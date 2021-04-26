Discouraging losses Saturday left the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox eager to get back on the field Sunday -- when much-needed series-clinching wins allowed them to enjoy Monday's off-day.

The Mets and Red Sox both look to maintain their momentum Tuesday night, when New York is scheduled to host Boston in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-2, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Mets against right-hander Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48 ERA).

Both teams produced rubber-game victories at home Sunday, when Taijuan Walker tossed seven scoreless innings in the Mets' 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs over seven innings as the Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-3.

The Mets aided Walker with timely hitting and impressive defense -- two elements they've largely lacked this season and particularly Saturday, when a 7-1 loss began with Michael Conforto committing a two-base error on Josh Harrison's leadoff single.

On Sunday, J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first inning and James McCann delivered an RBI-single in the fourth for the Mets.

Also, Conforto began a nifty 9-4-5 relay that cut down Victor Robles as he tried extending his leadoff double in the third. With two on and two out in the sixth, centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. preserved Walker's shutout by making a leaping catch and crashing into the wall to rob Kyle Schwarber.

"It was a point of opportunity for us to go into the off-day, win a series and get ready for Boston," Davis said. "I think everybody did their part."

The Red Sox, who fell to the Mariners 8-2 Saturday, completed an eventful 5-5 homestand with Sunday's win. Boston had four multi-run wins and four losses by two runs or more during the homestand, which began with series against a pair of 2020 playoff teams, the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, before the arrival of the Mariners, one of baseball's early surprises.

The Red Sox almost squandered a four-run ninth inning lead in Friday's 6-5 win, and their pitchers combined to issue three wild pitches and hit two batters Saturday before the Sox scored four first-inning runs via four walks, two singles and a hit batsman Sunday.

"We're not thrilled but we're not upset," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "We know we have to keep getting better. And we will. We'll take this one, enjoy the off-day (Monday) and go at it in New York."

Peterson took the loss in his most recent outing for the Mets on Wednesday, when he gave up six runs (three earned) over 3 1/3 innings in a 16-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Richards also took a defeat Wednesday, when he surrendered four runs over 4 2/3 innings as the Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-3.

Peterson's lone appearance against the Red Sox was a memorable one last July 28, when the southpaw won his big league debut by allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets earned an 8-3 victory at Fenway Park. Richards has never faced New York.

