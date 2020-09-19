BOX SCORE
    123456789RHE
    LAD38-15
    		200100300670
    COL22-29
    		100000000151
    • Coors FieldDenver, Colo.
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Betts RF51100000.303.376.597.9732.0
    M. Muncy 1B40000000.191.327.377.7040.0
    J. Turner DH31200100.303.400.424.8245.0
    C. Bellinger CF31100102.230.311.429.7393.0
    C. Taylor SS31231100.283.380.494.87412.0
    A. Pollock LF41111013.276.313.541.8545.5
    E. Rios 3B40000012.222.286.540.825-0.5
    G. Lux 2B40000000.164.246.364.6100.0
    A. Barnes C31000010.263.368.338.7063.5
    Total336742337-----
    HITTERSAB
    M. Betts RF5
    M. Muncy 1B4
    J. Turner DH3
    C. Bellinger CF3
    C. Taylor SS3
    A. Pollock LF4
    E. Rios 3B4
    G. Lux 2B4
    A. Barnes C3
    Total33
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      R. Tapia LF41100000.301.362.377.7395.0
      T. Story SS40100011.302.371.558.9290.5
      N. Arenado 3B30010011.253.303.434.7380.5
      C. Blackmon RF30000001.309.362.468.8300.0
      K. Pillar CF30200000.280.326.451.7783.0
      J. Fuentes 1B30000022.323.333.500.833-1.0
      M. Kemp DH30000031.228.296.412.708-1.5
      G. Hampson 2B30100001.243.293.419.7120.0
      D. Butera C20000010.162.200.216.416-0.5
      a- R. McMahon PH10000010.207.291.393.684-0.5
      Total291510097-----
      HITTERSAB
      R. Tapia LF4
      T. Story SS4
      N. Arenado 3B3
      C. Blackmon RF3
      K. Pillar CF3
      J. Fuentes 1B3
      M. Kemp DH3
      G. Hampson 2B3
      D. Butera C2
      a- R. McMahon PH1
      Total29
      • a-struck out for Butera in the 9th
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. Turner (8)
      • 3B - C. Taylor (2)
      • HR - C. Taylor (7), A. Pollock (12)
      • RBI - C. Taylor 3 (30), A. Pollock (27)
      • 2-Out RBI - C. Taylor 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Bellinger, A. Pollock, E. Rios
      BATTING
      • 2B - R. Tapia (4), K. Pillar (9)
      • RBI - N. Arenado (26)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Hampson
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - A. Barnes (3)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - R. Tapia (6)
      • CS - G. Hampson
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Lux-Muncy; Lux-Taylor-Muncy)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Gonzalez-Story-Fuentes)
      • E - M. Givens
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Kershaw (W, 6-2)7.04110602.150.7529.0
      J. McGee1.01000202.600.873.0
      K. Jansen1.00000103.381.223.5
      Total9.0511090---
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Kershaw (W, 6-2)7.0
      J. McGee1.0
      K. Jansen1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      C. Gonzalez (L, 0-2)5.04331217.531.533.0
      T. Kinley1.00001006.001.192.0
      M. Givens1.02320013.661.17-2.0
      A. Ramos1.01001100.002.001.5
      D. Bard1.00000003.431.193.0
      Total9.0765332---
      PITCHERSIP
      C. Gonzalez (L, 0-2)5.0
      T. Kinley1.0
      M. Givens1.0
      A. Ramos1.0
      D. Bard1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Kershaw 86-59, J. McGee 19-15, K. Jansen 9-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Kershaw 7-4, J. McGee 0-1
      • Batters Faced - C. Kershaw 22, J. McGee 4, K. Jansen 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - C. Gonzalez 79-46, T. Kinley 11-5, M. Givens 26-15, A. Ramos 24-14, D. Bard 4-4
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Gonzalez 3-6, T. Kinley 1-0, M. Givens 3-2, A. Ramos 1-1, D. Bard 1-0
      • Batters Faced - C. Gonzalez 20, T. Kinley 3, M. Givens 6, A. Ramos 5, D. Bard 3
      • 4TH INNING
        		Taylor homered to center31
      • 1ST INNING
        		Arenado grounded out to shortstop, Tapia scored21
        		Taylor tripled to shallow right, Bellinger and Turner scored20
      • 9TH INNING
        • Daniel Bard relieved AJ Ramos
        • G. Lux: Lux grounded out to first
        • A. Barnes: Barnes lined out to right
        • M. Betts: Strike looking, Betts lined out to right
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Kenley Jansen relieved Jake McGee
        • Ryan McMahon hit for Drew Butera
        • R. McMahon: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
        • R. Tapia: Ball, Tapia lined out to third
        • T. Story: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Story lined out to center
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • AJ Ramos relieved Mychal Givens
        • J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Turner flied out to deep right
        • C. Bellinger: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger singled to shallow right
        • C. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Taylor walked, Bellinger to second
        • A. Pollock: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Pollock struck out swinging
        • E. Rios: Ball, Strike swinging, Rios grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Jake McGee relieved Clayton Kershaw
