BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
BAL24-35
000000020292
TOR32-27
00000131X550
  • Sahlen FieldBuffalo, NY
  • W: (0-0)L: J. Means (2-4)S: (0)
  • HR: TOR - R. Grichuk (12), C. Biggio (8)
BALOrioles
TORBlue Jays
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Hays LF41300000.280.333.398.7324.0
J. Iglesias SS41210003.373.400.556.9566.0
R. Mountcastle 1B40110013.331.385.496.8811.5
D. Stewart RF40000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
P. Severino C40000020.250.322.388.710-1.0
R. Ruiz 3B40100010.221.286.425.7121.5
H. Alberto DH40000001.288.311.400.7110.0
R. Urias 2B40100010.360.407.560.9670.5
C. Mullins CF30100001.265.310.375.6851.0
HITTERSAB
A. Hays LF4
J. Iglesias SS4
R. Mountcastle 1B4
D. Stewart RF4
P. Severino C4
R. Ruiz 3B4
H. Alberto DH4
R. Urias 2B4
C. Mullins CF3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Biggio 3B42211010.253.375.438.8127.5
    J. Villar 2B30100100.238.307.298.6056.0
    T. Hernandez RF31000023.289.340.579.9191.0
    V. Guerrero 1B41000013.263.331.452.7820.5
    L. Gurriel LF20000020.294.336.500.836-1.0
    R. Grichuk CF21131012.274.313.486.7997.5
    T. Shaw DH40000032.239.307.415.722-1.5
    A. Kirk C30100010.375.400.583.9830.5
    J. Panik SS30000011.229.345.305.650-0.5
    J. Davis CF-LF30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    C. Biggio 3B4
    J. Villar 2B3
    T. Hernandez RF3
    V. Guerrero 1B4
    L. Gurriel LF2
    R. Grichuk CF2
    T. Shaw DH4
    A. Kirk C3
    J. Panik SS3
    J. Davis CF-LF3
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. Iglesias 2 (17), R. Ruiz (10)
      • RBI - J. Iglesias (24), R. Mountcastle (23)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Mountcastle 2 (2), D. Stewart, H. Alberto
      BATTING
      • HR - C. Biggio (8), R. Grichuk (12)
      • RBI - C. Biggio (28), R. Grichuk 3 (35)
      • 2-Out RBI - C. Biggio
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - V. Guerrero, T. Shaw
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - J. Villar 2 (15)
      FIELDING
      • E - P. Severino (4), R. Urias (4)
      FIELDING
      • Outfield Assist - T. Hernandez (7)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Means (L, 2-4)6.01111914.530.9817.5
      H. Harvey0.12320114.501.25-3.5
      C. Sulser0.20000105.561.502.5
      T. Scott0.12100101.311.06-0.5
      S. Armstrong0.20000101.930.792.5
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Means (L, 2-4)6.0
      H. Harvey0.1
      C. Sulser0.2
      T. Scott0.1
      S. Armstrong0.2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      T. Zeuch5.05000001.591.1510.0
      C. Anderson2.01000407.221.6314.0
      R. Stripling0.23220005.841.50-3.0
      A. Bass1.10000203.511.0112.0
      PITCHERSIP
      T. Zeuch5.0
      C. Anderson2.0
      R. Stripling0.2
      A. Bass1.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Means 99-66, H. Harvey 17-12, C. Sulser 8-5, T. Scott 17-10, S. Armstrong 10-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Means 4-3, H. Harvey 1-1, C. Sulser 0-1, T. Scott 3-0, S. Armstrong 0-1
      • Batters Faced - J. Means 20, H. Harvey 5, C. Sulser 2, T. Scott 4, S. Armstrong 2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - T. Zeuch 75-48, C. Anderson 26-18, R. Stripling 16-10, A. Bass 16-10
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Zeuch 14-3, C. Anderson 1-1, R. Stripling 2-2, A. Bass 1-1
      • Batters Faced - T. Zeuch 20, C. Anderson 7, R. Stripling 4, A. Bass 4
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      123456789RHE
      BAL24-35
      		000000020292
      TOR32-27
      		00000131X550
      • Sahlen FieldBuffalo, NY
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Hays LF41300000.280.333.398.7324.0
      J. Iglesias SS41210003.373.400.556.9566.0
      R. Mountcastle 1B40110013.331.385.496.8811.5
      D. Stewart RF40000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
      P. Severino C40000020.250.322.388.710-1.0
      R. Ruiz 3B40100010.221.286.425.7121.5
      H. Alberto DH40000001.288.311.400.7110.0
      R. Urias 2B40100010.360.407.560.9670.5
      C. Mullins CF30100001.265.310.375.6851.0
      Total352920069-----
      HITTERSAB
      A. Hays LF4
      J. Iglesias SS4
      R. Mountcastle 1B4
      D. Stewart RF4
      P. Severino C4
      R. Ruiz 3B4
      H. Alberto DH4
      R. Urias 2B4
      C. Mullins CF3
      Total35
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        C. Biggio 3B42211010.253.375.438.8127.5
        J. Villar 2B30100100.238.307.298.6056.0
        T. Hernandez RF31000023.289.340.579.9191.0
        V. Guerrero 1B41000013.263.331.452.7820.5
        L. Gurriel LF20000020.294.336.500.836-1.0
        R. Grichuk CF21131012.274.313.486.7997.5
        T. Shaw DH40000032.239.307.415.722-1.5
        A. Kirk C30100010.375.400.583.9830.5
        J. Panik SS30000011.229.345.305.650-0.5
        J. Davis CF-LF30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
        Total31554211312-----
        HITTERSAB
        C. Biggio 3B4
        J. Villar 2B3
        T. Hernandez RF3
        V. Guerrero 1B4
        L. Gurriel LF2
        R. Grichuk CF2
        T. Shaw DH4
        A. Kirk C3
        J. Panik SS3
        J. Davis CF-LF3
        Total31
          BATTING
