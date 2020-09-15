BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: K. Mella (1-0)L: M. Andriese (2-3)S: S. Crichton (2)
- HR: ARI - K. Calhoun 2 (11), C. Kelly (4), D. Peralta (4), D. Varsho (3), LAA - J. Upton (6), J. Walsh (6)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Rojas 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|.283
|.196
|.479
|0.0
|P. Smith DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|.308
|.273
|.580
|2.5
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|.338
|.483
|.821
|6.0
|K. Calhoun RF
|5
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|.333
|.477
|.810
|15.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|.270
|.335
|.606
|-0.5
|D. Peralta LF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|.330
|.411
|.740
|7.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|.319
|.373
|.692
|-0.5
|D. Varsho CF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|.243
|.348
|.592
|5.5
|C. Kelly C
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|.252
|.371
|.624
|10.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Rojas 2B
|5
|P. Smith DH
|4
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|K. Calhoun RF
|5
|E. Escobar 3B
|4
|D. Peralta LF
|4
|N. Ahmed SS
|4
|D. Varsho CF
|4
|C. Kelly C
|4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Fletcher 2B
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|.371
|.428
|.798
|5.0
|J. Walsh 1B
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|.328
|.759
|1.087
|13.0
|M. Trout CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|.403
|.639
|1.042
|1.5
|A. Rendon 3B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|.427
|.506
|.934
|4.0
|A. Pujols DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|.288
|.393
|.681
|1.0
|J. Upton LF
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|.277
|.379
|.656
|7.0
|M. Stassi C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|.333
|.422
|.755
|1.0
|T. Ward RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|.328
|.362
|.690
|2.5
|A. Simmons SS
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|.352
|.361
|.713
|7.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. Fletcher 2B
|5
|J. Walsh 1B
|5
|M. Trout CF
|4
|A. Rendon 3B
|5
|A. Pujols DH
|4
|J. Upton LF
|4
|M. Stassi C
|4
|T. Ward RF
|4
|A. Simmons SS
|3
- 2B - C. Walker (17), C. Kelly 2 (4)
- HR - K. Calhoun 2 (11), D. Peralta (4), D. Varsho (3), C. Kelly (4)
- SF - P. Smith
- RBI - P. Smith, K. Calhoun 5 (29), D. Peralta (28), D. Varsho (6), C. Kelly (12)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Calhoun 2 (2), D. Varsho, C. Kelly
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Smith, K. Calhoun
- 2B - D. Fletcher (10), J. Walsh 2 (4), A. Rendon (8), T. Ward (2), A. Simmons (6)
- HR - J. Walsh (6), J. Upton (6)
- RBI - D. Fletcher (14), J. Walsh 3 (16), A. Rendon (26), J. Upton 2 (19), A. Simmons (8)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Walsh, J. Upton 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rendon
- DP - (Rojas-Ahmed-Walker)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Bumgarner
|5.1
|13
|8
|8
|1
|2
|2
|8.53
|1.74
|-6.0
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.05
|1.35
|2.5
|K. Mella (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|1.43
|10.0
|H. Rondon (H, 6)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.88
|1.76
|2.5
|S. Crichton (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|1.37
|10.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Bumgarner
|5.1
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|K. Mella (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|H. Rondon (H, 6)
|1.0
|S. Crichton (S, 2)
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8.90
|1.60
|-2.0
|H. Milner
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|6.75
|1.29
|-3.0
|C. Bedrosian
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.38
|1.06
|3.5
|M. Mayers
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.14
|0.86
|6.0
|M. Andriese (L, 2-3)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5.13
|1.18
|-3.5
|T. Buttrey
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.55
|1.40
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|H. Milner
|1.0
|C. Bedrosian
|2.1
|M. Mayers
|1.2
|M. Andriese (L, 2-3)
|1.0
|T. Buttrey
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Bumgarner 81-61, J. Guerra 8-5, K. Mella 13-8, H. Rondon 20-11, S. Crichton 13-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Bumgarner 11-2, J. Guerra 0-1, K. Mella 1-1, H. Rondon 1-0, S. Crichton 0-1
- Batters Faced - M. Bumgarner 29, J. Guerra 2, K. Mella 3, H. Rondon 4, S. Crichton 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Teheran 29-21, H. Milner 30-21, C. Bedrosian 29-23, M. Mayers 26-17, M. Andriese 20-14, T. Buttrey 17-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Teheran 2-3, C. Bedrosian 4-1, M. Mayers 1-0, M. Andriese 2-0, T. Buttrey 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Teheran 10, H. Milner 7, C. Bedrosian 10, M. Mayers 5, M. Andriese 4, T. Buttrey 4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Rojas 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|.283
|.196
|.479
|0.0
|P. Smith DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|.308
|.273
|.580
|2.5
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|.338
|.483
|.821
|6.0
|K. Calhoun RF
|5
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|.333
|.477
|.810
|15.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|.270
|.335
|.606
|-0.5
|D. Peralta LF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|.330
|.411
|.740
|7.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|.319
|.373
|.692
|-0.5
