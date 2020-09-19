BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
ATL30-22
000001010261
NYM24-28
20010004X7100
  • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
  • W: D. Peterson (5-2)L: I. Anderson (3-1)S: (0)
  • HR: ATL - T. d'Arnaud (9), A. Duvall (16), NYM - R. Cano (9), D. Smith (9)
ATLBraves
NYMMets
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
R. Acuna CF20000313.250.411.583.9942.5
F. Freeman 1B50000048.349.461.6401.101-2.0
M. Ozuna LF30000120.313.402.596.9980.0
T. d'Arnaud DH31111112.336.400.566.9666.5
A. Duvall RF41211010.255.316.602.9197.5
O. Albies 2B40000012.247.281.471.751-0.5
D. Swanson SS30100122.271.342.435.7772.0
A. Riley 3B30100113.244.303.430.7332.5
T. Flowers C40100023.246.338.404.7421.0
HITTERSAB
R. Acuna CF2
F. Freeman 1B5
M. Ozuna LF3
T. d'Arnaud DH3
A. Duvall RF4
O. Albies 2B4
D. Swanson SS3
A. Riley 3B3
T. Flowers C4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Nimmo CF31120221.283.408.512.9205.0
    M. Conforto RF41100114.335.427.536.9632.5
    J. Davis 3B40000133.263.380.415.796-0.5
    T. Frazier 3B00000000.234.305.380.6840.0
    D. Smith 1B41111013.329.392.6321.0245.5
    R. Cano 2B41331010.331.373.570.9439.5
    A. Rosario SS00000000.266.283.379.6620.0
    P. Alonso DH40000013.210.308.431.739-0.5
    J. McNeil LF41100012.325.398.490.8882.5
    A. Gimenez SS-2B32100010.275.350.394.7443.5
    R. Chirinos C40210010.138.208.185.3933.5
    HITTERSAB
    B. Nimmo CF3
    M. Conforto RF4
    J. Davis 3B4
    T. Frazier 3B0
    D. Smith 1B4
    R. Cano 2B4
    A. Rosario SS0
    P. Alonso DH4
    J. McNeil LF4
    A. Gimenez SS-2B3
    R. Chirinos C4
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Duvall (8), D. Swanson (13), A. Riley (6), T. Flowers (6)
      • HR - T. d'Arnaud (9), A. Duvall (16)
      • RBI - T. d'Arnaud (31), A. Duvall (33)
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman 3 (3), T. d'Arnaud, A. Riley 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. McNeil (14), R. Chirinos (3)
      • HR - D. Smith (9), R. Cano (9)
      • RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (18), D. Smith (41), R. Cano 3 (28), R. Chirinos (4)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Conforto, J. Davis 2 (2), J. McNeil
      FIELDING
      • E - A. Duvall (2)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      I. Anderson (L, 3-1)4.24334802.361.052.0
      T. Matzek1.10000203.281.145.0
      W. Smith1.01000104.851.002.5
      S. Greene0.15440022.631.04-9.0
      J. Webb0.20000100.001.412.5
      PITCHERSIP
      I. Anderson (L, 3-1)4.2
      T. Matzek1.1
      W. Smith1.0
      S. Greene0.1
      J. Webb0.2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      D. Peterson (W, 5-2)6.031141013.801.2925.0
      M. Castro (H, 5)0.11002104.031.61-1.5
      J. Wilson (H, 8)0.20000004.001.442.0
      J. Familia (H, 5)1.01110213.521.392.0
      E. Ramirez1.01001200.680.832.0
      PITCHERSIP
      D. Peterson (W, 5-2)6.0
      M. Castro (H, 5)0.1
      J. Wilson (H, 8)0.2
      J. Familia (H, 5)1.0
      E. Ramirez1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - I. Anderson 99-58, T. Matzek 20-14, W. Smith 18-9, S. Greene 21-13, J. Webb 10-5
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - I. Anderson 6-2, W. Smith 1-0, S. Greene 2-1
      • Batters Faced - I. Anderson 22, T. Matzek 4, W. Smith 4, S. Greene 7, J. Webb 2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 102-62, M. Castro 21-9, J. Wilson 2-1, J. Familia 15-9, E. Ramirez 17-9
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 3-1, J. Wilson 1-0, E. Ramirez 0-1
      • Batters Faced - D. Peterson 24, M. Castro 4, J. Wilson, J. Familia 4, E. Ramirez 5
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      123456789RHE
      ATL30-22
      		000001010261
      NYM24-28
      		20010004X7100
      • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      R. Acuna CF20000313.250.411.583.9942.5
      F. Freeman 1B50000048.349.461.6401.101-2.0
      M. Ozuna LF30000120.313.402.596.9980.0
      T. d'Arnaud DH31111112.336.400.566.9666.5
      A. Duvall RF41211010.255.316.602.9197.5
      O. Albies 2B40000012.247.281.471.751-0.5
      D. Swanson SS30100122.271.342.435.7772.0
      A. Riley 3B30100113.244.303.430.7332.5
      T. Flowers C40100023.246.338.404.7421.0
      Total31262271523-----
      HITTERSAB
      R. Acuna CF2
      F. Freeman 1B5
      M. Ozuna LF3
      T. d'Arnaud DH3
      A. Duvall RF4
      O. Albies 2B4
      D. Swanson SS3
      A. Riley 3B3
      T. Flowers C4
      Total31
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        B. Nimmo CF31120221.283.408.512.9205.0
        M. Conforto RF41100114.335.427.536.9632.5
        J. Davis 3B40000133.263.380.415.796-0.5
        T. Frazier 3B00000000.234.305.380.6840.0
        D. Smith 1B41111013.329.392.6321.0245.5
        R. Cano 2B41331010.331.373.570.9439.5
        A. Rosario SS00000000.266.283.379.6620.0
        P. Alonso DH40000013.210.308.431.739-0.5
        J. McNeil LF41100012.325.398.490.8882.5
        A. Gimenez SS-2B32100010.275.350.394.7443.5
        R. Chirinos C40210010.138.208.185.3933.5
        Total347107241216-----
        HITTERSAB
        B. Nimmo CF3
        M. Conforto RF4
        J. Davis 3B4
