BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: D. Peterson (5-2)L: I. Anderson (3-1)S: (0)
- HR: ATL - T. d'Arnaud (9), A. Duvall (16), NYM - R. Cano (9), D. Smith (9)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|.250
|.411
|.583
|.994
|2.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|.349
|.461
|.640
|1.101
|-2.0
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.313
|.402
|.596
|.998
|0.0
|T. d'Arnaud DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.336
|.400
|.566
|.966
|6.5
|A. Duvall RF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|.316
|.602
|.919
|7.5
|O. Albies 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|.281
|.471
|.751
|-0.5
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.271
|.342
|.435
|.777
|2.0
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.244
|.303
|.430
|.733
|2.5
|T. Flowers C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.246
|.338
|.404
|.742
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Acuna CF
|2
|F. Freeman 1B
|5
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|T. d'Arnaud DH
|3
|A. Duvall RF
|4
|O. Albies 2B
|4
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|T. Flowers C
|4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|.283
|.408
|.512
|.920
|5.0
|M. Conforto RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.335
|.427
|.536
|.963
|2.5
|J. Davis 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|.263
|.380
|.415
|.796
|-0.5
|T. Frazier 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|.305
|.380
|.684
|0.0
|D. Smith 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.329
|.392
|.632
|1.024
|5.5
|R. Cano 2B
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|.373
|.570
|.943
|9.5
|A. Rosario SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|.283
|.379
|.662
|0.0
|P. Alonso DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.210
|.308
|.431
|.739
|-0.5
|J. McNeil LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.325
|.398
|.490
|.888
|2.5
|A. Gimenez SS-2B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|.350
|.394
|.744
|3.5
|R. Chirinos C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|.208
|.185
|.393
|3.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Nimmo CF
|3
|M. Conforto RF
|4
|J. Davis 3B
|4
|T. Frazier 3B
|0
|D. Smith 1B
|4
|R. Cano 2B
|4
|A. Rosario SS
|0
|P. Alonso DH
|4
|J. McNeil LF
|4
|A. Gimenez SS-2B
|3
|R. Chirinos C
|4
- 2B - A. Duvall (8), D. Swanson (13), A. Riley (6), T. Flowers (6)
- HR - T. d'Arnaud (9), A. Duvall (16)
- RBI - T. d'Arnaud (31), A. Duvall (33)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman 3 (3), T. d'Arnaud, A. Riley 2 (2)
- 2B - J. McNeil (14), R. Chirinos (3)
- HR - D. Smith (9), R. Cano (9)
- RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (18), D. Smith (41), R. Cano 3 (28), R. Chirinos (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Conforto, J. Davis 2 (2), J. McNeil
- E - A. Duvall (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|I. Anderson (L, 3-1)
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|8
|0
|2.36
|1.05
|2.0
|T. Matzek
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.28
|1.14
|5.0
|W. Smith
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.85
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Greene
|0.1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2.63
|1.04
|-9.0
|J. Webb
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.41
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|I. Anderson (L, 3-1)
|4.2
|T. Matzek
|1.1
|W. Smith
|1.0
|S. Greene
|0.1
|J. Webb
|0.2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson (W, 5-2)
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
|1
|3.80
|1.29
|25.0
|M. Castro (H, 5)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4.03
|1.61
|-1.5
|J. Wilson (H, 8)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.00
|1.44
|2.0
|J. Familia (H, 5)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3.52
|1.39
|2.0
|E. Ramirez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.68
|0.83
|2.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. Peterson (W, 5-2)
|6.0
|M. Castro (H, 5)
|0.1
|J. Wilson (H, 8)
|0.2
|J. Familia (H, 5)
|1.0
|E. Ramirez
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - I. Anderson 99-58, T. Matzek 20-14, W. Smith 18-9, S. Greene 21-13, J. Webb 10-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - I. Anderson 6-2, W. Smith 1-0, S. Greene 2-1
- Batters Faced - I. Anderson 22, T. Matzek 4, W. Smith 4, S. Greene 7, J. Webb 2
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 102-62, M. Castro 21-9, J. Wilson 2-1, J. Familia 15-9, E. Ramirez 17-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 3-1, J. Wilson 1-0, E. Ramirez 0-1
- Batters Faced - D. Peterson 24, M. Castro 4, J. Wilson, J. Familia 4, E. Ramirez 5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|.250
|.411
|.583
|.994
|2.5
|F. Freeman 1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|.349
|.461
|.640
|1.101
|-2.0
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.313
|.402
|.596
|.998
|0.0
|T. d'Arnaud DH
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.336
|.400
