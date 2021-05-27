BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: M. Stroman (4-4)L: G. Marquez (3-5)S: E. Diaz (9)
- HR: NYM - J. Peraza (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Tapia LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|.326
|.374
|.700
|0.0
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.307
|.524
|.831
|2.5
|T. Story SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|.324
|.426
|.750
|0.5
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|.335
|.351
|.686
|0.0
|J. Fuentes 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|.281
|.421
|.702
|0.5
|B. Rodgers 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|.400
|.308
|.708
|1.0
|G. Hampson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|.299
|.424
|.723
|0.0
|D. Nunez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|.270
|.408
|.678
|-0.5
|G. Marquez P
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.176
|.235
|.412
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Tapia LF
|3
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|T. Story SS
|3
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|J. Fuentes 1B
|2
|B. Rodgers 2B
|2
|G. Hampson CF
|3
|D. Nunez C
|3
|G. Marquez P
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|.313
|.386
|.698
|1.5
|F. Lindor SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|.289
|.266
|.555
|0.0
|J. McCann 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|.262
|.252
|.514
|-0.5
|B. McKinney RF-LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|.255
|.351
|.606
|0.0
|T. Nido C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|.321
|.519
|.841
|0.5
|B. Drury LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.214
|.429
|.643
|-0.5
|E. Diaz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Peraza 2B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|.260
|.383
|.643
|6.0
|C. Maybin CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.115
|.000
|.115
|-0.5
|M. Stroman P
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|.105
|.111
|.216
|-0.5
|K. Lee RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|.059
|.118
|.176
|0.0
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Blackmon, B. Rodgers
- HR - J. Peraza (2)
- RBI - J. Peraza (7)
- SB - R. McMahon (3)
- DP - (Story-Fuentes)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|G. Marquez (L, 3-5)
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|4.47
|1.49
|14.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|G. Marquez (L, 3-5)
|6.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Stroman (W, 4-4)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|1.06
|24.5
|E. Diaz (S, 9)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.10
|1.08
|10.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Stroman (W, 4-4)
|6.0
|E. Diaz (S, 9)
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Marquez 62-46
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Marquez 6-4
- Batters Faced - G. Marquez 21
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Stroman 90-58, E. Diaz 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Stroman 11-4, E. Diaz 2-0
- Batters Faced - M. Stroman 23, E. Diaz 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Tapia LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|.326
|.374
|.700
|0.0
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.307
|.524
|.831
|2.5
|T. Story SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|.324
|.426
|.750
|0.5
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|.335
|.351
|.686
|0.0
|J. Fuentes 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|.281
|.421
|.702
|0.5
|B. Rodgers 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|.400
|.308
|.708
|1.0
|G. Hampson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|.299
|.424
|.723
|0.0
|D. Nunez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|.270
|.408
|.678
|-0.5
|G. Marquez P
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.176
|.235
|.412
|1.0
|Total
|24
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R. Tapia LF
|3
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|T. Story SS
|3
|C. Blackmon RF
|3
|J. Fuentes 1B
|2
|B. Rodgers 2B
|2
|G. Hampson CF
|3
|D. Nunez C
|3
|G. Marquez P
|2
|Total
|24
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|.313
|.386
|.698
|1.5
|F. Lindor SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|.289
|.266
|.555
|0.0
|J. McCann 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|.262
|.252
|.514
|-0.5
|B. McKinney RF-LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|.255
|.351
|.606
|0.0
|T. Nido C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|.321
|.519
|.841
|0.5
|B. Drury LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.214
|.429
|.643
|-0.5
|E. Diaz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Peraza 2B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|.260
|.383
|.643
|6.0
|C. Maybin CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.115
|.000
|.115
|-0.5
|M. Stroman P
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|.105
|.111
|.216
|-0.5
|K. Lee RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|.059
|.118
|.176
|0.0
|Total
|20
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Blackmon, B. Rodgers
- HR - J. Peraza (2)
- RBI - J. Peraza (7)
- SB - R. McMahon (3)
- DP - (Story-Fuentes)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|G. Marquez (L, 3-5)
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|4.47
|1.49
|14.0
|Total
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|G. Marquez (L, 3-5)
|6.0
|Total
|6.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Stroman (W, 4-4)
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.45
|1.06
|24.5
|E. Diaz (S, 9)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.10
|1.08
|10.5
|Total
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Stroman (W, 4-4)
|6.0
|E. Diaz (S, 9)
|1.0
|Total
|7.0
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Marquez 62-46
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Marquez 6-4
- Batters Faced - G. Marquez 21
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Stroman 90-58, E. Diaz 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Stroman 11-4, E. Diaz 2-0
- Batters Faced - M. Stroman 23, E. Diaz 3
3RD INNING Peraza homered to left center 0 1
- Billy McKinney in left field
- Khalil Lee in right field
- Edwin Diaz pitching
- B. Rodgers: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rodgers grounded out to second
- G. Hampson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hampson grounded out to third
- D. Nunez: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Stroman Pitching:
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- T. Story: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Story singled to shallow center
- C. Blackmon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon lined out to center
- J. Fuentes: Strike (foul tip), Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Fuentes flied out to right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Stroman Pitching:
- T. Story: Story grounded out to shortstop
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Strike swinging, Blackmon flied out to deep center
- J. Fuentes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fuentes walked
- B. Rodgers: Ball, Fuentes to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Rodgers grounded out to third
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- J. Peraza: Peraza homered to left center
- C. Maybin: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Maybin struck out swinging
- M. Stroman: Strike (foul tip), Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Stroman struck out swinging
- J. Villar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Villar walked
- F. Lindor: Pickoff attempt, Lindor grounded bunt out to third
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Stroman Pitching:
- J. Fuentes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Fuentes struck out swinging
- B. Rodgers: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rodgers walked
- G. Hampson: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hampson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Rodgers out at second
- D. Nunez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Nunez grounded out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Stroman Pitching:
- R. Tapia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Tapia grounded out to first
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, McMahon singled to shallow left
- T. Story: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging, McMahon stole second
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Blackmon grounded out to first
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- G. Marquez Pitching:
- J. Villar: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Villar singled to right
- F. Lindor: Lindor grounded into double play shortstop to first, Villar out at second
- J. McCann: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McCann struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)