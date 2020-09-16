BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
PIT14-34
000000000030
CIN25-26
00001000X150
  • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, Ohio
  • W: L. Castillo (3-5)L: J. Brubaker (1-2)S: R. Iglesias (8)
PITPirates
CINReds
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Frazier LF40000010.225.288.331.619-0.5
K. Hayes 3B40100010.304.360.565.9250.5
C. Moran DH40000011.254.335.486.821-0.5
J. Bell 1B20100100.247.321.395.7162.0
E. Gonzalez SS30000032.255.279.414.693-1.5
K. Newman 2B30100021.228.276.283.5580.0
G. Polanco RF30000011.135.190.294.483-0.5
C. Tucker CF30000000.220.252.275.5270.0
J. Stallings C00000000.267.345.386.7310.0
J. Murphy C20000020.167.216.208.424-1.0
a- B. Reynolds PH-CF10000000.174.279.319.5980.0
HITTERSAB
A. Frazier LF4
K. Hayes 3B4
C. Moran DH4
J. Bell 1B2
E. Gonzalez SS3
K. Newman 2B3
G. Polanco RF3
C. Tucker CF3
J. Stallings C0
J. Murphy C2
a- B. Reynolds PH-CF1
  • a-grounded out for Murphy in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
S. Akiyama LF30110110.239.354.291.6452.5
N. Castellanos RF40200011.234.311.505.8162.5
J. Votto 1B30000012.217.332.427.758-0.5
J. Winker DH20000021.264.385.543.927-1.0
a- T. Stephenson PH-DH10000011.417.500.9171.417-0.5
M. Moustakas 3B30000001.208.320.387.7070.0
N. Senzel CF30000010.216.293.431.724-0.5
F. Galvis 2B30000000.202.277.379.6560.0
J. Garcia SS31100010.211.224.211.4351.5
C. Casali C30100010.222.372.492.8642.5
HITTERSAB
S. Akiyama LF3
N. Castellanos RF4
J. Votto 1B3
J. Winker DH2
a- T. Stephenson PH-DH1
M. Moustakas 3B3
N. Senzel CF3
F. Galvis 2B3
J. Garcia SS3
C. Casali C3
  • a-struck out for Winker in the 6th
BATTING
  • 2B - N. Castellanos (10)
  • RBI - S. Akiyama (8)
  • 2-Out RBI - S. Akiyama
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Moustakas
BASERUNNING
  • SB - C. Casali
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist - A. Frazier (2)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Moustakas-Garcia-Votto)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
J. Brubaker (L, 1-2)5.15111404.791.436.0
S. Howard0.20000102.951.092.5
C. Stratton1.10000303.241.245.5
N. Turley0.20000104.761.242.5
PITCHERSIP
J. Brubaker (L, 1-2)5.1
S. Howard0.2
C. Stratton1.1
N. Turley0.2
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
L. Castillo (W, 3-5)7.030011003.031.2332.0
A. Bradley (H, 2)1.00000002.601.103.0
R. Iglesias (S, 8)1.00000103.321.0010.5
PITCHERSIP
L. Castillo (W, 3-5)7.0
A. Bradley (H, 2)1.0
R. Iglesias (S, 8)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 92-57, S. Howard 13-8, C. Stratton 22-15, N. Turley 14-11
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 6-3, S. Howard 1-0, C. Stratton 0-1
  • Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 21, S. Howard 2, C. Stratton 4, N. Turley 2
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - L. Castillo 91-57, A. Bradley 16-10, R. Iglesias 7-7
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Castillo 8-1, A. Bradley 1-2, R. Iglesias 1-0
  • Batters Faced - L. Castillo 24, A. Bradley 3, R. Iglesias 3
  • 5TH INNING
    		Akiyama singled to left, and Garcia scored, Casali out at home01
  • 9TH INNING
    • Raisel Iglesias relieved Archie Bradley
    • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Foul, Frazier lined out to left
    • K. Hayes: Hayes grounded out to pitcher
    • C. Moran: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moran struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Archie Bradley relieved Luis Castillo
    • G. Polanco: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Polanco flied out to deep center
    • C. Tucker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Tucker flied out to deep center
    • Bryan Reynolds hit for John Ryan Murphy
    • B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Reynolds grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jacob Stallings catching
    • Bryan Reynolds in center field
    • C. Casali: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Casali struck out swinging
    • Nik Turley relieved Chris Stratton
    • S. Akiyama: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Akiyama struck out looking
    • N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Castellanos popped out to second
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Tyler Stephenson at designated hitter
    • C. Moran: Ball, Ball, Moran grounded out to first
    • J. Bell: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bell walked
    • E. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
    • K. Newman: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Chris Stratton relieved Sam Howard
    • N. Senzel: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Senzel struck out on foul tip
    • F. Galvis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Galvis flied out to center
    • J. Garcia: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • L. Castillo Pitching:
    • J. Murphy: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
    • A. Frazier: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Frazier lined out to center
    • K. Hayes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hayes grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • N. Castellanos: Ball, Castellanos doubled to deep center
    • J. Votto: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Votto grounded out to shortstop, Castellanos to third
    • Sam Howard relieved J.T. Brubaker
    • Tyler Stephenson hit for Jesse Winker
    • T. Stephenson: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Stephenson struck out looking
    • M. Moustakas: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Moustakas grounded out to second
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • L. Castillo Pitching:
    • K. Newman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Newman struck out swinging
    • G. Polanco: Polanco grounded out to shortstop
    • C. Tucker: Foul, Tucker flied out to right
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • N. Senzel: Senzel grounded out to third
    • F. Galvis: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Galvis flied out to deep center
    • J. Garcia: Strike looking, Garcia singled to left
    • C. Casali: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Casali singled to center, Garcia to third
    • S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Casali stole second, Ball, Foul, Foul, Akiyama singled to left, and Garcia scored, Casali out at home
    • End of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • L. Castillo Pitching:
    • K. Hayes: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hayes struck out swinging
    • C. Moran: Ball, Ball, Foul, Moran grounded out to second
    • J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Bell singled to deep right
    • E. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • J. Votto: Ball, Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Votto struck out swinging
    • J. Winker: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
    • M. Moustakas: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Moustakas fouled out to left
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • L. Castillo Pitching:
    • C. Tucker: Ball, Tucker grounded out to shortstop
    • J. Murphy: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
    • A. Frazier: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Frazier struck out looking
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • J. Garcia: Strike swinging, Garcia grounded out to third
    • C. Casali: Strike swinging, Ball, Casali popped out to second
    • S. Akiyama: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Akiyama walked
    • N. Castellanos: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • L. Castillo Pitching:
    • J. Bell: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bell grounded out to second
    • E. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
    • K. Newman: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Newman singled to deep right
    • G. Polanco: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • M. Moustakas: Moustakas grounded out to third
    • N. Senzel: Ball, Strike swinging, Senzel popped out to first
    • F. Galvis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Galvis lined out to center
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • L. Castillo Pitching:
    • A. Frazier: Ball, Foul, Frazier grounded out to pitcher
    • K. Hayes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hayes singled to deep right
    • C. Moran: Strike looking, Moran grounded into double play third to shortstop to first, Hayes out at second
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • S. Akiyama: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Akiyama flied out to deep left
    • N. Castellanos: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Castellanos reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • J. Votto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Votto reached on fielder's choice to second, Castellanos out at second
    • J. Winker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Winker struck out swinging
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
MLB Scores