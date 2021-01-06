The San Diego Padres played their fourth consecutive extra-inning game on Saturday, a club record, and while the result was again favorable, the need for some sort of break is growing.

The Padres rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the host Houston Astros 11-8 in 12 innings. Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked a late, game-tying home run for the second straight game, this time drilling a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to force extra innings.

Wil Myers added a three-run homer in the 12th to secure the series victory, the fifth in six series for the Padres.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler acknowledged the need for a respite of sorts for San Diego, starting with light work prior to the interleague series finale on Sunday. But the Padres' willingness to work hard and late to avoid a negative result has earned his praise.

"From pitching to defense to offensively, it's a group that won't go away," Tingler said. "And I love every aspect of it."

Left-hander Blake Snell (1-1, 4.50 ERA), a former Cy Young Award winner, will start the series finale for the Padres. He has scuffled of late, going 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA and .824 OPS allowed over his last four starts. Snell is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA over six career starts against the Astros.

Another former Cy Young winner, right-hander Zack Greinke (4-2, 3.97 ERA), will start Sunday as the Astros attempt to avert a series sweep.

Greinke took the loss in his previous outing after allowing four runs over six innings in a 9-2 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. He also reached 3,000 innings in his career.

Greinke is 13-3 with a 2.44 ERA in 26 career starts against the Padres.

The Astros' bullpen suffered another collapse Saturday, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi, who had not pitched since April 24 due to a forearm strain, pitched effectively over 5 1/3 innings, only for the bullpen to stumble once again, with closer Ryan Pressly surrendering the first of two of San Diego's late-inning three-run homers.

Pressly had been largely impervious to the struggles of his fellow relievers, allowing no earned runs over his previous eight appearances and a 0.75 ERA over 11 appearances at Minute Maid Park this season.

Pressly was 7-for-7 in save opportunities upon entering with two outs in the eighth inning. He recorded the final out there and two quick outs to open the ninth before issuing a four-pitch walk to Manny Machado and a two-out double to Jake Cronenworth. Tatis followed.

The Astros had pitched Tatis up and in to great success only for the shortstop to turn on a 1-1 fastball and drive it 448 feet out to left field. That Pressly couldn't protect a three-run lead was the latest gut punch in a series of them for the Houston bullpen, a unit that can't find any easy solutions.

"We play 162 of these (games), and it's in May right now," Pressly said. "You're obviously pretty upset that you let a game like this get away from you. It's early in the season. I'm glad we're going through this now rather than September. We'll definitely figure things out shortly."

--Field Level Media