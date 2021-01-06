Injuries have forced the Chicago White Sox to make some unexpected lineup changes, but they're not planning on adjusting any of their goals. The White Sox look to maintain their focus when they conclude a two-game interleague series against the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu combined for four hits and six RBI in a 9-0 rout Tuesday as the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Chicago also received a boost from Dylan Cease, who allowed one hit and tied a career high with 11 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. Cease also helped his own cause with three hits and a run scored.

The White Sox were playing their first game since learning that center fielder Luis Robert will miss three to four months due to a Grade 3 strain of his right hip flexor.

Chicago is also without outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who started the season on the injured list after rupturing his left pectoral tendon during spring training.

"Life is going to throw you a curve, and you have to put your head up high and try to keep moving forward, try to do your best," Abreu said. "We as a team, as a unit, we are the leaders; it's not just one person. We as individual leaders, we all have to keep our focus on our job, on the things that we need to improve on the field."

Cincinnati was held to a pair of hits on Tuesday after hitting five homers Sunday in a 13-12, 10-inning victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Reds are 2-2 on their five-game homestand and hope to finish the stretch on a winning note behind starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Gray (0-2, 5.93 ERA) bounced back from a rough outing against St. Louis by allowing two runs and striking out 11 over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday.

Adam Eaton is 6-for-14 against the 31-year-old right-hander, who is 11-2 with a 2.66 ERA over his last 16 starts at Great American Ball Park.

Gray, who is facing Chicago for the first time since August 2018, owns a 4-0 record and 3.55 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will turn to left-hander Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.65), who allowed four runs over six innings in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

The 33-year-old native of Oklahoma settled in after giving up four early runs and retired nine straight batters after the third inning.

Keuchel owns a 2.50 ERA in three career starts against Cincinnati and has struggled to contain Nick Castellanos (7-for-18 with a home run).

Reds rookie second baseman Jonathan India was in the starting lineup on Tuesday for his first start since April 26 and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. The rookie has three hits in his last 29 at-bats.

"No one is really worried about it," India said. "No one is saying, 'What's wrong?' They're just saying, 'It's part of the game. Learn. It's a learning experience. You're a rookie.'"

Cincinnati outfielder Nick Senzel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a sore left shoulder and is listed as day-to-day.

--Field Level Media