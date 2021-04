Justin Verlander Elbow 01-31-2022 Out for the season

Martin Maldonado Undisclosed 04-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 20

Pedro Baez Shoulder 04-29-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 30

Jose Altuve Undisclosed 04-15-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 16

Lance McCullers Illness 04-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 20

Robel Garcia Undisclosed 04-15-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 16

Alex Bregman Undisclosed 04-15-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 16

Forrest Whitley Elbow 05-31-2022 Out for the season

Austin Pruitt Elbow 06-02-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 3

Yordan Alvarez Undisclosed 04-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 20

Framber Valdez Finger 05-31-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1

Josh James Hip 05-27-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 28

Enoli Paredes Side 05-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 15