370.7324.0
C. Yelich DH40100033.200.330.432.7620.5
R. Braun RF40110011.227.274.455.7282.5
J. Gyorko 1B20100101.282.363.606.9683.0
J. Peterson PR-1B00000100.227.433.364.7971.0
K. Hiura 2B20010111.225.314.444.7581.5
O. Arcia SS20000102.240.312.360.6721.0
L. Urias 3B30000002.261.327.326.6530.0
O. Narvaez C30000020.174.283.283.566-1.0
T. Taylor LF31000000.263.333.579.9121.0
A. Garcia CF3
C. Yelich DH4
R. Braun RF4
J. Gyorko 1B2
J. Peterson PR-1B0
K. Hiura 2B2
O. Arcia SS2
L. Urias 3B3
O. Narvaez C3
T. Taylor LF3
    BATTING
    • RBI - T. Edman (20)
    • 2-Out RBI - T. Edman
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Miller 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Garcia (9), C. Yelich (7), R. Braun (6), J. Gyorko (2)
    • SF - K. Hiura (2)
    • RBI - R. Braun (17), K. Hiura (26)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Yelich, J. Gyorko, O. Arcia, L. Urias
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - H. Bader
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    K. Kim7.03003600.630.9121.0
    R. Helsley (L, 1-1) (BS, 2)0.11211108.591.64-6.5
    A. Gomber0.10001000.521.210.0
    PITCHERSIP
    K. Kim7.0
    R. Helsley (L, 1-1) (BS, 2)0.1
    A. Gomber0.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Lindblom5.03000605.261.3315.0
    D. Williams1.01001200.450.702.0
    J. Hader1.00000204.301.093.0
    F. Peralta1.01100103.801.239.5
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Lindblom5.0
    D. Williams1.0
    J. Hader1.0
    F. Peralta1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - K. Kim 87-54, R. Helsley 13-7, A. Gomber 12-6
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Kim 9-4
    • Batters Faced - K. Kim 27, R. Helsley 3, A. Gomber 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Lindblom 77-52, D. Williams 23-12, J. Hader 13-10, F. Peralta 19-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lindblom 2-4, D. Williams 2-0, J. Hader 1-0
    • Batters Faced - J. Lindblom 17, D. Williams 5, J. Hader 4, F. Peralta 4
      • 8TH INNING
        		Hiura hit sacrifice fly to left, Garcia scored12
        		Braun doubled to deep center, Taylor scored, Garcia to third11
        		Edman singled to shallow center, O'Neill scored10
      • 8TH INNING
        • Yadier Molina placed on second
        • Tyler O'Neill ran for Yadier Molina
        • H. Bader: Ball, Strike looking, Bader popped out to catcher
        • K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Wong struck out looking
        • T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Edman singled to shallow center, O'Neill scored
        • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt lined out to right
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Matt Wieters catching
        • Tyler O'Neill in left field
        • Tyrone Taylor placed on second
        • A. Garcia: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Garcia walked
        • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
        • R. Braun: Braun doubled to deep center, Taylor scored, Garcia to third
        • Austin Gomber relieved Ryan Helsley
        • J. Peterson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Peterson walked
        • K. Hiura: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Hiura hit sacrifice fly to left, Garcia scored
      • 7TH INNING
        • Jace Peterson at first base
        • Josh Hader relieved Devin Williams
        • P. DeJong: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, DeJong hit by pitch
        • R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ravelo struck out looking
        • Lane Thomas hit for Matt Carpenter
        • L. Thomas: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Thomas struck out looking
        • Y. Molina: Molina grounded out to pitcher
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Tommy Edman at third base
        • Lane Thomas in right field
        • L. Urias: Strike looking, Ball, Urias grounded out to second
        • O. Narvaez: Strike looking, Narvaez flied out to left
        • T. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Devin Williams relieved Josh Lindblom
        • H. Bader: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bader struck out swinging
        • K. Wong: Ball, Strike looking, Wong singled to left
        • T. Edman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Edman walked, Wong to second
        • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Goldschmidt reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Wong to third, Edman out at second
        • B. Miller: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Goldschmidt to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Miller struck out looking
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • C. Yelich: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
        • R. Braun: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Braun lined out to left
        • J. Gyorko: Ball, Gyorko doubled to left
        • Jace Peterson ran for Jedd Gyorko
        • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Ball, Hiura intentionally walked
        • O. Arcia: Arcia reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Hiura out at second
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • R. Ravelo: Ravelo flied out to center
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Carpenter struck out looking
        • Y. Molina: Foul, Strike looking, Molina flied out to left
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • O. Narvaez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Narvaez struck out looking
        • T. Taylor: Ball, Taylor grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Garcia: Ball, Foul, Garcia grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Goldschmidt popped out to second
        • B. Miller: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Miller struck out swinging
        • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, DeJong lined out to second
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • R. Braun: Braun lined out to center
        • J. Gyorko: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gyorko walked
        • K. Hiura: Strike looking, Ball, Hiura flied out to center
        • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arcia walked, Gyorko to second
        • L. Urias: Strike looking, Urias reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Gyorko out at third
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • H. Bader: Bader singled to left
        • K. Wong: Ball, Wong flied out to center
        • T. Edman: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Bader caught stealing second, catcher to second
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • O. Narvaez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Narvaez struck out looking
        • T. Taylor: Taylor flied out to right
        • A. Garcia: Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia doubled to right center
        • C. Yelich: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, DeJong singled to left
        • R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ravelo struck out looking
        • M. Carpenter: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Carpenter fouled out to right
        • Y. Molina: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Molina reached on fielder's choice to third, DeJong out at second
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • K. Hiura: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiura struck out swinging
        • O. Arcia: Arcia grounded out to third
        • L. Urias: Ball, Strike looking, Urias grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • J. Lindblom Pitching:
        • K. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Wong grounded out to third
        • T. Edman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Goldschmidt singled to center
        • B. Miller: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Miller struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • K. Kim Pitching:
        • A. Garcia: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia flied out to deep right
        • C. Yelich: Ball, Yelich doubled to left center
        • R. Braun: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Braun struck out looking
        • J. Gyorko: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Gyorko grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
