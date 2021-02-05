The inconsistent New York Mets will look to kick-start their struggling offense when they open a three-game road series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

In their most recent game, the Mets wasted another brilliant performance by Jacob deGrom and fell 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The loss dropped the Mets below .500 at 9-10.

Francisco Lindor, the Mets' prized $344 million acquisition, continues to scuffle at the plate, as he's hitting .203 with one home run. To make matters worse, Lindor has been booed by the passionate Mets fan base.

"It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said. "It doesn't feel right, for sure. Interesting because it's the first time that it's happened in my career, and funny because I'm getting booed and people think I'm going to go home and just think about why I'm getting booed.

"I get it. They're booing because there's no results. That's it. They expect results. I expect results, and I get it. It's part of the job."

The Mets are also hoping for a strong series from Brandon Nimmo, who has been battling left hip soreness. When Nimmo plays, he's effective, as he is batting .345 with seven runs.

"It was mainly changing directions, cutting, and sometimes when I would check-swing, I'd get a sharp pain," Nimmo said. "Turning on inside pitches a little bit -- it was just a thing that put my hip in a little bit of an awkward position ... a compromised position."

The Mets will hand the ball Friday to right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA). Stroman has been terrific against the Phillies this season, going 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA. In Stroman's career against the Phillies, he is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in seven appearances, five starts.

The Phillies fell 4-3 in 10 innings Thursday in the finale of a four-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. A wild pitch by David Hale in the 10th caused the winning run to come home and finish the series as a split.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius were both held out of the Thursday game after being hit by pitches on Wednesday. Harper was drilled in the face and Gregorius was plunked in the back by Genesis Cabrera. It's unclear whether either player will be in the lineup against the Mets on Friday.

"They'll both be evaluated when we get home," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

The Phillies can take solace with the improved play of Andrew McCutchen, who had two hits Thursday to raise his average to .178.

Girardi didn't move McCutchen out of the leadoff spot during the slump.

"I think there's pressure wherever you hit because everybody wants to do well, and you never know when the big situations are going to come up," Girardi said. "You know, it's been a tough start for him. He wants to get going, and we want him to get going."

Phillies right-hander Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season Friday while looking for his first win. Anderson hasn't lasted more than five innings in any outing, and the Phillies are 0-4 when he's been on the mound.

"It is frustrating because I signed here because I wanted to win," Anderson said. "That's No. 1. I know I can pitch at this level and continue to for a long time. It just comes down to execution and making pitches and trying to get deeper in ballgames."

In Anderson's career against the Mets, he is 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 10 starts. His first two outings of the year were against New York, and he yielded a combined four runs on five hits in nine innings.

