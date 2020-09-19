BOX SCORE
- W: C. Kershaw (6-2)L: C. Gonzalez (0-2)S: (0)
- HR: LAD - A. Pollock (12), C. Taylor (7)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Betts RF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|.376
|.597
|.973
|2.0
|M. Muncy 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|.327
|.377
|.704
|0.0
|J. Turner DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|.400
|.424
|.824
|5.0
|C. Bellinger CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|.311
|.429
|.739
|3.0
|C. Taylor SS
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|.380
|.494
|.874
|12.0
|A. Pollock LF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|.313
|.541
|.854
|5.5
|E. Rios 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|.286
|.540
|.825
|-0.5
|G. Lux 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|.246
|.364
|.610
|0.0
|A. Barnes C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|.368
|.338
|.706
|3.5
- 2B - J. Turner (8)
- 3B - C. Taylor (2)
- HR - C. Taylor (7), A. Pollock (12)
- RBI - C. Taylor 3 (30), A. Pollock (27)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Taylor 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Bellinger, A. Pollock, E. Rios
- 2B - R. Tapia (4), K. Pillar (9)
- RBI - N. Arenado (26)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Hampson
- SB - A. Barnes (3)
- SB - R. Tapia (6)
- CS - G. Hampson
- DP - 2 (Lux-Muncy; Lux-Taylor-Muncy)
- DP - (Gonzalez-Story-Fuentes)
- E - M. Givens
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Kershaw (W, 6-2)
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2.15
|0.75
|29.0
|J. McGee
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.60
|0.87
|3.0
|K. Jansen
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.38
|1.22
|3.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Gonzalez (L, 0-2)
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|7.53
|1.53
|3.0
|T. Kinley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.00
|1.19
|2.0
|M. Givens
|1.0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3.66
|1.17
|-2.0
|A. Ramos
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.5
|D. Bard
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.43
|1.19
|3.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Kershaw 86-59, J. McGee 19-15, K. Jansen 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Kershaw 7-4, J. McGee 0-1
- Batters Faced - C. Kershaw 22, J. McGee 4, K. Jansen 3
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Gonzalez 79-46, T. Kinley 11-5, M. Givens 26-15, A. Ramos 24-14, D. Bard 4-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Gonzalez 3-6, T. Kinley 1-0, M. Givens 3-2, A. Ramos 1-1, D. Bard 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Gonzalez 20, T. Kinley 3, M. Givens 6, A. Ramos 5, D. Bard 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Tapia LF
|4
|T. Story SS
|4
|N. Arenado 3B
|3
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|K. Pillar CF
|3
|J. Fuentes 1B
|3
|M. Kemp DH
|3
|G. Hampson 2B
|3
|D. Butera C
|2
|a- R. McMahon PH
|1
|Total
|29
- 2B - J. Turner (8)
- 3B - C. Taylor (2)
- HR - C. Taylor (7), A. Pollock (12)
- RBI - C. Taylor 3 (30), A. Pollock (27)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Taylor 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Bellinger, A. Pollock, E. Rios
- 2B - R. Tapia (4), K. Pillar (9)
- RBI - N. Arenado (26)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Hampson
- SB - A. Barnes (3)
- SB - R. Tapia (6)
- CS - G. Hampson
- DP - 2 (Lux-Muncy; Lux-Taylor-Muncy)
- DP - (Gonzalez-Story-Fuentes)
- E - M. Givens
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Kershaw 86-59, J. McGee 19-15, K. Jansen 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Kershaw 7-4, J. McGee 0-1
- Batters Faced - C. Kershaw 22, J. McGee 4, K. Jansen 3
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Gonzalez 79-46, T. Kinley 11-5, M. Givens 26-15, A. Ramos 24-14, D. Bard 4-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Gonzalez 3-6, T. Kinley 1-0, M. Givens 3-2, A. Ramos 1-1, D. Bard 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Gonzalez 20, T. Kinley 3, M. Givens 6, A. Ramos 5, D. Bard 3
4TH INNING Taylor homered to center 3 1 1ST INNING Arenado grounded out to shortstop, Tapia scored 2 1 Taylor tripled to shallow right, Bellinger and Turner scored 2 0
- AJ Ramos relieved Mychal Givens
- J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Turner flied out to deep right
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger singled to shallow right
- C. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Taylor walked, Bellinger to second
- A. Pollock: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Pollock struck out swinging
- E. Rios: Ball, Strike swinging, Rios grounded out to first
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jake McGee relieved Clayton Kershaw
- K. Pillar: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pillar doubled to deep right
- J. Fuentes: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Fuentes struck out swinging
- M. Kemp: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
- G. Hampson: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hampson flied out to deep center
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Kinley relieved Chi Chi Gonzalez
- J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Turner walked
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Bellinger grounded into double play pitcher to shortstop to first, Turner out at second
- C. Taylor: Foul, Ball, Taylor fouled out to first
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Kershaw Pitching:
- K. Pillar: Strike looking, Ball, Pillar grounded out to third
- J. Fuentes: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Fuentes struck out swinging
- M. Kemp: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Gonzalez Pitching:
- M. Betts: Betts flied out to deep center
- M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Muncy flied out to left
- J. Turner: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Turner doubled to left center
- C. Bellinger: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bellinger grounded out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Kershaw Pitching:
- K. Pillar: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Pillar singled to deep left
- J. Fuentes: Strike looking, Ball, Fuentes grounded into double play second to first, Pillar out at second
- M. Kemp: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Kemp struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Gonzalez Pitching:
- M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Betts lined out to right
- M. Muncy: Muncy lined out to shortstop
- J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Turner singled to center
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bellinger walked, Turner to second
- C. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Taylor tripled to shallow right, Bellinger and Turner scored
- A. Pollock: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Pollock flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Kershaw Pitching:
- R. Tapia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Tapia doubled to shallow center
- T. Story: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Tapia stole third, Foul, Arenado grounded out to shortstop, Tapia scored
- C. Blackmon: Blackmon flied out to left
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)