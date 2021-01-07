The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their winning ways with a sweep at San Francisco over the weekend.

The Dodgers will see if they can pile on against their National League West rival, beginning with the opener of a four-game set on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won three consecutive games in the Bay Area in a sweep that concluded Sunday with a 11-5 victory. It was the Dodgers' largest scoring output during an eight-game winning streak that ended Wednesday with a 5-2 defeat at Houston.

Scuffling as recently as May 9, the Dodgers gathered some momentum by winning 12 of 14 games before arriving at San Francisco on Friday. They ended up outscoring the Giants 19-9 in a matchup of two of the top teams in the major leagues.

The Dodgers might have lost to the Astros on Wednesday, but they went 4-1 on their just-concluded road trip and share an identical 30-19 record with the Giants. Both teams continue to look up at the first-place San Diego Padres.

"I thought throughout the entire road trip, we had really good pitching, timely hitting and for the most part we played really good defense," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Overall, it was a really good road trip."

The Dodgers will open a seven-game homestand with a bullpen game Friday. They could have placed the bullpen game anywhere in the series, but Roberts said the opener was selected to give starters Walker Buehler and Julio Urias an extra day of rest.

The Dodgers had yet to decide who would start Friday's game. They used David Price in that role last Thursday when he went two innings at the outset against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants will arrive in southern California with a little momentum after they rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona to complete a two-game sweep. It was just the response San Francisco needed after getting swept themselves.

The Giants also bring a seven-game road winning streak to Los Angeles, although first baseman Brandon Belt (oblique) just went on the injured list and Darin Ruf strained his right hamstring in Wednesday's game.

The Giants won Wednesday with two runs in the sixth inning and three in the eighth on a pinch-hit two-run homer from Austin Slater and a go-ahead solo shot from Jason Vosler.

"That's probably the clutchest first home run I've ever seen," Slater said of Vosler's blast.

Said Vosler: "I would be lying if I said I remembered all of it. ... Again, if any of my information (about the at-bat) is wrong, just know I kind of blacked out a little bit."

The Giants will have left-hander Alex Wood (5-1, 1.93 ERA) on the mound Friday. Wood, who pitched in parts of five of the previous six seasons with the Dodgers, will take the mound at Dodger Stadium in a visiting uniform for the first time since May 27, 2015.

In six career outings (four starts) against the Dodgers, Wood owns a 2-1 record with a 2.15 ERA. He surrendered two runs on eight hits over six innings in Friday's 2-1 defeat.