|.566
|.966
|6.5
|A. Duvall RF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|.316
|.602
|.919
|7.5
|O. Albies 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|.281
|.471
|.751
|-0.5
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.271
|.342
|.435
|.777
|2.0
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.244
|.303
|.430
|.733
|2.5
|T. Flowers C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.246
|.338
|.404
|.742
|1.0
|Total
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|15
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Acuna CF
|2
|F. Freeman 1B
|5
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|T. d'Arnaud DH
|3
|A. Duvall RF
|4
|O. Albies 2B
|4
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|A. Riley 3B
|3
|T. Flowers C
|4
|Total
|31
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|.283
|.408
|.512
|.920
|5.0
|M. Conforto RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|.335
|.427
|.536
|.963
|2.5
|J. Davis 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|.263
|.380
|.415
|.796
|-0.5
|T. Frazier 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|.305
|.380
|.684
|0.0
|D. Smith 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.329
|.392
|.632
|1.024
|5.5
|R. Cano 2B
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|.373
|.570
|.943
|9.5
|A. Rosario SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|.283
|.379
|.662
|0.0
|P. Alonso DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.210
|.308
|.431
|.739
|-0.5
|J. McNeil LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.325
|.398
|.490
|.888
|2.5
|A. Gimenez SS-2B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|.350
|.394
|.744
|3.5
|R. Chirinos C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|.208
|.185
|.393
|3.5
|Total
|34
|7
|10
|7
|2
|4
|12
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Nimmo CF
|3
|M. Conforto RF
|4
|J. Davis 3B
|4
|T. Frazier 3B
|0
|D. Smith 1B
|4
|R. Cano 2B
|4
|A. Rosario SS
|0
|P. Alonso DH
|4
|J. McNeil LF
|4
|A. Gimenez SS-2B
|3
|R. Chirinos C
|4
|Total
|34
- 2B - A. Duvall (8), D. Swanson (13), A. Riley (6), T. Flowers (6)
- HR - T. d'Arnaud (9), A. Duvall (16)
- RBI - T. d'Arnaud (31), A. Duvall (33)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman 3 (3), T. d'Arnaud, A. Riley 2 (2)
- 2B - J. McNeil (14), R. Chirinos (3)
- HR - D. Smith (9), R. Cano (9)
- RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (18), D. Smith (41), R. Cano 3 (28), R. Chirinos (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Conforto, J. Davis 2 (2), J. McNeil
- E - A. Duvall (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|I. Anderson (L, 3-1)
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|8
|0
|2.36
|1.05
|2.0
|T. Matzek
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.28
|1.14
|5.0
|W. Smith
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.85
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Greene
|0.1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2.63
|1.04
|-9.0
|J. Webb
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.41
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|10
|7
|7
|4
|12
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|I. Anderson (L, 3-1)
|4.2
|T. Matzek
|1.1
|W. Smith
|1.0
|S. Greene
|0.1
|J. Webb
|0.2
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson (W, 5-2)
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
|1
|3.80
|1.29
|25.0
|M. Castro (H, 5)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4.03
|1.61
|-1.5
|J. Wilson (H, 8)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.00
|1.44
|2.0
|J. Familia (H, 5)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3.52
|1.39
|2.0
|E. Ramirez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.68
|0.83
|2.0
|Total
|9.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|15
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. Peterson (W, 5-2)
|6.0
|M. Castro (H, 5)
|0.1
|J. Wilson (H, 8)
|0.2
|J. Familia (H, 5)
|1.0
|E. Ramirez
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - I. Anderson 99-58, T. Matzek 20-14, W. Smith 18-9, S. Greene 21-13, J. Webb 10-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - I. Anderson 6-2, W. Smith 1-0, S. Greene 2-1
- Batters Faced - I. Anderson 22, T. Matzek 4, W. Smith 4, S. Greene 7, J. Webb 2
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 102-62, M. Castro 21-9, J. Wilson 2-1, J. Familia 15-9, E. Ramirez 17-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 3-1, J. Wilson 1-0, E. Ramirez 0-1
- Batters Faced - D. Peterson 24, M. Castro 4, J. Wilson, J. Familia 4, E. Ramirez 5
8TH INNING Nimmo singled to shallow right, Gimenez and McNeil scored, Chirinos to second 2 7 Cano homered to right center 2 5 Smith homered to center 2 4 d'Arnaud homered to center 2 3 6TH INNING Duvall homered to left 1 3 4TH INNING Chirinos doubled to left, Gimenez scored 0 3 1ST INNING Cano singled to shallow left, Conforto and Nimmo scored, Davis to second 0 2
- Todd Frazier at third base
- Amed Rosario at shortstop
- Andres Gimenez at second base
- Erasmo Ramirez relieved Jeurys Familia
- D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Swanson walked
