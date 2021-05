Brett Anderson Hamstring 05-07-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 8

Manny Pina Toe 05-06-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 7

Josh Lindblom Knee 05-09-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 10

Christian Yelich Back 05-13-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 14

Jace Peterson Thumb 05-06-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 7

Bobby Wahl Oblique 06-02-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 3

Daniel Robertson Concussion 05-04-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 5

Tim Lopes Oblique 05-30-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 31

Derek Fisher Hamstring 05-11-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 12

Omar Narvaez Hamstring 05-13-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 14

Zack Godley Finger 05-08-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 9

Mark Mathias Shoulder 06-30-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Eric Yardley Shoulder 05-10-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 11

Corbin Burnes Undisclosed 05-06-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 7