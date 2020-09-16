BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
- W: L. Castillo (3-5)L: J. Brubaker (1-2)S: R. Iglesias (8)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Frazier LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|.288
|.331
|.619
|-0.5
|K. Hayes 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|.360
|.565
|.925
|0.5
|C. Moran DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|.335
|.486
|.821
|-0.5
|J. Bell 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|.321
|.395
|.716
|2.0
|E. Gonzalez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.255
|.279
|.414
|.693
|-1.5
|K. Newman 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|.276
|.283
|.558
|0.0
|G. Polanco RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.135
|.190
|.294
|.483
|-0.5
|C. Tucker CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|.252
|.275
|.527
|0.0
|J. Stallings C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.345
|.386
|.731
|0.0
|J. Murphy C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|.216
|.208
|.424
|-1.0
|a- B. Reynolds PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|.279
|.319
|.598
|0.0
- a-grounded out for Murphy in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Akiyama LF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|.354
|.291
|.645
|2.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|.311
|.505
|.816
|2.5
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|.332
|.427
|.758
|-0.5
|J. Winker DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|.385
|.543
|.927
|-1.0
|a- T. Stephenson PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|.500
|.917
|1.417
|-0.5
|M. Moustakas 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|.320
|.387
|.707
|0.0
|N. Senzel CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|.293
|.431
|.724
|-0.5
|F. Galvis 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|.277
|.379
|.656
|0.0
|J. Garcia SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|.224
|.211
|.435
|1.5
|C. Casali C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.372
|.492
|.864
|2.5
- a-struck out for Winker in the 6th
- 2B - N. Castellanos (10)
- RBI - S. Akiyama (8)
- 2-Out RBI - S. Akiyama
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moustakas
- SB - C. Casali
- Outfield Assist - A. Frazier (2)
- DP - (Moustakas-Garcia-Votto)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Brubaker (L, 1-2)
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4.79
|1.43
|6.0
|S. Howard
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.95
|1.09
|2.5
|C. Stratton
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.24
|1.24
|5.5
|N. Turley
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.76
|1.24
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Castillo (W, 3-5)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|3.03
|1.23
|32.0
|A. Bradley (H, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.60
|1.10
|3.0
|R. Iglesias (S, 8)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.32
|1.00
|10.5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 92-57, S. Howard 13-8, C. Stratton 22-15, N. Turley 14-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 6-3, S. Howard 1-0, C. Stratton 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 21, S. Howard 2, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 2
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Castillo 91-57, A. Bradley 16-10, R. Iglesias 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Castillo 8-1, A. Bradley 1-2, R. Iglesias 1-0
- Batters Faced - L. Castillo 24, A. Bradley 3, R. Iglesias 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Frazier LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|.288
|.331
|.619
|-0.5
|K. Hayes 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|.360
|.565
|.925
|0.5
|C. Moran DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|.335
|.486
|.821
|-0.5
|J. Bell 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|.321
|.395
|.716
|2.0
|E. Gonzalez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.255
|.279
|.414
|.693
|-1.5
|K. Newman 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|.276
|.283
|.558
|0.0
|G. Polanco RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.135
|.190
|.294
|.483
|-0.5
|C. Tucker CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|.252
|.275
|.527
|0.0
|J. Stallings C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.345
|.386
|.731
|0.0
|J. Murphy C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|.216
|.208
|.424
|-1.0
|a- B. Reynolds PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|.279
|.319
|.598
|0.0
|Total
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-grounded out for Murphy in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|S. Akiyama LF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|.354
|.291
|.645
|2.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|.311
|.505
|.816
|2.5
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|.332
|.427
|.758
|-0.5
|J. Winker DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|.385
|.543
|.927
|-1.0
|a- T. Stephenson PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|.500
|.917
|1.417
|-0.5
|M. Moustakas 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|.320
|.387
|.707
|0.0
|N. Senzel CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|.293
|.431
|.724
|-0.5
|F. Galvis 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|.277
|.379
|.656
|0.0
|J. Garcia SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|.224
|.211
|.435
|1.5
|C. Casali C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.372
|.492
|.864
|2.5
|Total
|28
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|9
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-struck out for Winker in the 6th
- 2B - N. Castellanos (10)
- RBI - S. Akiyama (8)
- 2-Out RBI - S. Akiyama
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moustakas
- SB - C. Casali
- Outfield Assist - A. Frazier (2)
- DP - (Moustakas-Garcia-Votto)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Brubaker (L, 1-2)
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4.79
|1.43
|6.0
|S. Howard
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.95
|1.09
|2.5
|C. Stratton
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.24
|1.24
|5.5
|N. Turley
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.76
|1.24
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Castillo (W, 3-5)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|3.03
|1.23
|32.0
|A. Bradley (H, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.60
|1.10
|3.0
|R. Iglesias (S, 8)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.32
|1.00
|10.5
|Total
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 92-57, S. Howard 13-8, C. Stratton 22-15, N. Turley 14-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 6-3, S. Howard 1-0, C. Stratton 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 21, S. Howard 2, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 2
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Castillo 91-57, A. Bradley 16-10, R. Iglesias 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Castillo 8-1, A. Bradley 1-2, R. Iglesias 1-0
- Batters Faced - L. Castillo 24, A. Bradley 3, R. Iglesias 3
5TH INNING Akiyama singled to left, and Garcia scored, Casali out at home 0 1
- Archie Bradley relieved Luis Castillo
- G. Polanco: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Polanco flied out to deep center
- C. Tucker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Tucker flied out to deep center
- Bryan Reynolds hit for John Ryan Murphy
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Reynolds grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jacob Stallings catching
- Bryan Reynolds in center field
- C. Casali: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Casali struck out swinging
- Nik Turley relieved Chris Stratton
- S. Akiyama: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Akiyama struck out looking
- N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Castellanos popped out to second
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Stephenson at designated hitter
- C. Moran: Ball, Ball, Moran grounded out to first
- J. Bell: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bell walked
- E. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
- K. Newman: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chris Stratton relieved Sam Howard
- N. Senzel: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Senzel struck out on foul tip
- F. Galvis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Galvis flied out to center
- J. Garcia: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- J. Murphy: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- A. Frazier: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Frazier lined out to center
- K. Hayes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hayes grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Castellanos doubled to deep center
- J. Votto: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Votto grounded out to shortstop, Castellanos to third
- Sam Howard relieved J.T. Brubaker
- Tyler Stephenson hit for Jesse Winker
- T. Stephenson: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Stephenson struck out looking
- M. Moustakas: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Moustakas grounded out to second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- N. Senzel: Senzel grounded out to third
- F. Galvis: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Galvis flied out to deep center
- J. Garcia: Strike looking, Garcia singled to left
- C. Casali: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Casali singled to center, Garcia to third
- S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Casali stole second, Ball, Foul, Foul, Akiyama singled to left, and Garcia scored, Casali out at home
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- K. Hayes: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hayes struck out swinging
- C. Moran: Ball, Ball, Foul, Moran grounded out to second
- J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Bell singled to deep right
- E. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- J. Votto: Ball, Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Votto struck out swinging
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
- M. Moustakas: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Moustakas fouled out to left
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- J. Garcia: Strike swinging, Garcia grounded out to third
- C. Casali: Strike swinging, Ball, Casali popped out to second
- S. Akiyama: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Akiyama walked
- N. Castellanos: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- J. Bell: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bell grounded out to second
- E. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
- K. Newman: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Newman singled to deep right
- G. Polanco: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Akiyama flied out to deep left
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Castellanos reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Votto reached on fielder's choice to second, Castellanos out at second
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)