Tommy Milone Shoulder 05-10-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 11

George Springer Quadriceps 05-04-2021 Probable for May 5

Hyun-Jin Ryu Hip 05-05-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 6

Kirby Yates Elbow 06-30-2022 Out for the season

Patrick Murphy Shoulder 05-17-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 18

Thomas Hatch Elbow 05-31-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1

Julian Merryweather Oblique 05-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 20

Alejandro Kirk Hip 06-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 15