        T. Frazier 3B0
        D. Smith 1B4
        R. Cano 2B4
        A. Rosario SS0
        P. Alonso DH4
        J. McNeil LF4
        A. Gimenez SS-2B3
        R. Chirinos C4
        Total34
          BATTING
          • 2B - A. Duvall (8), D. Swanson (13), A. Riley (6), T. Flowers (6)
          • HR - T. d'Arnaud (9), A. Duvall (16)
          • RBI - T. d'Arnaud (31), A. Duvall (33)
          • 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - F. Freeman 3 (3), T. d'Arnaud, A. Riley 2 (2)
          BATTING
          • 2B - J. McNeil (14), R. Chirinos (3)
          • HR - D. Smith (9), R. Cano (9)
          • RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (18), D. Smith (41), R. Cano 3 (28), R. Chirinos (4)
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Conforto, J. Davis 2 (2), J. McNeil
          FIELDING
          • E - A. Duvall (2)
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          I. Anderson (L, 3-1)4.24334802.361.052.0
          T. Matzek1.10000203.281.145.0
          W. Smith1.01000104.851.002.5
          S. Greene0.15440022.631.04-9.0
          J. Webb0.20000100.001.412.5
          Total8.010774122---
          PITCHERSIP
          I. Anderson (L, 3-1)4.2
          T. Matzek1.1
          W. Smith1.0
          S. Greene0.1
          J. Webb0.2
          Total8.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          D. Peterson (W, 5-2)6.031141013.801.2925.0
          M. Castro (H, 5)0.11002104.031.61-1.5
          J. Wilson (H, 8)0.20000004.001.442.0
          J. Familia (H, 5)1.01110213.521.392.0
          E. Ramirez1.01001200.680.832.0
          Total9.06227152---
          PITCHERSIP
          D. Peterson (W, 5-2)6.0
          M. Castro (H, 5)0.1
          J. Wilson (H, 8)0.2
          J. Familia (H, 5)1.0
          E. Ramirez1.0
          Total9.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - I. Anderson 99-58, T. Matzek 20-14, W. Smith 18-9, S. Greene 21-13, J. Webb 10-5
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - I. Anderson 6-2, W. Smith 1-0, S. Greene 2-1
          • Batters Faced - I. Anderson 22, T. Matzek 4, W. Smith 4, S. Greene 7, J. Webb 2
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 102-62, M. Castro 21-9, J. Wilson 2-1, J. Familia 15-9, E. Ramirez 17-9
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 3-1, J. Wilson 1-0, E. Ramirez 0-1
          • Batters Faced - D. Peterson 24, M. Castro 4, J. Wilson, J. Familia 4, E. Ramirez 5
          • 8TH INNING
            		Nimmo singled to shallow right, Gimenez and McNeil scored, Chirinos to second27
            		Cano homered to right center25
            		Smith homered to center24
            		d'Arnaud homered to center23
          • 6TH INNING
            		Duvall homered to left13
          • 4TH INNING
            		Chirinos doubled to left, Gimenez scored03
          • 1ST INNING
            		Cano singled to shallow left, Conforto and Nimmo scored, Davis to second02
          • 9TH INNING
            • Todd Frazier at third base
            • Amed Rosario at shortstop
            • Andres Gimenez at second base
            • Erasmo Ramirez relieved Jeurys Familia
            • D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Swanson walked
            • A. Riley: Riley flied out to shallow right
            • T. Flowers: Flowers doubled to left, Swanson to third
            • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
            • F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul tip, Freeman struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Jeurys Familia relieved Justin Wilson
            • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
            • T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud homered to center
            • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Duvall popped out to shortstop
            • O. Albies: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Albies struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Shane Greene relieved Will Smith
            • D. Smith: Strike looking, Smith homered to center
            • R. Cano: Ball, Cano homered to right center
            • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Alonso popped out to first
            • J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to shallow right
            • A. Gimenez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gimenez hit by pitch
            • R. Chirinos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chirinos singled to shallow left center, McNeil to third, Gimenez to second
            • B. Nimmo: Nimmo singled to shallow right, Gimenez and McNeil scored, Chirinos to second
            • Jacob Webb relieved Shane Greene
            • M. Conforto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto popped out to second
            • J. Davis: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
            • End of the 8th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • Miguel Castro relieved David Peterson
            • D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Swanson doubled to left center
            • A. Riley: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Riley walked
            • T. Flowers: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Flowers struck out swinging