- A. Riley: Riley flied out to shallow right
- T. Flowers: Flowers doubled to left, Swanson to third
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
- F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul tip, Freeman struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jeurys Familia relieved Justin Wilson
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
- T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud homered to center
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Duvall popped out to shortstop
- O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Shane Greene relieved Will Smith
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Smith homered to center
- R. Cano: Ball, Cano homered to right center
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Alonso popped out to first
- J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to shallow right
- A. Gimenez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gimenez hit by pitch
- R. Chirinos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chirinos singled to shallow left center, McNeil to third, Gimenez to second
- B. Nimmo: Nimmo singled to shallow right, Gimenez and McNeil scored, Chirinos to second
- Jacob Webb relieved Shane Greene
- M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto popped out to second
- J. Davis: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Miguel Castro relieved David Peterson
- D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Swanson doubled to left center
- A. Riley: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Riley walked
- T. Flowers: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Flowers struck out swinging
- R. Acuna: Strike looking
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike looking, Riley doubled to shallow right
- T. Flowers: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Flowers struck out swinging
- R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Acuna grounded out to second, Riley to third
- F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- I. Anderson Pitching:
- J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
- D. Smith: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Smith grounded out to first
- Tyler Matzek relieved Ian Anderson
- R. Cano: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cano struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- A. Duvall: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
- O. Albies: Ball, Foul, Foul, Albies grounded out to second
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- I. Anderson Pitching:
- J. McNeil: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil struck out looking
- A. Gimenez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gimenez reached on an infield single to third
- R. Chirinos: Pickoff attempt, Chirinos doubled to left, Gimenez scored
- B. Nimmo: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
- M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Conforto popped out to second
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- T. Flowers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Flowers lined out to right
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked
- F. Freeman: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked, Acuna to second
- T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, d'Arnaud struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- I. Anderson Pitching:
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- D. Smith: Strike swinging, Smith grounded out to shortstop
- R. Cano: Ball, Strike swinging, Cano singled to shallow left
- P. Alonso: Alonso flied out to deep left
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, d'Arnaud walked
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Duvall doubled to shallow left, d'Arnaud to third
- O. Albies: Strike looking, Albies fouled out to first
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
- A. Riley: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- I. Anderson Pitching:
- A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
- R. Chirinos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Chirinos struck out looking
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Nimmo walked
- M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Acuna walked
- F. Freeman: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul tip, Freeman struck out on foul tip
- M. Ozuna: Acuna picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- I. Anderson Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
- M. Conforto: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked, Nimmo to second
- J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked, Nimmo to third, Conforto to second
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Cano singled to shallow left, Conforto and Nimmo scored, Davis to second
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Ball, Davis to third on wild pitch, Ball, Alonso lined out to second
- J. McNeil: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McNeil flied out to center
- End of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)