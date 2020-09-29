BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
TOR0-1
000000010150
TB1-0
00010020X340
  • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
  • Game 1TB leads 1-0
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: TB - M. Margot (1)
TORBlue Jays
TBRays
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Biggio 3B40100031.250.250.500.7500.5
B. Bichette SS30010011.000.000.000.0000.5
R. Grichuk CF30000121.000.250.000.2500.0
V. Guerrero 1B30000021.000.250.000.2500.0
L. Gurriel LF40200010.500.500.7501.2502.5
T. Hernandez RF30000123.000.250.000.2500.0
J. Villar 2B20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
c- J. Panik PH-2B20000003.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Kirk DH30100000.333.333.333.6671.0
D. Jansen C20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
b- R. Tellez PH111000001.0001.0001.0002.0002.0
R. McGuire C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
C. Biggio 3B4
B. Bichette SS3
R. Grichuk CF3
V. Guerrero 1B3
L. Gurriel LF4
T. Hernandez RF3
J. Villar 2B2
c- J. Panik PH-2B2
A. Kirk DH3
D. Jansen C2
b- R. Tellez PH1
R. McGuire C0
  • b-singled for Jansen in the 8th
  • c-lined out for Panik in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
Y. Tsutsugo DH20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
a- H. Renfroe PH-DH10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
b- J. Choi PH-DH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Lowe 2B40100000.250.250.250.5001.0
R. Arozarena LF41100011.250.250.7501.0003.5
B. Phillips LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
N. Lowe 1B30000022.000.000.000.000-1.0
W. Adames SS20000110.000.333.000.3332.5
J. Wendle 3B21000111.000.333.000.3331.5
M. Margot RF31221001.667.6671.6672.3338.0
K. Kiermaier CF30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Zunino C30000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
HITTERSAB
Y. Tsutsugo DH2
a- H. Renfroe PH-DH1
b- J. Choi PH-DH1
B. Lowe 2B4
R. Arozarena LF4
B. Phillips LF0
N. Lowe 1B3
W. Adames SS2
J. Wendle 3B2
M. Margot RF3
K. Kiermaier CF3
M. Zunino C3
  • a-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 5th
  • b-lined out for Renfroe in the 8th
BATTING
  • 2B - C. Biggio, L. Gurriel
  • SF - B. Bichette
  • RBI - B. Bichette
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk, J. Panik 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 3B - R. Arozarena
  • HR - M. Margot
  • RBI - M. Margot 2 (2)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Margot
BASERUNNING
  • SB - W. Adames
FIELDING
  • DP - (Wendle-Lowe-Lowe)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
M. Shoemaker3.02000200.000.678.0
R. Ray3.01111503.000.678.5
A. Cole0.112211154.006.00-2.5
R. Borucki0.20000100.000.002.5
T. Hatch1.00000000.000.003.0
PITCHERSIP
M. Shoemaker3.0
R. Ray3.0
A. Cole0.1
R. Borucki0.2
T. Hatch1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
B. Snell5.21002900.000.5318.5
D. Castillo0.21000100.001.500.5
N. Anderson1.22110005.401.202.0
P. Fairbanks1.01000200.001.003.0
PITCHERSIP
B. Snell5.2
D. Castillo0.2
N. Anderson1.2
P. Fairbanks1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 35-27, R. Ray 60-37, A. Cole 14-8, R. Borucki 7-4, T. Hatch 12-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 4-4, R. Ray 1-0, T. Hatch 1-1
  • Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 11, R. Ray 11, A. Cole 3, R. Borucki 2, T. Hatch 3
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 82-48, D. Castillo 14-10, N. Anderson 29-20, P. Fairbanks 18-10
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 4-2, D. Castillo 1-0
  • Batters Faced - B. Snell 19, D. Castillo 4, N. Anderson 7, P. Fairbanks 4
    123456789RHE
    TOR0-1
    		000000010150
    TB1-0
    		00010020X340
    • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
    • Game 1TB leads 1-0
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Biggio 3B40100031.250.250.500.7500.5
    B. Bichette SS30010011.000.000.000.0000.5
    R. Grichuk CF30000121.000.250.000.2500.0
    V. Guerrero 1B30000021.000.250.000.2500.0
    L. Gurriel LF40200010.500.500.7501.2502.5
    T. Hernandez RF30000123.000.250.000.2500.0
    J. Villar 2B20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    c- J. Panik PH-2B20000003.000.000.000.0000.0
    A. Kirk DH30100000.333.333.333.6671.0
    D. Jansen C20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    b- R. Tellez PH111000001.0001.0001.0002.0002.0
    R. McGuire C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    Total30151021212-----
    HITTERSAB
    C. Biggio 3B4
    B. Bichette SS3
    R. Grichuk CF3
    V. Guerrero 1B3
    L. Gurriel LF4
    T. Hernandez RF3
    J. Villar 2B2
    c- J. Panik PH-2B2
    A. Kirk DH3
    D. Jansen C2
    b- R. Tellez PH1
    R. McGuire C0
    Total30
    • b-singled for Jansen in the 8th