            • R. Acuna: Strike looking
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • D. Peterson Pitching:
            • M. Ozuna: Ball, Ozuna flied out to deep right
            • T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud lined out to center
            • A. Duvall: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Duvall homered to left
            • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Albies lined out to center
            • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T. Matzek Pitching:
            • P. Alonso: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
            • J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil lined out to left
            • A. Gimenez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Gimenez lined out to left
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • D. Peterson Pitching:
            • A. Riley: Ball, Strike looking, Riley doubled to shallow right
            • T. Flowers: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Flowers struck out swinging
            • R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Acuna grounded out to second, Riley to third
            • F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • I. Anderson Pitching:
            • J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Davis struck out looking
            • D. Smith: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Smith grounded out to first
            • Tyler Matzek relieved Ian Anderson
            • R. Cano: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cano struck out swinging
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • D. Peterson Pitching:
            • A. Duvall: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
            • O. Albies: Ball, Foul, Foul, Albies grounded out to second
            • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • I. Anderson Pitching:
            • J. McNeil: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McNeil struck out looking
            • A. Gimenez: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gimenez reached on an infield single to third
            • R. Chirinos: Pickoff attempt, Chirinos doubled to left, Gimenez scored
            • B. Nimmo: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
            • M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Conforto popped out to second
            • End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • D. Peterson Pitching:
            • T. Flowers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Flowers lined out to right
            • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Acuna walked
            • F. Freeman: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
            • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked, Acuna to second
            • T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, d'Arnaud struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • I. Anderson Pitching:
            • J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
            • D. Smith: Strike swinging, Smith grounded out to shortstop
            • R. Cano: Ball, Strike swinging, Cano singled to shallow left
            • P. Alonso: Alonso flied out to deep left
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • D. Peterson Pitching:
            • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, d'Arnaud walked
            • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Duvall doubled to shallow left, d'Arnaud to third
            • O. Albies: Strike looking, Albies fouled out to first
            • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
            • A. Riley: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • I. Anderson Pitching:
            • A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez struck out swinging
            • R. Chirinos: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Chirinos struck out looking
            • B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Nimmo walked
            • M. Conforto: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • D. Peterson Pitching:
            • R. Acuna: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Acuna walked
            • F. Freeman: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul tip, Freeman struck out on foul tip
            • M. Ozuna: Acuna picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • I. Anderson Pitching:
            • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo walked
            • M. Conforto: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Conforto walked, Nimmo to second
            • J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked, Nimmo to third, Conforto to second
            • D. Smith: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
            • R. Cano: Strike looking, Cano singled to shallow left, Conforto and Nimmo scored, Davis to second
            • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Ball, Davis to third on wild pitch, Ball, Alonso lined out to second
            • J. McNeil: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McNeil flied out to center
            • End of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
          Hide View
          MLB Scores