        • K. Pillar: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pillar doubled to deep right
        • J. Fuentes: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Fuentes struck out swinging
        • M. Kemp: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
        • G. Hampson: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hampson flied out to deep center
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • T. Story: Story singled to left center
          • N. Arenado: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Arenado struck out on foul tip
          • C. Blackmon: Blackmon grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Story out at second
          • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
        • 6TH INNING
          • Tyler Kinley relieved Chi Chi Gonzalez
          • J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Turner walked
          • C. Bellinger: Ball, Bellinger grounded into double play pitcher to shortstop to first, Turner out at second
          • C. Taylor: Foul, Ball, Taylor fouled out to first
          • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Hampson singled to center
          • D. Butera: Strike looking, Hampson to second, Ball, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt
        • 5TH INNING
          • C. Gonzalez Pitching:
          • A. Barnes: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Barnes struck out swinging
          • M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Betts flied out to deep center
          • M. Muncy: Ball, Ball, Muncy flied out to deep center
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • K. Pillar: Strike looking, Ball, Pillar grounded out to third
          • J. Fuentes: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Fuentes struck out swinging
          • M. Kemp: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • C. Gonzalez Pitching:
          • C. Taylor: Taylor homered to center
          • A. Pollock: Ball, Pollock lined out to third
          • E. Rios: Ball, Strike swinging, Rios grounded out to second
          • G. Lux: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Lux grounded out to third
          • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • T. Story: Ball, Foul, Story popped out to catcher
          • N. Arenado: Ball, Strike swinging, Arenado flied out to deep right
          • C. Blackmon: Blackmon lined out to center
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • C. Gonzalez Pitching:
          • M. Betts: Betts flied out to deep center
          • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Muncy flied out to left
          • J. Turner: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Turner doubled to left center
          • C. Bellinger: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bellinger grounded out to first
          • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • G. Hampson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hampson lined out to right
          • D. Butera: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Butera struck out swinging
          • R. Tapia: Foul, Tapia grounded out to first
          • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 2ND INNING
          • C. Gonzalez Pitching:
          • E. Rios: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Rios struck out looking
          • G. Lux: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Lux lined out to left
          • A. Barnes: Ball, Barnes fouled out to catcher
          • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • K. Pillar: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Pillar singled to deep left
          • J. Fuentes: Strike looking, Ball, Fuentes grounded into double play second to first, Pillar out at second
          • M. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
          • C. Gonzalez Pitching:
          • M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Betts lined out to right
          • M. Muncy: Muncy lined out to shortstop
          • J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Turner singled to center
          • C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bellinger walked, Turner to second
          • C. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Taylor tripled to shallow right, Bellinger and Turner scored
          • A. Pollock: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Pollock flied out to deep right
          • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • C. Kershaw Pitching:
          • R. Tapia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Tapia doubled to shallow center
          • T. Story: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging
          • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Tapia stole third, Foul, Arenado grounded out to shortstop, Tapia scored
          • C. Blackmon: Blackmon flied out to left
          • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
