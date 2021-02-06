The Milwaukee Brewers got a day off Thursday while their opponent for Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates, played a home game and traveled.

The Brewers open a three-game series with the visiting Pirates on Friday.

The Brewers have a day off each week in April. That means a little extra rest and an extra day for the starters. Which is just OK, according to Friday's scheduled starter, right-hander Adrian Houser.

"I would say yes and no," Houser said of getting those off days early in the season. "We'll be wanting these off days a little later in the season, but I think it does help put us in a good spot for the rest of the season as far as being able to stay on top of us staying healthy and being able to control a lot of that, and getting that extra rest and treatment if we need it. So I think there's good and bad to the early off days."

This week's off day won't really help Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who was put on the 10-day injured list earlier this week because of a strained left quadricep. Also out for the Pirates series is second baseman Kolten Wong, who is on the IL because of an oblique injury.

Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich missed Wednesday's game because of a sore back, and his status is unclear.

"He's improving," manager Craig Counsell said of Yelich.

Cain's replacement is Tyrone Taylor, who was promoted from the Brewers' alternate training site. Counsell has high expectations for Taylor.

"He had a great camp," the manager said. "(He) was really the last guy we sent down at the end of camp because he performed so well. A deserving callup."

The Brewers shut out the Chicago Cubs 7-0 Wednesday. They have won four of their past five games and six of their past eight.

Pittsburgh fell to San Diego 8-3 Thursday for a split of a four-game home series. The Pirates have won four of their past six games after losing six in a row, and are coming off a 4-3 homestand against the Cubs and Brewers, their first of the season.

"It was a good homestand," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "We played two pretty good teams, and (San Diego) can really swing the bats. I thought our pitchers did a pretty good job of minimizing that, especially our bullpen."

In the Pittsburgh-Milwaukee series opener Friday, Houser (1-1, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Pirates right-hander J.T. Brubaker (1-0, 1.93).

Houser is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in six career appearances, three of them starts, against Pittsburgh.

Brubaker, who is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA in two career starts against Milwaukee, is coming off a strong outing. He allowed one run and four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts, in 5 1/3 innings in a 7-1 win Sunday against the Cubs. He also drove in three runs -- the first RBIs of his career.

Brubaker hit a two-run single down the line in right in the second inning to give the Pirates the lead, then drove in another run in the third, certainly catching the attention of his teammates.

"It was a welcome surprise, that's for sure," Pittsburgh catcher Jacob Stallings said of Brubaker's two-run hit. "It was a big swing."