          • 2B - J. Iglesias 2 (17), R. Ruiz (10)
          • RBI - J. Iglesias (24), R. Mountcastle (23)
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Mountcastle 2 (2), D. Stewart, H. Alberto
          BATTING
          • HR - C. Biggio (8), R. Grichuk (12)
          • RBI - C. Biggio (28), R. Grichuk 3 (35)
          • 2-Out RBI - C. Biggio
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - V. Guerrero, T. Shaw
          BASERUNNING
          • SB - J. Villar 2 (15)
          FIELDING
          • E - P. Severino (4), R. Urias (4)
          FIELDING
          • Outfield Assist - T. Hernandez (7)
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          J. Means (L, 2-4)6.01111914.530.9817.5
          H. Harvey0.12320114.501.25-3.5
          C. Sulser0.20000105.561.502.5
          T. Scott0.12100101.311.06-0.5
          S. Armstrong0.20000101.930.792.5
          Total8.05531132---
          PITCHERSIP
          J. Means (L, 2-4)6.0
          H. Harvey0.1
          C. Sulser0.2
          T. Scott0.1
          S. Armstrong0.2
          Total8.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          T. Zeuch5.05000001.591.1510.0
          C. Anderson2.01000407.221.6314.0
          R. Stripling0.23220005.841.50-3.0
          A. Bass1.10000203.511.0112.0
          Total9.0922060---
          PITCHERSIP
          T. Zeuch5.0
          C. Anderson2.0
          R. Stripling0.2
          A. Bass1.1
          Total9.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - J. Means 99-66, H. Harvey 17-12, C. Sulser 8-5, T. Scott 17-10, S. Armstrong 10-8
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Means 4-3, H. Harvey 1-1, C. Sulser 0-1, T. Scott 3-0, S. Armstrong 0-1
          • Batters Faced - J. Means 20, H. Harvey 5, C. Sulser 2, T. Scott 4, S. Armstrong 2
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - T. Zeuch 75-48, C. Anderson 26-18, R. Stripling 16-10, A. Bass 16-10
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Zeuch 14-3, C. Anderson 1-1, R. Stripling 2-2, A. Bass 1-1
          • Batters Faced - T. Zeuch 20, C. Anderson 7, R. Stripling 4, A. Bass 4
          • 8TH INNING
            		Guerrero reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Biggio scored, Villar to second on catcher Severino fielding error25
            		Mountcastle singled to deep right, Iglesias scored, Mountcastle out at second24
            		Iglesias doubled to deep right center, Hays scored14
          • 7TH INNING
            		Grichuk homered to right, Guerrero and Hernandez scored04
          • 6TH INNING
            		Biggio homered to right center01
          • 9TH INNING
            • A. Bass Pitching:
            • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ruiz grounded out to third
            • H. Alberto: Ball, Alberto flied out to deep left
            • R. Urias: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Urias struck out looking
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Ross Stripling relieved Chase Anderson
            • A. Hays: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hays reached on an infield single to shortstop
            • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias doubled to deep right center, Hays scored
            • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Mountcastle singled to deep right, Iglesias scored, Mountcastle out at second
            • D. Stewart: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stewart grounded out to pitcher
            • Anthony Bass relieved Ross Stripling
            • P. Severino: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Severino struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Error)
            • Tanner Scott relieved Cole Sulser
            • C. Biggio: Ball, Foul, Ball, Biggio singled to shallow center
            • J. Villar: Villar singled to right, Biggio to third
            • T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
            • V. Guerrero: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Villar to second, Foul, Guerrero reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Biggio scored, Villar to second on catcher Severino fielding error
            • Shawn Armstrong relieved Tanner Scott
            • R. Grichuk: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Villar stole third, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
            • T. Shaw: Foul, Shaw flied out to right
            • End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • C. Anderson Pitching:
            • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ruiz struck out looking
            • H. Alberto: Alberto grounded bunt out to catcher
            • R. Urias: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Urias singled to shallow left
            • C. Mullins: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Mullins flied out to center
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
            • Hunter Harvey relieved John Means
            • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hernandez hit by pitch
            • V. Guerrero: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Guerrero safe at first on 2nd baseman Urias fielding error, Hernandez to second
