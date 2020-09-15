BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
ARI18-31
2231000109110
LAA20-29
0010520008130
  • Angel Stadium of AnaheimAnaheim, Calif
  • W: K. Mella (1-0)L: M. Andriese (2-3)S: S. Crichton (2)
  • HR: ARI - K. Calhoun 2 (11), C. Kelly (4), D. Peralta (4), D. Varsho (3), LAA - J. Upton (6), J. Walsh (6)
ARIDiamondbacks
LAAAngels
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Rojas 2B50000002.196.283.196.4790.0
P. Smith DH41110011.273.308.273.5802.5
C. Walker 1B32100200.273.338.483.8216.0
K. Calhoun RF52352021.209.333.477.81015.0
E. Escobar 3B40000011.204.270.335.606-0.5
D. Peralta LF41211001.286.330.411.7407.0
N. Ahmed SS40000012.253.319.373.692-0.5
D. Varsho CF41111011.152.243.348.5925.5
C. Kelly C42311010.206.252.371.62410.5
HITTERSAB
J. Rojas 2B5
P. Smith DH4
C. Walker 1B3
K. Calhoun RF5
E. Escobar 3B4
D. Peralta LF4
N. Ahmed SS4
D. Varsho CF4
C. Kelly C4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. Fletcher 2B51310021.308.371.428.7985.0
    J. Walsh 1B52331002.315.328.7591.08713.0
    M. Trout CF40100012.295.403.6391.0421.5
    A. Rendon 3B51110004.286.427.506.9344.0
    A. Pujols DH40000101.230.288.393.6811.0
    J. Upton LF41121001.198.277.379.6567.0
    M. Stassi C40100001.234.333.422.7551.0
    T. Ward RF41100012.259.328.362.6902.5
    A. Simmons SS32210100.299.352.361.7137.0
    HITTERSAB
    D. Fletcher 2B5
    J. Walsh 1B5
    M. Trout CF4
    A. Rendon 3B5
    A. Pujols DH4
    J. Upton LF4
    M. Stassi C4
    T. Ward RF4
    A. Simmons SS3
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Walker (17), C. Kelly 2 (4)
      • HR - K. Calhoun 2 (11), D. Peralta (4), D. Varsho (3), C. Kelly (4)
      • SF - P. Smith
      • RBI - P. Smith, K. Calhoun 5 (29), D. Peralta (28), D. Varsho (6), C. Kelly (12)
      • 2-Out RBI - K. Calhoun 2 (2), D. Varsho, C. Kelly
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Smith, K. Calhoun
      BATTING
      • 2B - D. Fletcher (10), J. Walsh 2 (4), A. Rendon (8), T. Ward (2), A. Simmons (6)
      • HR - J. Walsh (6), J. Upton (6)
      • RBI - D. Fletcher (14), J. Walsh 3 (16), A. Rendon (26), J. Upton 2 (19), A. Simmons (8)
      • 2-Out RBI - J. Walsh, J. Upton 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rendon
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Rojas-Ahmed-Walker)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. Bumgarner5.113881228.531.74-6.0
      J. Guerra0.20000103.051.352.5
      K. Mella (W, 1-0)1.00000003.861.4310.0
      H. Rondon (H, 6)1.00001106.881.762.5
      S. Crichton (S, 2)1.00000002.781.3710.0
      PITCHERSIP
      M. Bumgarner5.1
      J. Guerra0.2
      K. Mella (W, 1-0)1.0
      H. Rondon (H, 6)1.0
      S. Crichton (S, 2)1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Teheran2.03441038.901.60-2.0
      H. Milner1.03331216.751.29-3.0
      C. Bedrosian2.13110102.381.063.5
      M. Mayers1.20000202.140.866.0
      M. Andriese (L, 2-3)1.01110115.131.18-3.5
      T. Buttrey1.01000105.551.402.5
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Teheran2.0
      H. Milner1.0
      C. Bedrosian2.1
      M. Mayers1.2
      M. Andriese (L, 2-3)1.0
      T. Buttrey1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. Bumgarner 81-61, J. Guerra 8-5, K. Mella 13-8, H. Rondon 20-11, S. Crichton 13-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Bumgarner 11-2, J. Guerra 0-1, K. Mella 1-1, H. Rondon 1-0, S. Crichton 0-1
      • Batters Faced - M. Bumgarner 29, J. Guerra 2, K. Mella 3, H. Rondon 4, S. Crichton 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Teheran 29-21, H. Milner 30-21, C. Bedrosian 29-23, M. Mayers 26-17, M. Andriese 20-14, T. Buttrey 17-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Teheran 2-3, C. Bedrosian 4-1, M. Mayers 1-0, M. Andriese 2-0, T. Buttrey 1-0
      • Batters Faced - J. Teheran 10, H. Milner 7, C. Bedrosian 10, M. Mayers 5, M. Andriese 4, T. Buttrey 4
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
          • 8TH INNING
            		Peralta homered to right center98
          • 6TH INNING
            		Fletcher doubled to shallow left, Simmons scored88
            		Simmons doubled to shallow left, Ward scored87
          • 5TH INNING
            		Upton homered to left, Rendon scored86
            		Rendon doubled to shallow left, Walsh scored84
            		Walsh doubled to shallow right, Fletcher and Simmons scored83
          • 4TH INNING
            		Smith hit sacrifice fly to right, Kelly scored81
          • 3RD INNING
            		Walsh homered to right71
            		Calhoun homered to right, Walker and Smith scored70
          • 2ND INNING
            		Kelly homered to left40
            		Varsho homered to right30
          • 1ST INNING
            		Calhoun homered to right center, Walker scored20
          • 9TH INNING
            • Ty Buttrey relieved Matt Andriese
            • J. Rojas: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Rojas lined out to center
            • P. Smith: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Smith grounded out to second
            • C. Walker: Strike swinging, Walker doubled to left
            • K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Stefan Crichton relieved Hector Rondon
            • M. Trout: Strike looking, Trout lined out to right
            • A. Rendon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rendon lined out to center
            • A. Pujols: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pujols flied out to left
            • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Matt Andriese relieved Mike Mayers
            • D. Peralta: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Peralta homered to right center
            • N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ahmed grounded out to shortstop
            • D. Varsho: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Varsho grounded out to shortstop
            • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kelly struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Hector Rondon relieved Keury Mella
            • T. Ward: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ward grounded out to second
            • A. Simmons: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Simmons walked
            • D. Fletcher: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Fletcher struck out looking
            • J. Walsh: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Walsh popped out to third
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • M. Mayers Pitching:
