The Tampa Bay Rays go for another victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday night when the AL East foes continue a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Since a 1-0 home loss to the Yankees May 12, the Rays are on a 16-1 tear. During their hot streak, Tampa Bay has scored 119 runs and homered 29 times.

The Rays also are on a five-game winning streak after getting a 3-1 win Monday. Kevin Kiermaier scored on a double by Manuel Margot and a single by Randy Arozarena while Austin Meadows homered.

"I think there's a consistent mindset, a consistent approach that they come to the ballpark with and they're playing with a lot of consistency, a lot of energy which they should be because they're playing well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I don't think anybody's getting too far ahead of themselves or too excited. We all recognize and appreciate this is a long season. It's longer than the one we experienced in 2020. We've got to do everything we can to find consistency and keep that rhythm that we have."

Tampa Bay's latest win also improved them to 7-3 in the season series with the Yankees. The Rays are 9-1 in their past 10 games at Yankee Stadium.

New York is looking to halt a four-game skid and is 1-6 in its past seven games following a season-high six-game winning streak. The Yankees have scored six times in their four-game skid and Monday marked the ninth time in 12 games they were held to two runs or less.

Miguel Andujar homered and is batting .302 (16-for-53) in his past 15 games but Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 and is 0-for-12 since being activated from the injured list.

"We have to do a better job swinging at the pitches we want to hit. I believe in every player in that room," New York third baseman Gio Urshela said. "They've got very good talent. Tomorrow is another day."

After opening the series with soft-tossing left-hander Rich Hill, hard-thrower Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.57 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay.

On Wednesday, he allowed three hits in eight innings to go along with 11 strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals. Glasnow is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees, including 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in New York.

Domingo German (4-3, 3.06) starts for the Yankees and is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA in seven starts since returning from the alternate site on April 22. German saw a personal four-game winning streak stopped when he allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings in the first game of Thursday's seven-inning doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

German is 3-1 with a 6.23 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Rays.