            • R. Grichuk: Grichuk homered to right, Guerrero and Hernandez scored
            • T. Shaw: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Shaw struck out swinging
            • A. Kirk: Foul, Ball, Foul, Kirk singled to center
            • Cole Sulser relieved Hunter Harvey
            • J. Panik: Ball, Ball, Foul, Panik flied out to left
            • J. Davis: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Chase Anderson relieved T.J. Zeuch
            • Randal Grichuk in center field
            • Jonathan Davis in left field
            • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle struck out swinging
            • D. Stewart: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
            • P. Severino: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Severino struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Means Pitching:
            • J. Panik: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Panik struck out swinging
            • J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Davis lined out to left
            • C. Biggio: Ball, Biggio homered to right center
            • J. Villar: Foul, Foul, Villar grounded out to first
            • End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • T. Zeuch Pitching:
            • R. Urias: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Urias grounded out to second
            • C. Mullins: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Mullins grounded out to third
            • A. Hays: Hays reached on an infield single to shortstop
            • J. Iglesias: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Means Pitching:
            • L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
            • T. Shaw: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Shaw struck out swinging
            • A. Kirk: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kirk struck out swinging
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • T. Zeuch Pitching:
            • D. Stewart: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Stewart grounded out to first
            • P. Severino: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Severino fouled out to first
            • R. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Ruiz doubled to deep center
            • H. Alberto: Ball, Alberto lined out to center
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Means Pitching:
            • J. Villar: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Villar grounded out to first
            • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez grounded out to third
            • V. Guerrero: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Guerrero struck out looking
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • T. Zeuch Pitching:
            • R. Urias: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Urias grounded out to shortstop
            • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Mullins play result pending, Mullins singled to shallow right
            • A. Hays: Hays singled to right, Mullins to second
            • J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to third, Mullins to third, Hays to second
            • R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Means Pitching:
            • J. Panik: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Panik lined out to left
            • J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Davis flied out to deep left
            • C. Biggio: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Biggio popped out to second
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • T. Zeuch Pitching:
            • P. Severino: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Severino grounded out to shortstop
            • R. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ruiz grounded out to second
            • H. Alberto: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Alberto grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Means Pitching:
            • L. Gurriel: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
            • T. Shaw: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Shaw struck out swinging
            • A. Kirk: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kirk grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • T. Zeuch Pitching:
            • A. Hays: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Hays grounded out to shortstop
            • J. Iglesias: Ball, Ball, Iglesias doubled to left
            • R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Mountcastle flied out to right
            • D. Stewart: Strike swinging, Stewart popped out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Means Pitching:
            • C. Biggio: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Biggio struck out on foul tip
            • J. Villar: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Villar walked
            • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Villar stole second, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
            • V. Guerrero: Ball, Guerrero flied out to shallow center
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
          Hide View
          MLB Scores