- W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
- HR: TB - M. Margot (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Biggio 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|0.5
|B. Bichette SS
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.5
|R. Grichuk CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.0
|V. Guerrero 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.0
|L. Gurriel LF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|2.5
|T. Hernandez RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.0
|J. Villar 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|c- J. Panik PH-2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Kirk DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|D. Jansen C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|b- R. Tellez PH
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|2.0
|R. McGuire C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
8TH INNING Bichette hit sacrifice fly to right, Tellez scored 1 3 7TH INNING Margot homered to left, Wendle scored 0 3 4TH INNING Adames walked, Arozarena scored 0 1
- Ji-Man Choi at designated hitter
- Brett Phillips in left field
- Peter Fairbanks relieved Nick Anderson
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel doubled to deep left
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Hernandez struck out looking
- J. Panik: Ball, Gurriel to third on wild pitch, Panik lined out to third
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Anderson Pitching:
- A. Kirk: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kirk popped out to second
- Rowdy Tellez hit for Danny Jansen
- R. Tellez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Tellez singled to center
- C. Biggio: Biggio doubled to deep right, Tellez to third
- B. Bichette: Bichette hit sacrifice fly to right, Tellez scored
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Grichuk lined out to shortstop
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Reese McGuire catching
- Thomas Hatch relieved Ryan Borucki
- Ji-Man Choi hit for Hunter Renfroe
- J. Choi: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Choi lined out to center
- B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Lowe flied out to deep center
- R. Arozarena: Arozarena grounded out to first
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Castillo Pitching:
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Guerrero hit by pitch
- L. Gurriel: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Gurriel singled to left center, Guerrero to second
- Nick Anderson relieved Diego Castillo
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hernandez popped out to first
- Joe Panik hit for Jonathan Villar
- J. Panik: Strike looking, Foul, Panik lined out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Joe Panik at second base
- A.J. Cole relieved Robbie Ray
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
- J. Wendle: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wendle walked
- M. Margot: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Margot homered to left, Wendle scored
- Ryan Borucki relieved A.J. Cole
- K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier popped out to second
- M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
- End of the 7th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Hunter Renfroe at designated hitter
- A. Kirk: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kirk singled to right
- D. Jansen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Jansen lined out to right
- C. Biggio: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Biggio struck out looking
- Diego Castillo relieved Blake Snell
- B. Bichette: Strike looking, Bichette reached on fielder's choice to second, Kirk out at second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Ray Pitching:
- B. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Lowe popped out to third
- R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Arozarena struck out swinging
- N. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- L. Gurriel: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
- T. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hernandez walked
- J. Villar: Villar grounded into double play third to second to first, Hernandez out at second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Ray Pitching:
- K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Kiermaier fouled out to third
- M. Zunino: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Zunino grounded out to third
- Hunter Renfroe hit for Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
- H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Robbie Ray relieved Matt Shoemaker
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Arozarena tripled to deep right center
- N. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
- W. Adames: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Adames walked, Arozarena scored
- J. Wendle: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Wendle struck out looking
- M. Margot: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Adames stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Margot popped out to catcher
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel flied out to deep center
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- J. Villar: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Villar struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
- B. Bichette: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bichette grounded out to shortstop
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Grichuk walked
- V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Shoemaker Pitching:
- Y. Tsutsugo: Tsutsugo flied out to center
- B. Lowe: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Lowe reached on an infield single to third
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Arozarena reached on fielder's choice to third, Lowe out at second
- N. Lowe: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Lowe grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)