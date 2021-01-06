The Detroit Tigers don't have a lot of time to savor a much-needed victory.

The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5, 10-inning road win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. They'll meet again on Thursday afternoon.

Jeimer Candelario blasted a three-run homer in the top of the 10th before the Red Sox scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Michael Fulmer, who started Tuesday's opener, got the last two outs for his first career save.

"I've managed a lot of games in this ballpark, and it never feels like it's over," manager AJ Hinch said. "It never feels like you have enough to get to the 27 outs, or more in today's case. All hell was breaking loose at the end. Michael comes in and he's got a run of right-handed hitters there to try to end it. It was kind of a photo finish there at the end."

Big hits have been elusive for the Tigers most of the season. They had lost 16 of their previous 18 games, mostly due to a woeful offense.

"We don't like where we're at," Hinch said. "We don't like how we've gotten there but we're trying to isolate all that when we start the day's game. We have a lot of energy and a lot of care. It's not pretty from a big picture view right now, but for tonight's game, we got a lot out of it."

Spencer Turnbull will pitch the finale of the three-game series for the Tigers. Turnbull (1-2, 4.50 ERA) took the loss against the New York Yankees on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits while recording only one strikeout in five innings.

Turnbull started the sixth inning but hit a batter and walked another, leading to a four-run Yankees outburst.

"I just wasn't getting ahead, not attacking the strike zone the way I should have, and I don't really know why," Turnbull said. "I don't know what was off, why my slider wasn't as sharp as it has been. I was able to battle out of most of it, but the sixth really came back to hurt us. I'm surprised I didn't break anything in the dugout when I came out."

In his only career start against Boston, Turnbull pitched five scoreless innings in 2019.

He'll be opposed by Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.63 ERA). He's coming off a quality start against Texas on Friday in which he held the Rangers to one run on four hits in six innings.

"I had a good feel for my curveball and the splitter," he said. "With those two pitches going down in the zone, it just kind of complements the fastball up, so I was able to get a couple strikeouts that way and a couple quick outs later in the game."

Eovaldi hasn't given up a home run in his last eight starts, dating back to last season. He's 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was a late scratch on Wednesday due to tightness in his back. It doesn't appear to be a significant issue.

"He came into the office and didn't feel right, so I decided to stay away from him today," manager Alex Cora said. "Hopefully, he can feel better tomorrow."

