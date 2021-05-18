The visiting New York Mets will send left-hander David Peterson to the mound on Wednesday as they seek their first three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves since September 2019.

Peterson (1-3, 4.86 ERA) will be opposed by veteran Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.08).

Peterson has been either good or bad in his seven starts. He has allowed six runs twice and departed another time after giving up three runs in 1 2/3 innings. But he has given up two or fewer runs in the four other starts.

Peterson is coming off his best start of the season: two runs in 7 1/3 innings on May 14 against Tampa Bay. After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning, Peterson retired the next 17 batters.

"Kind of put my own back against the wall and had to try and find my way out," Peterson said. "And then having a good defense allows me to throw strikes and put the ball in play."

Peterson is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Braves, both coming a year ago. He has struck out 18 batters in 12 innings.

Morton had been scheduled to start Tuesday, but the Braves opted to give their starters another day of rest.

Morton has not gotten past the fifth inning in his last two starts. He left after 4 2/3 innings against Toronto on May 13, allowing three runs on seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts and received no decision. Morton has made nine career appearances, eight starts, against the Mets, going 1-3 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Braves continue to struggle at the plate, which has been a key factor in losing six of their last eight games. They had just five hits and struck out 15 times against the Mets in a 4-3 loss Tuesday.

"We're not scoring enough runs," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "We're relying on home runs, mostly solo, but we're not stringing hits together and putting a lot of pressure on those guys. ... I think we're an offensive team; that's what we've done the last few years. The guys are still grinding and working to keep the line moving."

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit his 12th homer on Tuesday and is tied with teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. for the National League lead. Acuna was 0-for-3 on Tuesday and is 0-for-8 since he missed two games with an ankle injury.

New York's offensive hero the last two games has been catcher Tomas Nido. He had three hits in Monday's win, then hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth Tuesday to provide the winning margin in a 4-3 victory.

The Mets got an emotional boost from the presence of Kevin Pillar, who was hit in the face with a pitch on Monday. Pillar was placed on the injured list but returned to the clubhouse for Tuesday's game and exchanged the lineup card before the game.

"I feel real good, actually," said Pillar, who was taken to the hospital for tests on Monday. "Despite not looking so good, I feel as close to normal as possible. I feel lucky and excited to get on this recovery and get back to what I love doing."

--Field Level Media