            • C. Walker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Walker lined out to right
            • K. Calhoun: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
            • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Escobar grounded out to pitcher
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Keury Mella relieved Junior Guerra
            • A. Pujols: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pujols lined out to center
            • J. Upton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Upton flied out to right
            • M. Stassi: Strike looking, Stassi grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • C. Bedrosian Pitching:
            • D. Varsho: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Varsho popped out to third
            • C. Kelly: Ball, Foul, Foul, Kelly doubled to shallow left
            • Mike Mayers relieved Cam Bedrosian
            • J. Rojas: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rojas lined out to right
            • P. Smith: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Smith struck out looking
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • T. Ward: Ball, Ward doubled to deep center
            • A. Simmons: Strike looking, Foul, Simmons doubled to shallow left, Ward scored
            • D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Fletcher doubled to shallow left, Simmons scored
            • J. Walsh: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Walsh grounded out to shortstop, Fletcher to third
            • Junior Guerra relieved Madison Bumgarner
            • M. Trout: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Trout struck out swinging
            • A. Rendon: Ball, Rendon flied out to right
            • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • C. Bedrosian Pitching:
            • K. Calhoun: Calhoun singled to shallow center
            • E. Escobar: Strike swinging, Escobar reached on fielder's choice to second, Calhoun out at second
            • D. Peralta: Peralta popped out to third
            • N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ahmed struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • A. Simmons: Simmons singled to right
            • D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Fletcher singled to deep right, Simmons to second
            • J. Walsh: Ball, Simmons to third, Fletcher to second on passed ball, Walsh doubled to shallow right, Fletcher and Simmons scored
            • M. Trout: Trout flied out to right
            • A. Rendon: Ball, Rendon doubled to shallow left, Walsh scored
            • A. Pujols: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pujols grounded out to pitcher, Rendon to third
            • J. Upton: Upton homered to left, Rendon scored
            • M. Stassi: Stassi grounded out to third
            • End of the 5th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Cam Bedrosian relieved Hoby Milner
            • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Kelly doubled to right
            • J. Rojas: Rojas grounded out to first, Kelly to third
            • P. Smith: Strike looking, Smith hit sacrifice fly to right, Kelly scored
            • C. Walker: Ball, Walker popped out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • A. Pujols: Strike looking, Ball, Pujols grounded out to second
            • J. Upton: Strike looking, Upton popped out to shortstop
            • M. Stassi: Stassi singled to shallow left center
            • T. Ward: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Ward struck out swinging
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Hoby Milner relieved Julio Teheran
            • P. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Smith singled to left
            • C. Walker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Walker walked, Smith to second
            • K. Calhoun: Calhoun homered to right, Walker and Smith scored
            • E. Escobar: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
            • D. Peralta: Strike looking, Foul, Peralta singled to left
            • N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ahmed popped out to first
            • D. Varsho: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Varsho struck out looking
            • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • A. Simmons: Strike looking, Strike looking, Simmons grounded out to shortstop
            • D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Fletcher struck out swinging
            • J. Walsh: Ball, Walsh homered to right
            • M. Trout: Strike looking, Trout singled to left
            • A. Rendon: Rendon lined out to left
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • J. Teheran Pitching:
            • D. Peralta: Strike looking, Ball, Peralta flied out to deep right
            • N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ahmed grounded out to third
            • D. Varsho: Strike looking, Varsho homered to right
            • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Kelly homered to left
            • J. Rojas: Strike looking, Rojas grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • A. Pujols: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pujols walked
            • J. Upton: Ball, Upton reached on fielder's choice to left, Pujols out at second
            • M. Stassi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Stassi lined out to shortstop
            • T. Ward: Strike looking, Ward flied out to center
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • J. Teheran Pitching:
            • J. Rojas: Rojas popped out to shortstop
            • P. Smith: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Smith flied out to left
            • C. Walker: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Walker walked
            • K. Calhoun: Ball, Calhoun homered to right center, Walker scored
            • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Escobar lined out to center
            • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • M. Bumgarner Pitching:
            • D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Fletcher singled to center
            • J. Walsh: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Walsh doubled to shallow right, Fletcher out at home
            • M. Trout: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Trout hit by pitch
            • A. Rendon: Strike looking, Rendon grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Trout out at second
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
