The final scheduled game of the season of Seager vs. Seager will take place Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers' Corey Seager will take on older brother Kyle Seager of the Mariners in the finale of a two-game interleague series at Dodger Stadium after both made their presence known in the opener.

Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run for the Mariners, while Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh inning during the Dodgers' late-game rally. The Dodgers earned a 6-4 victory on the back of Gavin Lux's three-run home run in the eighth inning.

The Seager bow on Tuesday's game came when Kyle popped out to Corey for the last out to seal the Dodgers' victory.

The Dodger will send left-hander Julio Urias (4-1, 3.59 ERA) to the mound Wednesday, while the Mariners counter with right-hander Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.51). Urias is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in two career starts against Seattle. Dunn's only start against the Dodgers came last year and lasted just two innings after he gave up six runs.

After a 1-for-4 night Tuesday, Corey Seager is 7-for-25 (.280) against the Mariners in six games with two home runs and nine RBI. Kyle Seager also had a 1-for-4 night Tuesday and is 14-for-55 (.255) in 16 career games against the Dodgers with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

Corey Seager, the Dodgers World Series MVP last season, had been inconsistent in 2021, but now has seven hits and three RBIs over his past three games.

He also has hits in all three games against the Mariners this season with five RBIs. But helping the Dodgers win Tuesday, after they trailed 4-1 in the seventh inning, for just the second time in their past seven games is what resonated most.

"Every win is important, and they all feel good, but they are not created equal," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It was just the way we came back to win a ballgame and how we did it."

Kyle Seager was 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in the first two games against the Dodgers before going deep in the fourth inning against Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler. He has seven home runs with 26 RBIs, but he could use some help on an 18-18 squad.

Mitch Haniger added a pair of home runs Tuesday to give him 10, with more help on the way for the Seattle offense. Wednesday's game is expected to be the last before prized rookie outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic makes his debut.

Multiple reports have Kelenic on the roster Thursday at home against the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 Mariners minor league player of the year hit two home runs in Cactus League play this spring and two in the opener last week for Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners have not confirmed the move but there have been hints aplenty.

"In some part because we feel he's making progress, some part it's time to take a look at him and that's coming sooner than later," general manager Jerry Dipoto said on Seattle's 710 ESPN. "Also, some part in that, it might add a spark to our offense if we give him that opportunity."