    • c-lined out for Panik in the 7th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    Y. Tsutsugo DH20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    a- H. Renfroe PH-DH10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    b- J. Choi PH-DH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    B. Lowe 2B40100000.250.250.250.5001.0
    R. Arozarena LF41100011.250.250.7501.0003.5
    B. Phillips LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    N. Lowe 1B30000022.000.000.000.000-1.0
    W. Adames SS20000110.000.333.000.3332.5
    J. Wendle 3B21000111.000.333.000.3331.5
    M. Margot RF31221001.667.6671.6672.3338.0
    K. Kiermaier CF30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Zunino C30000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
    Total283421296-----
    HITTERSAB
    Y. Tsutsugo DH2
    a- H. Renfroe PH-DH1
    b- J. Choi PH-DH1
    B. Lowe 2B4
    R. Arozarena LF4
    B. Phillips LF0
    N. Lowe 1B3
    W. Adames SS2
    J. Wendle 3B2
    M. Margot RF3
    K. Kiermaier CF3
    M. Zunino C3
    Total28
    • a-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 5th
    • b-lined out for Renfroe in the 8th
    BATTING
    • 2B - C. Biggio, L. Gurriel
    • SF - B. Bichette
    • RBI - B. Bichette
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Grichuk, J. Panik 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 3B - R. Arozarena
    • HR - M. Margot
    • RBI - M. Margot 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Margot
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - W. Adames
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Wendle-Lowe-Lowe)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Shoemaker3.02000200.000.678.0
    R. Ray3.01111503.000.678.5
    A. Cole0.112211154.006.00-2.5
    R. Borucki0.20000100.000.002.5
    T. Hatch1.00000000.000.003.0
    Total8.0433291---
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Shoemaker3.0
    R. Ray3.0
    A. Cole0.1
    R. Borucki0.2
    T. Hatch1.0
    Total8.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    B. Snell5.21002900.000.5318.5
    D. Castillo0.21000100.001.500.5
    N. Anderson1.22110005.401.202.0
    P. Fairbanks1.01000200.001.003.0
    Total9.05112120---
    PITCHERSIP
    B. Snell5.2
    D. Castillo0.2
    N. Anderson1.2
    P. Fairbanks1.0
    Total9.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Shoemaker 35-27, R. Ray 60-37, A. Cole 14-8, R. Borucki 7-4, T. Hatch 12-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Shoemaker 4-4, R. Ray 1-0, T. Hatch 1-1
    • Batters Faced - M. Shoemaker 11, R. Ray 11, A. Cole 3, R. Borucki 2, T. Hatch 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 82-48, D. Castillo 14-10, N. Anderson 29-20, P. Fairbanks 18-10
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 4-2, D. Castillo 1-0
    • Batters Faced - B. Snell 19, D. Castillo 4, N. Anderson 7, P. Fairbanks 4
    • 8TH INNING
      		Bichette hit sacrifice fly to right, Tellez scored13
    • 7TH INNING
      		Margot homered to left, Wendle scored03
    • 4TH INNING
      		Adames walked, Arozarena scored01
    • 9TH INNING
      • Ji-Man Choi at designated hitter
      • Brett Phillips in left field
      • Peter Fairbanks relieved Nick Anderson
      • V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
      • L. Gurriel: Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel doubled to deep left
      • T. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Hernandez struck out looking
      • J. Panik: Ball, Gurriel to third on wild pitch, Panik lined out to third
      • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 8TH INNING
      • N. Anderson Pitching:
      • A. Kirk: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kirk popped out to second
      • Rowdy Tellez hit for Danny Jansen
      • R. Tellez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Tellez singled to center
      • C. Biggio: Biggio doubled to deep right, Tellez to third
      • B. Bichette: Bichette hit sacrifice fly to right, Tellez scored
      • R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Grichuk lined out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Reese McGuire catching
      • Thomas Hatch relieved Ryan Borucki
      • Ji-Man Choi hit for Hunter Renfroe
      • J. Choi: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Choi lined out to center
      • B. Lowe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Lowe flied out to deep center
      • R. Arozarena: Arozarena grounded out to first
      • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 7TH INNING
      • D. Castillo Pitching:
      • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
      • V. Guerrero: Ball, Guerrero hit by pitch
      • L. Gurriel: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Gurriel singled to left center, Guerrero to second
      • Nick Anderson relieved Diego Castillo
      • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hernandez popped out to first
      • Joe Panik hit for Jonathan Villar
      • J. Panik: Strike looking, Foul, Panik lined out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Joe Panik at second base