|D. Varsho CF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|.243
|.348
|.592
|5.5
|C. Kelly C
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|.252
|.371
|.624
|10.5
|Total
|37
|9
|11
|9
|5
|2
|7
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Rojas 2B
|5
|P. Smith DH
|4
|C. Walker 1B
|3
|K. Calhoun RF
|5
|E. Escobar 3B
|4
|D. Peralta LF
|4
|N. Ahmed SS
|4
|D. Varsho CF
|4
|C. Kelly C
|4
|Total
|37
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Fletcher 2B
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|.371
|.428
|.798
|5.0
|J. Walsh 1B
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|.328
|.759
|1.087
|13.0
|M. Trout CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|.403
|.639
|1.042
|1.5
|A. Rendon 3B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|.427
|.506
|.934
|4.0
|A. Pujols DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|.288
|.393
|.681
|1.0
|J. Upton LF
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|.277
|.379
|.656
|7.0
|M. Stassi C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|.333
|.422
|.755
|1.0
|T. Ward RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|.328
|.362
|.690
|2.5
|A. Simmons SS
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|.352
|.361
|.713
|7.0
|Total
|38
|8
|13
|8
|2
|2
|4
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. Fletcher 2B
|5
|J. Walsh 1B
|5
|M. Trout CF
|4
|A. Rendon 3B
|5
|A. Pujols DH
|4
|J. Upton LF
|4
|M. Stassi C
|4
|T. Ward RF
|4
|A. Simmons SS
|3
|Total
|38
- 2B - C. Walker (17), C. Kelly 2 (4)
- HR - K. Calhoun 2 (11), D. Peralta (4), D. Varsho (3), C. Kelly (4)
- SF - P. Smith
- RBI - P. Smith, K. Calhoun 5 (29), D. Peralta (28), D. Varsho (6), C. Kelly (12)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Calhoun 2 (2), D. Varsho, C. Kelly
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Smith, K. Calhoun
- 2B - D. Fletcher (10), J. Walsh 2 (4), A. Rendon (8), T. Ward (2), A. Simmons (6)
- HR - J. Walsh (6), J. Upton (6)
- RBI - D. Fletcher (14), J. Walsh 3 (16), A. Rendon (26), J. Upton 2 (19), A. Simmons (8)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Walsh, J. Upton 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rendon
- DP - (Rojas-Ahmed-Walker)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Bumgarner
|5.1
|13
|8
|8
|1
|2
|2
|8.53
|1.74
|-6.0
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.05
|1.35
|2.5
|K. Mella (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|1.43
|10.0
|H. Rondon (H, 6)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.88
|1.76
|2.5
|S. Crichton (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|1.37
|10.0
|Total
|9.0
|13
|8
|8
|2
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Bumgarner
|5.1
|J. Guerra
|0.2
|K. Mella (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|H. Rondon (H, 6)
|1.0
|S. Crichton (S, 2)
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8.90
|1.60
|-2.0
|H. Milner
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|6.75
|1.29
|-3.0
|C. Bedrosian
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.38
|1.06
|3.5
|M. Mayers
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.14
|0.86
|6.0
|M. Andriese (L, 2-3)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5.13
|1.18
|-3.5
|T. Buttrey
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.55
|1.40
|2.5
|Total
|9.0
|11
|9
|9
|2
|7
|5
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Teheran
|2.0
|H. Milner
|1.0
|C. Bedrosian
|2.1
|M. Mayers
|1.2
|M. Andriese (L, 2-3)
|1.0
|T. Buttrey
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Bumgarner 81-61, J. Guerra 8-5, K. Mella 13-8, H. Rondon 20-11, S. Crichton 13-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Bumgarner 11-2, J. Guerra 0-1, K. Mella 1-1, H. Rondon 1-0, S. Crichton 0-1
- Batters Faced - M. Bumgarner 29, J. Guerra 2, K. Mella 3, H. Rondon 4, S. Crichton 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Teheran 29-21, H. Milner 30-21, C. Bedrosian 29-23, M. Mayers 26-17, M. Andriese 20-14, T. Buttrey 17-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Teheran 2-3, C. Bedrosian 4-1, M. Mayers 1-0, M. Andriese 2-0, T. Buttrey 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Teheran 10, H. Milner 7, C. Bedrosian 10, M. Mayers 5, M. Andriese 4, T. Buttrey 4
8TH INNING Peralta homered to right center 9 8 6TH INNING Fletcher doubled to shallow left, Simmons scored 8 8 Simmons doubled to shallow left, Ward scored 8 7 5TH INNING Upton homered to left, Rendon scored 8 6 Rendon doubled to shallow left, Walsh scored 8 4 Walsh doubled to shallow right, Fletcher and Simmons scored 8 3 4TH INNING Smith hit sacrifice fly to right, Kelly scored 8 1 3RD INNING Walsh homered to right 7 1 Calhoun homered to right, Walker and Smith scored 7 0 2ND INNING Kelly homered to left 4 0 Varsho homered to right 3 0 1ST INNING Calhoun homered to right center, Walker scored 2 0
- Ty Buttrey relieved Matt Andriese
- J. Rojas: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Rojas lined out to center
- P. Smith: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Smith grounded out to second
- C. Walker: Strike swinging, Walker doubled to left
- K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Matt Andriese relieved Mike Mayers
- D. Peralta: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Peralta homered to right center
- N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ahmed grounded out to shortstop
- D. Varsho: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Varsho grounded out to shortstop
- C. Kelly: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Kelly struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Hector Rondon relieved Keury Mella
- T. Ward: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ward grounded out to second
