Andrew Miller Toe 05-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 15

Carlos Martinez Ankle 05-18-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 19

Miles Mikolas Shoulder 05-21-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 22

John Nogowski Hand 05-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 15

Paul DeJong Ribs 05-22-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 23

Daniel Ponce de Leon Shoulder 05-15-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 16

Dakota Hudson Elbow 01-31-2022 Out for the season

Jordan Hicks Elbow 07-09-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 10