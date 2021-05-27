BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
COL19-31
0000000--030
NYM23-20
0010000--130
  • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
  • W: M. Stroman (4-4)L: G. Marquez (3-5)S: E. Diaz (9)
  • HR: NYM - J. Peraza (1)
COLRockies
NYMMets
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
R. Tapia LF30000001.264.326.374.7000.0
R. McMahon 3B30100010.259.307.524.8312.5
T. Story SS30100011.257.324.426.7500.5
C. Blackmon RF30000002.238.335.351.6860.0
J. Fuentes 1B20000111.257.281.421.7020.5
B. Rodgers 2B20000101.308.400.308.7081.0
G. Hampson CF30000001.230.299.424.7230.0
D. Nunez C30000011.173.270.408.678-0.5
G. Marquez P20100000.176.176.235.4121.0
          • 3RD INNING
            		Peraza homered to left center01
          • 7TH INNING
            • Billy McKinney in left field
            • Khalil Lee in right field
            • Edwin Diaz pitching
            • B. Rodgers: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rodgers grounded out to second
            • G. Hampson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Hampson grounded out to third
            • D. Nunez: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Nunez struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • M. Stroman Pitching:
            • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
            • T. Story: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Story singled to shallow center
            • C. Blackmon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon lined out to center
            • J. Fuentes: Strike (foul tip), Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Fuentes flied out to right
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • G. Marquez Pitching:
            • J. Villar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Villar struck out swinging
            • F. Lindor: Lindor grounded out to pitcher
            • J. McCann: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, McCann flied out to deep center
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • M. Stroman Pitching:
            • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Hampson grounded bunt out to pitcher
            • D. Nunez: Foul, Nunez grounded out to shortstop
            • G. Marquez: Foul, Marquez singled to shallow left
            • R. Tapia: Foul, Ball, Tapia grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • G. Marquez Pitching:
            • J. Peraza: Strike looking, Peraza flied out to deep center
            • C. Maybin: Strike looking, Maybin grounded out to third
            • M. Stroman: Stroman flied out to deep center
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • M. Stroman Pitching:
            • T. Story: Story grounded out to shortstop
            • C. Blackmon: Ball, Strike swinging, Blackmon flied out to deep center
            • J. Fuentes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fuentes walked
            • B. Rodgers: Ball, Fuentes to second on wild pitch, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Rodgers grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • G. Marquez Pitching:
            • J. McCann: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, McCann grounded out to third
            • B. McKinney: McKinney lined out to left
            • T. Nido: Ball, Nido singled to shallow center
            • B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike looking, Drury fouled out to third
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • M. Stroman Pitching:
            • G. Marquez: Strike looking, Marquez lined out to shortstop
            • R. Tapia: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Tapia grounded out to first
            • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon flied out to left
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • G. Marquez Pitching:
            • J. Peraza: Peraza homered to left center
            • C. Maybin: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Maybin struck out swinging
            • M. Stroman: Strike (foul tip), Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Stroman struck out swinging
            • J. Villar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Villar walked
            • F. Lindor: Pickoff attempt, Lindor grounded bunt out to third
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • M. Stroman Pitching:
            • J. Fuentes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Fuentes struck out swinging
            • B. Rodgers: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rodgers walked
            • G. Hampson: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Hampson reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Rodgers out at second
            • D. Nunez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Nunez grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • G. Marquez Pitching:
            • B. McKinney: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, McKinney grounded out to first
            • T. Nido: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Nido struck out swinging
            • B. Drury: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Drury struck out swinging
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • M. Stroman Pitching:
            • R. Tapia: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Tapia grounded out to first
            • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, McMahon singled to shallow left
            • T. Story: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging, McMahon stole second
            • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Blackmon grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • G. Marquez Pitching:
            • J. Villar: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Villar singled to right
            • F. Lindor: Lindor grounded into double play shortstop to first, Villar out at second
            • J. McCann: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McCann struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
