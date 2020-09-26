BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: (0-0)L: J. Means (2-4)S: (0)
- HR: TOR - R. Grichuk (12), C. Biggio (8)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Hays LF
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|.333
|.398
|.732
|4.0
|J. Iglesias SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.373
|.400
|.556
|.956
|6.0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.331
|.385
|.496
|.881
|1.5
|D. Stewart RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|P. Severino C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|.322
|.388
|.710
|-1.0
|R. Ruiz 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|.286
|.425
|.712
|1.5
|H. Alberto DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|.311
|.400
|.711
|0.0
|R. Urias 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.360
|.407
|.560
|.967
|0.5
|C. Mullins CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|.310
|.375
|.685
|1.0
- 2B - J. Iglesias 2 (17), R. Ruiz (10)
- RBI - J. Iglesias (24), R. Mountcastle (23)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Mountcastle 2 (2), D. Stewart, H. Alberto
- HR - C. Biggio (8), R. Grichuk (12)
- RBI - C. Biggio (28), R. Grichuk 3 (35)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Biggio
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - V. Guerrero, T. Shaw
- SB - J. Villar 2 (15)
- E - P. Severino (4), R. Urias (4)
- Outfield Assist - T. Hernandez (7)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Means (L, 2-4)
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|1
|4.53
|0.98
|17.5
|H. Harvey
|0.1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|1.25
|-3.5
|C. Sulser
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.56
|1.50
|2.5
|T. Scott
|0.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.31
|1.06
|-0.5
|S. Armstrong
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.93
|0.79
|2.5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Means 99-66, H. Harvey 17-12, C. Sulser 8-5, T. Scott 17-10, S. Armstrong 10-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Means 4-3, H. Harvey 1-1, C. Sulser 0-1, T. Scott 3-0, S. Armstrong 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Means 20, H. Harvey 5, C. Sulser 2, T. Scott 4, S. Armstrong 2
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Zeuch 75-48, C. Anderson 26-18, R. Stripling 16-10, A. Bass 16-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Zeuch 14-3, C. Anderson 1-1, R. Stripling 2-2, A. Bass 1-1
- Batters Faced - T. Zeuch 20, C. Anderson 7, R. Stripling 4, A. Bass 4
8TH INNING Guerrero reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Biggio scored, Villar to second on catcher Severino fielding error 2 5 Mountcastle singled to deep right, Iglesias scored, Mountcastle out at second 2 4 Iglesias doubled to deep right center, Hays scored 1 4 7TH INNING Grichuk homered to right, Guerrero and Hernandez scored 0 4 6TH INNING Biggio homered to right center 0 1
- Ross Stripling relieved Chase Anderson
- A. Hays: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hays reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias doubled to deep right center, Hays scored
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Mountcastle singled to deep right, Iglesias scored, Mountcastle out at second
- D. Stewart: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stewart grounded out to pitcher
- Anthony Bass relieved Ross Stripling
- P. Severino: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Error)
- Tanner Scott relieved Cole Sulser
- C. Biggio: Ball, Foul, Ball, Biggio singled to shallow center
- J. Villar: Villar singled to right, Biggio to third
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- V. Guerrero: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Villar to second, Foul, Guerrero reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Biggio scored, Villar to second on catcher Severino fielding error
- Shawn Armstrong relieved Tanner Scott
- R. Grichuk: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Villar stole third, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- T. Shaw: Foul, Shaw flied out to right
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Anderson Pitching:
- R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ruiz struck out looking
- H. Alberto: Alberto grounded bunt out to catcher
- R. Urias: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Urias singled to shallow left
- C. Mullins: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Mullins flied out to center
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- Hunter Harvey relieved John Means
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hernandez hit by pitch
- V. Guerrero: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Guerrero safe at first on 2nd baseman Urias fielding error, Hernandez to second
- R. Grichuk: Grichuk homered to right, Guerrero and Hernandez scored
- T. Shaw: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Shaw struck out swinging
- A. Kirk: Foul, Ball, Foul, Kirk singled to center
- Cole Sulser relieved Hunter Harvey
- J. Panik: Ball, Ball, Foul, Panik flied out to left
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chase Anderson relieved T.J. Zeuch
- Randal Grichuk in center field
- Jonathan Davis in left field
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
- D. Stewart: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
- P. Severino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Severino struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- J. Panik: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Panik struck out swinging
- J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Davis lined out to left
- C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio homered to right center
- J. Villar: Foul, Foul, Villar grounded out to first
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Zeuch Pitching:
- R. Urias: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Urias grounded out to second
- C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Mullins grounded out to third
- A. Hays: Hays reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to third
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
- T. Shaw: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Shaw struck out swinging
- A. Kirk: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kirk struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Zeuch Pitching:
- R. Urias: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Urias grounded out to shortstop
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Mullins play result pending, Mullins singled to shallow right
- A. Hays: Hays singled to right, Mullins to second
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to third, Mullins to third, Hays to second
- R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
- T. Shaw: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Shaw struck out swinging
- A. Kirk: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kirk grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Zeuch Pitching:
- A. Hays: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Hays grounded out to shortstop
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Ball, Iglesias doubled to left
- R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Mountcastle flied out to right
- D. Stewart: Strike swinging, Stewart popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Means Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Biggio struck out on foul tip
- J. Villar: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Villar walked
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Villar stole second, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Guerrero flied out to shallow center
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)