- A. Simmons: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Simmons walked
- D. Fletcher: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Fletcher struck out looking
- J. Walsh: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Walsh popped out to third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Mayers Pitching:
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Walker lined out to right
- K. Calhoun: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Calhoun struck out swinging
- E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Escobar grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Bedrosian Pitching:
- D. Varsho: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Varsho popped out to third
- C. Kelly: Ball, Foul, Foul, Kelly doubled to shallow left
- Mike Mayers relieved Cam Bedrosian
- J. Rojas: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rojas lined out to right
- P. Smith: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Smith struck out looking
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- T. Ward: Ball, Ward doubled to deep center
- A. Simmons: Strike looking, Foul, Simmons doubled to shallow left, Ward scored
- D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Fletcher doubled to shallow left, Simmons scored
- J. Walsh: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Walsh grounded out to shortstop, Fletcher to third
- Junior Guerra relieved Madison Bumgarner
- M. Trout: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Trout struck out swinging
- A. Rendon: Ball, Rendon flied out to right
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Bedrosian Pitching:
- K. Calhoun: Calhoun singled to shallow center
- E. Escobar: Strike swinging, Escobar reached on fielder's choice to second, Calhoun out at second
- D. Peralta: Peralta popped out to third
- N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ahmed struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- A. Simmons: Simmons singled to right
- D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Fletcher singled to deep right, Simmons to second
- J. Walsh: Ball, Simmons to third, Fletcher to second on passed ball, Walsh doubled to shallow right, Fletcher and Simmons scored
- M. Trout: Trout flied out to right
- A. Rendon: Ball, Rendon doubled to shallow left, Walsh scored
- A. Pujols: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pujols grounded out to pitcher, Rendon to third
- J. Upton: Upton homered to left, Rendon scored
- M. Stassi: Stassi grounded out to third
- End of the 5th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cam Bedrosian relieved Hoby Milner
- C. Kelly: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Kelly doubled to right
- J. Rojas: Rojas grounded out to first, Kelly to third
- P. Smith: Strike looking, Smith hit sacrifice fly to right, Kelly scored
- C. Walker: Ball, Walker popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- A. Pujols: Strike looking, Ball, Pujols grounded out to second
- J. Upton: Strike looking, Upton popped out to shortstop
- M. Stassi: Stassi singled to shallow left center
- T. Ward: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Ward struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Hoby Milner relieved Julio Teheran
- P. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Smith singled to left
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Walker walked, Smith to second
- K. Calhoun: Calhoun homered to right, Walker and Smith scored
- E. Escobar: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
- D. Peralta: Strike looking, Foul, Peralta singled to left
- N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ahmed popped out to first
- D. Varsho: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Varsho struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- A. Simmons: Strike looking, Strike looking, Simmons grounded out to shortstop
- D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Fletcher struck out swinging
- J. Walsh: Ball, Walsh homered to right
- M. Trout: Strike looking, Trout singled to left
- A. Rendon: Rendon lined out to left
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Teheran Pitching:
- D. Peralta: Strike looking, Ball, Peralta flied out to deep right
- N. Ahmed: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ahmed grounded out to third
- D. Varsho: Strike looking, Varsho homered to right
- C. Kelly: Strike looking, Kelly homered to left
- J. Rojas: Strike looking, Rojas grounded out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- A. Pujols: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pujols walked
- J. Upton: Ball, Upton reached on fielder's choice to left, Pujols out at second
- M. Stassi: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Stassi lined out to shortstop
- T. Ward: Strike looking, Ward flied out to center
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Teheran Pitching:
- J. Rojas: Rojas popped out to shortstop
- P. Smith: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Smith flied out to left
- C. Walker: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Walker walked
- K. Calhoun: Ball, Calhoun homered to right center, Walker scored
- E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Escobar lined out to center
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Bumgarner Pitching:
- D. Fletcher: Strike looking, Fletcher singled to center
- J. Walsh: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Walsh doubled to shallow right, Fletcher out at home
- M. Trout: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Trout hit by pitch
- A. Rendon: Strike looking, Rendon grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Trout out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)