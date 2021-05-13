The Arizona Diamondbacks won't have to look far Friday to find evidence of how quickly a chaotic road trip can turn for the better.

The Diamondbacks will look to earn their first win on their East Coast trek when they oppose the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

Right-hander Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48 ERA) is slated to take the mound for the Diamondbacks against Mets left-hander David Peterson (1-3, 4.81 ERA).

Both teams completed road series Thursday.

The Diamondbacks were limited to five hits as the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win.

The Mets salvaged a split of a four-game series by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1. Taijuan Walker earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-hit ball and retiring the final 18 batters he faced.

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner almost equaled Walker's feat -- the southpaw set down 17 straight following a leadoff homer by Miguel Rojas -- but the Arizona offense sputtered.

The Diamondbacks have the third-most runs in baseball (154) but were outscored 20-4 in the three-game series, which came immediately after they collected 26 runs while taking three of four from the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix.

"We were playing very good baseball and we (then) got beat (in Miami)," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "The pitching shut us down. For three days, we didn't play our brand of baseball. We know that and it's up to us to get the worm turned."

The Mets, who rank last in the majors with 88 runs, are hoping their fortunes at the plate began turning Wednesday and Thursday. The slow offensive start cost hitting coach Chili Davis his job following the team's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Monday, but New York followed up a 4-1 loss in the opener of Wednesday's doubleheader with a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

The Mets didn't quite bust out Thursday. They stranded 17 runners, a franchise record for a nine-inning game, while scoring their first three runs via bases-loaded walks. However, the win gave New York a 4-3 record on a road trip that began in Philadelphia on April 30.

"There's things in baseball you can't control and there's things you can control," Mets catcher James McCann said. "Regardless of the way the road trip went off the field, coming away with a winning record on the road trip, that's huge. That shows a lot of character from this team."

Gallen took a loss on Saturday when he allowed four runs over four innings as the Diamondbacks fell 14-6 to the Rockies. He is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Mets, both in 2019.

Peterson didn't factor into the decision Sunday, when he gave up one run over five innings in the Mets' 8-7 win over the Phillies. He has never faced the Diamondbacks.

--Field Level Media