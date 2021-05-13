Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the San Diego Padres will be missing three everyday players and two reserves when they play a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver.

Before San Diego's 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night, the Padres announced that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for COVID-19. The star shortstop was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, as were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo due to contact tracing.

The Padres lost two more players midgame.

When news arrived that Wil Myers also tested positive, the team pulled the right fielder off the field in the third inning. Four innings later, first baseman Eric Hosmer was lifted from the contest, too, because of contact tracing. Both Myers and Hosmer subsequently landed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Neither Tatis nor Myers was experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

"I don't anticipate (having additional players added to the IL) ... but I understand these things happen," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said postgame. "Whatever comes our way, we have a tough group. I believe in this group. Whatever comes our way, we're going to keep marching forward."

San Diego recalled right-hander Nabil Crismatt, outfielder John Andreoli and utility player Tucupita Marcano pregame Tuesday and figures to add roster replacements for Myers and Hosmer on Wednesday.

The doubleheader will be the Rockies' third at home in the first six weeks of the season.

The scheduled Monday game between San Diego and Colorado was postponed due to inclement weather and moved to Wednesday as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games.

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA) against Colorado's Jon Gray (4-2, 3.12) in the first game. The second game will feature San Diego lefty Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15) facing Rockies righty Austin Gomber (2-4, 6.35).

Darvish has pitched like an ace this season, tossing at least 5 2/3 innings and yielding no more than two runs in each of his past six starts. He has five career starts against Colorado but has yet to earn a win against the Rockies, going 0-3 with a 7.66 ERA.

Darvish is 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in two starts at Coors Field.

Gray has had a different experience in Denver, especially this season. He has made five of his seven starts at home, where he is 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

In 20 career starts against San Diego, Gray is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA -- by far his top win total against any team.

Gomber has struggled in his first season with Colorado. He was part of the Nolan Arenado trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and acknowledges he is going through a rough patch.

"I've gotten every opportunity that I could ask for so far, but at some point, I've got to start turning the opportunities into success," Gomber said after losing to the Cardinals on Friday, when he gave up five runs in five innings. "I'm happy to be here. I feel like I'm in a good place.

"It's just one bad inning every time out or one bad pitch, really, where I'm just not getting the job completely done."

He hasn't faced the Padres much in his short career, having allowed a total of one run in 1 2/3 innings over two relief appearances.

Snell is making his eighth start of the season and has yet to finish the sixth inning. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his outing against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, surrendering four runs on one hit and six walks.

Snell has pitched well in his career against the Rockies, going 2-0 without allowing a run in 13 innings over two starts. One of those outings came at Coors Field in 2016, and he pitched six innings of one-hit ball while striking out nine.