      • A.J. Cole relieved Robbie Ray
      • W. Adames: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
      • J. Wendle: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wendle walked
      • M. Margot: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Margot homered to left, Wendle scored
      • Ryan Borucki relieved A.J. Cole
      • K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier popped out to second
      • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Zunino struck out looking
      • End of the 7th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • Hunter Renfroe at designated hitter
      • A. Kirk: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kirk singled to right
      • D. Jansen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Jansen lined out to right
      • C. Biggio: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Biggio struck out looking
      • Diego Castillo relieved Blake Snell
      • B. Bichette: Strike looking, Bichette reached on fielder's choice to second, Kirk out at second
      • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • R. Ray Pitching:
      • B. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Lowe popped out to third
      • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Arozarena struck out swinging
      • N. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
      • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • L. Gurriel: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gurriel struck out swinging
      • T. Hernandez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hernandez walked
      • J. Villar: Villar grounded into double play third to second to first, Hernandez out at second
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • R. Ray Pitching:
      • K. Kiermaier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Kiermaier fouled out to third
      • M. Zunino: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Zunino grounded out to third
      • Hunter Renfroe hit for Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
      • H. Renfroe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Renfroe struck out looking
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • B. Bichette: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Bichette struck out swinging
      • R. Grichuk: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
      • V. Guerrero: Guerrero grounded out to shortstop
      • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Robbie Ray relieved Matt Shoemaker
      • R. Arozarena: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Arozarena tripled to deep right center
      • N. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Lowe struck out looking
      • W. Adames: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Adames walked, Arozarena scored
      • J. Wendle: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Wendle struck out looking
      • M. Margot: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Adames stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Margot popped out to catcher
      • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • A. Kirk: Kirk flied out to deep center
      • D. Jansen: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Jansen lined out to left
      • C. Biggio: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
      • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tsutsugo struck out swinging
      • B. Lowe: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Lowe flied out to left
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel flied out to deep center
      • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
      • J. Villar: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Villar struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
      • W. Adames: Ball, Adames flied out to right
      • J. Wendle: Strike looking, Wendle flied out to left
      • M. Margot: Ball, Strike looking, Margot singled to center
      • K. Kiermaier: Kiermaier grounded out to second
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • B. Snell Pitching:
      • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
      • B. Bichette: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bichette grounded out to shortstop
      • R. Grichuk: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Grichuk walked
      • V. Guerrero: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Guerrero struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • M. Shoemaker Pitching:
      • Y. Tsutsugo: Tsutsugo flied out to center
      • B. Lowe: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Lowe reached on an infield single to third
      • R. Arozarena: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Arozarena reached on fielder's choice to third, Lowe out at second
      • N. Lowe: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Lowe grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
    Hide View
    MLB Scores